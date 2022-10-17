News
Baby Jets keep finding ways to win games
GREEN BAY – It’s a well-worn sports cliché that great teams find different ways to win games.
No one knows how the 2022 season will end for the New York Jets, but they’re becoming something of a cliché themselves: The team keeps finding different ways each week to win games.
It was no different in the 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday as the game wasn’t pretty at times, but the young Jets team played their best when it mattered the most.
After a 3-3 tie after halftime, the Jets scored 27 points after halftime. Cardiac Jets has been a theme of the season for the team.
First, the Jets scored 14 points in 1:55 seconds to stun the Browns in Week 2. Then two weeks, they also had a comeback fourth quarter 24-20 victory over the Steelers two weeks where the Jets scored 14 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. Last week, Gang Green scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past the Dolphins 40-17.
Now not only did the Jets come into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers, but they also defeated them by three scores.
“Playing against a great offense, a great team, a great quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay – those guys have been to Super Bowls, those guys have been to the playoffs year in and year out,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said.
“We gotta keep that mindset, good play, ok next play. Bad play, next play. Going against great players like Aaron Rodgers and the great offense that they have and the great team that they have, you gotta be on your toes. You gotta play the next play and don’t worry about the pads.”
When quarterback Zach Wilson was off his game as he completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards, it was the running game, the defense and the special teams unit of the Jets that carried the way. Breece Hall recorded 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
The Jets special teams unit also played a huge role as they blocked a Mason Crosby field goal and Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt as Will Parks returned the kick for a touchdown. Lastly, Gang Green’s defense made the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers look like just another quarterback in the league.
Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. However, Rodgers struggled with decision-making as the Jets pass rush and Williams registered two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Green Bay came into Sunday’s game with the 11th-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 134.8 yards per game on the ground. But the Jets held the duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion to 60 yards rushing.
Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner also was a key contributor to the win as he blanketed Packers receivers for a large part of the afternoon.
“I thought our defense has been playing well the whole season with the exception of maybe the Cleveland game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’ve been pretty good and we’ve been getting better every week.”
“I thought our D-line was outstanding today. I thought our back end did a good job of communication and all the things that they did, especially on third down.
“We made a commitment to stop the run today.”
The Jets’ four-game stretch games before their bye week are key to figuring out if they’re truly a playoff contender or a pretender. Gang Green is 3-0 in road games this season and it has another road test against another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then the Jets have home games against their division rivals the Patriots and the Bills before their bye week.
New York has already matched its win total from a season ago. Last week, the Jets ended their 12-game AFC East divisional losing streak with a win over the Dolphins. Now Gang Green ended the Packers’ 15-game home regular season winning streak.
This isn’t the same old Jets by any means as the foundation of young players mixed with players like Williams, Corey Davis and Duane Brown has the team not only wanting more but believing bigger goals are still yet to come for the team.
“It just shows how hungry we are,” Breece Hall said. “It just shows that we are trending upwards. We played good football today, but we are not satisfied.
“I felt like a lot of people thought it would be a surprise if we won this game. We expected to come in and win this game. For us, we are just trying to get better every week and I feel like that’s what we are trying to do right now.
“It’s a good win, but we want way more than that. I feel like especially with the older guys that we have, they do a good job of installing that in us. They’re on those rookies day in and day out and just trying to get better and they never really let us slack off.”
Matt Lloyd will connect Timberwolves’ front office, fill in the gaps everywhere else
NBA front offices have grown exponentially, Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond noted. Front-office staffs may have included four or five people in the mid-1990s. Now, four or five people could be a meager analytics department.
Bigger staffs bring more firepower but also more people to manage and align. Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly certainly understands that, having inherited a talented front office that he kept multiple people from, while also bringing in others.
The Timberwolves feature a deep, versatile front office, similar to the roster they will put on the floor when the season opens Wednesday night at Target Center. But you have to be able to take that talent and connect it.
Thankfully for Connelly, he hired Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations this offseason. Experienced in many areas with exposure to varying methods of operation, Lloyd is the ultimate connector.
