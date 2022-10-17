Finance
Easy Car Insurance Tips – Auto Insurance Online
Your salary plays a major role in determining what you will call your perfect car cover policy. It is easy for any car owner to get the best and ideal car insurance that suits his spending power. Even if you are going to extremely use the automobile, you will get an insurance cover that will suit you; you will only realize a difference in the rates you pay. High risk usage will only make you pay high rates and you will pay low rates if you are termed a low risk.
Even if you are termed “high risk” because your job is to make speed stunts for the movies and motor racing; being a stunt driver doing sports and movies brings in a lot of money. Those that are engaged in them are rich no doubt and this makes a lot of difference if you compare their auto insurance preference to the normal office workers’ preference whose vehicle is only used to transport himself to and fro his place of work; and maybe take his loved ones out on certain weekends.
Your monthly wage and the use of the vehicle is really important for you to know your ideal auto insurance cover.
A rich superstar won’t bother paying high rates for his expensive high-end double performance automobile for the simple fact that it suits his budget.
For the regular car users, you will enjoy better rates and discounts from the auto insurance companies if you use a car that fits your salary. Choose your automobile wisely considering your salary.
For your ideal car cover service, you need to get free quotes to know your positioning with the vehicle cover company. This will make you understand how to pay less for what you need.
Dog Bite Injuries And Animal Attacks And Your Legal Rights In Los Angeles California
Dog bite attacks are particularly traumatic, as they are usually unexpected, especially from normally docile neighborhood dogs that act as if they wouldn’t hurt a fly. However, even the gentlest dog, can suddenly change his attitude without warning, and without provocation. Facial injuries account for almost 77% of all dog-bite injuries; therefore plastic surgery is a common medical expense to incur. If you, or a loved one, have been bitten by a dog, you should report the incident immediately to the local police department, and to the nearest animal control center.
Seek medical attention at once; even if you feel that your injuries don’t warrant the trip and are merely minor; infection may set in and exacerbate your wounds, resulting in some cases, to potentially life-threatening septicemia (blood poisoning); therefore, always seek medical advice. After seeking medical advice, consult with a qualified dog bite lawyer who will uphold your rights, and treat your unique case with the personal attention it deserves.
California’s Dog Bite Law, clearly states who is at fault in a dog bite attack. The owner of the offending dog is responsible for the dog’s conduct at all times. The owner is responsible for damages claimed by a victim, should his animal inflict wounds upon that victim. California Civil Code §33421 3342. (a) The owner of any dog is liable for the damages suffered by any person who is bitten by the dog while in a public place or lawfully in a private place, including the property of the owner of the dog, regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owner’s knowledge of such viciousness. A person is lawfully upon the private property of such owner within the meaning of this section when he is on such property in the performance of any duty imposed upon him by the laws of this state or by the laws or postal regulations of the United States, or when he is on such property upon the invitation, express or implied, of the owner.
“Special rules apply, when the victim is a child under the age of five. Children from within that age group are, as a matter of law, deemed incapable of negligent acts. In People v. Berry (1991) 1 CA 4th 7782 the defendant’s dog killed a young child; he was charged with keeping a mischievous animal that caused death; a felony per California Penal Code section 399. Defendant’s defense was that there was no proof that the child acted with due care. Court ruled that no such proof was required where the child is a minor under age five, because children that young are not legally capable of acting with reasonable care toward a dog.” Where, in the case of any savage dog attack on an adult or a child, psychological counseling may be needed to deal with the mental trauma of the incident. Nightmares, depression, personality disorders, uncharacteristic behavior, hysteria, violent outbursts, and withdrawal, are all signs that professional psychological counseling may be needed.
Advantages of Internet Phone Service
The principle behind VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone system or the Internet Phone service is quite simple. Shorn of all technical jargon, it may be described as converting sound into data before sending it over the Internet, and then re-converting the data into sound at the receiving end.
As only a small part of the total Internet bandwidth is apportioned for VoIP phone calls, the general Internet service is not, in any way, impeded. The popularity of Internet phone service or VOIP is now on an all-time high, especially with the globalization of economy and businesses having to deal with customers/business associates located in all parts of the world.
The IP Phone service has multifarious advantages for all types of users – individuals, home offices, small and mid-size business as well as large corporations.
Cost Savings: This is the one of the foremost reasons why people opt for IP phones. If you use a PC-to-PC service, it is virtually free and if you use a Phone-to-PC service, then you will have to pay a service fee – but even this fee is very nominal compared to the traditional phone system.
