What’s the biggest problem on offense? What does Justin Fields need to do to take a step forward? 4 questions facing the Chicago Bears.
Chicago Bears players have the weekend off to regroup between Thursday’s loss to the Washington Commanders and their Oct. 24 trip to play the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
As coaches and players reflect on the first six games of the season, our team of writers dig into four key topics surrounding the 2-4 Bears.
1. The biggest problem with the Bears offense is ________.
Brad Biggs: Layered, which makes a solution problematic.
The passing game is as bad as it gets in the NFL. The Bears are last in the league in completion percentage and last in net passing yards despite playing one more game than 30 teams. Justin Fields hasn’t played well enough. The offensive line hasn’t done a good enough job protecting him. The wide receivers are undermanned and have not played well enough.
I would liken this to a chicken-or-egg discussion, but the problem is there are three causes to the passing game’s ineffectiveness and none of them offers simple in-season fixes. Fields is struggling to operate efficiently in the pocket when there is time to go through his progressions or space to climb the pocket and make a play. He’s dropping his eyes too often and in the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, too often the best play was for Fields to make one read, pull the ball down and take off. That’s not a sustainable offensive approach.
Rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones has had a difficult time when not given chip help at left tackle. That’s not overly surprising and it complicates things, especially with veteran left guard Cody Whitehair sidelined with a right knee injury. Darnell Mooney is the only wide receiver Fields seems to have a connection with and he’s not getting enough chances to make plays, although he was targeted 12 times against the Commanders. With a chance to win the game in the closing moments, he bobbled a pass at the goal line. It doesn’t appear that there is an effective plan to involve tight end Cole Kmet, who has been targeted 15 times (2.5 per game) after having 93 targets (5.5) per game in 2021. Where to start for the coaching staff during a mini-bye week? Everywhere.
Colleen Kane: Everything, except for maybe the running backs.
The Bears are averaging 15.5 points and 293.7 yards per game, both ranked 29th in the NFL. An offense doesn’t get off to a start like that with only one thing wrong. There has been so much arguing on social media among the Bears fan base about the root cause of the struggles. Guess what: multiple things can be true.
Justin Fields has at times played indecisive and anxious in the passing game. Coaches Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy at times haven’t helped Fields enough. The offensive line has failed to protect Fields well enough. The wide receivers have dropped balls and made mental errors. The last two are a reflection of general manager Ryan Poles’ roster decisions to rely on a young offensive line and a group of mostly unproven receivers. There are a lot of problems. But at least David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have been strong.
Dan Wiederer: Everything. Absolutely everything.
Offensive line instability: check. A lack of playmaking pass catchers: check. Quarterback inconsistency: check. Missed opportunities: quadruple check. The Bears have a top-three rushing attack and have done some wonderful things on the ground through six games. Still, they have a bottom-five scoring offense and are one of four teams that hasn’t reached 24 points in a game this season. In a word: ugly. U-G-L-Y. The Bears haven’t topped 200 net passing yards and have been held below 160 net passing yards five times. Justin Fields has been sacked 23 times and has a passer rating of 72.7. (That ranks 31st.) Their leading receiver, Darnell Mooney, has 241 yards — which ranked 48th in the NFL heading into Sunday even with the Bears having played one more game than 30 teams. With a gap between Thursday’s loss and a Monday night game at New England in Week 7, Bears coaches must intensify their troubleshooting efforts.
2. To take a true step forward, Justin Fields must ________.
Biggs: Start hitting on the easy throws and short completions.
That will put the offense in better down-and-distance situations and keep drives alive. Fields began making some of the “cheap completions” as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy termed them in the Week 5 loss at Minnesota but there weren’t a lot against the Commanders when he completed 14 of 27 attempts. Wipe out four screen passes and his completion percentage on balls thrown beyond the line of scrimmage was unacceptable. He missed wide-open tight end Ryan Griffin off a beautiful play fake in the end zone, and on the final possession Mooney was open for a walk-in touchdown on second down if Fields would have lofted the pass over the defender. His 54.7 completion percentage is unacceptably low and the easiest way to improve it is to start choosing the easy throws and passing on a few downfield shots. It requires better presnap recognition of what coverage the defense is in and where the open man is going to be.
Kane: Make incremental improvements in multiple areas.
