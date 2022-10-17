Becoming a Computer Programmer Through Online Training

There is an imbalance in a woman’s body, which affects several hormone systems that may cause women to have a variety of symptoms of having an ovarian cyst. These symptoms also include of having a high level of androgens (a male hormone), missed or irregular period and many small cysts in the ovaries (which are abnormal, closed sac-like structures within a tissue that contain a liquid, gaseous or semisolid substance, they can occur anywhere in the body and can vary in shape).

Symptoms



Other signs include acne, obesity, excessive hair growth, and unusual hair growth and distribution and skin discolorations. If PCOS is not treated it can progress to metabolic syndrome: high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other important signs include endocrine disturbances such as increase in insulin level, increase in PROLACTIN, increase in testosterone level, and increase in LUTEINIZING hormone that stimulates the ovary.

Any of the above symptoms and signs may be absent in PCOS, with the exception of irregular or no menstrual periods and all women with PCOS will have irregular or no menstrual periods. Women who have PCOS do not regularly ovulate, that means; they do not release an egg every month. This is why they do not have regular periods. It is a common cause for an ovulation and female infertility.

PCOS affects at least 20 % of all women of reproductive age, and it is more common in the ladies living in Middle East and Asian populations. However no one is definitely sure what causes PCOS. Although women with PCOS often have a mother or sister with the condition, so there seems to be a hereditary factor. In a study, 93% of girls who had PCOS reported that their mothers also suffered from this syndrome. Stress may also be an important contributing factor, sometimes that stress is biological, such as going through puberty.

Stress



Arab girls who hit puberty tend to feel quite shy and they are mostly ashamed of the change that is happening in their body, and most of the time these girls try to hide any of their physical change even from their mothers. This issue also increases their risk of stress and anxiety and hence the chances of developing an ovarian cyst.

Sometimes stress is the result of a “high energy personality.” The symptoms of PCOS seem to occur more often when there is also a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, anxiety, and/or depression. There may be fact that PCOS happens when the woman’s body starts to have trouble keeping up with the demands of a stress response that never has the opportunity to turn off. The socio-environmental factor is also significant. ” Most people in the Middle East tend to have a very unhealthy lifestyle especially when it comes to sleeping, most people stay awake all night and then sleep in the afternoon, however what people don’t realize is that unhealthy sleep is one of the contributing factors to people who suffer from some of the PCOS symptoms.

PCOS is definitely a health problem for ladies that can affect a women’s menstrual cycle hindering her ability to have children, plus it leads to the appearance of blood vessels and 60% of women suffering from this problem are obese. Most women with PCOS have troubles in their menstrual cycle mainly because ovulation does not occur and the hormone progesterone is not made, and without progesterone the menstrual cycle is irregular or absent. The small cysts make male hormones, which also prevent ovulation.

Diagnosis



However the PCOS syndrome has many different presentations and no two women are alike. Yet two things do appear to be common in most cases and that is insulin resistance and there is some kind of stressor that pushes a woman’s body into ‘stress mode’

The diagnosis of PCOS is generally made on the basis of clinical signs and symptoms.

Treatment

However the cysts in the ovaries can be identified with imaging technology such as picture of a typical POLYCYSTIC ovary. “There is no cure for PCOS, treatment goals are only based on the symptoms. For younger ladies who practice birth control, especially those with low “androgenic” (male hormone-like) side effects, birth control pills like Jasmine, can cause regular periods and prevent the risk of uterine cancer. For acne or excess hair growth, a water pill (diuretic) called SPIRONOLACTONE may be prescribed to help reverse these problems.

Other medications include Diane, anti-androgens, FINASTERIDE, VANIQA cream and laser hair removal. For women who desire pregnancy, a medication called CLOMIPHENE (CLOMID) can be used to induce ovulation (cause egg production). In addition, weight loss can normalize menstrual cycles and often increases the possibility of pregnancy in women with PCOS. Therefore modifying one’s lifestyle can also help the situation. “The best diet to follow for those suffering from PCOS is a low carbohydrate diet. Emerging research is also pointing to the importance of Omega-3 fatty acids, which maintains mood and hormone function among PCO patients.

Risks and the best approach to handle PCOS or ovarian cysts

Women with PCOS are at a higher risk for a number of illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer of the uterus (ENDOMETRIAL cancer). Getting your symptoms under control at an earlier age can reverse much of the risks. It is also important to eat right and exercise, and to avoid smoking cigarettes. A regular test for diabetes can also help. Family support is also very important and everyone needs to know that PCOS is a common illness but is not the most serious illness however treatment of the symptoms at an early stage is a great help to all sufferers of PCOS.

This is why thousands of ladies are now looking for a holistic approach or natural treatment, combining lifestyle changes with scientific treatment to help cure their ovarian cyst. Holistic approach is the best treatment to completely eliminate the threat of having an ovarian cyst.