On a whim, Jess Wade hit her first Wikipedia page five years ago. It was a biography of Kim Cobb, an American climatologist who, despite several scientific accolades, had never been written on the popular online encyclopedia.
EU to ‘seek concrete evidence’ of Iran’s involvement in Ukraine war, senior official says
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 37 Iranian-made Shahed-136s – known as “kamikaze” drones – overnight from Sunday to Monday.
“In the past 13 hours, #UAarmy has shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and 3 cruise missiles launched by Russian terrorists,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Russian forces hit Ukraine with a wave of deadly “kamikaze” drone attacks on Monday morning.
The strikes, including those in Kyiv, were all launched from southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Ukrainian forces said they hit 11 Shahed-136s in the northern and central regions of the country.
Nine of the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force fighter jets while two were destroyed by ground forces, the statement added.
Earlier, the Air Force said 26 drones were shot down in the south of the country.
A bit of context: Russia has ordered 2,400 “kamikaze” drones from Iran, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
They are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of around 50 kilograms (110 pounds).
Drone attacks in eastern Ukraine have targeted critical infrastructure, the air force said.
Last week, Moscow launched a series of deadly strikes targeting Ukraine’s power grid, leading to widespread blackouts.
James Milner jokes that Erling Haaland ‘lied’ to him about Leeds United transfer with Man City and Liverpool stars ‘discussing’ Elland Road club
James Milner has joked that Erling Haaland lied to him about joining boyhood club Leeds United.
Milner, who made his professional debut for Leeds in 2002, was expected to have a tough afternoon against another fan from the Yorkshire club.
Instead, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League, with Milner doing a great job of helping take out goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland.
The two are 14 years apart but both have something in common with Milner coming through Leeds academy at the same time Haaland’s father Alf Inge was at the club.
Haaland, 22, was only born when his father left Leeds for current side Man City, but he clearly still has an affinity for the team he let Milner know the first time the two got together. are encountered.
The Norwegian striker’s first meetings with Liverpool were for Salzburg in the Champions League group stage in 2019, and fellow countryman Jan Age Fjortoft has asked Milner to confirm a story he heard about when the two faced off .
The The Viaplay reporter said: “Alfie Haaland was my guest today and he said apparently when Erling plays against you he always says ‘Leeds, Leeds, Leeds’ can you confirm that?”
Milner replied “I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him and he was obviously lying so that’s disappointing”
“So he didn’t say anything about it today?” Fjortoft continued.
“We had a little chat, yeah,” Milner said with a big smile.
It has long been thought that Milner could return to Leeds before ending his career, but with the versatile 36-year-old looking set to retire at Liverpool, it may be Haaland who ends up in white in the future. distant.
New UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tears up Truss’ entire agenda – POLITICO
LONDON — Britain’s new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Monday torched £32billion in tax cuts and slashed Britain’s energy support package on Monday as he sought to reassure markets of the stability of Britain’s finances.
Hunt said the energy price guarantee, the flagship policy of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first mini-budget and designed to prevent huge increases in household energy bills, will only remain universal until April , at which time a new targeted plan will be put in place.
Hunt also scrapped most of the tax cuts announced by Truss last month, with only the reversal of a National Insurance hike, stamp duty changes and a permanent $1million annual investment allowance. pounds sterling for businesses.
Most strikingly, Truss’ planned reduction in the basic income tax rate will be suspended “indefinitely, until economic circumstances permit,” Hunt said.
“Growth requires confidence and stability, and the UK will always pay. So this government will make all the tough decisions necessary to achieve that,” Hunt added in a televised statement on Monday morning.
Plans to cut dividend tax rates, the reversal of employed labor reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors and the freezing of alcohol duty rates will all be deleted, he announced.
And Hunt warned there would be “more difficult decisions” on taxes and public spending in the weeks to come. He is due to address MPs in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.
The British government hastily announced Monday’s announcements ahead of a fuller economic statement on Oct. 31, in a bid to reassure bond markets about the sustainability of Britain’s public finances.
Truss had already announced last Friday, hours after sacking her first choice as chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, that she would raise corporation tax in line with plans from the previous UK administration.
