Becoming a Computer Programmer Through Online Training
Technology and specifically computer technology is a vital part of the world today. Computers are used in virtually every home, company, and organization to help complete various tasks. Computers allow individuals to do a number of things, all of which would not be possible without computer programmers creating and updating programs to suit varying needs. Gaining an education in computer programming is readily available from a variety of online schools.
Majoring in computer programming will prepare students to develop programs that will convert data, store and retrieve information, help individuals communicate, and more. Students can gain an education from accredited online programs to equip them with the knowledge to integrate and apply numerous computer capabilities, logic, and programming languages to create a working software package. Degree programs in general teach students how to create and construct programs, test software, and debug programming issues.
Two major types of computer programmers exist and many online school programs and courses help students become efficient in these areas. Programming students will take an assortment of courses that will allow them to work in jobs that fall under application programming or system programming. These two categories focus on different tasks but work together to create workable programs from every day use to scientific use.
Application programmers create programs that perform certain tasks in specific environments. A program that might be created in this context may be used by a video renting store. The program would track what movies are in stock, how many are rented, and the return date. System programmers create operating systems for computers such as Mac OS X. These programmers learn how all parts of the computer interact to create programs that allow all the software to communicate with each other.
Students can choose a program from any number of online schools to obtain an education as a computer programmer. Certification in computer programming may be a viable option for the individual who does not need a complete degree to obtain their goal. Certificate programs are great for the student who needs to learn a certain program to help them with their business or create a website.
Bachelor’s degrees are the most popular online programs. Students who complete this type of program have knowledge and experience with many computer programs, which commonly include, Java, HTML, and C++. A bachelor’s degree program on average takes four years to complete. A single course like JavaScript programming could on average cost $400 to $600 depending on the school, degree program, and certificate program a student is enrolled in. Students who continue their online education and gain a master’s degree can work in more advanced careers, such as supervisors.
The job market for computer programmers is vast and can have students working for companies and private contracts, providing technical support, and more. Students can become system analysts, lead programmers, web programmers, database programmers, and more. The job market will continue to grow as technology grows and programmers will always have a place in the industry as computer technology continues to incorporate itself into our daily lives.
With an accredited education and degree students will find that a whole world of opportunities will be open to them. There are a number of schools and colleges that provide degree training programs for those looking to enroll in a computer programming course. By obtaining a quality education in computer programming students can prepare for the career of their dreams. Contact various programs today to request more information about the program that’s right for you.
PCOS Causes Symptoms, Irregular Periods and Female Infertility
There is an imbalance in a woman’s body, which affects several hormone systems that may cause women to have a variety of symptoms of having an ovarian cyst. These symptoms also include of having a high level of androgens (a male hormone), missed or irregular period and many small cysts in the ovaries (which are abnormal, closed sac-like structures within a tissue that contain a liquid, gaseous or semisolid substance, they can occur anywhere in the body and can vary in shape).
Symptoms
Other signs include acne, obesity, excessive hair growth, and unusual hair growth and distribution and skin discolorations. If PCOS is not treated it can progress to metabolic syndrome: high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other important signs include endocrine disturbances such as increase in insulin level, increase in PROLACTIN, increase in testosterone level, and increase in LUTEINIZING hormone that stimulates the ovary.
Any of the above symptoms and signs may be absent in PCOS, with the exception of irregular or no menstrual periods and all women with PCOS will have irregular or no menstrual periods. Women who have PCOS do not regularly ovulate, that means; they do not release an egg every month. This is why they do not have regular periods. It is a common cause for an ovulation and female infertility.
PCOS affects at least 20 % of all women of reproductive age, and it is more common in the ladies living in Middle East and Asian populations. However no one is definitely sure what causes PCOS. Although women with PCOS often have a mother or sister with the condition, so there seems to be a hereditary factor. In a study, 93% of girls who had PCOS reported that their mothers also suffered from this syndrome. Stress may also be an important contributing factor, sometimes that stress is biological, such as going through puberty.
Stress
Arab girls who hit puberty tend to feel quite shy and they are mostly ashamed of the change that is happening in their body, and most of the time these girls try to hide any of their physical change even from their mothers. This issue also increases their risk of stress and anxiety and hence the chances of developing an ovarian cyst.
