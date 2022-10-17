BRUSSELS – The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s vice police and the Islamic Republic’s information minister for their alleged role in the security crackdown on mass anti-government protests.
News
COVID boosters for kids, predict surge – NBC Chicago
New COVID reminders for children could begin as early as this week in the Chicago area.
Already, Illinois health officials have approved new booster doses for children as young as 5 years old.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
Chicago’s top doctor says new bivalent vaccines for children as young as 5 could start Monday
Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which were previously only available to 12-year-olds and more.
In a Thursday morning interview with NBC 5’s Lauren Petty, Arwady stressed that the new COVID booster available for children as young as 5 is key to preventing a possible surge in the coming months.
“Everyone gets [the booster] that’s how we’re going to hopefully stay out of trouble here this fall and winter,” she said.
Arwady also said she expects shooting to begin in the Chicago area as soon as this week.
Learn more here.
Illinois health officials approve bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children 5 and older
Updated COVID-19 booster shots were recently authorized to include children as young as 5 years old, and Illinois health officials are backing expanded access by aiming to boost protection against new strains of the virus.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control turned on the eligibility expansion on Wednesday. Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday that the new access range comes at a critical time in Illinois.
Learn more here.
Chicago’s top doctor predicts ‘we’re going to see a surge of COVID’ this winter
As has been the case for the past two years, the United States could see another surge of COVID-19 this winter as colder weather pushes people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission increase.
Chicago’s top doctor said that while she hasn’t seen anything really scary on the horizon yet, she thinks cases will increase this winter. But how serious would the anticipated potential surge be?
It depends on some factors, like if another omicron-like mutation occurs and new variants emerge.
Learn more here.
What should you eat when you have COVID? Over a dozen foods to boost your immune system
If you’ve ever had COVID, you probably know what to do if it happens again, including drinking plenty of fluids, getting enough rest and, if needed, taking over-the-counter medications for temporary relief.
Depending on the severity of your disease, you may be prescribed Paxlovid – the only recommended antiviral pill to treat the disease – advised to take monoclonal antibody therapy or take another route. If you’re infected, regardless of what treatment you’re taking, doctors say it’s important to fill your body with nutrient-dense foods.
Learn more here.
How Worried Should You Be As BA.5 Dominance Drops, New COVID Variants Rise?
While BA.5 remains the most prominent variant of COVID-19, accounting for 67.9% of the country’s coronavirus cases, its dominance appears to be diminishing as other omicron subvariants increase in number.
Chicago’s top doctor said she was “a little concerned” about the change in variants during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week, which comes ahead of the winter season, a time of year that has historically seen some of the biggest COVID surges.
Learn more here.
“It’s more important than ever to do this,” Chicago’s top doctor says of new COVID reminder
As the cold sets in, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stressed the importance of staying healthy ahead of the holidays, saying, “You can get your COVID vaccine and your flu shot, and get one in each arm if you want. It’s more important than ever to do that.”
Arwady said any increase in COVID cases could potentially cause serious strain on the healthcare system if the flu season is bad and noted his concern for children is increasing with RSV cases already rising among populations. younger.
“We are already seeing a large increase in respiratory viruses in the broad sense, even before the flu has taken hold in earnest,” she said. “We see our pediatric hospitals filling up with children admitted with RSV and other childhood viruses.”
In a Thursday morning interview with NBC 5’s Lauren Petty, Arwady stressed that the new COVID booster available for children as young as 5 is key to preventing a possible surge in the coming months.
“Everyone gets [the booster] that’s how we’re going to hopefully stay out of trouble here this fall and winter,” she said.
Learn more here.
NBC Chicago
News
EU imposes sanctions on Iranian morality police, minister says
Iranian law enforcement and a number of local police chiefs have also been targeted ‘for their role in the brutal suppression of protests’, a statement said after EU foreign ministers endorsed the move. at a meeting in Luxembourg.
