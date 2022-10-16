Finance
Wake-Up FLOC–It’s Time For Change!
As a member of an international Corrections Reform organization–C.U.R.E. (Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants), I almost cry as I read emails daily from mothers, fathers, wives, etc. seeking information, support and sometimes just a listening ear as they struggle with being a member of the FLOC–Families and Loved Ones of Criminals.
Frequently though I teeter on the brink of frustration as I read letters from criminals in North Carolina, who write me complaining about overcrowded prisons, bad food, unfair, yea even racist custodial officers, the entire gamut of complaints about a so-called broken system.
On the other end of that spectrum, I sorta smile inwardly as I sit in meetings listening to correctional professionals praise themselves for the excellent efforts and significant strides they’re making in fledgling transition programs and the like. Meanwhile academicians research a wide array of issues and reveal that prison populations will continue their spiraling growth. Local police seek more money, federal, state and otherwise to launch anti-gang initiatives, increase undercover investigations in the illegal drug cultures, etc. Judicial officials struggle with huge caseloads and frustrating challenges of who to send to prison and who to sentence to house arrest on probation.
Remember, I take in all this information as a 65-year-old who did crime and time from when I was five-years old until I was 26-years-old, and was released from prison for the final time on Dec. 9, 1968, one of the nation’s most turbulent years. Simple math tells you that I’m approaching my 40th anniversary out of prison, and I’m happy, yea proud, to report that I’ve made the arduous trek from crime to contribution, moving carefully and steadily along the Change Continuum.
During those same 40 years, prison populations, along with probationers, parolees and criminals under other court sanctions, have skyrocketed from less than 500,000 the year of my release to more than five million today. Studies indicate that the nation should plan to build at least two 500-1000 bed prisons each week for the next 10 years just to keep pace. State and federal prisons across the country release more than 600,000 inmates annually. During the same 12 months, about an equal number either return to prison or “catch” their initial sentence after some years of doing crime.
Can we exit this vicious, violent and costly cycle? Can we help more criminals move onto the Change Continuum, and make the challenging transformation to community contributors? I believe we can if all the stakeholders become willing to undergo significant paradigm shifts.
For me, the critical shift begins when I organize everyone into what I refer to as Stakeholder Groups and see an amazing truth emerge! The stakeholder groups are:
Criminals who must learn to break the crime habit, to earn an ever-free life, and to make the arduous trek from crime to contribution.
Crime response professionals (police, judicial officials and correctional professionals) who must learn how to become change advocates.
Citizens, who, by the way, pay the billions required to support this broken system, who must learn to demand an adequate Return On Investment. They, too, must become change advocates. This stakeholder group must be understood as citizens who play at least three different roles in this painful “play” of crime and contribution. Some are crime victims. Others belong to one or more of the other stakeholder groups. The FLOC–Families and Loved Ones of Criminals–function as some of the least organized and most frustrated stakeholders, but also the ones with the greatest power potential. I will deal with that point more thoroughly later.
Careerists, those human resources professionals, small business owners, etc. who must learn how to tell the difference between a change activist and a con artist.
Change advocates, individuals who are also crime response professionals, citizens and careerists who learn to understand the Change Continuum and advocate strategies that help criminals move onto and along this process until they become community contributors, rather than pain-dealing predators.
Change activists, individuals who grow from criminal through the process of becoming a former criminal and onto the next stage–change activist–on the way to becoming a change conqueror.
Crime response professionals often seem to approach this issue–the Change Continuum–from a law enforcement, judicial or corrections paradigms. For example, law enforcement professionals seem reluctant to believe that most criminals can and will change. Judicial professionals appear to be paralyzed in the determinate sentence paradigm. That is to say that for every criminal sentenced to prison for a specific number of years, society somehow becomes safer. They appear unable or unwilling to understand that under our current laws and system, criminals are only required to outlive the sanction–if the sanction is prison–before returning to their “real” mission–doing crime. In the case of probation, for example, criminals don’t have to even stop getting over on people as long as they pay their probation fees and do not get caught violating the sanction in other ways. Correctional professionals appear to see themselves as working effectively when they manage to control potential violence within prisons and maybe even superimpose some education and job training onto the mental and emotional foundation of criminal thinking and hope for the best. These paradigms do not facilitate change, or the complete metamorphosis that must occur for a person to grow from being a criminal to become a community contributor.