Portability: Portability is another significant advantage of Internet phone service. You can carry the VoIP phone adapter wherever you go and you can enjoy uninterrupted communication facility as long as the place has high speed broadband Internet service. There’s no need to change the phone number when moving unless you want a different area code.
Affordability: The charges for making long distance and international calls are quite affordable and this is another key advantage of IP phone service. For a flat monthly subscription, many basic plans provide for unlimited domestic calls and unlimited international calls may also be available as an add-on feature. This feature is of immense benefit to businesses that have to regularly communicate with overseas clients and business associates.
Features: Apart from standard features, Internet phone system has a host of extremely useful features for all sizes of businesses – Speed Dialing, Find-me-follow-me, Do not Disturb, Call Transfer, Toll-Free Numbers, Caller ID Blocking, Multi-Ring facility, Distinctive Ringing, Enhanced Voicemail, Area Code Selection, Anonymous Call Block etc. While talking on the Internet phone, it is also possible to send pictures and documents at the same time.
Recording facility: Many IP Phone services offer recording facility and that is a big boon for educators and professors who conduct e-learning programs. These professors can record their lectures or lead study sessions in real time, facilitating students to update with class lessons that they are unable to attend. Besides, you can maintain records of client conversations and sensitive business deals for review later.
Of course, it needs to be stated that you cannot avail of the numerous benefits of Internet phone systems unless you select the right Internet phone service provider who understands your nature of business and is sensitive to your communication needs.
Internet Marketing Habits – 3 Top Online Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Online Business
It does not take being around Internet marketing for long before you know you need a certain set of skills in order to succeed. That is, unless you are handed the golden keys to the online marketing golden gates. What follow are three top marketing strategies to use in order to further develop your online exposure to your niche target market:
Traffic Tip #1 – If you do not have a blog, now is the time to start. You need to start a blog in order to generate long term traffic through the search engines and develop valuable content on your site, which will increase you page ranking. Make sure that anything you post provides valuable and informative content for your readers. WordPress.com has become the mainstay of the professional blogging world as it allows more flexibility to the user and most certainly the Internet marketer. Make yourself an editorial calendar which basically states what you will be writing on a particular day, for a week, or month. This will allow you to develop valuable content for Traffic Tip #3.
Traffic Tip #2 – Create andshare your videos and photos on your blog to give it that personal touch, and show your readers that you are a real person on the other end. You want to also submit your video to YouTube and the many other video submission sites. Using a tool like Traffic Geyser or Tube Mogul will allow you to submit each video to about 50 different sites rather than one. Video is the fastest form of marketing today, so do not miss the boat.
Traffic tip #3 – Write and submit articles to the highly trafficked and page ranked article directories such as EzineArticles.com, ArticleBase.com, GoArticles.com, and ArticleDashboard.com. You will not only gain valuable backlinks to your site, but you will also obtain a pretty good amount of traffic to your site via the imbedded links you are allowed to have in your article’s resource block. Do not think of these as magazine-quality articles. The required word count ranges from 250 – 400 depending on the directory. Your articles will also be picked up by other bloggers and marketers who report your article with resource box and link to their sites, thus becoming viral.
If you are out to attract prospective customers and develop your online presence and exposure, you owe it to yourself and the financial future of your business to learn everything you can about Internet marketing.
Drug Therapies To Combat Addiction
Drug addiction is a kind of illness that is very uncontrollable at times. Several people try drugs due to curiosity or sometimes because fellow athletes are using drugs in an effort to improve particular sports performance. Sometimes drugs are taken to ease an additional problem, like stress, anxiousness, or depression. For many people who are struggling with addiction, the greatest and hardest step toward recovery is deciding to change. Recovering from addiction is really a long procedure, but there are drug rehab programs available to assist you. Recovery from drug addiction will require time, dedication, motivation, along with support.
Some people have a problem with drugs along with alcohol and may not realize that they might have a problem with addiction. Some addicts may encounter a compulsive need to use drugs, but they might still be able to maintain his or her employment along with social commitments. People who misuse drug treatments or alcohol consumption usually do so as a means of managing experiences, reminiscences or situations that on an emotional level overwhelm these individuals. Chronic self-medication may be a sign that therapy is warranted to treat a root condition or difficulty. In such cases, individuals need help from a doctor, family, friends, support groups or drug rehab programs to triumph over their addiction.
