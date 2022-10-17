Bitcoin Bear Market Not Turning Bullish Anytime Soon: Report

The current crypto winter has left bearish sentiments on Bitcoin and other crypto assets in the market. As a result, several, if not all, assets’ values are on their way to the bottom, leaving massive losses for retail and institutional crypto investors.
Experts have released several speculating analyses regarding the ongoing bear market, including the condition of Bitcoin and possible future expectations. Bitcoin price remains at the $19k level, never exceeding $24k in the past months. Following the ongoing price trend, a prolonged decline is possible.
Reason One: Lack Of Demand And Activities In Bitcoin Futures Market
Market analytics believe the Bitcoin market may not end soon with the current trend. A CryptoQuant analyst said the lack of demand for Bitcoin is one of the signs that the asset prices are not increasing soon.
The analyst highlighted the rate of funding in the BTC futures market. He explained that BTC funding rates became negative when Bitcoin price fell from the $22k level and remained at the $19k level.
The CryptoQuant analyst further noted that the metric’s values are notably lower in 2022 than in 2019-2020. It indicates a low demand and activity in the futures market, which causes a consolidation period and range phase.
The analyst advised close monitoring of the metric’s values, particularly in the short-term, giving reasons. He said extreme negative values might increase the possibility of a short-squeeze, which could cause a price reversal for the cryptocurrency.
Reason Two: Short Term Sentiments Remain Bearish
Another CryptoQuant analyst said the on-chain participants’ short-term sentiments are still bearish. The analyst explained the bearish sentiments exist because Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) for the short-term is below one (1).
The analyst said everyone who purchased Bitcoin holdings after December 2020 BTC high is at a loss. For this reason, it would be hard for long-term holder SOPR to turn positive soon. In the current market, short-term SOPR is more informative than SOPR/SOPR, which combines long-term and short-term data.
Although the Bitcoin bear market comes with periodic price depreciation and reduced volatility, it presents an opportunity for new BTC investors. Buying when the prices are low and holding till the prices rise is one of the trading strategies in crypto.
The DBS Bank, a financial service provider in Singapore, said Bitcoin remains an unmatched investment opportunity despite the bear market. DBS senior vice president and investment strategist Daryl Ho commented on the issue.
Daryl said he believes Bitcoin to be unique regardless of the price changes. He further said the central clearing party trade verification makes crypto investments a better opportunity than fiat investments.
The DBS executive said the fiat monetary system is governed by central banks, while crypto assets trades get verified via a central-clearing party. He also cited BTC’s 13-year-long record as a boost to investors’ confidence.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin still maintains its $19k level and is currently trading at $19,530 with a low of $19,118.
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for the first time since November last year and is currently writing its fifth weekly green candle, according to TradingView. At the time of writing, Quant is trading at $216.
Apparently, the QNT is currently carried by an extremely large hype, which is reflected in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is close to a value of 75. An RSI of over 70 indicates an overheated market, as the price has risen too high too quickly. Thus, according to trading theory, a cool-down in the form of a retest of the last high at $133 for QNT could be possible.
Reasons For The Skyrocketing Price Of Quant
One of the drivers for the hype seems to be the news of the last weeks. In particular, the global trend and call for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) has garnered Quant extremely positive headlines.
Quant’s CEO Gilbert Verdian is extremely well-connected, as a pseudonymous Quant community member recently revealed. Thus, Verdian took a seat at the European Central Bank alongside the Central Bank of Italy, the Central Bank of Lithuania, and the London Stock Exchange.
Another driver of success for the Quant Network, founded in 2015, could be the demand for interoperability – to enable interaction between different public and private blockchains at the same time. For this reason, MIT is also working with the Quant Network to create blockchain interoperability at the scale of the Internet.
Speculation that the Quant Network, with its interoperability feature, would play a central role in the development of central bank digital currencies may have contributed to the rally in recent weeks, and triggered FOMO among some traders.
Moreover, Quant Network has recently made headlines for its work with the Bank of England on the digital pound, and just last weekend, executives attended SWIFT’s Sibos conference, which focused on digital payments.
In addition to Verdian, Quant also employs another very renowned personality. Guy Dietrich, former Managing Director at Rockefeller Capital, has already joined the Quant Network as a board member in 2019.
Dietrich was a managing director at Rockefeller Capital Management in New York until January 2021. He has more than 35 years of investment experience. Before joining Rockefeller, he led Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s largest private wealth management practice in Silicon Valley.
