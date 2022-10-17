Finance
Eating Chocolate To Help Prevent Depression?
Did you know that Chocolate can help prevent Depression?
We’ve all said it, “I feel so depressed!” Most of us have down days, but when those down days become weeks, months or even years that is when it becomes depression. Depression is defined as ‘an illness that involves the body, mood, and thoughts that affects the way a person eats and sleeps, the way one feels about oneself and the way one thinks about things.’ (medterms.com). For many years people have looked to chocolate to boost their moods on a blue day, but there are some studies that say that chocolate can actually worsen the original depression. Why would that be, when eating chocolate seems to make so many people so happy? Well the answer is confectionary chocolate that is so popular in America is high in sugar and appears to have a rebound effect, meaning it may boost your mood for a short time, but then makes your mood crash even faster and harder than before. The mood boosting effect from the chocolate is reversed by the high amounts of sugar. That’s why The Doctors Chocolate can actually help prevent and fight depression, because it uses the sugar alcohol zylotol instead of sugar.
Phenyl ethylamine (PEA) and Serotonin
Your body makes a compound called Phenyl ethylamine (PEA), known to elevate your mood by releasing dopamine in the pleasure center of your brain. One of the biggest anti-depressant medications Prozac and its natural counterpart St Johns Wart are intended to raise serotonin levels. PEA, serotonin and even the ecstasy molecule are a lot alike chemically, in the fact that they all calm down unpleasant feelings and boost your mood. That’s why one of the signs of depression is drug or alcohol abuse, because people turn to these for comfort from their bad feelings. That’s why it is so refreshing to hear that eating a couple of The Doctors Chocolates can give you the same feeling without being dangerous to your health. In fact you’ll be healthier for eating it!
Depression healed by Natural Remedies
Most health professionals will agree that most cases of diagnosed depression can be cured by natural remedies such as diet and exercise. Sometimes all it takes is eliminating something harmful from your diet that will get rid of the bad feelings and make you healthier in the mean time. Dark chocolate has so many health benefits, that helping with your depression is just a happy side effect. Try eating some of The Doctors Chocolate next time you are feeling blue to start feeling happy again.
Of course if you are having severe depression that does not respond to doctor recommended diet and exercise changes, than talk to your doctor about getting medical treatment. We all know that it is always better for your body and health to try to heal with natural remedies, but if your feelings of hopelessness have you turning to drugs, alcohol or thoughts of suicide, please seek medical help immediately.
All You Need To Know About Virtual Assistants
You could use an extra set of hands to help you when you are getting busier more than ever because your business in growing rapidly day by day. That’s when you hear about using a virtual assistant. In this post, we will be talking some important things that you must know about hiring a virtual assistant for your business.
What are virtual assistants/employees?
Virtual assistants/employees are highly skilled professionals who offer business solution services online/offsite. This can consist of individuals (working from home) or a team/company working offsite, means they are not physically present in your office but they work remotely. They specialize in providing a huge list of services such as Social Media Management, Social Media Marketing, Internet Marketing, Accounting/Bookkeeping, Software development, Search Engine Optimization, Website Designing/Development/Management, Customer Service, Sales, Order Processing, Invoice Creation, Email Marketing, Email Handling, Data Entry, Lead Generation and name a few.
What can you outsource to a virtual assistant?
Now that you have a clear understanding of what a virtual assistant is, let’s talk about what kind of tasks/work you can assign to your virtual assistant.
Admin Support
Businesses need a good admin support assistant. Your virtual assistant can take care of your company’s emails, scheduling appointments, data entry, transcription, bookkeeping and managing business correspondence. You could also ask them to take care of other projects that you do not wish to handle. You would be happy to know that a majority of virtual assistants are experts with MS Office application and they are pretty computer friendly, which makes them the masters of their domain.
Online Research
Your virtual assistant could be the best person for the research related jobs. As mentioned earlier they are pretty good at applications and computers, they will make sure the data collected is accurate and presentable. They are Microsoft Excel experts and will make your database look clear and understandable. Before sending any online research tasks to your virtual assistant, make sure you send them clear instructions about the job.
Travel Research
Since virtual assistants are well educated about growing number of travel research tools on the web, they could be the best resource for booking flights, finding hotels and planning out itineraries both business and pleasure. Once you have your virtual assistant on your travel planning task, just sit back and relax, he/she will take care of everything that needs to be figured out in order to make your trip hassle free, they can also deal with the trouble of navigating time zones when booking or searching international travel options.