Meanwhile, the stakeholder group that I believe has the best potential for leading us from where we are to where we all claim we want to be–helping criminals change from predators to contributors– flounders in disarray, often unable to be heard over the cacophony of confusion from other stakeholders. As most of you know, I refer to this stakeholder group–actually a segment of a larger group–as the FLOC, Families and Loved Ones of Criminals.
The FLOC owns a unique perspective because they belong to multiple stakeholder groups. For example, as citizens, the FLOC are also often crime victims, with the offenders being, in many instances, their own loved ones. Of course, the FLOC also help pay the billions we all invest in a system that provides a much too small of a return on investment. We can also often find FLOC members in other categories of stakeholders as well, include crime response professionals and careerists and change advocates. Some FLOC members are even change activists and change conquerors. Therefore, FLOC members, organized into NFLOC (a network of families and loved ones of criminals) could become a collective catalyst for real change that includes helping to downsize the Prison Industrial Complex by helping criminals escape the clutches of recidivism.
So wake up FLOC! You have critically important work to do! I I suggest the following three initial steps:
The FLOC must learn to understand, master and apply the 40 laws of transformation that govern the Change Continuum. For a clearer understanding of the Change Continuum, please read my article on this topic, published here at AC.
The FLOC must begin to teach and train their loved ones who are criminals, whether incarcerated, or between prison sentences, the value of living in alignment with these principles, rather than breaking themselves “against” these powerful laws.
The FLOC must demonstrate the powerful, profitable value of these laws by living in alignment with them.
The FLOC must partner with their criminal-thinking loved ones, teaching and training them to move progressively along the Change Continuum until they grow from criminals to change conquerors.
For additional information, please consider the resources listed here! Then review the seven performance laws of success listed below:
Get started–You can talk about change forever, but nothing happens until a change advocate gets started toward becoming a change activist.
Develop a powerful “why” for your venture–Your “why” statement focuses you and your partners on a shared philosophy that develops from the shared vision of transformation.
Become teachable and coach-able–To be teachable means to be willing to learn. To be coach-able defines a willingness to “run the plays” even when you cannot see initially how they can possibly succeed.
Master process and systems thinking–Process thinking means to simply follow the “rules of the road,’ and system thinking means to learn to mesh various components into specific “turn-key” systems that produce predictable outcomes.
Work S.M.A.R.T. The acronym stands for Specific, Measurable, Aggressive, Relevant and Time-focused. All our work in this arena must meet those standards.
Work hard– This definition is self-explanatory
Never quit–As long as your partners in change flow progressively through the four stages of transformation–criminal, former criminal, change activist, and change conqueror–the FLOC must not give up on the process of teaching and training your loved ones to align with the laws of transformation that define the Change Continuum.
So wake up FLOC! You have critically important work to do! Let’s get started!
Get Your Car the Best Insurance Deal: Cheapest Car Insurance
Anybody who loves his car is extra cautious, when he has to take a good insurance policy. People go around in circles to get the best deal for their cars, and always end up losing lot of time in analysis and research. Though, it is surely a tough task to choose one amongst so many companies that provide auto insurance, it has now become very simple to choose amongst them by using websites that help in insurance comparison. There are websites that provide the information regarding cheapest car insurance in your locality.
People always tend to fall into traps set up by some unscrupulous insurance companies, and buy policy, which won’t help them at all, if anything happens to their vehicle. The companies set people up by promising things that they never intend to deliver. The best way to stay safe is by either contacting a person who knows which insurance policy might help your cause, or else, visiting websites, which offer you information about each and every insurance policy for the automobiles. If there are any doubts regarding any of the policy, you can ask the experts, and decide on what policy you should get for your vehicle. Since it is all online, all you need is a computer and an internet connection.