On the flip side of the coin, according to Santiment, QNT’s rally is being accompanied by an outsized accumulation of coins by whale addresses holding QNT 100 and QNT 1,000. Whales have piled up QNT from 1.47 million to nearly 1.7 million in the past four months.
As a major existing issue, an anonymous miner is creating “Empty Blocks” on the Bitcoin SV network. So the Bitcoin Association is taking action on this prevailing issue, contacting all crypto exchanges and miners to freeze the empty blocks of the BSV miner. Proceeding, the miner will be under criminal charges for performing malicious practice.
Moreover, the activities of the miner have been under observation by the BSV community over past months. It is found that the miner simultaneously changes the Coinbase string in-order to hide the transactional data. Following, the unknown miner is also practicing a pattern of suspicious activity which is growing over days.
In addition, producing these “Empty blocks” are always considered as an act of worst behavior. Thereby creating a negative impact for all the trustable miners in the network.
“Empty Block” by Anonymous Miner
To be more specific, this criminal miner has been mining BSV for over 2 years. In mid of this year, the miner started to avoid millions of fee-paying transactions, thereby producing empty blocks, hiding the transactional data. The. Creation of these empty blocks caused technical issues in the network.
Additionally, this miner is not performing transparent transactions thereby violating the BSV policies. By continuing the same improper process, the miner is attacking the network affecting all other honest users, miners and businesses.
Due to the empty blocks, the entire network is facing a range of problems including transactions. More so, while tracking the activities, the miner is operating using the address “1KPSTuJMCMRXrTWHfCwpiRZg1ALbJzh844”. Since the Coinbase strings are continuously changing, the rewards are also sent to the same address.
Similarly there are numerous issues ongoing currently affecting the honest users in any platforms. In addition, these unwanted incidents will disrupt the network causing suspicious activities and errors.
Despite contacting the miner a number of times, there is no proper response received by the BSV community.
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.
The partnership will enable developers to build safe, scalable, and upgradable dApps on top of the Aptos blockchain. Following this partnership, Ankr is now an RPC provider to 19 blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. An RPC enables various applications to interact with the blockchain.
“Ankr is excited to be an early supporter of Aptos with an RPC that now makes it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. This is just the beginning of Ankr’s products for the blockchain that will doubtlessly attract more demand ahead of the much-anticipated mainnet launch.” – Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product
Once the Aptos mainnet is live, Ankr will add support for it with additional docs, features, and tools to help Web3 developers streamline building. Aptos is the highly anticipated network that will bring new tech and scalability benefits to Web3. Developers building on the Aptos testnet have witnessed over 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), thanks to promising upgrades like their parallel execution engine, Block-STM.
The Ankr Network serves an average of 8 billion blockchain requests per day across more than 50 networks. It delivers time-tested and high-performance RPC node infrastructure to handle any request load, massively expanding Aptos’ public RPC resources.
Ankr’s Aptos Testnet RPC (Remote Procedure Call) connects wallets, command-line interfaces, and dApps with the Aptos blockchain. It acts as a messenger or blockchain router that relays on-chain information between Aptos nodes, dApps, and ultimately end-users so they can execute necessary tasks like transactions, populate wallet balances, fetch ownership information, and more.
To strengthen the global Aptos network, Ankr is providing a geo-distributed and decentralized Aptos RPC composed of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and reliable connections.
Developers can make their first call to Aptos using Ankr’s RPC Service now. They can use the endpoint https://rpc.ankr.com/http/aptos_testnet/v1 to call the Aptos chain using the standard EVM JSON RPC methods.
In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
Top 5 Cryptos- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
Last week BTC saw its price decline from a region of $19,200 to $18,100 with what looked like a manipulation ahead of the Consumer Price Index news; BTC bounced from its key demand zone as price rallied to $19,600 before facing a rejection to break and hold above this region.
The price of BTC failed to close the weekly candle above $19,500, creating mixed feelings as regards its next movement and direction.
BTC is currently trading at $19,400; the price of BTC needs to break and close above $19,500 to ignite a possible price rally to a region of $20,200.
Top 5 Cryptos- Price Analysis Of Ethereum (ETH) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of Ethereum in recent weeks had become a shadow of itself after the successful launch of the “Ethereum Merge” as the price had failed to show the bullish trend it had when price outperformed BTC in recent months, rallying from $1,000 to $2,024.