How to combat drug addiction
Diagnosing a drug addiction depends on the cooperation of the addict and treatment depends on the type of addiction. People hooked on inhalant, will not be equipped for traditional drug use treatment until they have completed one month of detoxification. Long-term non commercial treatment for drug use is essential to overcome a great addiction. In the first and foremost step, individuals can get help from family to get into a drug treatment center. Private drug rehab programs often offer a large array of therapies for individuals struggling with a drug addiction problem.
The National Institute on Drug abuse notes that drug treatment programs that last under 90 days have limited effectiveness. It’s important to combine inpatient drug rehab programs with an outpatient support group such as twelve step programs to give the addict the support needed to avoid past behaviors that led to drug use and to help make positive choices for a bright future. Family support is also important, but where there is no family to offer support, many twelve step programs offer a support system that includes a sponsor so that addicts have some to call when they are tempted to go back to old destructive habits.
Drug Rehab Programs
There usually are numerous forms of drug rehab programs available.
• Cognitive-behavioral treatment enables individuals to help addicts create new psychological outlook and they conduct therapies to help problems of addicts.
• Personal goals are used to reinforce the importance of working towards a patient’s accomplishments
How to choose the best drug rehab program
Individuals will need to be well-informed in order to choose the best rehabilitation program that suits their needs and requirements. One should decide what’s most important thus making the choice based upon personal needs. The finest drug treatment centers offer a personalized plan, not just a one-size-fits-all program. By matching the individual’s needs with these services, drug rehab programs will allow individuals to discover the finest drug rehab to suit their preferences.
The Benefits Of CRM Software
CRM is an acronym that stands for customer relationship management. A CRM software is an information system that has the capabilities that help a business to manage customer relationships in an organized manner. When a CRM is effective internal processes within the organization become more effective. The software also helps in personalizing external relationships by extending a company’s value across the firm through data integration, customer loyalty and retention giving the company a better competitive edge in the market.
The top benefits of CRM software
Getting the appropriate CRM software that matches an organization’s plans and objectives enables the management to come up with a plan to increase their profits through sales. The software makes sales data and budget information available to the people in top management which enables them to make sound and accurate decisions. Managers are able to decide by studying their revenues and expenses to decide where to reduce their expenditure and how much rebates to allow. Secondly, CRM software allows flexibility through scalability. Scalability is a key factor for expanding small and medium sized businesses. Most CRM solutions offer packages that do not require any installation on a user’s computer thereby giving new users confidence to slowly build their system to fit their needs. Thirdly, if the software contains a competitor tracking function, the sales team and management can view their reports to know the trends, measure, track and forecast sales to be in a good position to analyze their company’s performance.
How customer service profits from the benefits of CRM software.
A proper CRM software is supposed to include access to centralized data as well as e-mail templates that permit CRM users to promptly key in on essential customer information and communicate properly with these customers when they require assistance. The data could have been captured from point of sale systems or through sales and purchase data. Good customer service enhances loyalty which saves on a company resources. The company resources are saved in the sense that they do not have to find new customers as they have already established a loyal client base. The software also makes service more personalized if the software captures customer details like accounts, payment history and pending orders. The centralized database also helps in customer profiling which helps in forecasting what goods or services a customer may require in future.
What are the other benefits of CRM Software?
The other benefits of CRM software include automation of redundant sales procedures to gain improved target resources while increasing the amount of opportunities closed and accounts managed per sales representative. The software also helps in using powerful business rules to automate tasks and aim at your best clients via up-sell and cross-sell marketing schemes. Marketing executives are also able to measure responses to marketing campaigns on a real time basis, thereby identifying trends and plan to leverage the most successful campaigns.
The benefits of CRM software are also felt when trained staff with an organization’s goals in mind have shorter sales cycles, use less time to track down data, decrease administrative costs, enhance reporting and give a quick response for customer queries. With all these benefits companies are able to reduce their expenditure by gaining new customers and retaining existing ones hence managing their business in a better way.
Long Term Care Agent Prospecting – Free Giveaway For LTC Senior Clients
Long Term Care agent prospecting has become a very competitive area. Help your LTC senior clients with a beneficial free giveaway. Everyone can take steps to improve their memory, and with time and practice most people can gain and even regain the ability to memorize more. This is a terrific article for all long term care insurance agents to pass on to their senior prospects.