The best thing about such websites, which offer information regarding insurance policy is that they also let you to compare policies. You can choose the cheapest car insurance or the best service provider according to your desire. There are lots of people who look out for big names in the insurance sector, and often have to pay a heavy premium for their policy; they can get the same service, if they go with lesser-known companies that provide cheapest car insurance as compared to bigger companies.
In a nutshell, the websites provide you with options, out of which you can select the best one. It is always advised to go with companies you can trust; but it is also advisable to go with lesser-known companies, who are trying to make a mark in the insurance sector, and those who provide similar coverage as big companies do, at cheaper rates. Though, everybody wants a good cover for their car, it is a general fact that people look out for the cheapest car insurance policy available. A word of caution; do a thorough research online before getting your car a policy.
Structured Settlement Funding
Structured settlement funding is the funding over a structured settlement, a settlement in which the reward is paid to the plaintiff over a course of time. The period of time will vary according to the merit of the settlement, often from two years to the remaining life time. Unlike pre settlement funding, structured settlement funding does not depend upon the assumed strength of the settlement, as the settlement value is already determined. More over, an annuity or government bond generally guarantees structured settlements.
With regard to the funding agency, structured settlement funding has many advantages over other modes of settlement funding in terms of managing larger amounts of cash, tax exemption, flexibility, and stability. It is also possible for the person selling his settlement to be taxed for the amount he receives through the sale, although he might have been tax free prior to transfer. It is better to consult a lawyer before signing a contract with a structured settlement funding company as he can provide the required legal assistance. A structured settlement funding company which buys a settlement does that only for profit and the profit comes from the payments that otherwise the holder of the policy would have received. Major disadvantages of structured settlement funding are the high commissions on the purchases by the companies and in equal payments; inflation causes reduction in real value of payments.
Structured settlement funding needs approval from a judge, because of a recently enacted federal law. Most of the structured settlement funding companies offer the entire court fee needed for the transfer process. Structured settlement funding of a settlement right depends on one’s home state and the insurance company that provides the settlement annuity. About two third states have laws that restrict structured settlement funding and some insurance companies that give the annuities prevent the transfer of settlement rights to third parties.
Free Auto Insurance Quotes – Learn How to Get Free Auto Insurance Quotes Fast
Searching for auto insurance quotes was once a big hassle for vehicle owners in desperate need of relatively inexpensive insurance. It used to take several hours to flip through the yellow pages and call around for quotes. Then you have to give out all your details to and either wait on the line for them to tally their sums or wait for them to call back and hope you weren’t on the line with another agency. The whole process was too frustrating and time consuming.
Now with the Internet available you can gain access to free auto insurance quotes with just a simple click of the button! At no cost to you, you can access various referral services which aid you in easily locating the auto insurance coverage you need at an affordable cost.
Your decision about the best auto insurance company with which to trust your finance and automobile insurance is made simpler, with all quotes available to be compared, and less time and effort required. This is why many of us enjoy comparison websites on the internet!
The importance of insurance for your automobile must never be underestimated. Neither should you forget that an inexpensive auto insurance quote doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right policy for you, or that expensive insurance doesn’t necessarily indicate higher quality service. It’s always smart to be picky about selecting auto insurance coverage for your automobile, even though it’s understandable that most people choose the most inexpensive option. Sometimes cost and quality are disproportionate. There are some insurance plans offered online which do give maximum coverage at minimums costs and there are millions of various auto insurance providers (both offline and online) who can provide you with an inexpensive auto insurance premium for your car. However, be sure to concern yourself with how practical and beneficial cheap insurance can be.
The demands and preferences of customers have to be top priority for insurance providers, who are operating in the free market. To remain competitive, providers offer cheap auto insurance that will service to a wider range of customers.