Kyle Lowry’s ability to orchestrate without dominating a key to Heat’s new loaded lineup
From the perspective of Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat are blessed with a dominant point guard who doesn’t have to dominate the ball.
That may never be more true with Kyle Lowry than this season, now that the Heat also are expected to feature Tyler Herro in their starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
That’s three playmaking facilitators beyond Lowry.
So with all of that having been in the pipeline and apparently now in the starting lineup heading into Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, why exactly was there the need for Lowry at the cost of Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa (not to mention a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract) a year ago?
For precisely, Spoelstra said, moments such as this, with Lowry able to control again without dominating the ball.
“I think that’s an important aspect of Kyle, and his genius, as a basketball player,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat continuing their week of practices at FTX Arena.
“Particularly now, point guards coming into the league, they’re very ball dominant, and that’s not a criticism. That’s how the game has gone, that point guards are learning how to control the game and dictate the game with the ball in their hands, making the decisions, pick-and-rolls over and over and over.”
Lowry, by contrast, came into the NBA in 2006, has played alongside his share of ball dominant guards and teammates.
“Kyle has proven over the course of his career he can be that ball-dominant guard, and get everybody organized,” Spoelstra said. “Or he can literally play extensive minutes off the ball, and still be really effective.”
Spoelstra cited the Raptors’ 2019 NBA title as an example.
“That championship year with Toronto, he was almost a two-guard, because that’s what he probably sensed and felt, and their coaching staff, that other guys need the ball in their hands,” Spoelstra said of Lowry stepping aide to allow Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and others to flourish with the Raptors.
“And he easily shifted. And I think that just puts a great luxury. And he also has that innate feel for when he needs to be on the ball or when he can feel like, ‘Alright, these guys need to play and they need to feel comfortable,’ or, ‘I need to get the ball here.’ “
Even last season, when solid play during the regular season was compromised only by time away from the team due to a family matter, Lowry closed 10th on the roster in usage rate, the percentage of a team’s plays used by a player when he is on the floor. Last season, Lowry’s usage rate was 18.2, compared to 27.8 by Herro, 26.0 by Butler, 24.8 by Adebayo.
As a matter of comparison among NBA point guards, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young was at 34.4, Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant at 33.1 and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry at 32.0.
Spoelstra has confidence in Lowry, 36, determining when to defer and when to dominate.
“And I think that will be important, because we have a lot of firepower, we have a lot of versatility that we can go to,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat apparently removing the more passive catch-and-shoot elements of Max Strus or Duncan Robinson from their starting equation (both with lower usage rates last season than Lowry).
Considering there only was a single game during the preseason when Lowry, Herro, Butler, Adebayo and Caleb Martin – the presumptive opening-night starting lineup – took the opening tip as a unit, a learning curve remains in place.
But to Spoelstra there is no better instructor to set the table and spread the opportunities than the player he calls QB1, also with faith in his players to know when to allow QB1 to run the show.
“Of course, like any good player in this league, they’re going to feel more comfortable when the ball is in their hands,” Spoelstra said of his other starters. “And this team, as we move forward, I challenge them to get more comfortable and more efficient and more effective and find different ways to impact the offense when the ball’s not in their hands.”
George Floyd’s family angry at Kanye West — RT Games & Culture
Kanye West sparked a backlash by questioning the cause of death of George Floyd, a black man whose 2020 death in police custody sparked a wave of social unrest in the United States. Floyd’s relatives are now considering legal action against the hip-hop star, according to their lawyer.
Appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast on Sunday, West claimed that Floyd died of fentanyl poisoning, rather than the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out… They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, apparently suggesting that Floyd was forcibly given the drug.
After the podcast host warned West about being “beware of this” the rapper then asked if his interview would even be published, claiming that the “Jewish media blocked me.” He has already been suspended from several social media platforms for posting a series of anti-Semitic tweets earlier this month, saying he was going “death con 3 about jews” and accusing them of creating a cancel culture. West also sparked controversy recently by making an appearance at this year’s Paris Fashion Week wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter.”
