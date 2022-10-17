News
Burger Moe’s seeks demolition of historic Justus Ramsey Stone House
Historic preservationists have banded together with a series of neighborhood organizations to prevent the demolition of the Justus Ramsey Stone House, one of St. Paul’s oldest known homes still standing.
The small limestone structure, which dates to 1855, sits on the side patio of Burger Moe’s, a restaurant on West Seventh Street. The house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, has a side wall that appears to have partially collapsed in one corner, though the front façade appears to be fine.
Citing public safety concerns, Burger Moe’s owner, Moe Sharif, submitted a standard demolition application to the city on June 29 to tear down the structure, according to Crystal King, a spokesperson for St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
Sharif was then informed that he would have to submit his demolition plans directly to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which would vote on whether to recommend allowing the demolition to move forward. A city official said Friday that Sharif asked that his demolition application be forwarded to the HPC for review. That is expected to happened at a Nov. 7 meeting.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections wrote condemnation orders for the Justus Ramsey House, meaning that the house and the Burger Moe’s patio cannot be occupied.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Sharif at Burger Moe’s to inspect the site in early October, but the mayor’s office has yet to release details about the visit.
Sharif has declined to comment on the matter.
PRESERVATIONISTS RAISE CONCERNS
Members of Historic St. Paul and the Historic Irvine Park Association, nonprofits dedicated to preservation advocacy in St. Paul, have raised concern that rather than repair and maintain a historic site, Sharif will expand his patio seating or his restaurant building.
The Justus Ramsey House was designated as a historic property prior to Sharif purchasing the building. Owners of such structures are required to maintain them.
The Justus Ramsey House is built of limestone nearly two feet thick, according to Elyse Jensen, treasurer for Historic St. Paul.
She expressed concern that if the owner has it declared a threat to public safety, the normal regulatory review process would be sidestepped entirely.
On Oct. 5, Jensen filed an emergency petition to the state’s Environmental Quality Board asking for a mandatory environmental assessment of the structure prior to any potential demolition. The petition, signed by 148 community members, was accepted for review by the state board.
Denise Wilson, the director of the state Environmental Review Program, said any demolition may not start until the city of St. Paul reviews the petition. Once the city has determined whether an environmental assessment is required, anyone can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
‘IT COULD BE MOVED’
Meanwhile, on Monday the Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council approved a resolution in support of preserving the Justus Ramsey House. The resolution carries no legal authority, but Fort Road has joined the Historic Irvine Park Association, the Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association and Historic St. Paul in retaining attorney Tom Schroeder, who has been involved in preserving a number of historic structures throughout this city.
Schroeder and other preservationists believe that there are options for the future of the Justus Ramsey House. One of which could involve moving the building to a new location. A number of the historic homes in Irvine Park, a national register district, have been moved from other sites after being threatened with demolition.
“It could be that what needs to happen is this needs to be very carefully documented and dismantled, boxed, and moved,” Schroeder said. “But one way or another this building could be moved.”
This story has been updated to clarify a quote from Elyse Jensen.
Going deep on ‘Walltimore’: A by-the-numbers look at the first season of the Orioles’ new left field wall
He certainly doesn’t consider it among the wonders of the world, but in referring to Camden Yards’ new left field acreage as the “Great Wall of China,” Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle described how impenetrable he and many other hitters found it this season.
Even providing a more local moniker — “Walltimore” is a growing favorite — does not diminish the distance required to clear it. A season into the new dimensions, featuring a left field wall pushed back almost 30 feet and increased more than 5 feet in height in some areas, Walltimore had its intended effect of reducing home runs at Camden Yards.
Using Statcast data, MLB.com found 57 balls that would have been home runs with Oriole Park’s previous design. Of those lost homers, 33 belonged to Orioles.
“I hit some balls hard that normally should go out and were not going out this year, and it was frustrating,” said Mountcastle, noting all 30 parks now having humidors also suppressed offense. “But yeah, that wall is deep back there. So just gonna have to deal with it.”
That leaves 24 fewer home runs allowed by Baltimore’s pitching staff, a group that improved regardless of the wall’s influence. The Orioles tied for 15th in the majors with 171 home runs allowed, but even with those 24 home runs, they would have jumped to 11th, a relatively impressive standing. Baltimore led the majors in home runs allowed in 2021 and set a record for surrendered long balls in 2019, with the change to the ballpark’s dimensions made to reduce home runs amid that historic stretch.