Spinning Out of Control in a Car
If you have ever been in a car that was spinning out of control, you know how terrifying an event it can be. The driver becomes unable to control the car’s trajectory and the vehicle may careen across multiple lanes of busy traffic, leaving it vulnerable to hitting other cars, medians, or other obstacles. The fact that spins usually occur at high speeds only adds to their dangerous nature. Knowing the causes of spins can help drivers avoid situations that can lead to losing control of their vehicles.
Hydroplaning is probably the most common cause of car spins. A car hydroplanes when a thin layer of water develops between a car’s tires and the road. The result is a serious loss of traction that causes the vehicle to be unresponsive to control inputs like steering or braking. A number of factors contribute to the likelihood that a vehicle will hydroplane on a wet surface, including speed, depth of water, and tire condition.
Tire blowouts can also cause a car to spin out of control. When the tire pops, it violently alters the vehicle’s trajectory, which can induce a spin. This is particularly true at high speeds or when turning. Tires can blowout for a number of reasons, including manufacturer defects, improper inflation, or worn tread.
Another potential cause of a vehicle spin is a defective road. Potholes or uneven lanes can cause a car to become unstable and throw it into a spin. Other road defects can also cause a driver to lose control, albeit in less obvious ways. For example, a person might have to swerve sharply to avoid an improperly marked construction zone and end up spinning as a result.
Although it probably goes without saying, a collision with another vehicle can result in one or both drivers spinning out of control. Even if a car barely strikes your vehicle with a glancing blow, it may be enough to start a serious and possibly fatal spin. Collisions on highways are particularly dangerous in this respect.
Regardless of the cause, if your vehicle starts to spin, you should try to remain calm, avoid jerking the wheel or slamming on the breaks, and steer into the spin to try to regain control as quickly as possible. If you suffer damages or injuries due to a spin and believe that it may have been caused by some sort of road or manufacturer defect or a negligent driver, you may be entitled to compensation.
For more information, visit the website of Stevens Point car accident attorneys Habush Habush & Rottier, S.C.
Discounted Car Insurance For Teens
Many parents shudder when they think about taking out a car insurance policy for their teenage son or daughter. After all, it’s common knowledge that auto coverage is particularly high for those under 25 years old. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t find affordable insurance for teens and young adults. Here are some tips to help reduce the cost:
1. Look for good-grade discounts.
Some insurance companies will offer discounts for students who maintain a certain Grade Point Average (GPA). Usually the benchmark is a 3.0 or B average. Besides helping you to save money, this is also an excellent incentive for your child to maintain good grades. Basically, saving money on auto insurance could allow you to buy a nicer car for your son or daughter. You can even require him or her to maintain a B average, in order to retain driving privileges.
2. Shop online.
As with other types of insurance, you can usually find some great deals if you shop online. This will allow you to collect and compare quotes faster. In particular, look for companies that specialize in auto insurance for younger drivers. Also, make sure that the quotes you get are applicable to your son or daughter.
3. Buy your teen a used car.
It doesn’t have to be a lemon (which you probably shouldn’t buy anyway for safety reasons), but simply buying a used car can help you to save a small fortune on your teen’s insurance. The concept is very simple: repairing new cars is significantly more expensive than repairing used cars. Buying a low-mileage vehicle that’s only a couple of years old can help you to save big bucks on your son’s or daughter’s auto insurance.
4. Enroll your teen in a driver’s education course.
Research shows that teens who complete such courses, tend to be safer drivers. You can find these courses at driving schools, while many high schools also offer them. The benefit of such programs is that they tend to be more thorough than learning how to drive through informal lessons.
5. Include your child on your insurance policy.
If your child will be driving your car, then you can add him or her to your policy, as a secondary driver. This is an ideal situation for newer drivers, as they likely won’t be driving too much anyway. Make sure to inform your insurance company that your teen will only be driving the vehicle for a limited amount of time (of course you must then adhere to it). This is a more affordable alternative to getting a separate policy for your son or daughter.
6. Look for a higher deductible.
This will help to significantly lower the premium for your child’s auto insurance policy. While that’s a good thing, keep in mind that your out-of-pocket expenses would be higher if your son or daughter were to get in an auto accident. So you should definitely take this approach with caution.