In response to West’s claims, Floyd’s family is now considering legal action against him, according to family attorney Lee Merritt. In a tweet on Sunday, he claimed that questioning Floyd’s cause of death “undermines and diminishes the fight of the Floyd family.”
While traces of several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in Floyd’s system during the autopsy, the official reason for his death was determined to be cardiorespiratory arrest caused by Chauvin kneeling on his neck for eight minutes. . Official findings indicate that Floyd had been deprived of oxygen, which led to brain damage, heart failure and ultimately death.
Chauvin, a 46-year-old Minneapolis Police Department veteran who had been on the force for 19 years, has since pleaded guilty to causing Floyd’s death and was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, murder third degree and second degree manslaughter. . He is currently serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison.
Floyd’s arrest in May 2020 and subsequent death helped spark a wave of protests for racial justice not only in the United States, but in other Western countries as well. It also helped spawn the infamous Black Lives Matter movement, which staged protests that in some cases turned violent, killing dozens of Americans and causing billions of dollars in property damage.
You can share this story on social media:
Crash at popular Southern California taco stand kills one man, injures 12; driver arrested
A 26-year-old Pomona woman turned herself in to police more than an hour after allegedly crashing her car into a popular taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 others on Friday night Oct. 14, authorities announced.
The woman was driving eastbound on Holt Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. when, for reasons not yet known, she crossed the westbound lanes, onto the sidewalk and into the stand, which was on a dirt lot between the sidewalk and the parking lot. lot from a Cardenas market, Pomona police spokeswoman Aly Mejia said Saturday.
The market is between Erie and Dudley streets.
A large crowd had gathered at the taco stand, Mejia said.
Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was identified by the coroner on Saturday morning as the man who was killed. Police said they believe he lived in Pomona. Payan’s goddaughter told ABC7 the father-of-four picks up dinner at the taco stand.
Three other people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday night, Mejia said. As of Sunday, October 16, no update on the status of the victims was available, according to Mejia.
Nine other people were lightly injured and were taken by ambulance or private vehicle to hospitals, she said.
The speed limit on Holt is 35 mph in that area, Mejia said, and investigators were working to determine how fast the woman was driving.
She immediately fled after the accident, Mejia said. Pomona Police K9 units assisted in the search for the woman, along with officers from the Claremont and Montclair Police Departments.
Eventually, the woman surrendered to an officer at the scene, Mejia said, adding that the woman lived near where the accident happened. She was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while driving a vehicle with gross negligence and hit-and-run with death or injury, Mejia said on Sunday.
His name has not been released by Pomona police. It is not known whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.
No children were hospitalized as a result of the accident, although there were children on the stand who fell and suffered scratches, Mejia said.
Staff writer Quinn Wilson contributed to this story.
Jess Wade wrote 1,750 Wikipedia biographies of women scientists
Wade had stumbled upon something she found troubling: Cobb was one of countless deserving women whose names — and long list of accomplishments — had yet to be chronicled on Wikipedia, the go-to site for about 2 billion people per month who search for information on individuals, ideas and topics large and small.
Wikipedia is “used by pretty much everyone,” Wade said. She realized that “despite being this incredibly important resource, it suffered from a lack of content, particularly about women, but also about people of color.”
She decided to take matters into her own hands.
Since 2017, Wade has written more than 1,750 Wikipedia pages for women and minority scientists and engineers whose accomplishments were not documented on the site.
Wade said there was still a lot of work to do.
Currently, only 19% of Wikipedia biographies in English are of women, according to WikiProject Women in Red, a group dedicated to addressing the gender gap at Wikipedia.
“Having people know who you are means you have more opportunities,” Wade said, adding that she wanted to “make sure people’s stories were out there and in the public domain.”
These children take a “bicycle-bus” to go to school. Residents line the streets and cheer.
Wade, a researcher at Imperial College London, focuses her work on Raman spectroscopy, a technique often used in chemistry to identify molecules, among other uses. She has received several awards for her scientific contributions, and her own Wikipedia page is solid with her many accomplishments.
Wade has made it her mission to correct gender and racial bias in the scientific community and to advocate for women in STEM, who make up just 28% of the workforce. Her activity on Wikipedia has been featured in the press, and she has written about her work in various publications, including the Washington Post.
