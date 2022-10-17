News
Election 2022: Farmington school board candidates
FARMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
David Barr
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have over a decade and a half of audit and compliance experience, and I have demonstrated through my interactions with other parents, school leaders, and community members that I am able to recognize those moments when it is important to stand up for what I believe is right – even when it might not be easy.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? What matters most is whether our students develop the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in life after high school. My top priority would be to work with board members and the administration to ensure curriculums and learning methods (like competency-based learning) are at the center of district strategic and operational planning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to work on behalf of the best interests of the people it serves. In moments where that may conflict with what those same people want, It is essential for elected officials to provide transparency and accountability for the decisions they make.
- Website or contact: votedavidbarr.com, facebook.com/votedavidbarr
Becky DeWilde
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My unique parental perspective, collaboration and leadership experience, empathic, optimistic and hard-working characteristics. My children have spanned every grade level within ISD 192. Volunteer experiences include 8-years 4-H leadership, 4-years Secretary of the Tigersharks Swim Club Board and 3-years Teaching Director of a non-profit.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize education so graduates are prepared for the workforce or higher education. Policy should promote education, remove outside distractions and increase direct instructional time. Advocate for integrity in curriculum and increased parental engagement. Scrutinize the budget by asking hard, direct questions and use tax-payer funds efficiently.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government is limited to the parameters of the Constitution for specific goals: justice, unity among states, defense, citizens’ well-being and to secure liberty today and for future generations. The government’s role is not to control individual’s lives but rather to be a regulator that ensures citizens have an opportunity to pursue happiness.
- Website or contact: votedewilde.com
Melissa Gorman
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I have 6 children ranging in age from 1-19. I have been through all the levels of education from pre-school through high school. I have also had exposure to the special services department as having 3 children on IEP’s.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Budget, safety, and higher test scores.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of the school board is to provide structure and policies, provide communication, oversee budgets and financial decisions, as well as hold the district accountable.
- Website or contact: votemelissagorman.com
Maggie Storlie
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I bring a skillset of medical knowledge as we navigate the last stages of the pandemic and impact on our schools. A background in emergency and family medicine makes me well suited to make decisions on both safety of students and staff, but also the social and emotional needs that have changed in the past years. I volunteer for several tiger teams.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Successful academic achievement and post-pandemic recovery for every learner. 2. Educator support, safety and retention. 3. Fiscal responsibility.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to represent and enact guidelines for all members of our community. Our role on school board is to provide direction to ensure a safe, successful learning environment for every child. We will operate within state guidelines and our budget.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/Maggie-Storlie-for-Farmington-School-Board-109592221876238
Steve Tschetter
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve been involved as a dad in all four of my kids education from kindergarten thru 12th grade, and I have been a resident of Farmington since 2008. I have coached sports including track, baseball, soccer, and flag football. I am a confirmation mentor thru our church, and a cub scout leader. Professionally I am a practicing structural engineer.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? If elected a priority would be to encourage the school district to focus on the basics of education and to do those things well. Additional priorities would be to listen to the concerns of parents, to work with the superintendent to maintain safe buildings for the students, and to faithfully use the funds provided by the tax payers.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should exist to serve its citizens in a way which is as unobtrusive as possible. It should be local and be connected to the population.
- Website or contact: Not provided
Joe Fritz (Candidate information not available)
Kelsey Jezierski (Candidate information not available)
Sue Tullar (Candidate information not available)
Kanye West to buy Parler, a libertarian social media platform, according to the company
Parler says Kanye West has agreed to buy the popular libertarian-leaning social network from conservatives, the rapper’s latest foray into the free speech debate.