Fields needs to show poise in the pocket and not pull the ball down and run too quickly. He needs to execute in the red zone. He needs to not wildly miss open receivers, and that includes making adjustments if those receivers are not in the exact spot he expects them to be. There’s a lot to work on, but I am not at all of the camp that is ready to count out Fields after just 16 career starts, even though he has completed 57.7% of his passes with 11 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 59 sacks in his career. I’m also not of the group that is going to write off Getsy after six games.
Everyone came into this season knowing it would be a rebuilding one, but some people panicked when the Bears actually looked like a rebuilding team. It’s hard to do in the middle of the highs and lows of the season, but I’d suggest saving the panic until the end of the season. If Fields doesn’t show any progress by then, maybe it’s time to talk about what the Bears do next.
Wiederer: Continue to work on his pocket poise.
If the yoga breathing techniques Fields recently adopted aren’t enough, he must find something — anything! — to increase his calm in the pocket. That’s easier said than done with the protection not consistently reliable. But Fields looks uncomfortable, has been hesitant to pull the trigger at times and is too often tucking the ball and scrambling without looking to first make plays as a passer. The path to becoming a true standout NFL quarterback requires top-notch feel in the pocket — when it’s clean and when it’s cluttered. Bears coaches believe experience will help Fields in that regard. But he has to start showing more consistent composure while giving the Bears’ needy passing attack some rhythm.
3. Over his first six games as Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus has shown ________.
Biggs: Consistency in his messaging and that is the kind of thing players respond to.
I think one of the things Eberflus sold general manager Ryan Poles on was the role of the coach and his staff as teachers, a theme Eberflus has touched on a few times, including on Friday.
“We need to look at each individual guy,” Eberflus said. “We’re spending time during this mini-bye to evaluate each guy first. We come up with three things they’re doing well right now and three things they need to improve on. And the plan for each guy fundamentally to improve on that. That’s a very important piece for us to grow as a football team.”
Does that mean there will be significant improvement against New England? Not necessarily, but it’s something Eberflus and his assistants are routinely focused on. And in the long haul, player development will be a big thing for a roster that was eighth-youngest in the league on kickoff weekend.
Kane: A businesslike approach and an ability to get his players to work hard and play with grit.
The work hard part is obviously expected of a professional team, but we’ve seen the coaches’ commitment to the hustle and intensity part of the HITS principle show up late in games. The Bears have been within striking distance late in three of their four losses and have shown an ability to make comebacks from rough starts, a credit in part to coaches’ in-game adjustments. Of course, finishing in the fourth quarter has been elusive at times. As the season wears on, the big task for Eberflus is to maintain those standards and the buy-in from players. The Bears have a lot of tough games remaining on their schedule, including the Oct. 30 road trip to Dallas and back-to-back December home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. If the losses get really ugly, can Eberflus keep this team motivated?
Wiederer: He wants to have a team full of tough-minded and resilient grinders.
And even in a 2-4 start, the Bears have shown a level of grit and fight that’s admirable. Aside from the Packers loss in Week 2, the Bears have fought through adversity and been in every game to the end. But now Eberflus faces his biggest challenge. With a three-game losing streak and the idea of returning to .500 at any point this season seeming far-fetched, Eberflus and his staff are going to have to work to retain players’ attention and buy-in. As the losses and injuries add up, that challenge will only get more difficult.
4. The biggest surprise has been
___
Biggs: The resurgence of free safety Eddie Jackson.
It’s not often a player has declined over a long period of time — it’s fair to say Jackson’s performance in 2020 and 2021 wasn’t to the standard he set in his first three seasons — and rebounds to a high level. Jackson has become the guy he was in the secondary under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and that is a credit to how he’s taken to coaching under new coordinator Alan Williams. Jackson embraced the idea of a fresh start, and his attitude off the field has been better and that’s an important piece when considering how young the rest of the secondary is. The Bears hoped a clean slate would be a springboard to improved play for Jackson and it has. Usually, veteran players who begin to fall off continue a downward trend of inconsistency and he bounced back in a big way. Kudos to Jackson and the defensive coaches.
Kane: Eddie Jackson on the positive side and Robert Quinn on the negative side.
Since we’ve already talked so much about the offensive struggles — and it’s surprising to me that the offense has been this bad — I’ll go defense with this one. Jackson’s resurgence, which has included three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 43 tackles, has been a pleasant development after he and coaches billed his sixth season as a fresh start. But Quinn’s lack of impact plays after a 2021 season in which he had 18½ sacks is head-scratching. He has one sack, two quarterback hits and seven tackles, not the follow-up to his franchise record-setting season that I expected. The Bears could really use some game-changing plays from Quinn.
