Attorney Video – 5 Reasons Not to Create a New Video Each Month
1. It’s too expensive
2. It takes too much time
3. You have nothing new to say
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
5. You don’t know how to create video
1. It’s too expensive:
This can be true. Why is it expensive? Because of the time and effort involved to edit, color correct, and graphics, and music, add an intro, and add an exit, compress, render, upload it to multiple video sharing sites, blog about it and read about it. The physical act of actually pressing “record” on your camera is simple. It’s the hours that are spent in “post-production” that are time-consuming and costly.
You have two options: (1) Learn how to create and produce video yourself or (2) Hire an experienced video production company to create video for you where all you have to do is show up and start talking. They do the rest.
2. It takes too much time
If you choose to create the video yourself, then the answer is “yes” it does take too much time. Unless you have the desire, inclination and eagerness to learn everything about video production, cameras, lighting, audio and post-production, and I strongly urge you to forgo learning to do it yourself. Instead, you’re better option is to hire someone to do it all for you.
3. You have nothing new to say
I don’t believe that. If you practice law today, there are always new cases coming down from the highest court in your state and set precedent that your potential clients need to know about. If you are the one to provide them with his updated information, an online viewer is much more likely to view you as a legal expert compared to attorneys who fail to provide this useful information.
In addition, there is so much information you have to talk about that you don’t even realize it. Your video producer should be able to coax from you all the information that you need to create engaging and useful video for your online viewers. When looking for a video production company to create your videos, you should ask whether they know we were ideal client is without even having to ask you. While most video companies can create technically good video and go online, the majority of video producers have no idea what type of content you need to put on line to get the viewer to pick up the phone and call you. Asked whether a producer is also a trial attorney who can guide you and who understands exactly what content and online viewers looking for when searching for an attorney.
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
Did you know that YouTube is the second most popular search engine, right behind Google? It’s true. You think nobody wants to watch you? Guess what? They don’t care about you. That’s right. I’ll say it again. Nobody cares about you online. So why would someone want to watch your video? Simple. You offer information that they need and want. If you offer that information and they need more information, who do you think they are more likely to call, the person who has the answers, or your competitor who fails to provide any information unless they walk into their office?
5. You don’t know how to create video
This is a valid concern. Many attorneys have no idea how to make a video; what to say in their video; how to get it onto their computer; how to edit it; how to compress it for the web; how to upload it; how to distribute it; and how to properly use social media to tell the world about their new video.
What do you do if you’re like most attorneys in that situation? The answer is simpler than you think.
You hire an experienced video production company to do it all for you (except appear in your video, of course). Importantly, when looking for a video company to produce your videos, make sure they have experience making attorney video. Don’t look for the wedding videographer and don’t look for the videographer that creates commercials.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m sure they can produce technically great videos. However, you need a video producer who knows who your ideal client is. You need a producer who knows something about attorney ethics and what you generally can and cannot do in a video. You need a producer who knows what your ideal client is looking for online. Finally, you need an all-in-one, turn-key solution, so the only thing you have to do is show up and start talking.
CONCLUSION
If you want your potential online clients to go to your competitors, then by all means, don’t create new video each month.
Employees Overseas Need International Health Insurance
When we think of some of the most popular computers, electronics and automobiles, “Sold in the USA” is rapidly replacing “Made in the USA” as the new norm. While the expansion of many US corporations slowed as a result of the recent recession, business is booming for emerging markets around the globe. Multi-national corporations competing for global customers have thrown their hats in the ring by establishing subsidiary offices with local sales, manufacturing and distribution channels.
In the race for global presence, foreign corporations have flooded the US market to capture the highly prized American customer-in fact; there are over 3,000 foreign-domiciled corporations with subsidiary companies, branches or sister offices within the US, according to Uniworld Business Publications.
With a hybrid workforce comprised of US citizens, foreign nationals and key executives from overseas, foreign corporations’ human resources and benefit directors are tasked with managing a myriad of benefits over growing geographic areas and across wildly varying international regulatory bodies. Benefit directors new to the US market are simply unaware of the many insurance options when insuring foreign nationals working in the US. In an attempt to simplify the matter, we find that most employees, no matter their origin or citizenship status, are being enrolled on their US company’s group health insurance and benefits plans. But this is rarely the best method.
Seasoned international human resources managers know the difficulties of educating their foreign employees regarding policy benefits, deductibles, co-pays, PPO and HMO networks. Traditional domestic group health insurance assumes employees are familiar with understanding insurance terminology, locating participating doctors and hospitals, seeking referrals, getting prequalified and submitting claim paperwork.
Foreign employees arriving from countries with socialized or national healthcare are unfamiliar with navigating the complexities of the US healthcare system and, for good reason, become overwhelmed by the process of seeking medical care in the US.