“I think part of the argument that we made to do it was that it was going to be an unquantifiable effect on the psyches of the guys that are out there pitching at Camden Yards,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “When you talk to pitchers that have pitched here with the old wall, and even from 20, 30 years ago, they’ll tell you that it was something that weighed on their minds, trying to pitch here. It affected the confidence they had to throw the ball over the plate. I suspect that it probably helped our pitchers take a big step forward this year.
“I think it’s going to provide us with an interesting nuance to maybe the way that we play or the way we deploy our lineups or rosters here, and in a very tough division, I think any kind of inherent unique angle that you can have … is helpful. But I really like the fact that cheap fly balls that our pitchers induce aren’t home runs at a crazy rate like they have been here for the last 30 years.”
The format will remain as is in 2023, Elias said, noting the entirety of Camden Yards’ outfield dimensions could change in the future as part of various renovations coming to the ballpark. But that’s looking ahead. Instead, The Baltimore Sun will take a by-the-numbers look back at the impact Walltimore had in its rookie season. All stats, unless noted otherwise, are derived from Baseball Savant and Statcast.
0
Of the 40 home runs that actually defeated Walltimore, none came off a left-handed hitter’s bat. There were six close calls, but the only hit among them came when Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker doubled off the wall, only for Orioles left fielder Austin Hays to throw him out at third base.
In all, 21 players managed to hit a home run between the left field corner and the bullpens in left-center. Hays did so six times, the most of any player, ahead of four from Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, three from Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo, and two from Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
For both the Orioles and their guests, about 41% of drives toward that area became home runs, with Baltimore going 23-for-56 and visitors going 17-for-41.
6
Trey Mancini had only seven plate appearances at Camden Yards after he was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1, but the last of those proved significant. With a double high off the wall Sept. 25, Mancini lost his sixth home run of the year to Walltimore. That ended up being a tiebreaker with Mountcastle for the most of any hitter; Mancini and Mountcastle finished with the largest and third-largest deficit between their expected home run totals and actual count.
They were also responsible for the two farthest lost home runs. Mancini’s June 1 drive to left-center had a projected distance of 410 feet, but when it high off Walltimore, it prompted Jim Palmer to say “You’ve gotta be kidding me” on the television broadcast, and Mancini seemed to echo that when he reached second. Mountcastle’s 404-foot double on May 8 went off the top of the wall but bounced back toward the field; he twirled his finger at second, asking umpires if it was a home run. Both shots came off former Cy Young Award winners.
With seven pulled balls of at least 395 feet staying in the yard, Camden Yards trailed only Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium; 13 ballparks saw all such balls become homers, with nine others having only one outlier.
Seven other Orioles joined Mancini and Mountcastle in missing out on multiple long balls — switch-hitter Adley Rutschman missed out on one from both sides of the plate — with New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman being the only visitors to do so. Chapman’s pair of would-be homers came in the same game.
5
Jordan Lyles threw nearly 20 more innings at Camden Yards than any other pitcher, so the indefatigable starter naturally benefited from Walltimore more than any other Oriole. Opponents hit five balls off Lyles that would have been home runs in a previous year, and he ended the season surrendering only six home runs at Oriole Park, with only one going beyond the wall. No other Oriole allowed more than two would-be home runs, though Oakland’s JP Sears had three in one outing Sept. 2.
With 43 innings pitched — 40 fewer than Lyles — right-hander Austin Voth went the most frames at Camden Yards without allowing a would-be or actual home run to the altered portion of left field.
36
Rather than hitting 1.000/1.000/4.000 on those 57 balls as they would have a year ago, batters slashed .436/.421/.872. Here’s the breakdown of those lost home runs by result: one single, one triple, 22 doubles and 33 outs, two of which were sacrifice flies. On three of those doubles, the Orioles managed to throw out the opposing batter trying to reach third base; in that sense, 36 balls in play that would have been home runs in 2021 resulted in outs in 2022.
Along with Winker, failed attempts to go to third happened to New York Yankees sluggers Stanton and Aaron Judge in back-to-back games in May, part of a season-long stretch of five straight games in which Walltimore robbed a home run.