“I think Tim probably looked at it and said, ‘Hey, look, I want someone that will make my job easier, that will make me look even better than I am and maybe even better at this job,’ ” said Hammond, who worked with Lloyd the past five seasons in Orlando. “I think that’s what Tim is hoping for, and I think Tim is getting that.”
UNUSUAL PATH
Lloyd assumed he would be a history teacher and high school basketball coach for 30 years. He loved basketball, and merely the chance to be involved in it at any level was more than enough for him. But the one percent, dream goal of his did exist in the back of his mind. That was to be an NBA scout traveling around the country to watch and understand players.
So as he sat in his college dorm room, devouring a pro basketball annual and uncovered a list of switchboard numbers for every NBA franchise, he decided to take a chance.
“In 2022, this would never happen,” Lloyd noted.
He dialed up the number for the Pacers. When someone answered on the other end of the line, Lloyd asked to speak with then-Indiana general manager Donnie Walsh.
“They put me through to him. So I’m a little bit taken aback, but I asked him, ‘How do you become a scout for an NBA team?’ ” Lloyd said. “And he told me you’ve got to figure out a way to get into the NBA, you’ve got to be ready to travel and you’ve got to watch a lot of players, and then he kind of shuffled me off the phone, and that was fine, but the fact that that had happened, I was kind of blown away.”
Getting into the NBA, is no easy feat. Lloyd did so with the Bulls in 1994, joining the organization as a game-day and special projects employee in the video room where he would cut endless amounts of VHS tapes and hope nothing got erased.
While doing that, Lloyd — who interned at ESPN in college — started to dip his toes into media relations, working as the assistant director of information services for Conference USA and the director of media services for the Arena Football League.
That work led to a full-time gig in the Bulls’ public-relations department, which is where Lloyd thought he may end up for the duration of his career. But when John Paxson, a former NBA player and coach, who worked in radio when Lloyd was working PR, took over as Chicago’s general manager in 2003, he brought Lloyd into the front office.
“I knew right away that I wanted his passion and energy on the basketball side for us,” Paxson said.
Lloyd showed his chops by updating the team’s scouting database and was quickly put on the road to scout games. Lloyd eventually served as Chicago’s director of college scouting. He worked for the Bulls until he went to Orlando in 2012, where he worked for a decade.
At every position, Lloyd made a point to be where his feet were and put his best effort into whatever his responsibilities were at the time. When recounting his journey, Lloyd described himself as “lucky” on multiple occasions, but the opportunities were earned. Success, Hammond noted, starts with hard work.
“Matt is just a relentless worker,” he said. “One of those guys that leaves no stone unturned.”
Lloyd noted his path is no longer the traditional one to his type of role, but Hammond believes his breadth of experience helps him today.
“When you’re a young person starting out, and someone that’s running the meeting is someone that’s done your job,” he said, “I think that probably leans them toward appreciating you and respecting you even more.”
COMMUNICATOR
Lloyd’s job in Minnesota is to help Connelly communicate with the staff — keep everyone organized and moving in the right direction, and then fill in the gaps in between.
On days like Sunday, that meant being on the court with a ball in his hands, assisting in post-practice work. Lloyd will be involved at nearly every touch point, helping hold it all together.
“(Tim is) really a dynamic leader, and we were lucky to have deep front-office talent, as well,” Lloyd said. “So I want to support them, support the people that were here while supporting and helping him on a day to day basis.”
There may be no one better suited for such a job.
“Matt is one of those guys that … I’d say almost to a fault, cannot do enough for others,” Hammond said. “That’s probably what people appreciate more than anything is someone that’s willing to help me, and that’s Matt. I think it’s one of the greatest attributes, by far.”
The NBA, at its core, is still a people-driven business. Those who can relate will flourish.
“People are drawn to him,” Paxson said. “Just one of the best people in the business. You can trust him. He’s honest.”
Lloyd noted that if you operate with a touch of humility and self awareness and act the right way, “people tend to like you.”
“Over the years, he has worked out and developed relationships with so many people,” Hammond said. “He knows everyone.”
His ability to connect, paired with an impressive knack for organization, helps Lloyd manage and lead. In Orlando, he was responsible for organizing and driving meetings between people from multiple departments.