EXAMPLE SCENARIO
In the next two years, six executives from a prominent Asian stock exchange will work six months in the corporation’s branch office in a major US metropolitan area. They will return to Asia for three months before coming back to the US branch office for another nine months. The company’s US health insurance policy is not designed to accommodate the executives’ frequent travel schedule. What’s more, the additional enrollment and termination forms add an encumbering, albeit necessary, task for the human resources department.
The solution for providing necessary benefits without overburdening the human resources personnel: an international health insurance policy.
TWO AFFORDABLE OPTIONS ARE:
Temporary Travel Medical Insurance: These policies provide short-term coverage from five days to 12 months and are specifically designed to insure foreign nationals visiting and working in the US. Most are guaranteed issue, can become effective within 24 hours and give foreign workers the freedom to choose any doctor or hospital. Ease-of-use is the most attractive feature for policyholders.
Blanket Travel Medical and Accident Policies: These policies cover all employees and executives traveling abroad without any citizenship or country restrictions. A blanket policy ensures no employee is without coverage when working and traveling overseas.
As the world shrinks and global business grows, accommodating foreign employees will prove a must for retaining valuable international workers. If your company doesn’t currently provide international healthcare policies for your international employees, now is the time to reevaluate your benefits methods for a quicker, more satisfying experience for everyone on your global roster.
Detox for Marijuana: Is It Really Necessary?
Detox for marijuana may not be a critical medical need from a safety standpoint, but it’s often warranted when achieving sobriety is an absolute must. Many pot users find themselves attending detox for marijuana after repeated unsuccessful attempts to stop using the drug on their own. So while detoxing from pot might not have the same health risks as detox from dangerous drugs like alcohol or benzodiazepines, it does provide distinct advantages that can help a person get clean and stay clean for life.
Yes, You Can Become Addicted to Marijuana
It’s important to note that contrary to popular belief, you can become addicted to marijuana. Consistent long term use of almost any mind-altering substance is addictive. This is because the neurological processes at work during the four stages of addiction; abuse, tolerance, dependence and active addiction, are generally the same regardless of whether the substance in question is crack, cocaine, meth or marijuana.
Despite the seemingly benign nature of marijuana, addiction actually occurs at an alarming rate. In fact, according to drug treatment statistics compiled and published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in 2008 marijuana addiction accounted for 17% of all publicly-funded treatment program admissions.
So while the pro-marijuana movement may have its merits, the idea that a person cannot become addicted to marijuana is clearly refuted by the high numbers of individuals that seek treatment for this particular drug. This clearly shows that those people who become addicted to marijuana find it so difficult to stop using that they seek professional help, i.e. marijuana detox or drug treatment.
The following are three reasons why detox for marijuana is more successful than attempting to withdraw successfully from this drug without professional assistance:
1.) Treatment of Marijuana Withdrawal Symptoms
When a person who is addicted to marijuana suddenly stops using, Acute Withdrawal Syndrome sets in, causing an uncomfortable set of symptoms as the body attempts to normalize itself without the drug in its system. The most prominent of these AWS symptoms is a compelling and often overpowering urge to use marijuana. (Or whatever substance the person is addicted to.)
Pot detox can help by treating these symptoms in order to help the individual feel more comfortable and be able to eat, sleep and adjust to the situation as efficiently as possible. Treatment of withdrawal symptoms can include medication and even sedation in some cases.
2.) Therapies and Treatment of Underlying Causes
For most people, it’s not enough just to treat the symptoms of withdrawal. Exploring and addressing the underlying causes of substance abuse – such as poorly managed stress, co-occurring conditions like bipolar disorder and genetic predispositions – is a critical part of achieving long-term sobriety. Therapies vary between detox centers, but typically include variations of the following:
Individual Therapy: one on one counseling sessions with a trained addictions specialist
Group Therapy: group counseling sessions with a small number of other addicts
Family Therapy: guided sessions with important family members
Alternative Therapies: acupuncture, massage, hypnosis
Adventure Therapy: ropes courses, team building, etc
Biofeedback: electronic measuring of body function in order to develop control over that function
Therapy is a crucial element in the programs of most detox facilities and long term drug rehab centers. Only by uncovering the underlying causes of addiction can the individual learn how to manage and address these issues once treatment is complete.
3.) Warehousing Effect
The warehousing effect refers to the idea that by isolating a person from their normal environment and restricting their ability to procure drugs, they’ll be able to stay sober longer. Because most detox programs are between 7 and 10 days in duration, this gives many people in recovery enough time to break free from the cycle of drug abuse, become educated on managing triggers and causes, and develop a plan for long term treatment.
