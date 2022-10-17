Blockfills Announces Integration Of Crypto Cfd Products Into Its Industry-Leading Front-End Platform, Phoenix

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlockFills–BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the integration of crypto CFD (“contracts for difference”) products into its flagship front-end trading platform, Phoenix. The premier front end, previously only supporting spot crypto assets, now also supports cash-settled CFDs, also known as perpetual futures, and is powered by BlockFills’ industry-leading market connectivity solutions. The Company has partnered with its affiliate, Basis Capital Markets, a London-based, FCA-regulated entity supporting institutional traders, to distribute its technology and liquidity solutions for CFDs to non-US institutions across the globe.

“The institutional trading community has long been seeking a trading solution that combines deep liquidity in cash-settled crypto derivatives with a superior front end,” said Nick Hammer, Co-founder and CEO of BlockFills. “The appeal of trading in volatile markets without the complexity of physical settlement has already generated large amounts of interest in our offering. We expect that trend to continue.”

Qualified clients can now access deep crypto CFD liquidity via the industry’s leading front-end platform, via FIX APIs and numerous technology hubs. Clients will enjoy 24/7 liquidity and positions marked-to-market daily with no physical settlement required. Prices can be streamed in numerous fiat base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and more.

Phoenix can be utilized by institutions that trade for their own principal risk but can also be white-labeled by a brokerage, bank, proprietary trading firm, or exchange looking to deliver a superior trading experience to clients. The ecosystem features competitive funding costs and industry-leading execution rates. The Phoenix software itself is a feature-rich, lightweight platform that is ideal for active traders because it offers countless indicators, advanced order entry, chart-based trading, and more.

Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills is one of the fastest-growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 800 institutional clients across 50 countries.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global cryptocurrency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing, and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