Wiederer: Khalil Herbert.
Credit the second-year running back for taking advantage of his opportunities. Once again Thursday night, Herbert turned one opening into a huge gain, a season-best 64-yard run that pushed the Bears inside the Commanders 10-yard line. Herbert leads the team in rushing, is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and is on pace for an 1,100-yard, eight-touchdown season. With a nod to Eddie Jackson on defense as well, Herbert has been steady and impressive.
Everton v Chelsea: Women’s Super League – live! | Women’s Super League
Key events
Chelsea’s Paul Green said Emma Hayes will have a dugout connection on game days and watch practice online while she recovers from her hysterectomy.
“Emma will definitely always be involved,” he said. “She will be at home watching all the training online, she will be bench-bound on game days as long as she is well enough to do so. I’m sure it will be difficult for her to watch home games. .
Read the full article:
Chelsea players ‘cured Emma soon’ on the backs of their shirts as they warm up for this clash. It has been reported that the men’s side will also carry the message later today when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The weather is beautiful today, a perfect Sunday in October and spent the morning cheering on the runners in the Bath Half Marathon. I had a cheeky latte too! How do you spend your Sunday? Let me know via Twitter, @rendellx or email.
It’s the news everyone can’t wait to hear on game day, the news from the team!
The Toffees will see Karen Holmgaard make her first start as part of one of four changes for the team.
Everton starting XI: Brosnan, Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, George, Bennison, Park, Graham, Finnigan, Stenevik, K Holmgaard.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have star Pernille Harder back in the starting squad after the striker had some injury time out.
Chelsea starting XI: Berger, Bright, James, Reiten, Perisset, Eriksson, Fleming, Kerr, Cuthbert, Harder, Buchanan.
Preamble
Hello and welcome to our Women’s Super League coverage as we look to see if defending champions Chelsea can secure an away win over Everton after a bumpy start to the season.
They lost their opener to newly-promoted Liverpool but managed to get the ship back on track with two wins over Manchester City and West Ham. They will be without manager Emma Hayes for the foreseeable future after the boss underwent emergency surgery with Denise Reddy taking over on-field decisions.
Everton, meanwhile, will be looking to cause an upset after a brilliant start to the campaign. They have recorded two wins and one loss and are just one place behind Chelsea in the table.
But who lines up for each team? The starting XI will be announced shortly, so stay tuned ahead of kick-off at 1pm BST
How to watch Ravens vs. Giants: Week 6 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (3-2) and New York Giants (4-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Sports USA Radio (John Ahlers, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: Low to mid-60s, partly cloudy
Line: Ravens by 5 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Giants staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Giants: 8 things to watch, including Saquon Barkley’s elusiveness, third-down success and more
- Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston ruled out vs. Giants; RB Justice Hill is doubtful
- With rare skills and fierce emotions, Marcus Peters brings ‘swag’ back to Ravens pass defense
- What’s the key for Ravens safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton to replace Marcus Williams? Be themselves.
- Mike Preston: Ravens running game returning to top form is better than any trade possibility | COMMENTARY
- ‘Very similar, but very different’: How Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald compares to Don Martindale
- Ravens vs. Giants scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?
Musk and Kim Dotcom talk nuclear war — RT World News
SpaceX chief acknowledges that his attempts to defuse the Russian-Ukrainian conflict have yielded no results
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted his efforts to defuse the Russian-Ukrainian conflict have failed. The comments came as he discussed the risks of nuclear war on Twitter with tech entrepreneur and former Megaupload chief Kim Dotcom.
The dialogue took place as Western and Russian officials and experts weighed in on the possibility that the bloodshed in Ukraine could lead to a larger and even more destructive conflict.
“Damn it…even if Starlink continues to lose money and other companies receive billions from taxpayers [dollars]we will continue to fund the Ukrainian government for free,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.
The billionaire donated around 25,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country in February.
Kim Dotcom, real name Kim Schmitz, replied: “In other words, you will continue your support for the US proxy war in Ukraine despite your better knowledge that this is a US proxy war and the risk of nuclear war because of the war by US proxy?
“Damn if you do, damn if you don’t, then… guess I’m just damned,” Musk wrote in response.