Detox for marijuana might not be a life-or-death need, but if you or someone you care about is struggling to quit using and can’t do it independently; this could be your answer. In less than two weeks the cycle of addiction can be broken and tools and resources provided to stay sober for life. After all, even though marijuana may be benign when compared to drugs like heroin or cocaine, once addicted there are health risks that could be serious for some people, as well as risk of arrest and imprisonment, employment troubles and involvement in drug-related violence or mishap. It’s just not worth it.
Insurance – Some Information For Consumers
When UK consumers set out to buy insurance, the types and options available can often be confusing. Here’s brief run-down from our experts on some of the varieties of insurances available in the British Isles.
Insurance for Your Home
It’s essential that any insurance companies you contract with have a thorough understanding of your individual requirements. Insurance agents also should be able to provide complete and affordable coverage for the total value of your property and contents. Although many people seek general insurance for their homes, very often they neglect to purchase the correct amount of home contents insurance. It’s also important that your insurance coverage reflect the degree of risk (if any) you’re willing to take, since this will directly affect the premium you pay.
Specialist Insurance
Although you may have adequate insurance for your home, you may want to consider purchasing separate policies for specific items like jewellery, coin collections, fine art and antiques. Your insurance broker is a valuable asset in this case, since he or she can obtain this particular coverage from companies who specialize in providing it, such as art insurance or antiques insurance. You should also know that this specialist home insurance can be expanded to protect your possessions anywhere in the world.
Types of Insurance to Include in Your Portfolio
In addition to general and specialist worldwide insurance coverage, there are several other types of insurance quotes you may want to obtain when setting up your coverage, such as coverage for outdoor items, credit cards and family travel. Depending on your situation, you may need an insurance policy to cover liability issues related to domestic staff. If you’re running a home-based business, be sure to insure any items related to the business, such as computers and office equipment.
If you have pets, you already know how veterinarian bills can mount up. Why not consider insurance for this valued member of your family? Some companies offer multiple-pet discounts and since coverage is generally “per condition,” there’s no limit on how many claims you can make for treatment of a specific recurring condition.
As you can see, insurance in the UK goes far beyond the typical car insurance or life insurance. To be sure all aspects of your situation are protected, be sure to contact us at your earliest convenience.
Voice Over Internet Protocol – The Latest Internet Technologies
Voice Over Internet Protocol is a special type of communication protocol for transmission and reception of voice and multimedia signals through the internet protocol networks. This technology is also known as Internet Telephony, Voice Over Broadband, IP Telephony, Broadband Telephony. In VoIP, voice, fax, multimedia and voice messaging applications are transmitted and received over through internet. For smooth communication over VoIP, efficient network support is must.
The process of VoIP communication begins with making a VoIP telephone call. The first step in making a VoIP telephone call is setting up media channel. Then analog voice signal digitization, encoding, packetization and transmission follow. The same steps are carried out in the reverse order on the receiving side. The entire process is carried out by different types of computers and modems. So proper IT support is prerequisite for setting up VoIP communication. It ensures that computers and modems function properly.
Special session protocols are used by VoIP systems to control the setup. Audio CODECs are used for encoding speech. Various types of CODECs are used for different implementations of VoIP. In some implementations narrow band CODECs are used while in some other high fidelity stereo CODECs are preferred. Maintaining CODECs in good health is the responsibility of network support provider.
Generally 3 types of VoIP tools are popular in the market. Those 3 VoIP tools are Hosted VoIP, Home VoIP, Hybrid VoIP. As the name suggests Hosted VoIP is meant for business organizations while Home VoIP tool has been designed for home users. Hybrid VoIP tool has been designed for the organizations which want to continue with existing non-VoIP phone systems but also want to reap the benefits of VoIP.
VoIP could be implemented using various technologies, such as IP Multimedia Subsystem, Media Gateway Control Protocol, Session Initiation Protocol, Real Time Transport Protocol, Session Description Protocol.
VoIP has gone through lot of modifications for marketing purposes. It now employs broadband internet access, using which the subscribers can make and receive calls. VoIP service providers now support both inbound and outbound services with direct inbound dialing. Obviously a strong network support should be in place to provide that kind of service. Many service providers proffer unlimited local calling for a flat subscription fee.
To avail of the VoIP service, a VoIP device should be connected to the network of a VoIP service provider. This could be done in several ways. The first way of doing this is to connect a dedicated VoIP phone to the IP network using Ethernet card or wireless Wi-Fi. Another way is to use an analog telephone adapter which links to the network using special hardware and firmware. The third and last way is to employ a softphone. Softphone is an application software installed on a network computer with microphone and speaker. To install Softphone on a computer, the help of an IT support provider could be taken.
