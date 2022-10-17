Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone.

Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could move down further to test the $18,900 support zone in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Trims Gains

Bitcoin price attempted a decent increase above the $19,500 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $19,800 level, but the bears were active near the $20,000 resistance zone.

The price traded as high as $19,939 before there was a fresh decline. There was a drop below the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. The bears even pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,271 swing low to $19,939 high.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,220 level. The first major resistance sits near the $19,250 level and the trend line. A clear move above the trend line resistance might pump the price towards the $19,500 resistance zone.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The main resistance is still near the $20,000 zone. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.

Dips Limited in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,250 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.

The next major support is near the $18,900 zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,271 swing low to $19,939 high. A downside break below the $18,900 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,900.

Major Resistance Levels – $19,250, $19,500 and $20,000.