“One of the reasons he had such a strong leadership role was he did an awful lot of work,” Hammond said. “I think people really respected him because they knew how hard he worked.”
TIMBERWOLVES EFFECT
In his scouting travels, Lloyd developed a close-knit group of friends with similar roles at the time within the industry. Included in that group were a number of people who went on to become general managers — including Tim Connelly.
The two met at a DePaul game in 2004. The relationship budded from there. Lloyd said he “had to” jump at the chance to work alongside Connelly. Now here, Lloyd said the Timberwolves are in a “great situation,” armed with high-level players like Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The front office’s job is to supplement them with players who can help the group reach its highest potential.
That’s a challenge, given the Wolves have traded away many future picks and will be relatively cap-strapped. But Lloyd has experience finding talent in unexpected places.
During his time in Chicago, the Bulls nabbed Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Chris Duhon outside of the top 25 picks of the draft. Lloyd said a key to scouting is to know who your team is and what works with it. Sure, there is luck involved in the process, “but some of that luck is born out of your preparation.”
“The outcome will take care of itself as long as the process is the right process,” Lloyd said. “I think that’s the thing I’m probably most proud of is developing a process that I can get to the end of the season with, knowing I put XYZ into this decision and supported my boss, in this case it will be Tim, and allow him to make the best decision.”
And, in turn, give the Timberwolves a best chance to succeed.
“I know that this opportunity in Minnesota is a great thing for him, and he’ll do a terrific job,” Paxson said. “He’ll do really good things for the Timberwolves.”
Magic’s Jalen Suggs available for Wednesday’s opener at Pistons
The Orlando Magic will have a key player back for the start of the 2022-23 season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs will be available for the season opener against the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit, coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters after Sunday’s practice.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had been sidelined since suffering a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7 — an injury that at first appeared worse.
“I understood what it was,” Suggs said Sunday. “I had done this exact same thing before and understood what I had to do to get back. It feels good, I don’t like missing time, I don’t want to miss time. We’re feeling good and playing good, and I want to be of assistance with that. Now it’s focusing on Wednesday and getting this year started right.”
Added Suggs: “I know my body. … We were able to have a good conversation about how I went about [rehabbing the injury] the last time. We were able to come to a good medium ground — they listened to me, and I listened to them.”
The Magic closed out the preseason at 4-1 with home wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.
Mosley said Suggs practiced after being limited to shooting the first couple of days after the injury. Suggs said he was eyeing a return for Friday’s preseason game with Cleveland but didn’t get cleared in time.
“They needed to see I could protect myself, that I could play and be useful out on the court,” he said. “There’s no point in going back if I’m not able to do the things I need and want to do.”
Suggs credited the coaching staff for helping him keep a positive mindset while sidelined.
“The first two days were really frustrating,” he said. “Me, Mose, [assistant coach] Jesse [Mermuys] and [assistant coach] Nate [Tibbetts], we all talked. The main thing was: Don’t drift into that space where you get into a negative mindset. Continue to stay positive whether you’re out for a week or for however long. That’s what I tried to do.”
Moe Wagner, who exited Friday in the second quarter after spraining his right ankle, was seen wearing a boot and didn’t practice Sunday.
His status for Wednesday hasn’t been determined.