Social Media Management
Maintaining social media posts and other social media activities are really time-consuming, especially for those who think “Time is Money”. Every business needs to have a social media plan in order to increase awareness among people about your business. At this time, your virtual assistant is the best asset you can use to pay attention to maintaining social media postings (Content provided by you) and other social media activities including marketing and you can use your time for other revenue generating projects. A virtual employee can take care of your Facebook business page, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media platforms that you use, he/she can monitor and engage users and can help you build your network.
Online Marketing
Since they are available virtually, virtual employees/assistants could help you generate a great business with the help of internet marketing. They can take care of all the areas of internet/digital marketing. This would include Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Email Campaigns, assisting with any marketing campaigns and tracking their success, blog posting (content provided by you), scrapping your email addresses to make sure the list of emails you have is error-free and much more.
Website Development
They are all experts in the areas of the services they provide. Web development is one of the tasks that you can outsource to your Virtual Assistant. You will find a lot of online portals where many virtual assistants specialize in web design and management using online tools like WordPress, Magento etc. They are also great with creating templates manually and code a whole new website for your business.
Customer Service
The majority of happy customers is the key to every successful business. Customer service plays an important role in the success of any business and for a busy entrepreneur, customer service is a great task to outsource to your virtual employee. You can forward your calls and emails to your virtual employee and they will take care of any incoming inquiries. Companies such as Ring Central have made transferring calls very easy to any desired location, which is a great option for any small business. In addition to that, your virtual employee can also handle any follow-up calls if needed.
Basically, your virtual assistant can handle all the administrative tasks which do not require physical presence.
Popular Bachelors Degrees – What Are the 3 Most Popular Bachelors Degrees in 2010?
When you come to the point in your life when you decide to pursue a higher education, you will need to decide what field of bachelors degree to take. Most prospective students find this to be quite a difficult decision and find it hard to know where to start when trying to decide. A great place to begin is to look at the degrees that are currently most popular among students and consider whether these are suited to you. The purpose of this article is to explore the three most popular degrees being offered at the moment.
Number 1 – Bachelors of Business Administration
This has always been one of the most popular degrees, and it’s still very popular today. Some individuals join the workforce right away while others continue education even further for an MBA program. Even without the MBA though, you can earn a $55k salary in an entry level gig depending on where you end up.
Number 2 – Bachelors of Criminal Justice
Criminal justice is another one of the longstanding popular Bachelors degrees. There is a wide range of career paths, from police officers to lawyers to working with the government in various departments. Starting salary here varies greatly but is in the $40k range.
Number 3 – Bachelors of Psychology
Psychology has also always been very popular and that remains true today. Some people with this degree end up going into the fields of research and study, while others work with social services or get their own counselling practice. Of course, masters and PhDs are also very popular to obtain after starting with this degree, but starting salaries without it can be around $45k.
Small Business Phone System – Benefits
The phone solutions available through hosted PBX phone systems are revolutionizing the way in which small and medium size businesses support their human resources and serve their customers. A reliable communication system can substantially increase the business productivity.
The benefits of a small business phone system include, but are not limited to:
o Low cost
o Physical independence
o Greater scalability
o High speed connectivity
o Disaster recovery capability
o Easy installation
o Less maintenance requirements
A hosted PBX system delivers the same phone features as high end telephone systems at a much reduced price. Thus, these systems help small business owners to save money, and at the same time provide customer support service on par with multinational companies. The advanced features in a hosted PBX phone system include: 1-4 digit extension, custom menus, dial by name, dial by extension, caller ID, call screening, call transfer, find me follow me call forwarding, music on hold, voicemail, e-mail message delivery, fax to email, web administration, cell phone message notify, pager notify and much more. The sophisticated interface presented to your clients easily gives them the impression that they are dealing with a Fortune 500 company. All the functionalities are delivered through a dedicated connection.
Virtual Presence at Low Outlay
Owning to the virtual nature of the small business phone system, it ensures a considerable amount of physical independence. You will not have to acquire new local and toll free numbers when you relocate to a new place. The calls and faxes to your extension can be routed to your present location with the aid of the find me follow me call forwarding facility incorporated within the system. This contemporary technique helps corporate owners to stay connected with their colleagues and customers even when they are not in the office.
