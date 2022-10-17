Dolphins ratings, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Minnesota – The Mercury News

Injuries are officially taking their toll on the Dolphins. The hardest hit positions are quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle, but injuries are notable in a few other positions, which will make the soft end of the Dolphins schedule a bit more difficult.

The AFC East standings illustrate how things have turned around in recent weeks with Buffalo (4-1) leading the way, followed by the New York Jets (4-2) then the Dolphins (3-3) and Patriots (3 -3). ).

The Dolphins pick up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week for the 8:20 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Hopefully he will provide enough sparks to overcome what will likely be another week of tough injury problems.

In the meantime, the Dolphins will try to revive their once-famous running game, find a way to consistently score touchdowns, get the defense to produce turnovers, and tighten up their special teams.

Passing game: D

Jaylen Waddle’s fourth-quarter fumble and porous pass protection bring down a commanding performance from Tyreek Hill (12 receptions, 177 yards) and an otherwise solid play from Waddle. Waddle’s fumble cost the Dolphins a chance to win. Authorized pass protection six bags and 13 quarterback shots. Oh, and let’s not forget that this contributed to the elimination of rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in his first career start in the second quarter with a right thumb injury. The Dolphins traded sides for their offensive tackles from a week ago, putting Greg Little on the left side and Brandon Shell on the right side. It didn’t help. They need to start left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) back. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did what he could, but that passing game struggles if Hill, and to a lesser extent Waddle, doesn’t. Injuries are a factor, but the Dolphins can’t afford to lose fumbles and have pulled starting quarterbacks with injuries for three straight games. They also had a pass interference penalty and an ineligible man down penalty that were costly.

Racing game 😀

Unfortunately, things went back to what became normal. The Dolphins rushed for 73 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert had 49 yards on 14 carries to lead the way. The ground game gave nothing of significance after a promising first quarter. The Vikings removed the main traffic routes as well as the reduction routes. Much of the blame here falls on blocking. There are no holes. The Dolphins are averaging just 81.2 rushing yards per game. This is a major problem for the attack and the team. Coach Mike McDaniel can’t figure this one out so far, and the answers don’t seem likely to emerge anytime soon. The way things have gone so far, it looks like the Dolphins need a power return, someone who can create their own holes, as opposed to the quick returns on their roster.

Defend the pass: B

The big problem is zero turnover. Other than that, good things have happened here despite growing injury concerns which now include cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot). Cornerback Xavier Howard kept Justin Jefferson (six receptions, 107 yards) in check for the most part. A 47-yard reception late in the third quarter was the difference between a good day and an average day for Howard. Quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​(20 for 30, 175 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 104.2 passer rating) was decent. But the Dolphins kept the pressure on him, with three sacks and seven hits. They also had five passes defended. The secondary is about as thin as it can get right now. Penalties such as passer roughing against defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are extremely punitive.

Defend the race: B+

Wilkins (four tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (seven tackles) did a good job leading an effort that kept the Vikings 78 yards, most on Dalvin Cook’s 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cook finished with 77 yards on 13 carries and was under control for most of the day. The Vikings totaled only 11 first downs, including two on the ground. And don’t be fooled by the 4.6 meters per stroke. Everything was built on the long term of Cook. The Dolphins have done a really good job here. It’s one of the healthiest units on the team. The only negative is that they have to create turnovers, and they haven’t. It’s a heavy burden, but that’s how this complementary football works.

Special teams: C-

Kicker Jason Sanders, who had a 44-yard field goal, went wide right on a 52-yard attempt. You’d love to have that one, but it’s still a little dicey on kicks over 50 yards. But when you combine that miss with a failed punt by safety returner/punter Jevon Holland and allow a 25-yard punt return, well, now things look shaky. The fake punt with the straight slam to safety Clayton Fejedelem on fourth-and-first from the Dolphins 34-yard line was worth a try, but it didn’t work. He was arrested without gain. Hill had a punt return for minus 2 yards, which isn’t a big deal on its own, but when lumped together in the group with other special teams plays, it looks worse. Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a baller (six punts, 51.2-yard average, two inside 20). However, the special teams unit continues to struggle overall. The Dolphins need a boost here, and it’s not happening. Injuries are a factor.

Drive: C-

Injuries and the quarterback’s situation make things difficult. But you can’t have 10 penalties for 97 yards. And you can’t give away three runs in the form of that Minnesota 34-yard field goal just before halftime. McDaniel was at his own 11-yard line with 28 seconds left and trailed 7-3. The Dolphins got the kickoff in the second half. McDaniel got greedy and went for the points, but Bridgewater threw an interception which the Vikings converted into points. McDaniel tries. He also went there fourth and fifth and converted with a pass from Bridgewater to Hill. And we’ve already mentioned the fake punt. Still, the Dolphins must continue to find ways to manufacture yards. The depth is currently being tested and the dolphins are probably beyond their comfort level. This is where coaches need to extract every ounce of talent from their roster.

Refuel: Tyreek Hill

This guy continues to prove he’s the most valuable player on the team, and the distance gets longer as the game goes on. Hill had 177 yards on 12 receptions against the Vikings and displayed excellent road running skills, exceptional hands, and a nearly unparalleled ability to get yards after catching. The man is almost impossible to defend. His 701 receiving yards represent 32% of the Dolphins offense (2,197 yards). If Hill wasn’t in the squad, they would never score. This is no disrespect to Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or anyone else. Obviously Hill is The Man. He can do anything. It really makes you excited to see how he decorates this ping pong table.

Out of stock: Pass protection

There’s not much more to say here other than looking at the quarterback situation. We are not necessarily talking about injuries. Remember, Bridgewater took a big hit due to a schematic error. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was unblocked and hit Bridgewater in the ribs, causing the intentional grounding, safety and (unwarranted?) entry into concussion protocol. The bigger picture is that the Dolphins quarterbacks remain under duress. The pressure is relentless. Pass protection involves tight ends and running backs, so it’s not just on the offensive line. But that’s where pass protection begins. Injuries are a factor here, as tackles Armstead and Austin Jackson are ruled out. But the Dolphins need to find a way to keep their quarterbacks standing.