Parler’s parent company, Parliament Technologies Inc., said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with Mr. West, who now legally goes by the name Ye, to buy the platform.
wsj
Minnesota elections 2022: Woodbury City Council
WOODBURY CITY COUNCIL
Jennifer Santini
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My personal attributes, as a mother, an attorney, and small business owner,
allow me to relate to the concerns of our residents. I’ve dedicated my time to understanding the demands on our community and the challenges we must address as we develop. It is important to be stewards of our financial resources and other amenities within the community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I) Implementing our permanent water treatment facility & demanding treatment for the lowest feasible detectable level of PFAS in ALL of our wells in Woodbury; II) Working w/ Public Safety to Build a safer community through Culture, Connections, & Crime Prevention; and III) Analyzing & enhancing our environmental stewardship efforts within the City.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?It should be to engage residents to understand and address their concerns and needs. It is vital to manage our budget prudently, keep our city safe, and ensure the city remains a desirable community for current and future generations (through well-kept streets, parks and other amenities, diverse housing options, and a vibrant business community).
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-458-5885
Steve Morris
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? This would be my 2nd term if re-elected, so I believe I have experience in the
community, relationships with partners & staff to be able to effectively work alongside to better our community. Being a business owner, & business management and marketing leader, my background lends me to see things from multiple lenses, to arrive at decisions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Community Engagement, Public Safety Effectiveness and Implementation of our Water Treatment Facility.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?City Govt. is meant to deliver basic services of public safety, roads, water & recreation services equitably to its community, efficiently. The city should work to facilitate with community groups to bring programs that bring the community together, learning and leaning on each other to make our community a great place to live, work and play.
- Website or contact: www.stevemorris1.com
Linda Ji
- Age: 58
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the
scope to serve on Woodbury City County. My husband and I moved to Woodbury 29 years ago. We raised two children in public schools. I earned a BS in mechanical engineering and law degree. I am a licensed attorney. I am very familiar with local issues. The community needs healing. I am independent and seeking common ground.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Acknowledge existence of a hazardous waste disposal site in Woodbury. We must cleanup this site to residential standards. 2. We need to stop prosecution-for-profit by private law firm in Hudson, WI. It is unfair and has no place in Minnesota today. 3. We need to focus on helping people and stop pandering to developers.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The government needs to stop entangling people with fines and fees, drivers license suspension, child protection, and criminal justice system. Help people get better. Set them free. Give people opportunities to find success. Then get out of the way and let the private sector lead.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Molly Schaefer
- Age: 60
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My area of expertise and experience is in partnerships and
collaborations used to drive economic development, educational advancements, innovation and inclusive community engagement. I am dedicated to ensuring a strong community of care for our youngest citizens to our oldest citizens and all those in between.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Communication: Clear pathways need to be created for ALL voices to be heard.
2. Safety: Proactively addressing concerning trends, and providing support services for those serving the community.
3. Clean Environment and Sustainable Infrastructure: Clean water, air, energy and land use to keep Woodbury safe, healthy, and thriving.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The primary role of government is to care for the people. This is done by protecting individuals, providing public services, maintaining public order, and supporting economic and community development.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Pakistani Taliban brand Pakistan a ‘butcher state’ after hundreds of rotting bodies found on roof of public hospital
The statement by the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban comes days after hundreds of rotting bodies were found on the roof of a public sector hospital in Multan, Punjab province of Pakistan.
Peshawar: Accusing the Pakistani army of perpetrating genocide against the Pashtuns and Baluchis, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan have called Pakistan a “state of butchers”.
The statement by the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban comes days after hundreds of rotting bodies were found on the roof of a public sector hospital in Multan, Punjab province of Pakistan. According to reports, more than 200 bodies were found in the hospital.
An official told CNN-News18 that the abandoned bodies were found at Nishtar Hospital in the city of Multan, Punjab province, and that several of the corpses had their chests cut open and organs removed.
The ‘salwars’ on the bodies of the victims and their strong body structure – typical of mountains and harsh terrain – have given rise to speculation that the corpses may be Baluchis and Pashtuns, victims of enforced disappearances by security forces . An unknown number of people have been abducted by Pakistani forces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces in Pakistan in recent years.