Schmitz then praised Musk for coming up with ideas for a peace settlement between Moscow and Kyiv. “I believe in you. We are facing a nuclear war because of the reckless US foreign policy in Ukraine. You know that. ‘humanity’, he argued.
Musk replied: “I’m doing my best to defuse this situation and obviously I’m failing.”
Schmitz has criticized Washington’s response to the conflict in the past, saying the United States “caused this war and bears the brunt of the responsibility.”
Musk, meanwhile, came under heavy criticism in Ukraine and the West earlier this month for suggesting that, in the interests of peace, kyiv should recognize Crimea as Russian territory. As for the other four former Ukrainian territories admitted to Russia, the billionaire offered to “redo the elections of the annexed regions under the supervision of the UN.”
You can share this story on social media:
Powerhouse poets to discuss their works at the U of MN
It’s a good thing the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Carlson Family Stage can accommodate 1,100 people, because powerhouse poets Joy Harjo and Layli Long Soldier are teaming up for a free program at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the stage, 84 Church St. S.E., Mpls.
Harjo, three-term U.S. Poet Laureate, and Long Soldier, National Book Critics Circle Awardee, will read and discuss their poetry, seen through the lens of their Native American heritage. The moderator will be Christopher Pexa, associate professor in the university’s American Indian Studies department.
Harjo is a performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. When she was appointed 23rd national poet laureate, she was the first Native American to hold the position and only the second person to serve three terms. She’s written nine books of poetry and two memoirs and is chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, a member of the board of the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation, and artist-in-resident for the Bob Dylan Center. A renowned musician, Harjo performs with her saxophone nationally and internationally.
Layli Long Soldier is a writer of the Oglala Lakota Nation. She is the author of the full-length collection “Whereas,” published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award and the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award. Her 2012 participatory installation, Whereas We Respond, was featured on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
This program is presented by the university’s English department through its Esther Freier Lecture Series, co-sponsored by American Indian Studies. Free tickets are available online via Northrop. Go to: northrop.umn.edu/joy-harjo-and -layli-long-soldier.
Overview, predictions, what to watch
An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Packers Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Marquee Match
PennsylvaniavsKers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
The Jets have beaten Kenny Pickett and Skylar Thompson, two rookies making their NFL debuts, in the past two weeks. Now they get Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.
We’ll find out if the defense is real in this one. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have played well this season, and the passing rush came after Thompson last week with 16 hits from the quarterback. But Rodgers will get the ball out quicker and harder to hit. Ulbrich said the key will not let Rodgers figure out what they are doing until the ball is broken.
“He’s a guy who’s very hard to fool, so from a pre-snap standpoint, you have to be on your specifics in terms of your body posture, in terms of looks, in terms of is about all those things,” Ulbrich said. “As the pre-snap stuff is huge, if he knows the story, when the ball is run it can be a long day for you. So I think the pre-snap stuff is probably the most important thing to tell him, but tell all those guys.
Costello’s Call
The Jets are feeling good after winning back-to-back streaks, but this one feels like mission impossible. The Packers have won their last 12 games from a loss, and Aaron Rodgers is nearly unbeatable at home. I think the Packers jump early, but the Jets close in the second half.
Packers 28, Jets 17
four bottom
Zaz it on: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off a week in which he wasn’t asked to do much, but also one in which he didn’t return the ball. Wilson was 14 for 21 for 210 yards and had a rushing touchdown in the win over the Dolphins. The Jets will likely need more this week from Wilson, who has yet to record a 300-yard passing game in his career.
Wilson will face his childhood idol, Aaron Rodgers. The two had a chance to talk to each other last year when the teams held joint workouts in Green Bay. Now Wilson will try to take down his hero.
“Being on the same pitch as him is cool,” Wilson said. “We’re kind of attacking their defense, so it’s a bit different. It was probably the same last year when we were playing in Tampa Bay. It was like, ‘Wow, we’re playing Tom Brady right now. I’ve watched this guy since I was born, which is kinda crazy. I’m sure it will be the same kind of thing in this game.
Dynamic Duo: Both teams have a two-headed monster at running back, and this game could come down to whoever has the most success.
The Packers have the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who have combined this year for 635 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown. The Jets have young guns, Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have 433 combined rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, as well as a receiving touchdown.
Hall had a huge game last week against the Dolphins, with 197 total yards. It will be interesting to see how play time is divided this week.