The VoIP service is economically feasible for common users because it cuts down the infrastructure and communication costs drastically. Separate voice and data networks are not required for VoIP service. One network could be utilized for both purposes. Caller ID, conference calling, call forwarding and automatic redialing features come with no extra cost.
High Speed Internet Reaches Everywhere With Satellite Internet
Many people simply could not function properly without steady access to the Internet. And with the possibilities and capabilities inherit with a high-speed connection, you are likely to become spoiled enough to never want to live without it again. Truth be told, there are places in the country that companies specializing in DSL and high-speed cable Internet set ups have been unable to reach. A clever alternative to still be able to get in on the action is through satellite Internet.
In some rural communities, the only available wired Internet is dial up. While this might have been the bee’s knees fifteen years ago, it leaves a lot to be desired today. Yet, this is all that some people have the option of getting based on where they live. There are companies that have been pioneering a new way of delivering high speed Internet to those who otherwise could not obtain it, and even those that have other high-speed Internet options and are unsatisfied.
Satellite Internet has been stirring up quite a buzz among those that have witnessed the advantages of having consistent and readily available high-speed Internet connections. Much like major cable services, cables just have not reached some places in the country and in order to get the most of their viewing options they have gone with companies like Dish Network or DirecTV.
However these are not the companies behind providing this service to customers across the country. Some of the bigger names behind satellite Internet include: Hughesnet and WildBlue. These companies are not the only one’s that are providing fast and reliable satellite services, but they are the bigger names and therefore they are likely to be providing the best deals on installation and are likely among the most reliable.
The cost of a typical month of satellite Internet service will likely be more than choosing DSL or cable service. That’s why if you have the other two options available to you, you are better off to choose them. Moreover, the technology is new and that means that for a little while anyway it will cost more than what it competes with. Generally after a time, they will come to their senses and provide the service for a fee comparable to their competition in DSL and high-speed cable hook ups.
Installation will likely cost more too, but this is more because there is more work involved. While the phone or cable company guy has to simply plug and play, satellite Internet providers have to install a dish to pick up the signal, and move it to its most efficient location. This can be time consuming for all involved, but worth it when it’s all said and done.
This general cost of installation as I have deduced, tends to stick around $200. It might seem steep, but you are also paying for the dish itself. Much like with satellite television, you have to pay for the equipment. You either do this over time or all at once, depending on your credit and limitations. For Internet, you simply have one option in purchasing the equipment outright. At least with this option you have it from the get go.
Satellite Internet is a very good option for those that otherwise do not have the means to get DSL or cable Internet. You don’t have to be trapped in a world of dial up any longer. You can appreciate the feeling of talking to someone on the phone while quickly surfing the web. If you don’t know how good that feels, you ought to try it sometime.
Do Children Need Insurance?
Because children are prone to diseases and accidents, it is our obligation as parents to provide them with the best healthcare possible. We should give them the right care and protect them. With the right health insurance policy, we will have peace of mind knowing that they are well-protected and they are able to function well like other healthy kids.
It is our responsibility as parents that we give only what’s best for our kids that’s why it’s important that we secure them a health insurance policy. Insurance for children plays a vital role in giving the proper healthcare they need. Without this, their health status will be put at risk as well as their families’ well-being.
Disadvantages of Not Having an Insurance Coverage
Research shows that without health insurance, it will greatly affect them in all aspects of their lives and not just their physical well-being. Youngsters who have no primary or preventive care are the ones who receive inappropriate and more expensive services.
Usually, these children have more serious medical problems that need attention. Their health or medical problems are usually neglected. And because of this, they miss school and fall behind in their studies. This will greatly affect their future educational and employment and they will not be able to function well and achieve their full potential. These are serious consequences that they will have to face when they do not have the right protections, and these outcomes should not be neglected at all.
Choosing the Right Health Insurance
Choosing the right coverage for your children is very important. It does not only protect your child’s mentally and physically, it also protects you from expensive hospital expenses brought about by doctor’s fees, hospitalizations, surgical treatments and other medical expenses.
Kids do reach a certain point in their lives when they get sick most of the time and regular check-ups and doctor’s visits are normal. As a parent, you make sure that they are given the right medical attention. And as a parent, you find peace of mind when you know that your their needs are well taken care of by medical people.
Before purchasing any policy for your beloved young one, make sure that these plans will work well with your financial requirements. Finding the best one at a very reasonable price is not impossible at all. You can approach an insurance agent regarding the type of plan that you need or you can just do the shopping online and get quotes from different companies.
We want only the best for our kids and it is our responsibility as parents that we provide them with the basic needs that they deserve, including medical needs, to ensure that they are stable, healthy and that they are functioning well and achieving their full potential.