Sometimes stress is the result of a “high energy personality.” The symptoms of PCOS seem to occur more often when there is also a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, anxiety, and/or depression. There may be fact that PCOS happens when the woman’s body starts to have trouble keeping up with the demands of a stress response that never has the opportunity to turn off. The socio-environmental factor is also significant. ” Most people in the Middle East tend to have a very unhealthy lifestyle especially when it comes to sleeping, most people stay awake all night and then sleep in the afternoon, however what people don’t realize is that unhealthy sleep is one of the contributing factors to people who suffer from some of the PCOS symptoms.
PCOS is definitely a health problem for ladies that can affect a women’s menstrual cycle hindering her ability to have children, plus it leads to the appearance of blood vessels and 60% of women suffering from this problem are obese. Most women with PCOS have troubles in their menstrual cycle mainly because ovulation does not occur and the hormone progesterone is not made, and without progesterone the menstrual cycle is irregular or absent. The small cysts make male hormones, which also prevent ovulation.
Diagnosis
However the PCOS syndrome has many different presentations and no two women are alike. Yet two things do appear to be common in most cases and that is insulin resistance and there is some kind of stressor that pushes a woman’s body into ‘stress mode’
The diagnosis of PCOS is generally made on the basis of clinical signs and symptoms.
Treatment
However the cysts in the ovaries can be identified with imaging technology such as picture of a typical POLYCYSTIC ovary. “There is no cure for PCOS, treatment goals are only based on the symptoms. For younger ladies who practice birth control, especially those with low “androgenic” (male hormone-like) side effects, birth control pills like Jasmine, can cause regular periods and prevent the risk of uterine cancer. For acne or excess hair growth, a water pill (diuretic) called SPIRONOLACTONE may be prescribed to help reverse these problems.
Other medications include Diane, anti-androgens, FINASTERIDE, VANIQA cream and laser hair removal. For women who desire pregnancy, a medication called CLOMIPHENE (CLOMID) can be used to induce ovulation (cause egg production). In addition, weight loss can normalize menstrual cycles and often increases the possibility of pregnancy in women with PCOS. Therefore modifying one’s lifestyle can also help the situation. “The best diet to follow for those suffering from PCOS is a low carbohydrate diet. Emerging research is also pointing to the importance of Omega-3 fatty acids, which maintains mood and hormone function among PCO patients.
Risks and the best approach to handle PCOS or ovarian cysts
Women with PCOS are at a higher risk for a number of illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer of the uterus (ENDOMETRIAL cancer). Getting your symptoms under control at an earlier age can reverse much of the risks. It is also important to eat right and exercise, and to avoid smoking cigarettes. A regular test for diabetes can also help. Family support is also very important and everyone needs to know that PCOS is a common illness but is not the most serious illness however treatment of the symptoms at an early stage is a great help to all sufferers of PCOS.
This is why thousands of ladies are now looking for a holistic approach or natural treatment, combining lifestyle changes with scientific treatment to help cure their ovarian cyst. Holistic approach is the best treatment to completely eliminate the threat of having an ovarian cyst.
Attorney Video – 5 Reasons Not to Create a New Video Each Month
1. It’s too expensive
2. It takes too much time
3. You have nothing new to say
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
5. You don’t know how to create video
1. It’s too expensive:
This can be true. Why is it expensive? Because of the time and effort involved to edit, color correct, and graphics, and music, add an intro, and add an exit, compress, render, upload it to multiple video sharing sites, blog about it and read about it. The physical act of actually pressing “record” on your camera is simple. It’s the hours that are spent in “post-production” that are time-consuming and costly.
You have two options: (1) Learn how to create and produce video yourself or (2) Hire an experienced video production company to create video for you where all you have to do is show up and start talking. They do the rest.
2. It takes too much time
If you choose to create the video yourself, then the answer is “yes” it does take too much time. Unless you have the desire, inclination and eagerness to learn everything about video production, cameras, lighting, audio and post-production, and I strongly urge you to forgo learning to do it yourself. Instead, you’re better option is to hire someone to do it all for you.
3. You have nothing new to say
I don’t believe that. If you practice law today, there are always new cases coming down from the highest court in your state and set precedent that your potential clients need to know about. If you are the one to provide them with his updated information, an online viewer is much more likely to view you as a legal expert compared to attorneys who fail to provide this useful information.