-14.5
Not all lost home runs are equal. A two-out grand slam becoming an inning-ending flyout is a lot more impactful than an inning-opening solo shot becoming a leadoff double, which might result in that run scoring anyway. Looking back at the situations, each of the 57 wall-prevented balls struck showed that the Orioles missed out on 42 runs on the drives alone; the extra outs they would have been afforded cost them two more runs, based on the run expectancy for 2022′s approximate averaging scoring environment, according to FanGraphs.
Opponents missed out on 27 runs from their lost homers, with another 2 1/2 missed out via run expectancy. In essence, Walltimore cost the Orioles 14.5 more runs than it did visitors.
1
With those lost runs considered, it’s fair to wonder: Did Walltimore cost the Orioles a playoff spot? Like the above, this considers a hypothetical where the would-be home runs go over the fence and everything else that occurred in those games remains the same, which certainly wouldn’t be the case.
The Orioles finished three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s third wild-card spot, a deficit technically one larger because the Rays held the tiebreaker by winning the season series, 10-9. But there were four games the Orioles lost by as many or fewer runs than the wall cost them; one of those was against the Rays, meaning the season series would be flipped.
Of course, there were three other games the Orioles could directly credit Walltimore for a victory, with the wall saving them at least two runs in back-to-back one-run wins over the Los Angeles Angels amid their 10-game winning streak in July. The end result of this alternate reality: The Orioles finish with one more win and only one game out of a playoff spot.
Thirty-three of the lost home runs, or 57.9%, came in a game in which the team of the player who hit it won, meaning it didn’t affect that contest’s final result.
.226
In truth, there are some aspects of the new dimensions that are much harder to quantify, at least with publicly available info. Elias noted one of them in regard to what the changes possibly did mentally for pitchers.
Although would-be home runs proved fairly trackable, it’s much harder to determine the other hits that fell in or became outs because left fielders were playing deeper to cover the added playing surface from the changes. Among the more than 50 left fielders who played that position for at least 1,000 plate appearances, Hays tied for the fourth-deepest average starting position, with that metric notably also including road games.
On a broad scale, there is some measurable influence. Hitters had a .226 average on fly balls to left field with a projected distance between 200 and 300 feet. In the seven previous seasons — those that Statcast has tracked — the highest mark in that regard came in 2019 at .157. Every other season was at least 100 points below 2022′s figure. Of the 28 hits, 22 were singles, mostly seemingly falling in front of left fielders. None of the other seasons had more than 22 such hits total.
10 things we learned about the Chicago Cubs in 2022, including Ian Happ’s best all-around season and the need for more star power — and some thump
The Chicago Cubs do not want the last two years to be part of a trend in the wrong direction.
Ending the season 74-88 kept the Cubs at home for the postseason in a second straight year. Six consecutive seasons with a winning record that featured three division titles and a World Series championship seemed to be the start of a dominant era in the franchise’s history. As the Cubs look to return to the playoffs next season, an important offseason awaits, carrying lessons from this year.
1. Keegan Thompson is, at the very least, a multi-inning bullpen weapon.
Thompson will be part of the pitching staff next season after giving the Cubs versatility. The right-hander made 17 starts and 12 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022. It’s too early to know how he fits in, but that is also part of the 27-year-old’s appeal.
“I see Keegan as a really important piece to our success, where that fits in, the roster will shape out,” manager David Ross said during the final week of the season. “He’s done a really nice job of a multi-inning role out of the bullpen that I really trust and he’s also done a really nice job starting, so the more of those guys that can do both, I’ll take them all.”
After his shortest start of the season June 12 at Yankee Stadium, Thompson posted a 1.93 ERA over his next five starts. Beyond that stretch, he struggled with consistency as a starter before late-season back tightness cost him nearly a month on the injured list. Thompson thrived in his relief role, owning a 1.47 ERA in 36⅔ innings with a 0.900 WHIP and a 30.0 K%, more than 10% higher than when he started.
Rotation injuries led to Thompson’s in-season transition to starter, and it would not be a surprise if he opens 2023 as a reliever and starting pitching depth. Thompson is expected ramp up in the offseason to prepare to report to camp as a starter, but Ross clearly values having Thompson as a weapon in various high-leverage spots out of the bullpen, a role that might be his best fit.