Improve your client base with free giveaways. Here is a no cost giveaway, great for sales agents that your senior clients will appreciate. After copying this article add your name and insurance contact information after the author credits. Encourage seniors to give this important report to relatives and acquaintances of theirs.
Message to Seniors. Your agent is concerned about the health of senior citizens. Insurance can help solve a lot of your medical expenses and protect your income. Unfortunately, you usually cannot be insured for Alzheimer’s dementia, and all the expenses of taking care of you. This article can give you tips, starting right now, to improve your memory. This a free service from your insurance consultant. Repayment is referring others to this expert who cares about you.
Alzheimer’s often starts as early when you turn fifty to as late as when you are in your seventies. Enclosed is a list of daily activities proven to help fight the start of Alzheimer’s. It is a matter of constantly exercising your brain to build up a cognitive reserve of memory.
1. Although your brain is not a muscle, you can keep it active with exercise. Believe me when I tell you that you can build your brain, spurring the growth of new nerve connections. A great source of improving your memory. You need to test your brain with complex challenges, Make it fun, while keeping your brain active. Some suggestions would include crossword puzzles, building kits for ships, progressive games leading to new levels, books where you have to solve the mystery, writing letters to news correspondents giving your personal viewpoints, and many more.
2. Be confident that you have a good memory and are going to improve it. Remind yourself repeatedly that you are good with numbers and person names. Associate names with visual pictures in your mind. Stay committed to practicing everyday. No grandchild wants you to call them by a wrong name. Reward yourself every time you achieve a challenge. Every bit of progress is not only staying even, but building a reserve of memory power.
3. Stop worrying. If you can not personally solve something, remove from your mind. Chronic stress has not been proven to physically damage the brain. However chronic and temporary stress makes focusing, observing, and remembering a harder task. Until you can master unnecessary stress, you doctor can provide you with temporary assistance.
4. Exercise is critical, at least twice daily. Just a fifteen minute aerobic exercise improves circulation throughout your brain and body. This exercise is one of the most effective ways to fight off ward off memory loss due to aging. Like a brief nap, exercise gives you a new jump on being alert and relaxed.
5. Force yourself to develop a pattern of a good night’s sleep. Usually 7 hours each night should be an absolute minimum. This improves both your short-term memory and long-term relational memory. In a study from Harvard Medical School, the amount of sleep affects the brain’s ability to recall recent information.
6. Improve your eating habits. Instead of three meals, consume one large meal daily. Throughout the day, eat two to four minor servings of food. By limiting drops in your blood sugar, your mental functioning and memory is improved. Allow at least one hour between eating and going to sleep at night. Eating a healthy diet, contributes to a healthy brain. Most foods containing antioxidants are very helpful. Consult with your doctor before using enhancement supplements like Niacin, Vitamin B-6, Thiamine, and Vitamin E.
7. It takes time to restore or build a good memory. Distractions can make you quickly forget where your car keys are. When you are attempting to recall information, avoid complicated tasks and any distractions. Once your memory locks up, it can take a long time to unfreeze.
8. You do not forget parts of things because your memory is bad, but because your observational skills need practice. Here is an excellent and fun memory-building step. Practice by taking a colorful magazine and looking only for a detailed picture ad. Allow yourself 10 seconds to closely study the picture. Now turn the magazine over. Grab a pen and a sheet of paper. Look at your watch and for the next 30 seconds; write down all the items you remember. Even try to include the colors. After a snack or short nap, try it again. Over time, you will amaze yourself. Using up only five seconds you will remember twice as much.
9. Repeat over and over again items you must learn and retain. Just as a child learns with flash cards, your brain will develop with the repetition. Keep a tiny notebook in your purse or pocket. Jot down items you want to memorize. People’s names, birthdays, and locations are all important to rehearse until you no longer need a note.
10. NO MORE JUNK DRAWERS You have the time. Make your self a series of files for important papers and paid bills. Another file for unpaid bills. Have small drawer organizers for other items. Label the drawers, for glasses, keys, emergency candles, a flashlight, and more. Close your eyes and concentrate intensely on where each item is. When you master this, congratulate yourself and treat yourself to a reward. You are certainly on the right path.
A short time back I lost an uncle to Alzheimer’s complications, and saw all the emotional financial stress caused to my aunt and her family. Could it have been prevented by following suggestions in this article?
I don’t know, but I believe it is all insurance agents duty to pass along information that might just change or enhance a senior’s life.