In addition, there is so much information you have to talk about that you don’t even realize it. Your video producer should be able to coax from you all the information that you need to create engaging and useful video for your online viewers. When looking for a video production company to create your videos, you should ask whether they know we were ideal client is without even having to ask you. While most video companies can create technically good video and go online, the majority of video producers have no idea what type of content you need to put on line to get the viewer to pick up the phone and call you. Asked whether a producer is also a trial attorney who can guide you and who understands exactly what content and online viewers looking for when searching for an attorney.
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
Did you know that YouTube is the second most popular search engine, right behind Google? It’s true. You think nobody wants to watch you? Guess what? They don’t care about you. That’s right. I’ll say it again. Nobody cares about you online. So why would someone want to watch your video? Simple. You offer information that they need and want. If you offer that information and they need more information, who do you think they are more likely to call, the person who has the answers, or your competitor who fails to provide any information unless they walk into their office?
5. You don’t know how to create video
This is a valid concern. Many attorneys have no idea how to make a video; what to say in their video; how to get it onto their computer; how to edit it; how to compress it for the web; how to upload it; how to distribute it; and how to properly use social media to tell the world about their new video.
What do you do if you’re like most attorneys in that situation? The answer is simpler than you think.
You hire an experienced video production company to do it all for you (except appear in your video, of course). Importantly, when looking for a video company to produce your videos, make sure they have experience making attorney video. Don’t look for the wedding videographer and don’t look for the videographer that creates commercials.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m sure they can produce technically great videos. However, you need a video producer who knows who your ideal client is. You need a producer who knows something about attorney ethics and what you generally can and cannot do in a video. You need a producer who knows what your ideal client is looking for online. Finally, you need an all-in-one, turn-key solution, so the only thing you have to do is show up and start talking.
CONCLUSION
If you want your potential online clients to go to your competitors, then by all means, don’t create new video each month.
Employees Overseas Need International Health Insurance
When we think of some of the most popular computers, electronics and automobiles, “Sold in the USA” is rapidly replacing “Made in the USA” as the new norm. While the expansion of many US corporations slowed as a result of the recent recession, business is booming for emerging markets around the globe. Multi-national corporations competing for global customers have thrown their hats in the ring by establishing subsidiary offices with local sales, manufacturing and distribution channels.
In the race for global presence, foreign corporations have flooded the US market to capture the highly prized American customer-in fact; there are over 3,000 foreign-domiciled corporations with subsidiary companies, branches or sister offices within the US, according to Uniworld Business Publications.
With a hybrid workforce comprised of US citizens, foreign nationals and key executives from overseas, foreign corporations’ human resources and benefit directors are tasked with managing a myriad of benefits over growing geographic areas and across wildly varying international regulatory bodies. Benefit directors new to the US market are simply unaware of the many insurance options when insuring foreign nationals working in the US. In an attempt to simplify the matter, we find that most employees, no matter their origin or citizenship status, are being enrolled on their US company’s group health insurance and benefits plans. But this is rarely the best method.
Seasoned international human resources managers know the difficulties of educating their foreign employees regarding policy benefits, deductibles, co-pays, PPO and HMO networks. Traditional domestic group health insurance assumes employees are familiar with understanding insurance terminology, locating participating doctors and hospitals, seeking referrals, getting prequalified and submitting claim paperwork.
Foreign employees arriving from countries with socialized or national healthcare are unfamiliar with navigating the complexities of the US healthcare system and, for good reason, become overwhelmed by the process of seeking medical care in the US.
EXAMPLE SCENARIO
In the next two years, six executives from a prominent Asian stock exchange will work six months in the corporation’s branch office in a major US metropolitan area. They will return to Asia for three months before coming back to the US branch office for another nine months. The company’s US health insurance policy is not designed to accommodate the executives’ frequent travel schedule. What’s more, the additional enrollment and termination forms add an encumbering, albeit necessary, task for the human resources department.
The solution for providing necessary benefits without overburdening the human resources personnel: an international health insurance policy.
TWO AFFORDABLE OPTIONS ARE:
Temporary Travel Medical Insurance: These policies provide short-term coverage from five days to 12 months and are specifically designed to insure foreign nationals visiting and working in the US. Most are guaranteed issue, can become effective within 24 hours and give foreign workers the freedom to choose any doctor or hospital. Ease-of-use is the most attractive feature for policyholders.
