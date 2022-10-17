Connect with us

Blockchain

Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to Aptos

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Ankr Becomes One Of The First Rpc Providers To Aptos
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.

The partnership will enable developers to build safe, scalable, and upgradable dApps on top of the Aptos blockchain. Following this partnership, Ankr is now an RPC provider to 19 blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. An RPC enables various applications to interact with the blockchain.

“Ankr is excited to be an early supporter of Aptos with an RPC that now makes it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. This is just the beginning of Ankr’s products for the blockchain that will doubtlessly attract more demand ahead of the much-anticipated mainnet launch.” – Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product

Once the Aptos mainnet is live, Ankr will add support for it with additional docs, features, and tools to help Web3 developers streamline building. Aptos is the highly anticipated network that will bring new tech and scalability benefits to Web3. Developers building on the Aptos testnet have witnessed over 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), thanks to promising upgrades like their parallel execution engine, Block-STM.

The Ankr Network serves an average of 8 billion blockchain requests per day across more than 50 networks. It delivers time-tested and high-performance RPC node infrastructure to handle any request load, massively expanding Aptos’ public RPC resources.

Ankr’s Aptos Testnet RPC (Remote Procedure Call) connects wallets, command-line interfaces, and dApps with the Aptos blockchain. It acts as a messenger or blockchain router that relays on-chain information between Aptos nodes, dApps, and ultimately end-users so they can execute necessary tasks like transactions, populate wallet balances, fetch ownership information, and more.

To strengthen the global Aptos network, Ankr is providing a geo-distributed and decentralized Aptos RPC composed of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and reliable connections.

Developers can make their first call to Aptos using Ankr’s RPC Service now. They can use the endpoint https://rpc.ankr.com/http/aptos_testnet/v1 to call the Aptos chain using the standard EVM JSON RPC methods.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Top 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
google news

In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.

Disclaimer: The picks listed in this article should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your research and never invest more than what you can afford to lose.

Top 5 Cryptos- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart

Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

Last week BTC saw its price decline from a region of $19,200 to $18,100 with what looked like a manipulation ahead of the Consumer Price Index news; BTC bounced from its key demand zone as price rallied to $19,600 before facing a rejection to break and hold above this region.

The price of BTC failed to close the weekly candle above $19,500, creating mixed feelings as regards its next movement and direction.

BTC is currently trading at $19,400; the price of BTC needs to break and close above $19,500 to ignite a possible price rally to a region of $20,200.

Top 5 Cryptos- Price Analysis Of Ethereum (ETH) On The Daily (1D) Chart

1666016975 614 Top 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
Daily ETH Price Chart | Source: ETHUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of Ethereum in recent weeks had become a shadow of itself after the successful launch of the “Ethereum Merge” as the price had failed to show the bullish trend it had when price outperformed BTC in recent months, rallying from $1,000 to $2,024.

ETH price was rejected from $2,030 and has continued to trend lower. The price of ETH got rejected when the price attempted to flip $1,400; the price of ETH saw its price decline to a region of $1,270, acting as key support for the ETH price.

The price of ETH is trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe.

If the ETH price maintains its bearish structure, we could see the price retesting $1,000 as the demand zone. The price of ETH needs to flip $1,400 into support for the price to look safe.

Price Analysis Of Binance Coin (BNB) On The Daily (1D) Chart

1666016975 549 Top 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
Daily BNB Price Chart | Source: BNBUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BNB was rejected from its resistance of $300 and is currently trading at $270.

BNB lost its bullish structure despite showing strength; the price of BNB got rejected to a low of $268 as the price bounced off to reclaim its support zone at $270. The price of BNB needs to rally high to a region of $280-$290 for the price to remain safe. 

The price of BNB trades at $272 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), the values of $280 and $300 act as resistance for BNB price.

Price Analysis Of Quant (QNT) On The Daily (1D) Chart

1666016975 546 Top 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
Daily QNT Price Chart | Source: QNTUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of QNT has continued to show bullish trends holding well above the 50 and 200 EMA. The price saw a rally from $100, forming good support around that region.

Despite the pullback across crypto assets in the market, QNT has continued to look strong, respecting the bullish trendline.

The price of QNT broke the resistance at $200, enabling the price of QNT to rally. QNT’s price faces a resistance at $260; if the price breaks this resistance, we could see the price rallying to $330, but if it fails to break the resistance, $200 would be good support for QNT price. 

Price Analysis Of LEO On The Daily (1D) Chart

1666016976 934 Top 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
Daily LEO Price Chart | Source: LEOUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of LEO recently looks bullish as price attempts to breakout above the 50 and 200 EMA, holding off the price from rallying. If the price of LEO holds above this region, we could see a price rally to $4.8

Featured image from Medium, Charts from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Australian Authorities Suspended Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
google news

32 mins ago |