Dalvin Cook comes up big late as Vikings top Dolphins 24-16 in his Miami return

MIAMI GARDENS — Dalvin Cook had another memorable game at Hard Rock Stadium, but this time it took him awhile to get started.

The Vikings running back and Miami native scored on a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the game to secure a 24-16 win Sunday over the Dolphins. Before that, Cook had just nine carries for 17 yards.

Trailing 16-10, the Dolphins had a chance to drive for the winning touchdown with former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who had replaced an injured Skylar Thompson early in the second quarter. But with 4:10 left in the game, Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle lost a fumble at the Minnesota 26 and Vikings safety Camryn Bynum returned it 15 yards.

Two plays later, Cook scored on his touchdown run for a 24-10 lead. Cook had come up big in four previous games at Hard Rock Stadium, one at Miami Central High School and three at Florida State. He finished Sunday with 77 yards on 13 carries.

The Vikings raised their record to 5-1 heading into a bye week.

On a day in which their offense had its share of struggles, the Vikings benefitted from three turnovers. Harrison Smith had an interception that led to a field goal on the final play of the first half. And in the fourth quarter, Smith forced the Waddle fumble that Bynum recovered and Patrick Peterson had an interception.

Otherwise, the Vikings had 10 three-and-out series on offense. They didn’t get a first down until the second quarter and were outgained 109-12 in the first quarter.

Still, the Vikings led 10-3 at halftime due Kirk Cousins throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. with 2:32 left in the half and Greg Joseph making the 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The Dolphins were bogged down in the first half by penalties and they lost Thompson, who has been the third-string quarterback, to a thumb injury early in the second quarter. So in came Bridgewater, who has been the backup behind Tua Tagovailoa, out with a concussion. But Bridgewater was coming back from a concussion suffered the previous week against the New York Jets, so that’s why he didn’t start.

The Vikings took a 16-3 lead on Cousins’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen with 14:13 left in the game. However, Joseph missed the extra point.

That opened the door for a possible Dolphins comeback. But after the Gesicki 4-yard TD grab, Waddle lost the key fumble.

Bridgewater did throw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki with 1:24 left to cut the deficit to 24-16. But a two-point conversion failed and so did an onside kick.

Bridgewater completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two interceptions.