Blanket Travel Medical and Accident Policies: These policies cover all employees and executives traveling abroad without any citizenship or country restrictions. A blanket policy ensures no employee is without coverage when working and traveling overseas.
As the world shrinks and global business grows, accommodating foreign employees will prove a must for retaining valuable international workers. If your company doesn’t currently provide international healthcare policies for your international employees, now is the time to reevaluate your benefits methods for a quicker, more satisfying experience for everyone on your global roster.
Detox for Marijuana: Is It Really Necessary?
Detox for marijuana may not be a critical medical need from a safety standpoint, but it’s often warranted when achieving sobriety is an absolute must. Many pot users find themselves attending detox for marijuana after repeated unsuccessful attempts to stop using the drug on their own. So while detoxing from pot might not have the same health risks as detox from dangerous drugs like alcohol or benzodiazepines, it does provide distinct advantages that can help a person get clean and stay clean for life.
Yes, You Can Become Addicted to Marijuana
It’s important to note that contrary to popular belief, you can become addicted to marijuana. Consistent long term use of almost any mind-altering substance is addictive. This is because the neurological processes at work during the four stages of addiction; abuse, tolerance, dependence and active addiction, are generally the same regardless of whether the substance in question is crack, cocaine, meth or marijuana.
Despite the seemingly benign nature of marijuana, addiction actually occurs at an alarming rate. In fact, according to drug treatment statistics compiled and published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in 2008 marijuana addiction accounted for 17% of all publicly-funded treatment program admissions.
So while the pro-marijuana movement may have its merits, the idea that a person cannot become addicted to marijuana is clearly refuted by the high numbers of individuals that seek treatment for this particular drug. This clearly shows that those people who become addicted to marijuana find it so difficult to stop using that they seek professional help, i.e. marijuana detox or drug treatment.
The following are three reasons why detox for marijuana is more successful than attempting to withdraw successfully from this drug without professional assistance:
1.) Treatment of Marijuana Withdrawal Symptoms
When a person who is addicted to marijuana suddenly stops using, Acute Withdrawal Syndrome sets in, causing an uncomfortable set of symptoms as the body attempts to normalize itself without the drug in its system. The most prominent of these AWS symptoms is a compelling and often overpowering urge to use marijuana. (Or whatever substance the person is addicted to.)
Pot detox can help by treating these symptoms in order to help the individual feel more comfortable and be able to eat, sleep and adjust to the situation as efficiently as possible. Treatment of withdrawal symptoms can include medication and even sedation in some cases.
2.) Therapies and Treatment of Underlying Causes
For most people, it’s not enough just to treat the symptoms of withdrawal. Exploring and addressing the underlying causes of substance abuse – such as poorly managed stress, co-occurring conditions like bipolar disorder and genetic predispositions – is a critical part of achieving long-term sobriety. Therapies vary between detox centers, but typically include variations of the following:
Individual Therapy: one on one counseling sessions with a trained addictions specialist
Group Therapy: group counseling sessions with a small number of other addicts
Family Therapy: guided sessions with important family members
Alternative Therapies: acupuncture, massage, hypnosis
Adventure Therapy: ropes courses, team building, etc
Biofeedback: electronic measuring of body function in order to develop control over that function
Therapy is a crucial element in the programs of most detox facilities and long term drug rehab centers. Only by uncovering the underlying causes of addiction can the individual learn how to manage and address these issues once treatment is complete.
3.) Warehousing Effect
The warehousing effect refers to the idea that by isolating a person from their normal environment and restricting their ability to procure drugs, they’ll be able to stay sober longer. Because most detox programs are between 7 and 10 days in duration, this gives many people in recovery enough time to break free from the cycle of drug abuse, become educated on managing triggers and causes, and develop a plan for long term treatment.
Detox for marijuana might not be a life-or-death need, but if you or someone you care about is struggling to quit using and can’t do it independently; this could be your answer. In less than two weeks the cycle of addiction can be broken and tools and resources provided to stay sober for life. After all, even though marijuana may be benign when compared to drugs like heroin or cocaine, once addicted there are health risks that could be serious for some people, as well as risk of arrest and imprisonment, employment troubles and involvement in drug-related violence or mishap. It’s just not worth it.
Insurance – Some Information For Consumers
When UK consumers set out to buy insurance, the types and options available can often be confusing. Here’s brief run-down from our experts on some of the varieties of insurances available in the British Isles.
