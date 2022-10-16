The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a Florida judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from Donald Trump’s home and club, arguing that the former president had no right to possess the documents seized after leaving office and that there was no legal basis for outside review.
Woman dresses her cat in a ‘Chucky’ costume, the internet reacts
There are many things on the internet that leave you speechless and horrified at the same time. Proof of this right, a woman posted a video on Instagram showing her pet cat dressed as a haunted doll character “Chucky” on Halloween.
People who love watching horror movies might remember “Chucky” from the movie “Child’s Play,” in which he was portrayed as a villainous serial killer. It is an American horror media franchise created by Don Mancini.
The video was shared by a user named Don’t Stop Meowing on Instagram on October 3. The caption reads: “I can’t stop laughing”.
The pet cat’s name is Chase and its owner is Ms. Kareem, according to the Instagram bio. Fifi’s Instagram account contains several videos and images. Ms Kareem is shown in the now-viral video holding her beloved cat and dressing it in a Chucky character costume she bought at the market.
“We’re going to try it,” Mrs. Kareem told the animal as she dressed it. As soon as she gets dressed, she asks that she pass in front of the camera. “I think you look cool. Show everyone what you look like,” she adds. Mrs. Kareem laughs out loud after dressing Fifi.
The video attracted 2.9 million viewers and received over 2.5 lakh likes. Instagram users flooded the post’s comments section with amusing remarks.
One user wrote, “Poor Chase was knocked out for a minute while in costume.”
“Hilarious how Chase looks. Happy Halloween to you Kareem and the cats,” wrote another, while a third simply said, “I’m laughing too much.”
China, NATO tussle over Ukraine conflict – Bloomberg
After being criticized for failing to condemn Moscow, Beijing envoy reportedly urged West to look at ‘root cause’ of crisis
A senior NATO official has clashed with a Chinese envoy over Beijing’s reluctance to follow the lead of Western countries and speak out against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.
Speaking at the annual Arctic Circle Assembly, Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, reportedly accused China of “undermine the rules-based international orderadding that Beijing does not share Western values.
He Rulong, the Chinese ambassador to Iceland, challenged Bauer. “Admiral, with all due respect, your speech and remarks are full of arrogance.“, he replied, quoted by Bloomberg.
The NATO official replied that China had insisted that it supported “the principle of sovereignty and the importance of internationally recognized borders in the world… So why is it possible that China still does not condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine?”
According to Bloomberg, the Chinese envoy said Beijing viewed the Ukraine crisis from a historical perspective and urged the West to “understand the root causeof the conflict between Moscow and kyiv.
Read more
Later, in an apparent attempt to smooth things over, He Rulong posted photos from the conference on Twitter, including one of him and the NATO admiral shaking hands.
Commenting on the exchange, he said that “it’s really good to express yourself and talk when you have different ideas“, adding that”increased understanding will make our world a more peaceful place.”
Unlike many Western countries, China has refused to condemn and sanction Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, which began in late February. He has repeatedly stated that Western countries and Ukraine have failed to respond to the “legitimate security concerns“, while accusing NATO of having pushed the tensions between Moscow and kyiv to the “breaking point.”
Nikola NKLA Founder Trevor Milton Found Guilty of Fraud
Trevor Milton CEO of Nikola
Massimo Pinca | Reuters
Trevor Milton, founder and former chairman and CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, was found guilty in federal court on Friday of three of four counts of fraud related to false statements he made to drive up the value of Nikola’s shares.
Milton has been charged with two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud, all related to statements he made about Nikola’s activities while he was the company’s chairman and CEO. Jurors found him guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.
Milton will be sentenced on January 27. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.
“Trevor Milton lied to Nikola investors – over and over and over again. This is fraud, plain and simple,” said Damien Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams said the case against Milton should “serve as a warning” to others who misrepresent investors.
“It’s not going to end well,” he said.
Williams’ Manhattan office had alleged that Milton lied about “virtually every aspect of the business” he founded in 2014 while running the business. These lies, prosecutors said, were intended to induce investors to drive up Nikola’s stock price.
“On the back of those innocent investors duped by his lies, he became a billionaire virtually overnight,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in his opening statement in September.
Nikola’s stock price briefly jumped to over $90 per share in June 2020, just days after it went public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. For a short time, Nikola – a company with no revenue – was more valuable than century-old Ford Motor.
This ambitious assessment did not last. Shares of Nikola fell sharply once Milton was kicked out of the company in September 2020, after the company’s board found some of the fraud allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research to be true.