2. Ian Happ showed he can be the all-around player who would warrant a contract extension.
Consistency eluded Happ through his first five major-league seasons. For stretches, Happ could be one of the Cubs’ best hitters with his combination of on-base percentage and power, but outside of the shortened 2020 season, putting together a complete season offensively and defensively didn’t always happen. His struggles through the first four months in 2021 cost him regular playing time and made his future in a Cubs uniform murky.
A strong final two months carried into this season, and combined with the Cubs giving him a set position in left field, Happ thrived. He produced his most complete season, easily leading Cubs position players in games (158) and earning an All-Star nod. He didn’t rely on home runs when driving the ball, finishing tied for sixth in doubles (42) in the majors, more than twice his previous career high.
It was the performance Happ needed as he enters his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent after the 2023 season. Without mentioning specific players, President Jed Hoyer stated Monday that the Cubs had taken the first steps on contract extensions, efforts that are expected to carry into the offseason. Happ, who turned 28 in August, would seem to fit the mold.
“His career had been marked prior to this year by really high highs and really low lows, and he made a very concerted effort with his swing and his mentality to even it out, and I think he did a fantastic job,” Hoyer said. “And there’s no reason that he can’t continue to do that. … He really found his voice from a leadership standpoint, and it was really, really gratifying to see that, so I’m excited.”
3. Baserunning must improve and will be a focal point.
Winning teams consistently do the little things well, and baserunning falls under that scope. The Cubs’ sloppy play on the base paths would have proved costly had games mattered. Some of the miscues were aggressive attempts to manufacture runs for an offense that could not regularly rely on homers.
By the end of the season, the Cubs’ baserunning issues earned criticism from the generally positive Ross. His frustrations in that area were warranted. Although the Cubs ranked seventh in Extra Bases Taken Percentage (44%) and tied for second best in going first to third, their 68 outs on the bases were second most in the majors while they had the most outs at home with 24. There are times to push it, but too often the aggressiveness did not pay off.
Hoyer noted Monday the Cubs’ at-times sloppy baserunning and cited it as an area they can significantly improve. Hoyer didn’t blame the coaching staff but made clear baserunning will be a “real focus” in offseason meetings, how they go about things in spring training and their approach throughout next season.
“You have to address those things with each player and talk through it,” Hoyer said. “At times we made obvious mistakes. There’s a difference between being aggressive and giving up outs, and sometimes we gave up outs.”
4. The strong 39-31 second half must not be overvalued.
The momentum the Cubs carry into the offseason is encouraging. Led by the pitching staff, most notably the rotation, the Cubs got into a groove during the second half, kick-started by sweeping the Phillies in Philadelphia coming out of the All-Star break.
There is some danger to overvaluing the Cubs’ 39-31 record over the final 2½ months. Only nine of their 22 series in that span came versus teams that finished with a winning record, though a high point was going 9-0 against the Phillies and New York Mets. Overall, the Cubs went 37-58 this season against opponents with a record above .500.
It is a credit to Ross and the coaching staff for how players competed during the second half. Young players gained valuable experience. But the quality of competition was not high in that stretch, and even Hoyer agreed there is some danger in how the organization evaluates the second half.
“(When) we’re not in a pennant race, you can play sort of free and easy, and I think that matters,” he said. “Some of what we saw in the first half was probably somewhat schedule-related, injury-related, and some of the second half we have to keep in mind that guys were able to play free and easy at the end. … We have to be mindful of that.”
5. The roster needs more star power.
A common attribute among playoff teams is the presence of elite players. Nearly every team that made the postseason features at least one big name with many teams feature numerous stars. Since last year’s trade deadline, the Cubs roster is arguably devoid of game-changing talent, particularly the kind fans pay to see at Wrigley Field.
“You want to make sure that you add those players at the right time for the organization, and we have to make those decisions,” Hoyer said. “But there’s no question that those caliber (of) players can certainly swing a playoff series or make the difference in a couple of games to make the playoffs and not make the playoffs. But you have to make sure you sign those players at the right time.”
For a big-market team, the Cubs — who seemingly are on the verge of expecting to be a regular postseason contender — the time to add big-name talent should come this offseason. They have the money to make it happen, and the roster needs a serious upgrade in star power. Maybe someone within the organization will develop into one, but waiting for the right time to acquire a star might mean letting good fits pass by.
