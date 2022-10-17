Covid Boosters For Kids, Predict Surge - Nbc Chicago

New COVID reminders for children could begin as early as this week in the Chicago area.

Already, Illinois health officials have approved new booster doses for children as young as 5 years old.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:

Chicago’s top doctor says new bivalent vaccines for children as young as 5 could start Monday

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which were previously only available to 12-year-olds and more.

In a Thursday morning interview with NBC 5’s Lauren Petty, Arwady stressed that the new COVID booster available for children as young as 5 is key to preventing a possible surge in the coming months.

“Everyone gets [the booster] that’s how we’re going to hopefully stay out of trouble here this fall and winter,” she said.

Arwady also said she expects shooting to begin in the Chicago area as soon as this week.

Illinois health officials approve bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children 5 and older

Updated COVID-19 booster shots were recently authorized to include children as young as 5 years old, and Illinois health officials are backing expanded access by aiming to boost protection against new strains of the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control turned on the eligibility expansion on Wednesday. Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday that the new access range comes at a critical time in Illinois.

Chicago’s top doctor predicts ‘we’re going to see a surge of COVID’ this winter

As has been the case for the past two years, the United States could see another surge of COVID-19 this winter as colder weather pushes people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission increase.

Chicago’s top doctor said that while she hasn’t seen anything really scary on the horizon yet, she thinks cases will increase this winter. But how serious would the anticipated potential surge be?

It depends on some factors, like if another omicron-like mutation occurs and new variants emerge.

What should you eat when you have COVID? Over a dozen foods to boost your immune system

If you’ve ever had COVID, you probably know what to do if it happens again, including drinking plenty of fluids, getting enough rest and, if needed, taking over-the-counter medications for temporary relief.

Depending on the severity of your disease, you may be prescribed Paxlovid – the only recommended antiviral pill to treat the disease – advised to take monoclonal antibody therapy or take another route. If you’re infected, regardless of what treatment you’re taking, doctors say it’s important to fill your body with nutrient-dense foods.

How Worried Should You Be As BA.5 Dominance Drops, New COVID Variants Rise?

While BA.5 remains the most prominent variant of COVID-19, accounting for 67.9% of the country’s coronavirus cases, its dominance appears to be diminishing as other omicron subvariants increase in number.

Chicago’s top doctor said she was “a little concerned” about the change in variants during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week, which comes ahead of the winter season, a time of year that has historically seen some of the biggest COVID surges.

“It’s more important than ever to do this,” Chicago’s top doctor says of new COVID reminder

As the cold sets in, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stressed the importance of staying healthy ahead of the holidays, saying, “You can get your COVID vaccine and your flu shot, and get one in each arm if you want. It’s more important than ever to do that.”

Arwady said any increase in COVID cases could potentially cause serious strain on the healthcare system if the flu season is bad and noted his concern for children is increasing with RSV cases already rising among populations. younger.

“We are already seeing a large increase in respiratory viruses in the broad sense, even before the flu has taken hold in earnest,” she said. “We see our pediatric hospitals filling up with children admitted with RSV and other childhood viruses.”