Both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission opened investigations in the months after Milton’s departure. In July 2021, a grand jury indicted Milton on three counts of fraud; a fourth chef was added in June 2022.
Nikola himself was not facing charges in this case. The SEC had filed related civil charges against the company last year. Those charges were settled in December after Nikola agreed to pay a $125 million fine. Although Milton still owns Nikola stock, the company had otherwise cut ties with him.
East Chicago Catholic School teacher accused of creating ‘murder list’ – NBC Chicago
Note: An earlier version of this story showed an image from another school that was not involved in this story.
A fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in East Chicago, Indiana, was charged on Friday with one count of bullying for allegedly creating a ‘kill list’ and threatening violence to students and other staff.
East Chicago Police arrested 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres on Thursday after one of her students reported the teacher to school principals on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the student told a counselor the teacher made comments about the suicide, students and school staff. The student also said the teacher told them she had a “kill list” and they were at the bottom of the list, police said.
School officials said the teacher was escorted to the principal’s office, where she remains under surveillance and has no further contact with students. After the students were safely removed, the teacher was escorted off campus and the police were notified.
Carrasquillo-Torres was arrested at her home in Griffith Thursday morning and charged Friday.
The parents told NBC Chicago on Friday that the community was in shock.
“I’m shaking thinking about it,” her mother Nancy Fuentes said. “I feel like I’m going to cry. The first thought that came to mind was those kids at the school in Uvalde, Texas.”
“I’m very, very scared and disappointed,” Fuentes said.
St. Stanislaus has moved to remote learning for Friday classes, making resources and its school counselor available to students in need during this time.
The Ministry of Justice asks the Court of Appeal to end the special master of Mar-a-Lago
While prosecutors had previously appealed parts of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s special appointment, Friday marked the first time they appealed the entire court order. If the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit sided with the government, the master’s special examination would stop – and criminal investigators would again be allowed access to thousands of unclassified documents that the FBI agents took to Mar-a-Lago in August.
The government said in its appeal that these unclassified documents are essential to its ongoing criminal investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents, obstruction and destruction of government documents, and could help them conduct witness interviews. and corroborate evidence.
Trump’s Special Masters and Mar-a-Lago Documents: What You Need to Know
“In brief, unclassified records that have been stored collectively with records bearing classification marks can identify who was responsible for the unauthorized retention of those records, the relevant time periods during which the records were created or accessed, and who may have accessed or seen them,” the filing reads.
The Atlanta Court of Appeals said Trump’s lawyers have until Nov. 10 to file their response. As part of their appeal, Justice Department lawyers updated the number of documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, which was previously around 11,000, but is now around 13,000.
Trump’s lawyers asked two weeks after an outside expert’s search to sift through seized documents — including 103 documents marked classified — to determine whether any are protected by attorney-client or executive privilege, and should be protected from criminal investigators.
The witness who says Trump asked him to move boxes was a former White House employee
Prosecutors argued in Friday’s 53-page filing that Trump had no right to assert any form of privilege over government documents, rendering review by a federal judge based in Washington unnecessary. Brooklyn, Raymond J. Dearie.
Cannon originally ordered the special master to review both classified and unclassified documents and prohibited the Justice Department from using any of the documents in its criminal investigation until that review was completed. A panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed part of that decision, which removed the classified documents from Dearie’s review and allowed investigators to use those documents immediately.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court denied a motion by Trump’s attorneys to review part of the appeals court’s decision on narrow technical grounds.
Cannon said Dearie would have until December to complete her review of the unclassified documents.
In Friday’s filing, the Justice Department refuted a suggestion by Trump’s team that the former president had the authority to declassify classified documents.
Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly hinted in court documents that the former president may have declassified the documents – but they haven’t actually claimed he did.
Prosecutors argued Friday that even if Trump provided evidence showing he had declassified the documents while in office, the government would still need to understand which documents were declassified and the national security risks their declassification could pose.
“If documents were indeed declassified,” the filing states, “the government would have an additional compelling need to understand which formerly classified documents had been declassified, why and how, in order to assess the effects of such declassification, including on protection of intelligence sources and methods and on the classification status of related records or information.
washingtonpost
March of October 16: the Nupes wants to be the voice of social anger
In Paris on October 16, the “March against high cost of living and climate inaction” will take place, at the call of La France insoumise (LFI), the Socialist Party (PS) and Europe Ecologie-Les Verts ( EELV), and with the support of the Communist Party, all four allies in the Nupes. Some trade union and association executives will also join the movement, such as the confederal secretary of the CGT, Céline Verzeletti, the emergency doctor and spokesperson for the AMUF (Association of emergency physicians of France) Christophe Prudhomme, the CGT union leader of the ‘Labour inspectorate Anthony Smith or the Sud Rail railway worker Fabien Villedieu. The trade union centers did not wish to be included in the political initiative, preferring for some to call a strike on October 18th.