On Friday, at least 200 decomposing corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in the Pakistani city of Multan. According to social media, hundreds of human body parts were recovered from the roof of Nishtar Hospital morgue in Multan after which the government decided to investigate the incident, Geo News reported.
According to sources, dozens of bodies are rotting in the ward built on the roof of Nishtar Hospital. On the other hand, according to news circulating on social media, hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof.
However, no confirmation or denial has yet been given by a government official on the body count.
Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, Tariq Zaman Gujjar, said a whistleblower informed him of the decomposing bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital morgue, Geo News reported.
“I was visiting Nishtar Hospital when a man approached me and said if you want to do a good deed, go to the morgue and check it out,” Gujjar said.
He said that when he arrived, the staff were not ready to open the morgue doors. “For that, I said if you don’t open it right away, I’m going to file an FIR against you,” Gujjar added.
He said when the morgue was finally opened and they moved in to find at least 200 bodies lying around. “All the decomposing bodies (of both men and women) were naked. Even the women’s bodies were not covered.
Gujjar said that when he asked them (doctors) to explain what was going on, they said they were used by medical students for educational purposes.
“Are you selling these bodies? I asked the mortuary authorities.
Gujjar said he asked doctors to explain the incident and in response they said it was not what it looked like because they were used by medical students for educational purposes, Geo News reported.
“Two of the bodies on the roof were pretty much in the early stages of decomposition. The maggots were all over them,” Gujjar said.
He said he had never seen anything like it in 50 years of life.
“Vultures and worms rummaged through the corpses on the roof. Our count showed that there were at least 35 bodies on the roof of the morgue.
“The bodies after being used for medical education purposes should have been buried properly after Namaz-e-Janaza, but they were dumped on the roof,” Gujjar said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi became aware of the abandoned bodies and requested a report from the Punjab’s Specialized Secretary for Health and Medical Education, Geo News reported.
The Punjab government has formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the bodies were found and videos and photos were shared on the internet.
Additionally, the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.
A letter dated October 13, 2022 was also sent to the hospital’s medical director, requesting a detailed investigation report within three days, Geo News reported.
Kamala Harris campaigns for Michigan Governor Whitmer in potential Democratic presidential primary preview
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend in what is seen as a potential preview for a 2024 or 2028 presidential election.
Harris attended several events in Detroit to campaign on behalf of Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, highlighting federal legislation like the CHIPS Act, which aims to bring more manufacturing jobs to Motor City and the country as a whole. , reported FOX 2 Detroit.
Michigan’s gubernatorial race is now seen as a “twirl” between Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to polling firm RealClearPolitics, which shows the Democrat has a 5.7 percentage point lead in the race.
Whitmer is seeking re-election in the swing state that helped former President Donald Trump win the 2016 election. She captured national attention through Trump’s repeated attacks on COVID-19 lockdowns on democrats.
Weeks before the 2020 presidential election between Trump and current President Biden, authorities announced charges in an alleged kidnapping plot targeting Whitmer, but federal prosecutors mired in FBI entrapment allegations have not managed to get convictions the first time around. Two pleas were convicted at the retrial in August.
GOVERNMENT OF MICHIGAN. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: STATE TRIAL JUROR DISMISSED FOR POSSIBLE FLIRTING WITH DEFENDANT
Although they are now allies ahead of the midterm election cycle, Harris and Whitmer’s trades could now bear interest later if they run against each other as Democratic candidates in the presidential primary before 2024 or 2028, according to the Los Angeles Times. It depends on whether Biden seeks re-election.
At a fundraising event over the weekend, Harris praised Whitmer as an “extraordinary leader” who is “always about real talk” and had delivered on his campaign promise to “fix the cracks.” fucking roads”.