6. Some thump is needed in the lineup.
The Cubs made a concerted effort to shift from a too much swing-and-miss and power-heavy lineup the previous year or two to add contact hitters and emphasize bat-to-ball skills and approach, yielding some improvements in the latter this season.
But the Cubs need more power hitters, which especially became evident when playing in so many one- and two-run games. Their Isolated Power (ISO), which measures hitters’ raw power, ranked 18th in the majors while they were 14th in home run to fly ball rate.
Expect them to target more thump in the offseason to complement Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki and Happ, who were able to create contact and put the ball in play with some consistency. Less station-to-station offense.
“We have to be a little quicker-strike offense than we were,” Hoyer said. “I liked the fact that we’re making more contact. I did think there were times we grinded out at-bats, but we lacked the ability to pull away in different games. And that’s something we have to get better about.
“Great teams blow people out, and as we think about where we want to be eventually, that is a big focus that you’ve got to be able to score runs in bunches, and we weren’t able to do that this year.”
7. With only one player left from 2016, this season was a reminder the fall from the top can be quicker than expected — and painful.
It’s a bit remarkable that with catcher Willson Contreras receiving — and likely rejecting — a qualifying offer from the Cubs to become a free agent next month, only one player from the 2016 World Series title team will remain on the roster. And plenty of questions revolve around that player, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, and his health and reliability for next season. The Cubs had eight position players, either starters or considered valuable regulars, who were in their age-26 season or younger when they won the title. And the oldest of them all on that postseason roster now manages the team.
The point of the initial rebuild under Theo Epstein and Hoyer was to avoid this scenario the organization has been going through the last two years in tearing down the big-league roster, replenishing the farm system and hoping this time the Cubs build a better foundation for sustained success. Drafting and signing amateur talent to then developing them into foundational pieces is an important part of the equation.
There is no reason the Cubs shouldn’t be able to do what the Los Angeles Dodgers have accomplished in the last decade: making the postseason each year behind nine division titles, advancing to three World Series and winning a title. The Atlanta Braves, too, have been rolling the last five years with five playoff berths and the 2021 title and have locked in most of their young, star talent through aggressive pre-free-agency extensions.
There is a path forward for the Cubs to get back on another dominant run, and if they execute, the organization should be able to avoid having to endure another rebuild within the next decade.
8. A bigger test awaits manager David Ross.
It is difficult to assess a manager’s in-game decisions when outcomes are meaningless in the grand scheme of the season. Ross often maintained that he focused on trying to win that game each time he arrived at the ballpark. The reality, though, is he wasn’t given a roster expected to make the postseason; the roster would have needed to max out its potential, and injuries early in the season, namely to the rotation, quickly thwarted any hopes of that.
The 2022 season provided a few more glimpses into Ross’ style, including how he manages a pitching staff. The last three years each presented different challenges because of the pandemic-shortened season, COVID-19 protocols and then the lockout.
Ross, who in March received a contract extension through 2024, has continued to grow in his role. But the time will come when his in-game management will come under much greater scrutiny, perhaps as soon as next season, when his decisions more directly affect the Cubs’ postseason quest. The clubhouse dynamic will continue to shift, too, one that is nearly void of any of his former Cubs teammates.
9. Payroll flexibility is great — if the Cubs use it.
After the 2023 season, the Cubs will have only three guaranteed contracts on the books: Suzuki, David Bote and Marcus Stroman, who could choose to void that year by opting out after next season.
The Cubs have plenty of paths to harness their payroll flexibility. They are nearly $125 million under the competitive balance tax for next season, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts’ estimates, which include player benefits, pre-arbitration bonus-pool money and minor-leaguers on the 40-man roster. An aggressive mindset entering the offseason for the Cubs front office should mean they would acquire impact players even if they are wary of long deals. Shorter years and more money could be an option when pursuing top free agents.
10. Nico Hoerner gives them a piece to build around.
Building from within is always important during any teardown, and successfully identifying which homegrown players can be important pieces to build around is key. Hoerner’s performance this season further showed why the Cubs think so highly of the 25-year-old infielder.
Aside from a fluky collision with an umpire, he stayed healthy for most of the season at shortstop, where the daily physical and mental grind can be a challenge. Hoerner showed more power, hitting 10 homers in 517 plate appearances to more than triple his home run total from his first three seasons (three in 378 PAs).