ETH price was rejected from $2,030 and has continued to trend lower. The price of ETH got rejected when the price attempted to flip $1,400; the price of ETH saw its price decline to a region of $1,270, acting as key support for the ETH price.
The price of ETH is trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
If the ETH price maintains its bearish structure, we could see the price retesting $1,000 as the demand zone. The price of ETH needs to flip $1,400 into support for the price to look safe.
Price Analysis Of Binance Coin (BNB) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB was rejected from its resistance of $300 and is currently trading at $270.
BNB lost its bullish structure despite showing strength; the price of BNB got rejected to a low of $268 as the price bounced off to reclaim its support zone at $270. The price of BNB needs to rally high to a region of $280-$290 for the price to remain safe.
The price of BNB trades at $272 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), the values of $280 and $300 act as resistance for BNB price.
Price Analysis Of Quant (QNT) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of QNT has continued to show bullish trends holding well above the 50 and 200 EMA. The price saw a rally from $100, forming good support around that region.
Despite the pullback across crypto assets in the market, QNT has continued to look strong, respecting the bullish trendline.
The price of QNT broke the resistance at $200, enabling the price of QNT to rally. QNT’s price faces a resistance at $260; if the price breaks this resistance, we could see the price rallying to $330, but if it fails to break the resistance, $200 would be good support for QNT price.
Price Analysis Of LEO On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of LEO recently looks bullish as price attempts to breakout above the 50 and 200 EMA, holding off the price from rallying. If the price of LEO holds above this region, we could see a price rally to $4.8
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds.
Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors.
According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors for 21 days.
ASIC has made interim stop orders preventing Holon Investments Australia Limited from offering or distributing three funds to retail investors because of non-compliant target market determinations. https://t.co/AXpqgdAQnl
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant target market determinations (TMD), ASIC had to make the decision. The TMD is a document that outlines the target market for a particular investment product. ASIC was concerned that Holon did not adequately take into account the attributes and risks of the Funds when deciding on their target markets.
According to the regulator, the broad target market stipulated in Holon’s TMDs, which includes investors with potentially medium, high, or very high risk and return profile information, is not a good fit for the cryptocurrency funds.
The funds held by Holon in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin are affect the suspension. The cryptocurrency exchange Gemini oversees the management of all three funds.
The press release said that
“Final stop orders will be placed on the funds “if the ASIC’s concerns are not addressed promptly, Holon will have the opportunity to make submissions to ASIC before any final stop order is made.”
The upgrade follows the successful launch of Umee’s institutional lending DAO UDX and contributes to its vision for onboarding the $200 trillion global debt markets on the blockchain
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Umee, a blockchain enabling seamless cross-chain borrowing and lending of digital assets, announced the mainnet upgrade of its native borrowing and lending module to support all Cosmos IBC assets. Umee is now the first Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-compatible lending-specific blockchain, interoperable with Ethereum and the entire Cosmos ecosystem.
Enhancing interoperability through IBC across blockchains in the Cosmos ecosystem and further integrating with Ethereum unlocks fragmented liquidity and DeFi users across various protocols. This facilitates the lending and borrowing of IBC assets, enables significantly faster and more cost-efficient transactions, and lays the foundation for enterprise scale debt-trading applications.
“An Umee-native product suite for seamless lending and borrowing across chains is the next step in building a unified ecosystem and freeing the current pockets of locked capital to find their most valuable uses,” said Brent Xu, founder and CEO of Umee. “We will soon add additional cross chain DeFi functionality to deliver unprecedented debt market functionality across a variety of interconnected blockchains, ultimately facilitating a vibrant web3 debt market.”
This upgrade is a significant step towards onboarding global bond markets on-chain and follows Umee’s recent launch of UDX, its institutional lending DAO that offers a suite of tools – including a DeFi native yield curve and Loan Specific Blockchains – designed to enable quantitatively derived DeFi interest rates. Collectively, UDX and the upgraded mainnet make Umee the only borrowing and lending blockchain with the requisite scalability, interoperability, and debt primitives capable of hosting enterprise-scale blockchain bond markets.
About Umee:
Umee is a permissionless, autonomous rate algorithm built as a blockchain that is pioneering the next generation of the global open financial markets. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross chain leverage, liquidity and debt instruments. To learn more, visit umee.cc.