These virtual IP phone systems are scalable to a large extent, and one need not worry about the expense required for additional phone lines and switching equipments. The service provider can upgrade the system according to the requirements as you grow your business. You need not purchase or maintain any equipment on your premises when implementing a hosted PBX telephone system. A small business phone system can be easily installed and all the hardware and software are maintained at the service provider’s site itself.
Lawyer Malpractice Insurance
Malpractice Insurance protects lawyers and their firms against claims and lawsuits that have alleged damages caused by the lawyer or firm due to not providing proper legal services. It allows a lawyer or law firm to have a financial cushion in the event that a lawsuit should occur. This goes beyond Commercial General Liability Insurance by tackling disputes that involved harm as a result of a mistake made by lawyers or their firms. Examples of this type of harm would be:
- Improper filing or disregard for filing guidelines
- Wrongly constructing contracts
- Any other actions that may be financially damaging to clients
Malpractice Insurance Also Covers
- Pre and Post Judgment
- Disciplinary Proceedings/Bar Matters
- Loss of Earnings
- Expenses associated with a subpoena
- Privacy/Cyber Protection
- Outside Director Coverage
How Much Coverage Do I Need?
The amount of coverage depends on the claim and how much the attorney or the firm can afford to lose. Their business income and assets, along with any personal assets that you want to include, determine these. Another consideration is the number of billable hours that will be lost while they are fighting their own lawsuit. If you cannot afford to lose enough time in this type of suit than higher amounts of coverage will be needed. Some coverage options include:
Prior Acts –
- This is the date after which losses may have occurred and be covered under the policy.
- This date should be the initial date the firm was formed.
Limit of Liability –
- This is the maximum amount the insurance company will pay for coverage.
- The law firm or attorney will have to decide on the appropriate limit and then judge it by the cost.
- Higher limits have a higher cost.
Deductibles –
- The amount that can be paid out-of-pocket if a loss was to occur.
Extended Reporting Period (ERP) Option –
- It covers claims that resulted from errors that occurred on or after the retroactive date and before the policy termination date and are reported during this period.
- You can choose either a five-year period or an unlimited period.
Claim Expenses –
- These are things like reasonable fees, costs, and expenses that are charged by attorney either through a retainer or are approved by the insured for a claim brought against them, which are included within the limit of liability.
Worldwide Coverage –
- This type of coverage applies wherever the lawsuit is filed.
Reimbursement for Lost Earnings –
- It is lost wage coverage for attending hearings or trials that are associated with the lawsuit.
How Much Does Malpractice Insurance Cost?
The cost of malpractice insurance is affected by how long the lawyer has been in business, the amount of coverage required, and the amount of deductible, and the area of law that is practiced. Newer lawyers are less expensive than experienced lawyers due to the smaller amount of risk. New lawyers are less likely to take cases that are complex, which means there is less room for error to occur when representing a client. In more complex cases, the more risk is involved that an error can be made. The cost for new lawyers can be as low as $700 a year whereas experienced lawyers may have to pay $5,000 to $15,000 per year.
What If I Am A Pro Bono Lawyer?
If you are pro bono there are four ways that you can access malpractice insurance.
40 Accesses to Justice (ATJ) Program –
- Can carry insurance that extends to pro bono lawyer or to offer protection through a partnership with the State Bar Pro Bono Initiative’s Litigation Assistance Partnership Program (MI-LAPP for Michigan).
- These programs are offered through a law school who have a clinical program.
- The MI-LAPP is secondary coverage, but if there is none, it will become the primary.
Through a Reverse Referral from the ATJ –
- If a client has an income and is asset-eligible under the eligibility rules and the case fits in the program’s care priorities they can be added to the docket and provide malpractice coverage to the lawyer.
The State Bar Pro Bono Initiative’s Litigation Assistance Partnership Program –
- Can offer malpractice insurance if the client that is able to fit in the ATJ program or through the reversal referral.
- The client’s income is within 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
- The client’s liquid assets do not exceed $5,000.
- The case is the private lawyer would not handle an exemplary civil matter because there is no likelihood of a fee.
Through CIMA Liability Protection Program for Legal Services Professionals and Public Defenders –
- This is a claims-made policy and the coverage is conditioned on the lawyer immediately notifying the State Bar of any potential claim.
- It provides up to $250,000 of coverage for each claim and $500,000 in aggregate for professional liability.
- It also covers up to $100,000 of coverage for each claim and $300,000 in aggregate for personal injury coverage.
