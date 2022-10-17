EU imposes sanctions on Iranian morality police, minister says

Two counties in the Chicago area are subject to a winter weather advisory on Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.

Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under a 4 p.m. advisory Monday through midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say a period of “heavy, wet, wind-driven snow” is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches of snow, especially those away from Lake Michigan.

But the advisory warns of some uncertainty surrounding the forecast.

“There is a higher than normal degree of uncertainty with the snow forecast,” he said. “If the snow is less intense than expected or remains to the east of the area, then little or no snow accumulation would occur.”

Either way, commuters in the area should be prepared for the potential for slippery and dangerous road conditions.

According to the NWS, a mix of rain and lake-effect snow in the afternoon could also create showers in other parts of the Chicago area.

Already on Monday morning, the NWS reported some of the first snow flurries of the season.

The first snowflakes of the season in NWS Chicago have just been seen with a brief downpour. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

For those worried about snow accumulation, however, a combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure no snow accumulation occurs in the Chicago area.

NBC Storm Team 5 said Monday will be windy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

However, the wind chill will make things feel more like winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow showers of the season.

A flurry of snow is expected today over the Chicago metro area and in the I-57 corridor with little to no accumulation. Lake improvement could lead to wet snow accumulations over parts of the NW IN later this afternoon and early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

According to the NWS, the average date that Chicago sees its first traces of snow usually falls around October 31.

The first trace of snow on record in the city occurred on September 25, according to the NWS, and the last occurred on December 5, 1999.

If traces of snowfall are detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first snowflakes of the season.

However, in 2021, Chicago didn’t see its first trace of snowfall until November 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall – defined by NWS as a tenth of an inch of snow or more – did not occur. until December 28, 2021, the last first measurable snowfall in recorded history.

For the latest details, keep visiting the NBC 5 app throughout Monday.