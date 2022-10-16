Woman dresses her cat in a ‘Chucky’ costume, the internet reacts

The image shows the woman picking up her cat dressed in the “Chucky” costume.

There are many things on the internet that leave you speechless and horrified at the same time. Proof of this right, a woman posted a video on Instagram showing her pet cat dressed as a haunted doll character “Chucky” on Halloween.

People who love watching horror movies might remember “Chucky” from the movie “Child’s Play,” in which he was portrayed as a villainous serial killer. It is an American horror media franchise created by Don Mancini.

The video was shared by a user named Don’t Stop Meowing on Instagram on October 3. The caption reads: “I can’t stop laughing”.

The pet cat’s name is Chase and its owner is Ms. Kareem, according to the Instagram bio. Fifi’s Instagram account contains several videos and images. Ms Kareem is shown in the now-viral video holding her beloved cat and dressing it in a Chucky character costume she bought at the market.

“We’re going to try it,” Mrs. Kareem told the animal as she dressed it. As soon as she gets dressed, she asks that she pass in front of the camera. “I think you look cool. Show everyone what you look like,” she adds. Mrs. Kareem laughs out loud after dressing Fifi.

The video attracted 2.9 million viewers and received over 2.5 lakh likes. Instagram users flooded the post’s comments section with amusing remarks.

One user wrote, “Poor Chase was knocked out for a minute while in costume.”

“Hilarious how Chase looks. Happy Halloween to you Kareem and the cats,” wrote another, while a third simply said, “I’m laughing too much.”