“Wikipedia is a really powerful way to honor people who for a long time have been erased from history,” she said. “Not only do we not have enough women in science, but we don’t do enough to celebrate the ones we have.”
“We talk a lot about underrepresentation,” Wade added, “but not enough action as a result.”
Most nights, Wade sits at her desk for several hours, searching online for lesser-known and inspiring scientists. Potential subjects abound, she says.
“I never sat down and had no one to write about,” said Wade, who scours archived documents, scientific papers, journals and social media for notable people without a Wikipedia page.
These cities have turned parks into orchards where anyone can pick for free
She will often have 20 Internet tabs open at once, sifting through library archives and institutional sites to gather as much information as possible. Each profile takes a few hours to produce.
Since Wikipedia is meant to be an unbiased resource, Wade refrains from writing about anyone she knows personally, and she does not contact her subjects to gather further information.
Although it can be a tedious task, it is also fulfilling and educational.
“In the process, I learn so much science,” she said. “It’s a fun trip.”
About 15 biographies written by Wade have been deleted, including one on Clarice Phelps, a nuclear chemist credited with being the first black woman to help discover a chemical element.
Wade took to social media to vent her frustrations, write on twitter:
“Thanks to @Wikipedia editor who spent his Wednesday night tagging recent biographies I started for #WomenInSTEM not remarkable enough to be included in the encyclopedia. it is really constructive and useful work.
Wade fought for Phelps’ page to be restoredand finally succeeded.
“It’s really hard to get a public profile unless you have a big, shiny prize,” Wade said.
On Wikipedia, which is written collaboratively by self-proclaimed volunteers around the world, edits are approved or rejected by volunteer administrators, who use a set of notoriety criteria to determine which articles are worth publishing.
“You’re stuck in a spiral where you have to be doubly exceptional as a woman or a person of color to meet those requirements,” Wade said.
Wade is not alone in her work to make Wikipedia fairer. Emily Temple-Wood, 28, is also known for writing Wikipedia pages about women scientists.
Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, took note of their activism.
“Jess and Emily are part of a fantastic group of women making a big impact on the quality of Wikipedia content,” Wales told The Washington Post. “We are very excited to have a more diverse community and the people who contribute to it are heroes to me.”
Anusha Alikhan, vice president of communications at the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation — which hosts Wikipedia — wrote in an email to The Washington Post that the number of biographies about women is increasing, a trend the company is promoting.
“Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Jess Wade and other volunteer contributors, real progress is being made,” Alikhan said. “Over the past three years, the percentage of biographies on Wikipedia in English that deal with women has increased from 15% to 19%. It may seem like a small change, but that’s over 75,000 new biographies about women.
That’s partly because Wade wrote them, and partly because she taught other people how to write and edit them.
He started his career as a ramp agent. Now he is a pilot.
She hosts training workshops and Wikipedia “editathons” at conferences, schools, and universities, and has published on inequality in academia, including a recent article on black physicists and engineers, which she co-wrote with a group of scientists. She has also partnered with 500 Women Scientists, a grassroots organization that promotes inclusivity and accessibility in science.
Farah Qaiser is a member of 500 Women Scientists and participates in what the organization calls the “Wiki Wolfpack”. She got involved after reading an op-ed by Wade and fellow scientist Maryam Zaringhalam.
“It just blew my mind that Wikipedia is something I use often, and I never noticed this blatant gender bias,” said Qaiser, who is a Toronto-based scientist.
Wade has found other ways to advocate for greater accessibility to STEM, including publishing a children’s book called “Nano” last year, in hopes of sparking enthusiasm for science in young people. .
“We need to do more to make the process more transparent and fair for people,” she said.
What gives her the most joy, she says, is seeing the name of someone whose profile she created win a scholarship or prize. She called it her “happiest thing”.
“I really love seeing people being recognized and honored,” which, Wade said, “is made more possible by having a public profile on something like Wikipedia.”
With each biography she writes, she hopes to narrow the gap a little more.
“I am a tiny fish in a huge sea,” she says. “But I will continue to do everything I can to make science a more accessible and inclusive place.”