Harris’ interactions with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are of similar interest. Both the vice president and Buttigieg ran as candidates for the 2020 presidential primary. Considered a key swing state, Buttigieg moved his official residence from Indiana to Michigan this summer, the Times noted.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Whitmer has her eyes on a higher position in the future – whether that be the presidency or a Senate seat or a cabinet appointment. In an interview with the Detroit News on Tuesday, Whitmer vowed to complete her second full term if re-elected, dismissing speculation that she planned otherwise as “rubbish.”
In June, Whitmer avoided answering in an interview with NBC News whether she felt Biden should run for re-election, instead calling interest in his own candidacy “flattering.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
President Biden’s second-in-command attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraising event with Whitmer and Gilchrist, FOX 2 reported. Highlighting Michigan’s importance in the upcoming midterm elections, Harris visited FOCUS: HOPE in Detroit, which helps provide education and training to minorities, and traveled to Southfield for a voter education event. The vice president praised those “who advocate for changing the climate crisis, for ending gun violence, for protecting reproductive rights,” saying, “our nation needs you.”
Fox
Election 2022: Stillwater Area school board candidates
STILLWATER AREA SCHOOL BOARD, AT-LARGE
Mark Bezdicek
- Age: 71
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a Small business owner of two separate small companies for over 40 years, I bring to the board a common sense, conservative approach to spending and understanding what is needed for a student to be successful in college or on the job site.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1.Reading proficiency, the ability to articulate clearly your thoughts in speech in writing are the basics to being successful in any curriculum that you take. 2. Having transparency in the finances, the curriculum, and then open communication between parents, school boards, teachers and principals.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of public education is to have a curriculum that prepares the students for the challenging classwork they have at each grade level and for them to be prepared to do post high school college, trade school or other careers. Handing out high school diplomas without proper academic preparation is doing them a major disservice.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Jessica L Johnson
- Age: (Candidate information not available)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Decades of experience in management & negotiations, construction finance & auditing, contract writing & practical application of state statutes. Not an establishment insider, I’ve no conflicts with oversight duties. As a youth basketball coach, CC Leadership graduate & engaged w/nonprofits & both private & public education, I have deep roots here.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Grade-level competency in reading, math, science, and history; 4 in 10 kids don’t have it here. Reverse this decade long failure. Raise, not lower, goals; fund and focus on these basics; monitor curriculum for effectiveness. Support what works. Change what doesn’t. Use transparency among board, educators, parents and community to ensure success.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To protect “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” through consent of the governed; listening to, and acting, within our consent. Ideally, this provides limited but enough government to supplement our individual efforts. Consensus exists for academic competency for all our children. Transparently, we must govern, fund, and focus accordingly.
- Website or contact: VoteJessica834Schools.com
Pete Kelzenberg
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a longtime volunteer in the district. I’ve served on the Board one year & hope to continue the good work we’ve started. I’m proud we hired a Superintendent whose leadership & ideas are moving us in the right direction. I listen to the community, work respectfully with fellow board members and engage thoughtfully with administration.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Good Strategic planning sets high academic standards & a framework for future decision making. 2) Quality facilities aid learning. We need to accommodate growth & replace aging Lake Elmo Elementary School. 3) Students & teachers are working hard to overcome pandemic setbacks. They need support, stability & effective tools to move forward.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Governance and oversight are the primary duties of a school board member; not managing day-to-day tasks. Good governance is advocacy, operational guidance and ensuring financial accountability. Working with our superintendent, we can improve academic growth and wellbeing in our schools by setting goals, creating budgets, and determining policies.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Eva Lee
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have substitute taught in our district for a three years with experience in all grades. I am currently a Long Term Substitute in the SCVALC. This job serves students in grades 9-12+. My substitute teaching experience gives me a unique perspective from other candidates because I work in our classrooms everyday.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I support academic achievement and am excited to see our newly passed tech levy is used to improve student achievement.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I will work to represent the people in ISD 834 and provide the students of 834 an excellent educational experience.