By following these steps, you can secure auto insurance for your teen that’s not only good, but also cheap. While auto insurance tends to be higher for young drivers, it doesn’t have to be sky-high!
Email Autoresponder Review: GVO/Pureleverage V Infusionsoft
Should you go for the GVO autoresponder or get the Infusionsoft autorespondor instead? In this autoresponder review, we discuss both products as objectively as possible.
GVO autoresponder has made its mark in the industry already as perhaps the most cost-effective email marketing tool out there. Email marketers love this product because of various reasons, which are discussed in this autoresponder review.
Infusionsoft is a comprehensive sales and marketing software for small businesses and is much more than just an autoresponder. It is also a CRM software in addition to being an all-in-in email marketing tool. We are only concerned with the Infusionsoft autoresponder here in this autoresponder review, and that will be our focus.
Email Deliverability
Email deliverability is perhaps the most important thing you would expect from an autoresponder. So what does the term mean? Just that the emails sent by your autoresponder are delivered to the subscriber’s inbox, and don’t get banished to the Spam folder. Many autoresponders have a horrible email deliverability, which really defeats the purpose of buying them. Infusionsoft autoresponder has a very good email deliverability. And GVO autoresponder probably has the best email deliverability in the business – it’s that good, and that’s why internet marketers love it so much.
Pricing
If there is one thing that is instantly noticeable about Infusionsoft autoresponder, it’s that it is a very expensive product. Its basic plan starts at $200/month, and holds 2500 contacts. But, to get all the features, you will have to get the $300/month plan. That’s not it – you will have to pay a setup fee of $2000 to get started!
And GVO autoresponder? Are we really making a comparison here? Well, GVO has two plans, one costs you $10/month and holds 5,000 contacts, and the other costs $15/month and holds 10,000 contacts.
We have a clear winner here!
Features
As said earlier, Infusionsoft is much more than just an autoresponder – it is a comprehensive small business package. It can help you take your business on an autopilot, take personalization to a whole new level, accelerate or decelerate your emails and more.
GVO autoresponder does not offer as many features, and it cannot, considering it costs so much lesser than what Infusionsoft does. But it does have some great features such GVOConference, which helps you host your own webinars, the Easy Video Producer, using which you can host videos.
Ease of Use
GVO autoresponder has a simple, easy and highly intuitive interface. It’s easy to learn and can be used by just about anyone. It takes less than 30 minutes to understand, and you will get started in no time at all.
In comparison, Infusionsoft autoresponder involves a steep learning curve. It’s hard to really come to grips with it if you are not comfortable with technology. You need a lot of patience and hard work to pick up the basics of using Infusionsoft.
Most people don’t even make the effort to learn – they just hire techies from India or Philippines on freelance websites such as oDesk or Elance to manage their Infusionsoft account for them. This only adds to the expense on Infusionsoft. Clearly, Infusionsoft has great features, but it’s not for everyone.
Affiliate Program
GVO autoresponder has a terrific affiliate program where you can make a lot of money. GVO offers $100 for every 5 members you register in a week. For 25 referrals in a month, you can earn commissions of up to 300% on GVO, which is as high as it gets. It’s possible to make $2000/month, just from GVO commissions. There is no entry fee to be paid to be included in the GVO affiliate program.
Infusionsoft’s affiliate program starts with a distinct disadvantage. You need to pay an entry fee of $500 just to get approved for it! Also, to remain in the program, you should make at least 10 sales per year. But the commissions are huge – you can earn $1500 per sale.
The Bottom Line
GVO autoresponder and Infusionsoft autoresponder are both completely different products. GVO is a cost-effective email marketing tool for the average email marketer, while Infusionsoft is a pricey all-in-one marketing and CRM solution for a small business. It’s not fair to compare the two, as both have their own target audience. Clearly, if you are a young, up and coming internet marketer, you will prefer GVO to Infusionsoft. Frankly, most people cannot afford Infusionsoft.
