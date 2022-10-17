George Floyd’s family angry at Kanye West — RT Games & Culture

They may be one of the most popular groups in history, but South Korea is not bending BTS rules. All seven members of the K-pop group will serve in the military as is mandatory in the country.

After their concert in Busan, the BTS Big Hit agency announced that the group would perform their military service, ending the debate that has been going on for more than a year.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to complete their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, now is the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” a- he said in the statement.

BTS member Jin, who turns 30 this year, will kick off the process after his solo release schedule ends in late October. “He will then go through the Korean government’s enlistment process. Other members of the group plan to perform their military service according to their own individual plans. The company and the members of BTS look forward to reuniting as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement read.

The announcement comes days after the country’s military suggested conscription of the group’s members for mandatory military duties was “desirable”. Lee Ki Sik, the military personnel administration commissioner, told lawmakers that it was “desirable” for BTS members to perform their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made nearly identical comments about BTS during a parliamentary committee meeting earlier.

But South Korea is not the only country where conscription is compulsory. We take a look at what the law says in the Asian nation and what other countries have similar rules.

South Korea

The South Korean Constitution states that “All citizens have the duty to defend their country”. The country is still at war with North Korea, which has prompted the two neighbors to step up their military prowess.

By law, every able-bodied Korean is required to start serving in the military from the year he turns 18 for at least 18 months. The age of entry into service depends on various factors – including education – but normally Koreans enroll no later than the year they turn 28.

Women are not required to perform military service, but they can enlist voluntarily in the army. Objection to military service, for any reason, is not permitted and will result in imprisonment.

In December 2020, the month in which BTS’ oldest member Jin turned 28, the South Korean government revised the country’s military law. This allowed top K-pop stars to defer their military service until the age of 30 if they received government medals for raising the country’s cultural reputation and request the deferment.

North Korea

Neighboring North Korea is the country with the longest compulsory military service. The men of the country must serve for 11 years and the women for seven years. It was voluntary for women until 2015 but was later made mandatory.

The country has a military policy first known as “Songun”, whereby the armed forces take precedence over the civilian population in claiming the country’s resources. The army is the engine of society.

Russia

Conscription is a legacy of the Soviet Union and continues to this day.

Conscription seasons are held twice a year in Russia – from April 1 to July 15 (spring) and from October 1 to December 31 (autumn). During these periods, men between the ages of 18 and 27, with no medical conditions or outstanding convictions, could be called upon to serve, reports AlJazeera.

After eight months of training, designated units are assigned to new conscripts. Compulsory service lasts for one year after which the soldiers become part of the military reserves.

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, the Russian media published compelling articles for their nationals: “Conscription events are not related to the special operation in Ukraine. However, the families remained skeptical.

The Russian military has always used conscription to ensure it has reserves with military training, the report says.

Read also: From ground troops to fighter jets, a look at the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine

Ukraine

Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, has always had military conscription. The law required 12 to 18 months of military service for men. Until the February 24 invasion, some men could defer military service.

In the aftermath of the conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine. A travel ban was imposed on men between the ages of 18 and 60; they were forbidden to leave the country. There are some exceptions such as men in poor health or fathers of three or more children.

Israel

Military service is compulsory for both men and women, according to the 1949 Israeli Security Services Law. After reaching the age of 18, citizens are expected to serve the forces, the only exception being ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israelis.

Men serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for three years and women for two years. This rule applies to all Israeli citizens, even abroad.

New immigrants are granted exemptions and medical reasons are taken into account.



Swiss

Military service is compulsory for men in Switzerland between the ages of 18 and 34; for women it is mandatory. The basic service lasts 21 weeks and training takes place every year.

In 2013, the country held a referendum on scrapping conscription, but more than 73% voted in favour. It was the third time Switzerland had held a vote on the issue.

The country is considering making military service compulsory for women due to a shortage of military personnel, according to media reports.

Norway

In 2015, Norway became the first European country to introduce compulsory military service for both men and women.

Norway introduced a conscription system in 1799, which was further strengthened in the 1814 Constitution. It would take more than 200 years for women to be included in the draft.

Brazil

Ten to twelve months of military service are compulsory in Brazil for 18-year-old men. Those who refuse to enlist may face suspension of their political rights, including the right to vote or run for office.

Soldiers receive a salary, food and housing – benefits that are very important to the country’s poor.

Iran

All males over the age of 18 must serve in the military for 18-24 months. While exemptions are granted for health reasons and for a man over 18 with a father over 60, those who refrain from joining the forces can face dire consequences. They could lose their civil rights, including becoming ineligible for government jobs and being banned from leaving the country, reports India today.

Iran had set up a buyout program for those over 35 by paying $10,000. But in January 2022, it was pulled following widespread public backlash.

Syria

Military service is compulsory for all Syrian men and those who fail to do so risk up to 15 years in prison.

In March 2011, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree to reduce military service from 21 to 18 months, according to BBC.

Eritrea

Single men and women must serve 18 months in the military in the Northeast African country. There have been cases of conscripted high school students. That’s not all. Service is often extended for years; some served indefinitely in the military.

In 2015, Amnesty International said: “Conscripts continue to be deployed in a range of civilian and military roles. The system therefore continues to resemble forced labour.

Other nations that have conscription are Cuba (two years for males between 17 and 28), Greene (nine months for males after they turn 19) and Turkey (six to 15 months for males over 2020) .

In 2016, Lithuania reinstated conscription which was dropped in 2008. It requires compulsory one-year military service for males between the ages of 18 and 26. University students and single fathers are exempt.

* This is not an exhaustive list

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.