There is also a limited practice policy that allows lawyers to take pro bono cases to low-income persons or to a family member or friend. It also is for those who have a practice that is slowing down. The average hours of a workweek is 5 to 10 or can be purchased for $300 a year.
The Excitement of Buying Phones With Mobile Phone Deals
The mobile phone deals have come as lucrative means to meet the expenses incurred on the mobile phones. So, finding a suitable tariff plan may be one alternative to overcome this deadlock. However, the ruthless competition in the mobile market sometimes make it tough for the people to understand the authenticity of an offer. A large number of online phone shops put forward a huge range of mobile phone deals. These deals are attractive and solve the purpose of low cost services. The users of mobile phones, too, find the mobile phone services very attractive.
The mobile phone service providers such as Orange, Three mobile, T-Mobile, Virgin, Vodafone and others offer contracts for a specified period of time. The contracts extend over a duration of 12 months or a 18 months period. During this period, the users are entitled to avail the services of the provider, free of cost. It is not that just calls are free for the period but messaging and other related connectivity services are also kept free. After expiry of the term, the user either has to recharge the SIM or pay for extending the services of the provider. Many companies may also offer discounted cost of connection in case one is willing to opt the connection for a second term.
Companies also come up with other exciting deals on mobile phones. These can be in the form of free gifts. It is very common for mobile companies to offer free gifts. In order to survive the tough competition, they have to offer such gifts. The free gifts include televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, iPods, MP3 players and other such exciting gifts. Such gifts when offered with various deals with mobile phones make the whole affair of buying phones very exciting. People can now expect to get an extra device by just paying for the mobile phone that they are buying. The buyers of phones can now easily resort to availing there dream gadget as free gifts on buying mobile phones. In fact, the mobile customers now look forward to companies to offer such deals that add more value to their investment.
Free minutes, free texts, free mobile phone insurance, free mobile phone handset and accessories are very common with mobile phones of today. Information about all the latest deals can be easily acquired from the online sites. The websites offer all latest details and updates about mobile phones offers. Every company be it Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, LG and Sony Ericsson keeps on updating its sites with the latest mobile phone deals. The customers can also apply for a phone online at subsidised rates. The customers can choose from the various deals and avail one which suits his needs in the right way.
The price of the mobiles with latest deals are also kept low. It is also true that the mobiles phone deals are available with both the old phones as well as the latest gadgets. Such mobiles are feature-rich and are fitted with the best features such as camera, music player, FM radio and large memory. They can be used for all purposes, be it business or professional ventures. Their capacity to download and store files is also immense. The handsets play a marvelous role in bringing success in the lives of the users. They can be used for long hours as their battery gives long standby time and talk time.
Mobile phone deals are very exciting and change from time to time. Companies too keep adding new gifts with handsets depending on the need and demand posed by the customers. The deals in forms of the tariff plans or gifts are very exciting and help people to avail the latest services with the best handsets. Orders for the latest phones with best deals can be placed online.
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes the Easy Way
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes the Easy Way
As health care costs continue to rise, so do your premiums. So how can you keep your group health care costs under control? Here’s how:
Affordable Health Insurance
The most affordable health insurance coverage plans are (HMOs) Health Maintenance Organizations, (PPOs) Preferred Provider Organizations, and (PPOs) Point of Service Plans.
What is a HMO? A typical HMO plan provides you and your family with health care through a network of doctors and hospitals. They are usually the least expensive health insurance plan. If a person needs routine medical care, they would need to go to a HMO clinic for care, and pay a small co-payment fee for each visit.
What is a PPO? A typical PPO plan is a group system of health care put together by an insurance company. Doctors, hospitals, and clinics make contracts with the PPO system to provide health care to its members. As a member of a PPO you will be required to pay a small copay for each office visit. There is also a yearly deductible before the insurance company will cover medical fees. PPOs commonly pay 80% of medical fees within the network.
What is a POS? A point of service plan is similar to a HMO and a PPO. With a POS health insurance plan you choose a primary care doctor from a list of providers, just like with a HMO. The doctor you choose will be responsible for all of your medical care. If you need a specialist he will refer you to another doctor within the network. POS plans typically have a large base of medical providers in their network.
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes
One of the best ways to get affordable health insurance quotes is to go to a free insurance quote website. There you can get competitive quotes from up to 5 group health insurance providers so you can compare prices.