Thank you giants The Giants did the Jets a disservice last week with their 27-22 win over the Packers in London. The Packers are 10-0 following a loss under coach Matt LaFleur and have won their last 12 games after a loss. The Jets must also overcome the Packers’ home-field advantage. Green Bay has won 15 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 24-3 at home since LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The Jets, who will be looking to win their third straight game for the first time since 2019, are 2-0 on the road This year.
What race: The Jets’ pass rush came to life last week against the Dolphins. They had 16 quarterback hits against Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. Carl Lawson led the way with seven. Lawson appears to have recovered from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered last year during joint workouts with the Packers in training camp.
“I really think he was the best we’ve seen, the best version of him, and that said, I also believe he still has a long way to go,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy who, he’s getting healthier every day, he’s getting more confident every day, he’s starting to get back in shape.”
Massive Mariano’s and Jewel Grocery merger draw strong reactions from Chicago shoppers on social media – NBC Chicago
The merger of two of the nation’s largest grocery stores — Kroger, owner of Mariano’s, and Albertsons, owner of Jewel-Osco — is drawing strong reactions on social media from regular shoppers at both stores.
“I don’t see anything good coming out of this deal for us,” read a comment on NBC’s 5 Chicago Facebook post. “Only higher prices.”
“Kroger is going to ruin Jewel now as well as Mariano?” another reading.
In an announcement Friday, Kroger said it had agreed to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. According to the announcement, Kroger has offered $20 billion, or $34.10 per share, for the rival grocer.
Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.
Shares of Albertsons had closed Thursday at $28.63 after surging on reports that a deal was imminent. According to CNBC, the deal is valued at $24.6 billion.
The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which will need to be approved by regulatory authorities. It is expected to close in early 2024.
Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a close second to Walmart.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter.
In the Chicago area, Kroger owns and operates Mariano grocery stores.
Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Safeway.
Together, the companies employ around 710,000 people.
The deal, likely to come under scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators — especially at a time of high food price inflation — is already causing a stir among shoppers at grocery stores in the area. Chicago, many of whom are still feeling the sting of the Chicago-area chain Dominick’s closed stores. As a result, some long-running Dominick’s stores in late 2013 were reopened as Mariano’s after the Milwaukee-based brand intervened.
“Now Jewel is going to be dragged down,” read a comment on Facebook. “We all know where Dominick is now.”
Together, the stores would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market, assuming the sale or closure of about 400 stores for antitrust reasons, according to JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Still, that’s far behind Walmart’s 22% share. Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017, is also a growing player in the space, with a 3% share. The Costco warehouse store controls 6%.
Goldman said a stronger combined company could eventually help bring food price inflation under control because it would have more power to reject price increases from food producers.
Kroger said it would reinvest about $500 million in price cuts and spend $1.3 billion to upgrade Albertsons stores and $1 billion to raise employee wages and improve benefits.
But critics have questioned a merger at a time of high food price inflation. Food prices rose 13% in September from a year ago, according to US data released on Thursday.
“A Kroger-Albertsons deal would squeeze consumers already struggling to get food, crush workers fighting for fair wages, and destroy independent community stores,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit organization that supports greater corporate accountability and antitrust action.
It was no secret that Albertsons was considering selling the business. The chain announced in February that its board was considering options to improve shareholder value, including the development of new businesses or a sale.
And Albertsons and Kroger themselves have grown into huge operations in part through acquisitions.
Albertsons was bought by a consortium of investors including Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm, in 2006. Cerberus helped fund Albertsons’ 2015 purchase of grocery chain Safeway and attempted a failed merger with Rite Aid in 2018. Albertsons became a publicly traded company. in 2020.
Cerberus currently owns nearly 30% of the shares of Albertsons. The merger agreement includes a $4 billion dividend for Albertsons shareholders.
In 2015 alone, Kroger bought four chains: Roundy’s, Pick ‘N Save, Metro Markets and Mariano’s. She bought the Home Chef meal kit company in 2018.
Kroger has long outperformed the Albertsons in key areas including store brand development and advanced technology, said Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Retail Data, a market research firm. Last year, for example, Kroger opened the first of 20 planned warehouses where robots help fulfill delivery orders.
The massive merger and its implications don’t seem to be lost on Chicago-area grocery shoppers.
“Almost a monopoly on food supply,” reads Facebook. “What is the worst that can happen? »
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