“He’s still in the evaluation process,” Mosley said. “The reason why we don’t give timetables is because of that reason — you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. Similar to Jalen being out, that’s why we try to say there’s no timetable to what we’re doing.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 24-20 loss to Giants | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Sunday afternoon’s Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson was inaccurate for the third straight week, missing wide receiver Devin Duvernay wide-open in the end zone in the second quarter and then again in the third. Jackson also overthrew tight end Mark Andrews for a possible 40-yard touchdown in the second. The Ravens overcame that but couldn’t overcome Jackson’s interception and lost fumble in the final three minutes of the game. The player who wants to become the highest paid in the NFL needs to step up his game. He finished 17-for-32 for 210 yards and had seven carries for 77 yards. Grade: D
Running backs
The Ravens have talked about getting starting halfback J.K. Dobbins more involved in the offense, but it was veteran Kenyan Drake who put up big numbers Sunday with 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Some of Drake’s jump cuts to the outside were exceptional and he showed good speed on the edge. The Ravens held Dobbins out in the second half because the third-year pro’s knee tightened up, coach John Harbaugh said afterward. Grade: A-
Offensive line
The Giants entered the game with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and even though the Ravens ran well, they got away from it at times. Both left guard Ben Powers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley ran and pulled well, and Powers had several outstanding blocks in the second level. The Ravens had some problems in pass protection and a few false start penalties early in the game were costly. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball early on the play Jackson threw his interception. Grade: C+
Receivers
The Ravens were out sync most of the game and had quite a few dropped passes. But a lot of those couldn’t be blamed just on the receivers because Jackson was often off target. Andrews had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, but none of the other receivers played a significant role. The rest of the receivers contributed nine catches for 96 yards. Maybe the most disappointing performance came from Devin Duvernay, who had one catch for only 14 yards despite being targeted five times. He was expected to contribute more after being more involved in the offense a week ago and with No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman sidelined again with a foot injury. Grade: C
Defensive line
The Giants had only 16 yards rushing in the first half but finished with 83 as they gave running back Saquon Barkley more touches. Maybe the Ravens need to look at their conditioning because this group seems to wear down in the fourth quarter. Both Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike played well through three quarters, but they don’t come up with many big plays in crunch time. Madubuike finished with five tackles and Campbell had four, but he also hurried the quarterback twice. Grade: B-
Linebackers
The Ravens played the run well but there appears to be a problem coordinating pass coverage with the secondary. Outside linebacker Patrick Queen had a good game with seven tackles and a sack and inside linebacker Malik Harrison added five tackles.The Ravens held the edge pretty well for most of the game but even outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul struggled the final quarter and a half. Grade: B-
Secondary
A week ago, the Ravens cornerbacks got away with mugging the Bengals receivers at the line of scrimmage, but that’s not going to be allowed every game. The biggest problem with this secondary is that starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can play reasonably well, but they lack speed. Until that changes, the Ravens are probably going to be called for a lot of pass interference calls, especially on the road. It’s ridiculous how opposing teams can find holes in the Ravens’ coverages late in games. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones only threw for 173 yards but was successful when the game was on the line. Grade: C
Special teams
The omen came early when kicker Justin Tucker’s 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright and was no good. Tucker converted on field goals of 34 and 23 yards following the miss. The Ravens allowed Gary Brightwell to return a kickoff 47 yards and outside linebacker A.J. Klein had a stupid unnecessary roughness call with 18 seconds left in the first half. Jordan Stout averaged 47.5 yards on two punts, including a long of 53. Grade: C+
Coaching
The Ravens had 10 penalties for 74 yards and lost a fumble, threw an interception and blew several scoring opportunities. Defensively, they couldn’t contain the Giants in the fourth quarter, and offensively they spend too much time trying to be cute instead of just running the ball. Eventually, there won’t be many more questions about execution, but more about coaching. The Ravens were totally unprepared to win a game they should have won easily. Grade: D-
Hyde10: Missed chances, QB issues (again), Waddle’s costly turnover — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to Vikings
Look at the statistics sheet and it looks like a winner.
The Miami Dolphins had 23 first downs to Minnesota’s 11 … ran 73 plays to Minnesota’s 51 … had 385 yards passing to Minnesota’s 156 … and 458 total yards to Minnesota’s 239.
They lost, 24-16.
That’s what happens when you have 10 penalties (for 97 yards) and three turnovers and can’t close out another game in the fourth quarter. Their 3-0 start is now a 3-3 season.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game:
1. Play of the game: With the Dolphins driving for a go-ahead score with about three minutes left, Teddy Bridgewater faced a second-and-14 and threw over the middle to Jaylen Waddle. The receiver cut upfield and had the 14 yards for a first down when was hit and fumbled. Minnesota recovered at its 26-yard line and returned to the 41. Two players later, Minnesota had a game-sealing touchdown and one of Waddle’s questions got underlined. He dropped a ball earlier that was intercepted. Hill had five catches for 80 yards, but the two turnovers are what impacted the game most.
