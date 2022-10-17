Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies ￼

Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.

Cabital Connect makes it easier for business partners to onboard customers by offering fiat-to-crypto exchange, allowing customers to buy crypto at some of the most competitive rates in the industry without being redirected out of their platforms. The flexible and secure fiat on-and-off ramp solution can be easily integrated via API or widget integration methods, requiring minimal resources. Cabital Connect ultimately optimizes conversions for partners, providing a seamless customer experience to end-users.

Gate.io and Cabital’s new partnership now adds support for fiat deposits with EUR, GBP, CHF, BRL using local payment capabilities. This will allow customers of Gate.io to purchase crypto using Cabital without leaving Gate.io. Customers are able to directly deposit funds from their bank accounts into their Cabital wallet to purchase crypto, and move the assets into their Gate.io trading account seamlessly.

“Partnering with Cabital to offer more options for our customers to convert their fiat into crypto is a crucial part of our foundational work and growth.“ said Lin Han, CEO of Gate.io. “At Gate.io, we remain committed to providing an all-in-one exchange with a smooth trading experience for all types of traders, and this innovative solution by Cabital will help bridge the traditional and digital currency markets.”

Customers save on costs with Cabital as there are no deposit or processing fees, compared with credit card and wire transfers where the transaction fees are high and eventually add up. With Cabital’s off-chain settlement solution, transfer fees are also much lower, so customers do not have to worry about network congestion and hefty gas fees to transfer crypto assets. Customers enjoy leading exchange rates and lower fees on Gate.io with Cabital, so they are able to enjoy more value with every transaction.

Gate.io and Cabital are dedicated to security and customer experience, and Cabital Connect offers a safe and efficient way for customers to deposit fiat currencies on the platform. It is a reliable solution that meets compliance requirements. The first time a customer buys with Cabital, they will go through a simple know-your-customer (KYC) process to help prevent, identify, and mitigate risks. After verification, users can convert their fiat to crypto to invest, trade and leverage crypto assets on Gate.io without leaving the app.

“Providing a simple, secure, and sensible user experience for customers to buy and sell crypto, while ensuring the highest conversion rates to our partners has been our focus since the beginning. We are proud to be partnering with Gate.io, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, to provide their customers with a better way to buy crypto with their local currency.” said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital.

Cabital Connect was already integrated with WOO X, Matrixport, Yeeha Games, Bybit and many other businesses, ensuring a simple, secure and sensible user experience with best-in-class compliance and risk management. When cryptocurrency companies integrate with Cabital Connect, their users will have a high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies at some of the most competitive rates in the industry. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bybit, and Gate.io have integrated Cabital’s fiat on-ramp gateway.

Cabital is registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and a cryptocurrency exchange wallet operator, and our compliance programme is modeled after leading global financial service providers.