- Website or contact: evafor834.com
Alison Sherman
- Age: 48
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was elected to the school board in 2020. During my two-year tenure I have served in leadership roles including board chair and vice chair, participated in several committees including finance and operations, and successfully completed school board member training and professional development.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Our district’s strategic plan is expiring. Creating a new plan that includes community stakeholder input must be our top priority. This plan establishes goals with concrete action steps, benchmarks, and indicators of progress that ensure the district is supporting the academic success and emotional and physical well-being of every district student.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? As it relates to a school board, the board’s role is one of governance and oversight. The board provides the strategic direction and objectives and is responsible for overseeing the budget. They represent the community’s voice and are advocates for our schools. The board is ultimately accountable to the community for achieving long-term results.
- Website or contact: alisonshermanfor834.com
Philip St. Ores
- Age: 64
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 30-year executive leader in global transformative change with significant strategic planning and operational experience. Trained and educated 100’s of thousands of employees, experience in Learning Management Systems. I will lead/unify the district around achieving Number One in Minnesota for academics and settle the community differences.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My goals for District 834: number one in academics in Minnesota, stop the exodus from the district, settle community differences, be more transparent (place the curriculum on the website, greater financial visibility, limited closed door meetings, no more 3-minute, one way, no questions answered, authoritative school board meetings.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Governments role is law and order, majority rules through minority rights, finance R+D for advanced research, protect our country from foreign nations, protect the individual from corporations from onerous behavior (stripping our privacy, too expensive health care, organize to bring supply chain back) and ensuring a strong educational system.
- Website or contact: philstoresfor834.com
Andrew Thelander
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have a passion for service and a vested interest in the success of our district as I have two children who attend elementary school at Stillwater Area Public Schools. Along with my business and finance experience combined with my track record of successful board leadership roles makes me qualified to serve on the ISD 834 School Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Support excellence in teaching and learning initiatives to meet the unique needs and interests of students; engage and honor the journey of students through a diverse offering of extracurriculars, support services, and district learning/training programs; and ensure all students have access to safe, effective, and equitable learning environments.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of a local school board is to be a nonpartisan governance board who represents the community’s voice of its public school system. It has a responsibility to foster trust and transparency and to ask important questions, make informed decisions, and vote intelligently with the best interests in mind of its students, schools, and communities.
- Website or contact: Andrewfor834.com
STILLWATER AREA SCHOOL BOARD, SPECIAL ELECTION
Lawrence A. Becking
- Age: 83
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My life foundation! I have a very broad background of life experience. I grew up on a farm. Worked in the as a machinist. Served in the military for 6 years. Studied at a financial college and worked in the financial industry for over 30
years. Worked in management for a major insurance co. I have worked with many cultures effectively.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are: Making sure the students are prepared for the adult world when they graduate. (Back 2 Basics) Reading, Writing, Math, Science & History. Giving parents a voice in their child’s education. Getting & keeping great teachers. Making sure the tax payers feel that their money is being spent effectively.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To serve the people that they represent. Elected officials and government employees should be dedicated to serving the people that they were elected to serve or hired to work for.
- Website or contact: back2basics834.com / 651-216-5507
Beverly Petrie
- Age: 70
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been involved for 25 years. I served on districtwide task forces and levy efforts. I was a board member and executive director of The Partnership Plan, which raises funds for classroom enrichment efforts. I served as School Board Chair in 2021 and helped pass a successful renewal of the operating levy and the first-ever technology levy.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Achievement and 2. Addressing growth. Learning loss from the pandemic is real, and we must refocus efforts to regain that loss. We must also address the explosive growth in the south part of the Stillwater area district. New families are moving to the valley, and their students need to be served. We must address facility needs this year.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? School board members are the community’s voice in reflecting what it expects of its schools. Boards don’t manage schools; they hire an excellent superintendent and then provide oversight to ensure the schools are managed to local expectations.
- Website or contact: petrieforschoolboard.com