2. Stat of the game: The Dolphins used two quarterbacks for the third straight game. You know how they say injuries are part of the game? They’re part of every game for Dolphins quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson looked on his way to proving why Mike McDaniel started the seventh-round rookie in Sunday’s first half. His stats of 7 of 13 for 89 yards hardly told the story. Two passes were dropped. A few other big plays were called back by penalty (see No. 5). He then appeared to bang his thumb on a Vikings helmet on following through a pass and he was done for the day. In came Bridgewater, who was cleared of concussion protocol on Saturday despite never having a concussion (we don’t need to get into all that again, do we?). Bridgewater struggled at the start, as might be expected for a quarterback who couldn’t practice much this past week and had one aborted play all season. He finished strong in completing 23-of-34 passes for 329 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions. If not for that Waddle fumble, he’d have had a chance to win it.
3. Right until the very end when Dalvin Cook broke a 53-yard run after Waddle’s fumble, the Dolphins defense kept them in the game. Take its work after a faked punt got stopped short at the Dolphins 33-yard line in the third quarter of a 10-3 game. Christian Wilkins stopped a receiver screen for minus-6 yards. Wilkins then stopped Cook for a one-yard loss. After an illegal procedure penalty on Minnesota and an incompletion, Minnesota faced fourth-and-22 and more importantly was pushed out of field goal range. The defense did this almost all day. Minnesota didn’t get its initial first down until late in the second quarter. But it often was the position it was put in. When Waddle dropped a pass that was intercepted at the Miami 41 just before half, Minnesota just got a field goal. There were only 15 seconds left in the half on that possession so a better example was when a Minnesota punt return gave it the ball at the Dolphins’ 49 in the third quarter. It ended up losing seven yards that possession thanks to a sack by Raekwon Davis. The defense did everything but …
4. Stat of the Game II: Minnesota 3-0 on takeaways. That’s a reflection of both sides for the Dolphins. The offense was loose with the ball with Waddle responsible for two turnovers. It’s the third straight game the defense didn’t get a takeaway. The Dolphins are now minus-5 on turnovers for the season, which is often a good reflection of how the year is trending.
5. Did you see the most frustrating Dolphins non-drive in, oh, the last decade on Sunday? It summed up how they could have great statistics and lose. On their second possession Sunday, the Dolphins started at their 17-yard line and their first three plays were a Thompson pass for 30 yard to Waddle, a Raheem Mostert run for 16 and then a pass to Tyreek Hill for 9. After a 3-yard run, they had first-and-10 at the Vikings 24. That’s where things got, uh, interesting. Here are the highlights:
* First-and-10 at 24: Robert Hunt illegal-procedure penalty;
* First-and-15 at 29: Thompson pass to Trent Sherfield for 20 yards is called back when center Connor Williams is flagged for illegal man downfield;
* First-and-20 at 34: Thompson pass to Robert Cracraft for 30 yards to the Minnesota 2-yard line is called by holding penalty on guard Liam Eichenberg;
* Second-and-12 at 26: Pass to Hill for 9 yards called back by offensive-interference penalty by Alec Ingold;
* Third-and-22 at 36: Thompson pass to Waddle for 6 yards called back by holding on Sherfield.
That’s not just five penalties in seven plays from scrimmage. That’s 65 yards of offense being negated by those penalties. The Dolphins turned a sure field-goal attempt, and possibly touchdown a couple of times, into a punt.
6. The Dolphins have injuries at quarterback, tackle and now the cornerback position was down to crumbs thanks to injuries. In the second half, when the defense was put in bad positions, Noah Igbinoghene was at one cornerback and Justin Bethel was in on some packages for the first time this year. That’s because rookie Kader Kohou was out this game, Nik Needham was lost in the first half and taken out on a stretcher with a bad ankle injury and Keion Crossen was ruled out for the second half with a knee injury. The depth at cornerback was a question coming into this season with Byron Jones out. The undrafted Kohou provided some relief there. But you can bet the Dolphins will be scouring for help either on practice squads or as the trade deadline approaches.