Hoerner’s work ethic and emerging leadership cannot be overlooked either. His path from first-round pick in 2018 to starting shortstop hasn’t been a traditional minor-league trek, but Hoerner has become an asset whose defensive versatility is valuable while his power potential might not have been reached yet despite coming off career-best slugging numbers. Hoerner’s offensive profile likely won’t produce gaudy numbers, but he’s exactly the type of players winning teams need.
ASK IRA: Are Heat operating a man down to start the season?
Q: Ira, you never answer the question and instead talk about the luxury tax. Are you telling me of all the players released this week that none would be better than Udonis Haslem? – Carl.
A: Or is it you’re not getting the answer you want? First, you are talking about a 14th player (to replace Udonis Haslen) or a 15th player (which would put the Heat into the luxury tax). So if the contention is that a 14th player on the standard roster (and the Heat likely would consider it a 17th player, considering their faith and willingness to play their two-way players), then isn’t there a problem in the first place. We’re not talking about a Jae Crowder here, or a player acquired in a trade. We’re talking about players that other teams did not deem good enough to be their 15th man. As it is, the Heat likely will have trouble finding minutes for Jamal Cain or even Gabe Vincent in their perimeter rotation. And if it’s a waiver-wire big man you are talking about, would you want such a player to receive minutes ahead of Nikola Jovic or Omer Yurtseven? Yes, at times more can be better. But if a 15th man is your greatest concern on the eve of a season, then you only have good problems. (I know, I know, probably not the answer you were seeking. But Udonis Haslem is under guaranteed contract, and that is not going to change. And the Heat at the moment have no compelling need to move into the tax.)
Q: I know the Heat don’t have room to maneuver. But, how do the Heat get Carmelo Anthony on the team? He seems like he is ready for a redeem season. He could help the second unit on offense. Seems like a good Heat project. He has a lot of situational experience, probably hungry to have a NBA Finals on his resume. And you say? – Stuart.
A: I say Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. If the Heat are playing both on the second unit, then there simply is no room at the (second-team) inn for Carmelo Antohny. And again, as mentioned above, there simply isn’t an opening or the need.
Q: Why is it that Precious Achiuwa has developed and is playing better in Toronto than he did in Miami? Was it a problem with coaching in Miami, where he wasn’t developed properly or perhaps they weren’t patient enough? It’s beginning to look like Toronto got the better deal. – Rodney, Sarasota.
A: And you certainly could cite a lack of patience, but that can be part of the equation with the win-now Heat. So after one lockout-shortened season, they included him in the trade for Kyle Lowry. But also consider Toronto’s situation at center; namely they don’t have one. So sometimes it’s all about opportunity. Bam Adebayo was and is the Heat priority. Precious, with his 3-point stroke, certainly could have a successful career. But with Lowry, the Heat got within one game of last season’s NBA Finals. It is a trade they would make again.
Stellantis launches an electric Jeep and promises a new energy target
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pictured in Turin, Italy on March 31, 2022.
Stefano Guidi | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The CEO of Stellantide told CNBC on Monday that the company would use its own sites to generate half the energy it needs for manufacturing by the middle of this decade.
“We have decided on the appropriate investments so that Stellantis can, from a manufacturing point of view, in 2025 produce 50% of our energy needs at our own sites,” said Carlos Tavares, who spoke to CNBC’s Charlotte Reed at Paris Motor Show. .
Tavares’ comments came as Stellantis prepared to launch what he called the “first pure EV Jeep” after details of the vehicle were released last month.
According to Stellantis, the Jeep Avenger’s “targeted electric range” is 400 kilometers, or just under 249 miles.
The company – whose brands include Fiat, Chrysler and Citroen – is expected to open reservations for the Avenger on Monday, and it should arrive in showrooms next year.
Stellantis wants all passenger sales in Europe to be battery electric by 2030. In the US, it wants a “50% passenger car and light truck BEV sales mix” by the same timeframe.
Stellantis’ electric vehicle plans put it in competition with companies like Elon Musk You’re here as well as companies like volkswagen, Fordand GM. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach a record high this year.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-20 loss to the New York Giants
Lamar Jackson giveth and he taketh away. The Ravens quarterback tried to make something out of nothing when he picked up an errant snap late in the fourth quarter and heaved the ball toward fullback Patrick Ricard, but the resulting interception proved to be the costliest of many mistakes in an ugly 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.
