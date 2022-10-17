Election 2022: Farmington school board candidates

The statement by the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban comes days after hundreds of rotting bodies were found on the roof of a public sector hospital in Multan, Punjab province of Pakistan.

Peshawar: Accusing the Pakistani army of perpetrating genocide against the Pashtuns and Baluchis, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan have called Pakistan a “state of butchers”.

The statement by the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban comes days after hundreds of rotting bodies were found on the roof of a public sector hospital in Multan, Punjab province of Pakistan. According to reports, more than 200 bodies were found in the hospital.

An official told CNN-News18 that the abandoned bodies were found at Nishtar Hospital in the city of Multan, Punjab province, and that several of the corpses had their chests cut open and organs removed.

The ‘salwars’ on the bodies of the victims and their strong body structure – typical of mountains and harsh terrain – have given rise to speculation that the corpses may be Baluchis and Pashtuns, victims of enforced disappearances by security forces . An unknown number of people have been abducted by Pakistani forces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces in Pakistan in recent years.

On Friday, at least 200 decomposing corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in the Pakistani city of Multan. According to social media, hundreds of human body parts were recovered from the roof of Nishtar Hospital morgue in Multan after which the government decided to investigate the incident, Geo News reported.

According to sources, dozens of bodies are rotting in the ward built on the roof of Nishtar Hospital. On the other hand, according to news circulating on social media, hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof.

However, no confirmation or denial has yet been given by a government official on the body count.

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, Tariq Zaman Gujjar, said a whistleblower informed him of the decomposing bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital morgue, Geo News reported.

“I was visiting Nishtar Hospital when a man approached me and said if you want to do a good deed, go to the morgue and check it out,” Gujjar said.

He said that when he arrived, the staff were not ready to open the morgue doors. “For that, I said if you don’t open it right away, I’m going to file an FIR against you,” Gujjar added.

He said when the morgue was finally opened and they moved in to find at least 200 bodies lying around. “All the decomposing bodies (of both men and women) were naked. Even the women’s bodies were not covered.

Gujjar said that when he asked them (doctors) to explain what was going on, they said they were used by medical students for educational purposes.

“Are you selling these bodies? I asked the mortuary authorities.

Gujjar said he asked doctors to explain the incident and in response they said it was not what it looked like because they were used by medical students for educational purposes, Geo News reported.

“Two of the bodies on the roof were pretty much in the early stages of decomposition. The maggots were all over them,” Gujjar said.

He said he had never seen anything like it in 50 years of life.

“Vultures and worms rummaged through the corpses on the roof. Our count showed that there were at least 35 bodies on the roof of the morgue.

“The bodies after being used for medical education purposes should have been buried properly after Namaz-e-Janaza, but they were dumped on the roof,” Gujjar said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi became aware of the abandoned bodies and requested a report from the Punjab’s Specialized Secretary for Health and Medical Education, Geo News reported.

The Punjab government has formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the bodies were found and videos and photos were shared on the internet.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

A letter dated October 13, 2022 was also sent to the hospital’s medical director, requesting a detailed investigation report within three days, Geo News reported.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.