7. The weekly Tyreek-Hill-is-a-beast note. Minnesota defense had one rule Sunday: Don’t let Hill or Waddle get deep. Its safeties lined up most plays in Broward County. Hill still had insane impact on the game in catching short passes and zipping through the secondary. He had 12 catches for 177 yards and much of them were after the catch. Biggest play? On fourth-and-5 at the Miami 48 with just over six minutes left, McDaniel went for it and Bridgewater’s pass to Hill ended with a 14-yard gain. For a guy on the injury report this week, Hill was a dominant player just as he has been all season.
8. Jason Sanders is 0-for-3 on field goals over 50 yards with a miss from 52 in Sunday’s second quarter. That’s not a big sample size and Sander is 14-for-24 in his career over 50 yards. Nor is this to question Sanders’ talent as he’s made all seven field goals under 50 yards this year after Sunday’s 44-yarder in the first quarter. There’s room to say this offense has to get into makeable field-goal range and to say these are expensive misses by Sanders. Twenty-four kickers have made field goals over 50 yards this year. Ten kickers have at least three field goals of over 50 yards this season. Five kickers have four field goals over 50 yards and three (Justin Tucker, Graham Gano and Daniel Carlson) are 4 for 4. The point is, Sanders has to make some of these. The larger points is the special teams …
9. … continue to have problems. Two aforementioned plays in the third quarter continued that narrative with the missed field goal. A fake punt where a snap to short back Clayton Fejedelem came up short. A 25-yard punt return put Minnesota at the Dolphins 49-yard line. Throw in Minnesota punter Ryan Wright’s 73-yard punt that reversed the field in the first quarter and it was another day the special teams lost their battle. For a team with injuries, special teams needs to win some of these days.
10. Next week: Steelers at Dolphins. It’s the lone prime-time game that’s scheduled for the Dolphins and the plotline is the obvious one. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium and it’s a complicated return. Flores’ 24-25 record with the Dolphins was better than the roster deserved or the organization wanted in the case of his first tanking season. His larger problems were simply getting along with people. He fired more coaches in a shorter span than any Dolphins coach, starting with his offensive line coach four practices in. He then made the Dolphins not only part of the lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination but exposed the team’s desire to tank by saying owner Steve Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss and it also tampered with a big-time quarterback who was clearly Tom Brady. Welcome back?
Water main break closes block of Morena Boulevard
One side of a street in the Morena neighborhood was closed early Sunday after a water main burst and will be closed for most of the day, San Diego officials said.
The south side of Morena Boulevard near the split with West Morena Boulevard was closed due to a water main break, San Diego police said.
The issue was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Sgt. Brent Devore. A little after 6 a.m., the municipal repair team told police that the road closure was expected to remain in place for about 18 hours.
Video from OnScene TV showed a large sinkhole in the traffic lanes.
Northbound traffic on Morena Boulevard is unaffected by the closure, Devore said.
Arian Collins of the San Diego Water Department said crews are working on repairs and don’t yet have an estimated turnaround time.
About 43 customers are affected, Collins said, and will receive a precautionary boil water advisory. The city sent two wagons of water to the area for those without water service, he said.
Ravens RT Morgan Moses carted off in loss to Giants, but left heel injury not considered serious
Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses was carted into the locker room after suffering a left heel injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, but coach John Harbaugh said the ailment is not considered serious.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews with 2:16 to go, Moses fell to the ground while backpedaling and appeared in obvious pain before being attended to by trainers. Moses was able to hop off the field before being taken into the locker room on a cart and was ruled questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his helmet on, but never got back on the field.
“I felt like it was the safer thing to do in this situation to hold him out until next week,” Harbaugh said.
Moses, 31, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason, stabilizing a position of need along the offensive line. Moses, who played for the New York Jets last season after a seven-year career with the Washington Commanders, has been durable, with his 118 straight appearances tied with the Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr. for the third-longest active streak among offensive linemen.
The Ravens are thin at tackle, with Patrick Mekari, Ronnie Stanley and rookie Daniel Faalele the only healthy players at that position. Veteran Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the season opener against the Jets.
Mekari replaced Moses at right tackle Sunday, meaning Stanley will likely see more playing time at left tackle. Stanley, who made his season debut last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been splitting snaps with Mekari, who sprained his ankle against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