This October 16 march takes place in a tense social context, marked by high inflation. Strikes extend beyond refineries and have affected the nuclear industry. Several plants in this sector have in fact been confronted for several weeks with strike movements for wages, including Tricastin (Drôme), Cruas (Ardèche), Bugey (Ain) and Cattenom (Moselle), to which the October 13 the Gravelines power plant (North), the most powerful in Western Europe. They have been joined by the Belleville-sur-Loire (Cher) power plant since October 14, Virginie Neumayer, of the FNME-CGT, told AFP.
In this climate of generalized crisis, Nupes intends to establish itself as the main political relay of social anger, but also of those who denounce “climate inaction”. The Nupes also hopes to be the one to launch the movement, while the rise in prices has not – for the time being – translated into mass demonstrations like those observed during the Yellow Vests movement.
Testifying to his determination, Jean-Luc Mélenchon had called on the population to do “better” than on October 5 and 6, 1789, when women had marched “on Versailles against the high cost of living” and brought back “the king, the queen and the dolphin by force in Paris under popular control”.
Padres join Dodgers to move to NLCS
SAN DIEGO – “Beat LA!” generations of Padres fans chanted – implored.
They finally did.
The Dodgers spent seven months being thrown superlatives at each other. They will have to wear another superlative for much longer – the most disappointing team ever.
The San Diego Padres dispatched the Dodgers and their 111-game winning season on Saturday night, rallying for five runs in the seventh inning to beat the Dodgers, 5-3, in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.
The 22-win difference in their regular-season records is the biggest in a playoff loss since the 93-win Chicago White Sox beat the 116-win Chicago Cubs in the 1906 World Series.
The Dodgers have won 100 or more games in four of the past five full seasons, tying or setting a franchise record in three of those seasons. None of those ended in a World Series title.
The Padres have lost 23 of their last 28 regular season games to the Dodgers, were outscored 109-47 in all 19 regular season meetings this year, and were swept by the Dodgers in their only postseason meeting previous (NLDS 2020). But they will head to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998 to face fellow upstarts the Philadelphia Phillies.
Gaslamp Quarter may never be the same again.
Facing elimination, the Dodgers built a 3-0 Game 4 lead only to have it all dissolve in the seventh inning, their bullpen collapsing on them – which raises irrelevant questions about the lesser group. close who would take care of the ninth inning.
Starter Tyler Anderson was outstanding in the second playoff start of his career, giving the Dodgers five scoreless innings. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts only let him through the Padres’ order twice (plus a batter) and went to the bullpen in the sixth inning.
Freddie Freeman’s two-run brace in the third inning ended a 0-for-20 streak with runners in scoring position for MLB’s most productive roster this season – the third longest in playoff history. Dodgers playoffs, according to Elias Sports.
Chris Martin grounded two runners in the sixth and the Dodgers added a run in the seventh, shooting the least (or nearly) of a goal-laden situation and no cobbled out exit from a walk, wild throw , a simple bunt and a blow. To beat.
Roberts gave the seventh inning to Tommy Kahnle and the denouement began.
Kahnle didn’t retire any of the three batters he faced, walking one, giving up a clean single to Trent Grisham and an RBI single on a ground fly from a diving Freeman’s glove.
Yency Almonte replaced him and gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim and an RBI single to Juan Soto which tied the game.
Almonte knocked out Manny Machado and brought out Brandon Drury. But Roberts pulled Almonte out after throwing a ball to Jake Cronenworth, bringing in left-handed reliever Alex Vesia to face southpaw Cronenworth. Cronenworth ripped a two-run single to complete the collapse.
Intermittent rain showers that delayed the start of the game by 31 minutes returned for the final two innings, mingling with tears from Dodgers fans, as the Padres’ bullpen regained control of the Dodgers. In 16 innings against Padres relievers in this series, the Dodgers managed only one run (on Will Smith’s sacrificial fly in the seventh inning of Game 4) and went 6 for 52.
A Dodgers offense that led the Majors in nearly every category — including hitting with runners in scoring position — during the regular season has dwindled in the NLDS, managing just 12 points in four games. It all ended with the top of the Dodgers’ order that powered their historic regular season — Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freeman — going down the order, each eliminated by Josh Hader.
More to come on this story.
