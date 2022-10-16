Virtual Small Business Phone System

“How often should I get my jewellery valued?” or “when should I get my jewellery revalued?”. These are two questions I wish I got asked more often. The answer to both is at least every two years or every time you change insurer. I’ll be blunt. If you have not had it done for five years or more than you’re probably paying too much for your insurance.

The problem is people will buy a policy, and the helpful insurance company very kindly index link the values of the pieces that are insured. However jewellery does not follow any consumer price index. The value of diamonds is strictly controlled by a small cartel who increase or restrict the output of diamond mines in order to regulate the value. Platinum is used predominantly by the auto industry to make catalytic converters, so if demand for cars goes down then the price of platinum follows (platinum was $1,890 an ounce in March 2008, in March 2010 its $1,600). The price of gold is up to record prices but the most important factor affecting value is the difference in exchange rate between the Euro and the Pound. In 2003 £1 was worth €1.53. Today its worth €1.10. As most of the jewellery you find in Dublin shop windows has been sourced either whole or in part from the UK, that difference in exchange rate makes a huge difference to the retail price. Its not unusual for a ring purchased for €8,000 in 2003 to be easily replaced for less than €6,000 today.

“So what?”, you may ask. ‘If I lose the ring I’ll get a nice fat cheque for €8,000. I’ll replace the ring and go on a nice holiday with the change’. Think again. Very few insurance companies carry out their own loss adjustment. They employ specialist loss adjustors to settle claims. I once discussed this process with a representative of one of the largest of these firms who spoke quite candidly about it. He told me that the insurance companies were getting far too many fraudulent claims. As a result of this the loss adjustors have been told not to make cash settlements but to replace the goods. With this in mind the loss adjustor will pay little to no attention to the final figure (the Valuation) but to the actual description (the Appraisal). They will take the appraisal and go to their supplier and ask “how much will it cost to replace this?”. This is one of the main reasons why insurers will not accept one line descriptions written by people in the trade with no valuation training. They want a description that will allow them to effectively replace goods.

So having your jewellery overvalued achieves only one thing… more profit for the insurer. It may be a shock that the item you broke the bank to buy a few years ago is not appreciating in value but these are the realities of the times we live in. It makes no sense at all to continue to pay an inflated premium because you don’t want to be told something is now worth less than it was. We all need a small dose of pragmatism in this regard. A well written, regularly updated appraisal and valuation will allow you to pay the correct premium and ensure that in the unfortunate event of a loss or theft your jewellery can be properly replaced. Isn’t this the reason why we have insurance in the first place?