Democrat Abigail Spanberger skips debate after pushing trans extremism

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing parents who don’t affirm children’s transgender identities to jail.

In a statement on Sunday, Vega said Spanberger abruptly backed out of the scheduled debate, noting that she came on the heels of being beaten in conservative media for transgender extremism.

“The reports of Abigail dropping out of the debate this week are disappointing,” Vega said. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally accepting every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is afraid to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”

“Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia’s parents an answer,” she continued. “Does she support throwing parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture? And when will Abigail rescind her best surrogate endorsement for her campaign? She campaigned with her three days before the surrogate proposed sweeping legislation. Instead of registering for Virginia’s parents, Abigail apparently decided to show up and hide until Election Day. Virginians deserve better.

My exit on @spanbergerva07 dropping the debate to avoid questions about his campaign’s support of jailing parents for non-compliance with woke liberal culture. pic.twitter.com/6bNV5s29Ih — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 16, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger previously campaigned with Virginia State Delegate Elizabeth Guzman after he proposed “felony charges for parents who do not affirm their declared gender identity. child”.

“Guzman plans to introduce legislation that would change the definition of child abuse to include parents who are unwilling to ‘affirm’ their child’s gender identity or declared sexual orientation. Parents who do not conform to the gender ideology would be called by Child Protective Services (CPS),” he reported. “On October 11, Spanberger, however, was campaigning with Guzman with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in Prince William County, Virginia.”

.@SpanbergerVA07 was campaigning TWO DAYS AGO with the woman who is introducing legislation that would make it a crime for parents not to say their child is transgender. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 14, 2022

Spanberger later told Breitbart News that she did not support Guzman’s bill after saying she was “proud to have Delegate Guzman’s support for my campaign.”

“I do not support this legislation, and it has no way forward in the General Assembly. It’s unclear how this bill actually intends to help transgender children and their families, which is what we should be focusing on,” she said.