The Ravens have been in charge of every game they’ve played this season, but they’re 3-3 and grasping for answers after they left the door wide-open against a scrappy opponent. Here are five things we learned from their latest collapse:
The Ravens have underachieved.
The Ravens have jumped to a lead in every game they’ve played this season and have led in the fourth quarter in five of six. The best analytics say they’re one of the league’s top teams on a per-play basis. We have yet to watch an opponent cleanly outplay them. They are 3-3.
If that math does not compute for you, know that it does not compute for the players and coaches either. They look in the mirror and see a contender. Their record says otherwise, which is a problem.
Blame has to fall at the feet of the most important people in the locker room.
Jackson is a wonder, and the Ravens would be an ordinary team without his bewitching runs and daring throws. But he let his creativity get the better of him against the Giants when he tried to pluck a skidding snap from rookie Tyler Linderbaum off the turf and find Ricard in traffic with the game hanging in the balance. Safety Julian Love’s interception put the Giants a mere 13 yards from the touchdown that would send the Ravens home in misery.
Great as he was over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson has been less so over the last three, averaging 176 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and four interceptions in that span. He misses the big-play upside of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who hurt his foot in Week 4 and has not practiced since. For all the terrific plays we’ve seen from Devin Duvernay and for all of Mark Andrews’ steady excellence, we have to fault the Ravens’ front office for not bringing in another productive pass catcher to round out an undermanned corps.
We also have to ask John Harbaugh and his staff why the Ravens hamstrung themselves with presnap penalties from the first quarter to the fourth? How could they line up incorrectly on a simple quarterback keeper that would have given them a first down the play before Jackson threw his misbegotten interception? The mental errors seem to come from different places each time; recall the fatal miscommunication in the secondary against the Miami Dolphins or the missed blocks that left Jackson unprotected on that decisive fourth-down play against the Buffalo Bills. But the overarching question is the same: where is this team’s precision when it’s time to put a game away?
The Ravens did many things well against the Giants, just as they have done many things well all season. Their ground game is humming again, with a peppy Kenyan Drake suddenly in the picture and the offensive line finding its footing with Ronnie Stanley back at left tackle. Their defense will catch hell for surrendering two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but did an excellent job limiting Saquon Barkley and did not give up a play longer than 18 yards all afternoon.
The components of a winner are in place, but the Ravens are not playing winning football on third downs and late-game possessions. The team that led the league in scoring margin in 2019 and 2020 is nowhere to be found. Peril lurks around every corner, even when they’re cruising down the field with a lead in their pockets.
“It feels like we’re beating ourselves,” Jackson said.
Yes, it does, and for now, the Ravens don’t seem to know why.
The Ravens tossed away too many points thanks to sloppy execution on key downs.
We can’t say the offense struggled. In fact, the Ravens put together drives more consistently than they had in any previous game, piling up 406 yards, including a season-high 211 on the ground. They averaged seven yards per play compared to 3.8 for the Giants.
But they left so many points on the table because of poor execution on third down, a trend that started well before the disastrous penalty-interception couplet that cost them their lead at the end.
On the Ravens’ opening drive, Jackson fell down for a 6-yard loss on third down after the Giants clogged his escape lanes. The lost yardage knocked the Ravens out of field-goal range.
They backed themselves into trouble again on their next drive, when a false-start penalty (their third of the game), a 1-yard loss by J.K. Dobbins and an errant swing pass from Jackson forced Justin Tucker to attempt a 56-yard field goal, which he clanked off the left upright.
The Ravens outgained the Giants 94-22 and controlled the ball for almost 11 minutes of the first quarter but had nothing to show for it. They led by just three at halftime after accumulating 256 yards of offense and holding Barkley in check. They might as well have waived a sign at their underdog opponent: “We’re giving you life.”
The Ravens rumbled down the field again the first time they had the ball in the second half, moving to first-and-goal from the Giants’ 5-yard line. They had killed the Giants on the ground all afternoon but attempted three passes, none of which found its mark. Andrews had the best shot at a touchdown but could not adjust to pull in a tipped ball.
The Ravens led by 10 after Andrews caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but that margin could easily have been 17 or 20.