Insurance for Your Home
It’s essential that any insurance companies you contract with have a thorough understanding of your individual requirements. Insurance agents also should be able to provide complete and affordable coverage for the total value of your property and contents. Although many people seek general insurance for their homes, very often they neglect to purchase the correct amount of home contents insurance. It’s also important that your insurance coverage reflect the degree of risk (if any) you’re willing to take, since this will directly affect the premium you pay.
Specialist Insurance
Although you may have adequate insurance for your home, you may want to consider purchasing separate policies for specific items like jewellery, coin collections, fine art and antiques. Your insurance broker is a valuable asset in this case, since he or she can obtain this particular coverage from companies who specialize in providing it, such as art insurance or antiques insurance. You should also know that this specialist home insurance can be expanded to protect your possessions anywhere in the world.
Types of Insurance to Include in Your Portfolio
In addition to general and specialist worldwide insurance coverage, there are several other types of insurance quotes you may want to obtain when setting up your coverage, such as coverage for outdoor items, credit cards and family travel. Depending on your situation, you may need an insurance policy to cover liability issues related to domestic staff. If you’re running a home-based business, be sure to insure any items related to the business, such as computers and office equipment.
If you have pets, you already know how veterinarian bills can mount up. Why not consider insurance for this valued member of your family? Some companies offer multiple-pet discounts and since coverage is generally “per condition,” there’s no limit on how many claims you can make for treatment of a specific recurring condition.
As you can see, insurance in the UK goes far beyond the typical car insurance or life insurance. To be sure all aspects of your situation are protected, be sure to contact us at your earliest convenience.
Voice Over Internet Protocol – The Latest Internet Technologies
Voice Over Internet Protocol is a special type of communication protocol for transmission and reception of voice and multimedia signals through the internet protocol networks. This technology is also known as Internet Telephony, Voice Over Broadband, IP Telephony, Broadband Telephony. In VoIP, voice, fax, multimedia and voice messaging applications are transmitted and received over through internet. For smooth communication over VoIP, efficient network support is must.
The process of VoIP communication begins with making a VoIP telephone call. The first step in making a VoIP telephone call is setting up media channel. Then analog voice signal digitization, encoding, packetization and transmission follow. The same steps are carried out in the reverse order on the receiving side. The entire process is carried out by different types of computers and modems. So proper IT support is prerequisite for setting up VoIP communication. It ensures that computers and modems function properly.
Special session protocols are used by VoIP systems to control the setup. Audio CODECs are used for encoding speech. Various types of CODECs are used for different implementations of VoIP. In some implementations narrow band CODECs are used while in some other high fidelity stereo CODECs are preferred. Maintaining CODECs in good health is the responsibility of network support provider.
Generally 3 types of VoIP tools are popular in the market. Those 3 VoIP tools are Hosted VoIP, Home VoIP, Hybrid VoIP. As the name suggests Hosted VoIP is meant for business organizations while Home VoIP tool has been designed for home users. Hybrid VoIP tool has been designed for the organizations which want to continue with existing non-VoIP phone systems but also want to reap the benefits of VoIP.
VoIP could be implemented using various technologies, such as IP Multimedia Subsystem, Media Gateway Control Protocol, Session Initiation Protocol, Real Time Transport Protocol, Session Description Protocol.
VoIP has gone through lot of modifications for marketing purposes. It now employs broadband internet access, using which the subscribers can make and receive calls. VoIP service providers now support both inbound and outbound services with direct inbound dialing. Obviously a strong network support should be in place to provide that kind of service. Many service providers proffer unlimited local calling for a flat subscription fee.
To avail of the VoIP service, a VoIP device should be connected to the network of a VoIP service provider. This could be done in several ways. The first way of doing this is to connect a dedicated VoIP phone to the IP network using Ethernet card or wireless Wi-Fi. Another way is to use an analog telephone adapter which links to the network using special hardware and firmware. The third and last way is to employ a softphone. Softphone is an application software installed on a network computer with microphone and speaker. To install Softphone on a computer, the help of an IT support provider could be taken.
The VoIP service is economically feasible for common users because it cuts down the infrastructure and communication costs drastically. Separate voice and data networks are not required for VoIP service. One network could be utilized for both purposes. Caller ID, conference calling, call forwarding and automatic redialing features come with no extra cost.