Information Minister Issa Zarepour has been listed for his alleged responsibility for shutting down the internet after the protests began.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU “cannot and will not turn a blind eye” to the crackdown in Iran. “It is also clear that if this regime continues to hit its people in this way, there will be other targeted sanctions packages against those responsible,” she said.
In the statement, the EU condemned “the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters. It is unjustifiable and unacceptable. Iranians, like everywhere else, have the right to demonstrate peacefully and this right must be guaranteed in all circumstances.
washingtonpost
News
Tommy Dorfman and others praise Hailey Bieber’s joint photo Selena Gomez
In late September, Hailey set the record straight on her relationship with Justin before they tied the knot in 2018, which has long been a topic for fans following their whirlwind romance. (Earlier that year, Selena and Justin called it quits after dating for nearly eight years).
“When he and I started dating or something, he was never in a relationship, at any time,” Hailey said on a Sept. 28 episode of the show. Podcast Call Her Daddy. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”
The model added, “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole it. It stems from the fact that they wished he would end up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish for whatever you want, but that’s just not the case.
Hailey also noted that she’s spoken to Selena since she and Justin got married, explaining that she not only respects her “a lot,” but shared that
“there is no drama, personally.”
Entertainment
News
Democrat Abigail Spanberger skips debate after pushing trans extremism
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing parents who don’t affirm children’s transgender identities to jail.
In a statement on Sunday, Vega said Spanberger abruptly backed out of the scheduled debate, noting that she came on the heels of being beaten in conservative media for transgender extremism.
“The reports of Abigail dropping out of the debate this week are disappointing,” Vega said. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally accepting every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is afraid to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”
“Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia’s parents an answer,” she continued. “Does she support throwing parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture? And when will Abigail rescind her best surrogate endorsement for her campaign? She campaigned with her three days before the surrogate proposed sweeping legislation. Instead of registering for Virginia’s parents, Abigail apparently decided to show up and hide until Election Day. Virginians deserve better.
My exit on @spanbergerva07 dropping the debate to avoid questions about his campaign’s support of jailing parents for non-compliance with woke liberal culture. pic.twitter.com/6bNV5s29Ih
— Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 16, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger previously campaigned with Virginia State Delegate Elizabeth Guzman after he proposed “felony charges for parents who do not affirm their declared gender identity. child”.
“Guzman plans to introduce legislation that would change the definition of child abuse to include parents who are unwilling to ‘affirm’ their child’s gender identity or declared sexual orientation. Parents who do not conform to the gender ideology would be called by Child Protective Services (CPS),” he reported. “On October 11, Spanberger, however, was campaigning with Guzman with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in Prince William County, Virginia.”
.@SpanbergerVA07 was campaigning TWO DAYS AGO with the woman who is introducing legislation that would make it a crime for parents not to say their child is transgender. ⬇️⬇️⬇️
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 14, 2022
Spanberger later told Breitbart News that she did not support Guzman’s bill after saying she was “proud to have Delegate Guzman’s support for my campaign.”
“I do not support this legislation, and it has no way forward in the General Assembly. It’s unclear how this bill actually intends to help transgender children and their families, which is what we should be focusing on,” she said.
Breitbart News
News
2 northwestern Indiana counties under winter weather advisory, up to 3 inches possible – NBC Chicago
Two counties in the Chicago area are subject to a winter weather advisory on Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.
Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under a 4 p.m. advisory Monday through midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say a period of “heavy, wet, wind-driven snow” is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches of snow, especially those away from Lake Michigan.
But the advisory warns of some uncertainty surrounding the forecast.
“There is a higher than normal degree of uncertainty with the snow forecast,” he said. “If the snow is less intense than expected or remains to the east of the area, then little or no snow accumulation would occur.”
Either way, commuters in the area should be prepared for the potential for slippery and dangerous road conditions.
According to the NWS, a mix of rain and lake-effect snow in the afternoon could also create showers in other parts of the Chicago area.