Jackson will spend the week stewing on his turnovers and offline throws while his blockers will lament a string of presnap penalties that continually set the Ravens back. The offense had every chance to put this game away and could not.
The future is bright for a defensive front led by Justin Madubuike and Travis Jones.
It was not difficult to find fans carping on social media about coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense. Macdonald was in the spotlight with his predecessor, Don “Wink” Martindale, on the other sideline, and his crew did allow the Giants to drive 12 plays for 75 yards to cut the lead to 20-17. But let’s keep this in perspective: the Ravens defended well enough to win the game.
Their chief mission was to keep Barkley from running wild and they did it, limiting him to 3.8 yards per carry with a longest gain of 8. Their secondary mission was to keep Daniel Jones from escaping the pocket. He gained just 6 yards on six carries and did not complete a pass longer than 18 yards. Yes, the Ravens would like to have back a few of those third-and-longs on which Jones found an open receiver. But their run defense had been a problem through five weeks and it held up admirably against one of the league’s most efficient ground attacks. They maintained a solid wall at the line of scrimmage and did not let Barkley and Jones run through tackles.
Their young interior playmakers, Madubuike and Travis Jones, excelled at the tip of the spear along with elder statesman Calais Campbell. The trio combined for 13 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits — stellar production by any measure.
The Ravens’ pass rush bothered Jones early as he faced third-and-long on each of the Giants’ first two series. Travis Jones bulled up the middle for his first professional sack, a promising sign for a team that has struggled to mount inside pressure in recent seasons.
On the first drive of the second half, Madubuike dropped Jones in the open field for a sack as the Ravens sent the Giants off the field three-and-out. We spent two years wondering when the 2020 third-round pick would flash his eye-popping explosiveness more than occasionally. In his third season, Madubuike seems to hit the stat sheet with a meaningful play every week.
In a week sure to be full of soul-searching, the Ravens should take some solace from the fact their defense has not repeated its disastrous performance from that Week 2 collapse against the Dolphins.
Andrews’ ability to produce when he’s Jackson’s only scary target is something to see.
The Giants knew Andrews was Jackson’s likely first option on every third down and red-zone snap, but their linebackers and defensive backs had little hope of keeping the All-Pro tight end from another stellar stat line — seven catches on 11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Andrews did not even play his best game. He probably felt he should have caught another touchdown pass on that deflected ball, which changed trajectory on him at the last second. But he was Jackson’s only consistent downfield target and his best bet to make a contested catch, just like he was the week before in a razor-thin 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Andrews is more than 30 targets, 20 catches and 200 yards ahead of any other pass catcher on the team. He’s right up there with Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams when it comes to being the singular focus of his team’s passing offense. Still, he finds a way to get through contact at the line of scrimmage, glide into open patches and snatch the ball in front of overpowered defenders. He and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce reside in their own golden neighborhood above the rest of the league’s tight ends.
The Ravens’ uneven results weigh on Andrews as much as anyone. We see it in his flinty expression as he gives curt answers about how they must finish off opponents. But we should not let the broader frustrations of the team obscure what we’re seeing from No. 89, one of the greatest players in franchise history in his prime.
For all their missed opportunities, the Ravens are still in fine position.
They could have put an early stranglehold on the AFC North, and they’re surely aggravated that their divisional margin vanished just a week after they outlasted the defending champion Bengals. But if they’re going to start 3-3, they might as well do it in mediocre company. And that’s what the AFC North is right now: mediocre.
The Bengals pulled out a victory in New Orleans on a 60-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, and the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the suddenly ordinary Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the New England Patriots mauled the Browns in Cleveland, and it seems no AFC North team can maintain traction from one week to the next.
The Ravens hold a win over Cincinnati, the other 3-3 team in the bunch, and they face by far the easiest schedule going forward, according to Football Outsiders. They’re expecting to get a raft of key players back over the next month, from Bateman to running back Gus Edwards to outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston and David Ojabo. Stanley has played well since returning from the ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly two years, and the Ravens dodged a bullet Sunday when right tackle Morgan Moses’ heel injury was not serious. They no longer feel like the most injury-scarred team in football.
None of this is to say the Ravens should shrug off their fourth-quarter woes or, heck, their inability to win two games in arrow. They are enmeshed in an identity crisis as they grasp for answers to what ails them. But none of their big goals are out the window. We’re in for a long, anxious season.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