Already on Monday morning, the NWS reported some of the first snow flurries of the season.
For those worried about snow accumulation, however, a combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure no snow accumulation occurs in the Chicago area.
NBC Storm Team 5 said Monday will be windy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.
However, the wind chill will make things feel more like winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow showers of the season.
According to the NWS, the average date that Chicago sees its first traces of snow usually falls around October 31.
The first trace of snow on record in the city occurred on September 25, according to the NWS, and the last occurred on December 5, 1999.
If traces of snowfall are detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first snowflakes of the season.
However, in 2021, Chicago didn’t see its first trace of snowfall until November 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall – defined by NWS as a tenth of an inch of snow or more – did not occur. until December 28, 2021, the last first measurable snowfall in recorded history.
For the latest details, keep visiting the NBC 5 app throughout Monday.
NBC Chicago
News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Tua’s return and Steelers matchup Tuesday at noon
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s eagerly awaited return and preview Sunday night’s prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also will answer viewers’ questions and break down the team’s growing list of injuries.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
Disney threatens to bypass French cinemas unless exit rules are relaxed | Disney+
Disney is due to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in French cinemas next month, but has warned that future blockbusters could go straight to its streaming service, Disney+, unless France relaxes film distribution rules.
There had been speculation that the Hollywood studio might bypass cinemas with one of the most anticipated releases since before the coronavirus pandemic to pressure the French government into reforming its highly restrictive rules.
After the second Black Panther film hits the big screen on November 9, Disney won’t be allowed to make it available to French Disney+ subscribers until April 2024.
Subscribers will then only have access to the film for five months, after which it will not be permanently available on Disney+ until November 2025 – unless an agreement is reached with a free-to-air French broadcaster – three years after its theatrical premiere.
“As we’ve said before, we believe the timeline is anti-consumer and puts all studios at increased risk of piracy, which is why the majority of stakeholders agree it needs to be completely overhauled.” said a Disney spokesperson.
Earlier this year, Disney took a stand against France’s “windowing” system, designed to protect its industry and domestic television industries, by sending animated action adventure Strange World straight to Disney+.
Films not released in French theaters are not subject to restrictive windowing regulations. In January, French film authorities shortened the window between the film’s release and availability on subscription streaming services to 15 months, but Disney was not a signatory to the new deal.
Disney said it decided to press ahead with the theatrical release of the Black Panther sequel because French authorities have acknowledged that the windowing system “needs to be modernized”.
The next round of negotiations between the film, television and streaming industry and the French government is expected to begin in January.
“We will remain actively engaged in future meetings,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, we will continue to make future release decisions on a film-by-film basis.”
Like the rest of the industry, French cinema owners are desperate for more blockbuster titles to drive a post-pandemic recovery. The French box office is down 30% from 2021 so far this year, and last month was the worst September for ticket sales in 42 years.
If Disney follows through on its threat to go straight to streaming next year, the French film industry would miss out on a slew of blockbusters, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Indiana Jones 5, The Little Mermaid, The Marvels and Pixar’s Elemental.
Earlier this year, Netflix signed a deal with the which would invest a minimum of €40m (£35m) in making at least 10 French and European films over the next three years. – all of which will be released in French theaters – in exchange for reducing the window to 15 months instead of 36 months. Amazon accepted 17 months.
theguardian
COVID boosters for kids, predict surge – NBC Chicago
EU imposes sanctions on Iranian morality police, minister says
Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to Aptos
Tommy Dorfman and others praise Hailey Bieber’s joint photo Selena Gomez
Democrat Abigail Spanberger skips debate after pushing trans extremism
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week
2 northwestern Indiana counties under winter weather advisory, up to 3 inches possible – NBC Chicago
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Tua’s return and Steelers matchup Tuesday at noon
Disney threatens to bypass French cinemas unless exit rules are relaxed | Disney+
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing