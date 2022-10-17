Finance
How Cheap Full Coverage Car Insurance Puts Money Back in Your Pocket
The first step in getting toward saving money on your car insurance rates is finding a good insurance company to work with. The wrong company can easily result in frustration and over-paying. Get quotes from as many companies as you can. A quote should give you an estimate of what they will charge and what kind of coverage they offer. Analyzing and sifting through quotes will help get you the cheap full coverage car insurance you’re looking for.
How much do you want to spend? Talk with an insurance agent of the company of your choice to get an idea of what kind of insurance you’ll get for the price you’re looking for. You might not be able to get the rate you’re looking for if it’s extremely low, but if you work closely with you’re agent, you should be able to minimize what you pay.
Don’t go into your meeting without knowing anything about insurance coverage and rates. This is a setup for disaster. What kind of coverage do you need? Do you need collision, comprehensive, gap, etc.? If you don’t know what these types of coverage are beforehand, you might end up signing up for something you don’t need.
Discounts are a great way to save. Many insurance providers will give you a discount for doing certain things. Here are a few examples of possible discounts:
- safety features – anti lock breaks, airbags, etc.
- safe driving
- multiple vehicles on your policy
- multiple insurance policies
- senior citizens
- students getting good grades
- being part of certain organizations
Finally, always drive safely. Safe drivers enjoy lower premiums because they cause fewer accidents. Accidents cost insurance companies money, and if you don’t cost your company money, they aren’t going to charge you as much. The opposite is also true. Getting into accidents, especially if you cause them, will increase your premiums. Getting traffic violation tickets is a sign of bad driving which will also raise your rates.
Cheap full coverage car insurance shouldn’t cost too much. Taking a few extra steps and precautions when you set up your policy and during the life of your policy could save you quite a bit of money. Get free quotes and start looking for the best policy for you.
Finding the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates Online for Free
When you start looking for car insurance of course you want to find the cheapest auto insurance rates, but you should remember that purchasing a policy based on this fact alone is not a good idea. You need to make sure that you are getting the best coverage also. The best way to find the lowest rate on a good policy is to get several quotes from different companies. Getting car insurance quotes used to be a difficult task involving a lot of phone calls and in office visits. The internet has made the task much simpler; you can get quotes from many companies in a few short mouse clicks. The best thing is you can do it at any time of day or night.
There are a couple of different ways to obtain the cheapest auto insurance rates online. You can go to individual websites for companies that you have heard of. Visit 5 or so and spend time filling out the form on each one. You will need to look at each one closely because each company has different quotes and policies. Doing this you will find at least one company with the better coverage at the lowest rate. The second way to get car insurance quotes for free online is to visit a car insurance comparison site. These sites will allow you to enter some basic information and will bring up companies that are offering you the cheapest auto insurance rates. The best part is they are doing all the work for you and you do not have to pay them anything. These car insurance comparison sites are paid by the companies that they are referring to you. All that you have to do is look over the different companies that they are recommending and choose the one that best meets your needs. If none of the companies from this particular comparison site you can quickly go on to another one.
There are many advantages to taking advantage of these free online car insurance rate quotes to find the cheapest auto insurance rates. The can not only save you a lot of money, the can save you the time and stress of having to go visit all of these companies individually. Remember that even though these comparison websites are doing some of the legwork for you it is still your responsibility to check out the company’s background. You will want to make sure that the insurance company that you are choosing is in good financial standing, has great customer service, and has a good reputation.
Hela Cells
Today Hela cells are the most widely cells used in cell biology. These cells where taken from an African lady called Henrietta Lacks in 1951 and sent round the world without her consent. These are the very cells lines that led to the discovery of the polio vaccine.
Hela cells are the most widely used cell line in molecular biology labs across the world. The word HeLa is derived from the first two letters of the name Henrietta Lacks. Henrietta Lacks whose cells were cultured had suffered from cervical cancer. Her cells were the first cancer cell-line to survive in artificial culture media and thrive outside the human body.
Today, Henrietta Lacks who has contributed so much to science and discovery, has been unacknowledged her due in history has been ignored. A lady of African descent whose cells were taken without her consent and sent across the world has been crucial in the development of vaccines and drug discovery, lies in an unmarked grave in Virginia USA. It is these very cells from the aggressive adenocarcinoma of her cervix that has enabled biochemists to study many cellular and disease process.
The ability of these cells to survive is attributed to the active version of the enzyme called “telomerase”. The role of telomerases is to add certain DNA repeat sequences “TTAGGG” at the end of chromosomes called” telomeres” and hence providing stability to chromosomes. However, as the cell divide these telomeres shorten at each DNA replication and eventually will no longer be able to divide. However, cancer or immortal cells have an active version of this enzyme and hence preventing it from dying. This special characteristic of the Hela allows it to divide unlimited number of times without loss of genomic instability.
The cells derived from Henrietta Lacks have been used in countless labs across the world. It has assisted in several research discoveries. A quick search of scientific citation in US National Library of Medicine suggests 61911 studies that have used these cells. Hela cells have been a valuable tool in understanding diseases at the molecular level specially understanding cancer invitro models. In addition, it has been instrumental in screening of anti-cancer drugs. For example, these cells were used to propagate the polio virus that eventually led to the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. Today such strategy is used in many labs across the world for vaccine development.
Some of the characteristics of Hela cells are as follows;
1. It is a human epithelial cell line derived from cervical carcinoma that have been transformed by human papillomavirus 18 (HPV18)
2. These cells are adherent cells meaning that they will stick to the cell culture flask
3. The replication or doubling time is 23 hours
4. Hela cells can easily contaminate other cell lines as it’s often difficult to control
An Open Letter to the Boss About the Benefits of a Social Media Campaign
According to a recent BIA/Kelsey Press Release:
9% of small businesses (SMBs) use Twitter to market themselves.
32% of SMBs intend to use social media in their marketing in the next 12 months
39% plan to include customer ratings or reviews on their own websites, and
31% plan to place links or ads on social sites or blogs.
This is only in regards to Twitter, but may offer insight into the larger scope of Social Media usage. I’ve been wondering why there hasn’t been more adoption of Social Media in the mix of marketing plans. Perhaps it’s that companies can’t fully understand how to use it, or don’t know how to explain it to the higher ups in a way that makes sense for integration. If that is the case I’ve composed a sample letter to help articulate the benefits to your boss. I’d love to know if you found this helpful and if you have any strategies to increase adoption of Social Media from a company’s perspective.
To Whom It May Concern:
I’ve been thinking about our communication efforts online with our (insert one: patients, customers, consumers) and I don’t feel as though we have begun to grasp what Social Media can offer us. Our site seems more like an information board rather than a portal to two way dialogue.
I believe with a little discipline and creativity we can use the wide reach of Social Media to our advantage. If you look at how many people are signed up for various Social Media sites according to Nielsen you will find that our reach can be so much more widespread than a newspaper ad, or TV spot.
In addition to furthering our reach, we are moving from an interruptive form of marketing, to a direct, targeted, open dialogue form, where people opt in to hearing from us and communicate when they have some down time. What I’m saying is we have the opportunity to communicate with prospective (insert one: patients, customers, consumers) right when they are looking for us! Just because we aren’t listening to the conversations, doesn’t mean they aren’t taking place. We have a choice to make: stay passive, or become involved in the dialogue.
Some Additional Benefits:
Humanizing our Brand – Social Media can give us a little personality and all correspondence should come from a real human that exemplifies our core values.
Self-Publishing – Press Releases no longer need to be picked up by the media for release. We can post them on our site, with optimization for search engines as a bonus, and then they can be picked up.
Deepened Relationships through Real Time Interactions – Social Media allows us to have this incredible transparency, which can seem scary, but is actually an incredible thing. We can tell the instant that someone has mentioned us on Twitter, which means we can respond proactively. There will be more and more of this so we might as well get used to it, and be on the forefront of how we can use this transparency to our advantage.
Blog Syndication – Once we’ve written our Press Releases, or blog entries, they can make it easy for them to be shared, and syndicated. We’ve already written the material, it might as well make it to the masses.
You are probably wondering how we can quantify our efforts. We’ll track our progress by making note of how many relationships we are cultivating, and how many are clicking through to our site. In addition, we will also be able to tell when our blog posts get syndicated to other sites, which only means more free exposure for us. But, it really is about more than just the numbers. We may have trouble counting how many brand advocates we obtain, or how many people genuinely enjoy our correspondence. It’s about the relationships, and the community around our brand that can come from Social Media that are much more effective than a “contact us” page.
If you are on board for a trial period let’s integrate social media into our marketing plan and take baby steps, maybe start with an hour a day of developing and monitoring our online presence through social media.
What do you think?
Sincerely,
(Name here)
Using a Lawsuit Settlement Loan As an Investment
Plaintiffs tend to think that a settlement loan, also known as a lawsuit loan is only for someone in the middle of financial hardship; however this is far from the truth. It’s possible to use a lawsuit loan during your pending lawsuit as an investment tool. You can use the money in many different ways; however you should always know that any type of investment comes with risk. The benefit to the plaintiff is if they lose their lawsuit they aren’t required to pay back the settlement loan, so if you lose both your case and your investment you would still be even at the end. However, if you win your case and lose your investment you are out the original investment amount. Make sure you understand the risks prior to applying for a lawsuit settlement as an investment.
You’re probably wondering how I use the cash from my lawsuit loan as an investment. The answer is simple, for whatever you’d like! During the 2008-2009 housing market collapse in the US you are able to purchase homes at 30-40% less than they would of cost in 2006. This allows the plaintiff to purchase a new home, with a large down payment or even paid in full. Since your lawsuit could take years to settlement by the time you actually receive money from your settlement housing prices might have started to rise again; making a missed opportunity by the plaintiff. If you’re considering buying a new home with your lawsuit settlement consider using a lawsuit loan to get cash now to purchase a home while prices are in favor of the buyer.
Plaintiffs have also started using settlement loans to get into the stock market. This does have risk behind it since you could lose money, however if you successfully turn a profit not only would you get your original investment back you can even cover the interest and fees attached to your settlement loan and actually have made money. This type of situation would require someone who is adept with the stock market and understands how to properly buy and sell stocks. With a settlement loan you could make a killing on the market, however the plaintiff should only use their settlement loan for this if they know what they are doing.
Plaintiffs can also use a lawsuit settlement loan to start a new business, it’s an excellent way to get the start-up cash you would need and prevent you from having to find investors or take out a traditional loan; remember, the money from a settlement loan is yours and you’re not actually borrowing money, you’re just getting your money advanced to you via a settlement loan in return for interest on the advanced amount. If you’re interested in starting a new business and are in the middle of a pending lawsuit than a settlement loan might be right for you.
Regardless of how you use your settlement loan advance as an investment you need to remember you’re taking a risk. You could lose all your money, but hey that’s the game behind investing. Since you have a no-risk option it’s worth a shot if it’s viable in your situation. If you have medical bills and other payments to make I wouldn’t suggest using your settlement loan as an investment funding source. Make the right decision on whether to use your money for investing or for financial support during your pending lawsuit.
Samsung S5600 Blade Vs Nokia N97 – Experience the Latest Inventions of Technology
Samsung and Nokia have introduced Samsung S5600 Blade and Nokia N97 loaded with high end camera, good display screen, 3G connectivity, media player etc to make the users go crazy about them. There are several mobile phones present in the market to amuse people with their functionality that would be able to keep the user occupied with their communication and entertainment features.
Let’s compare the features of Samsung S5600 Blade vs Nokia N97 to unveil the qualities of these two sophisticated business phones. The Samsung S5600 Blade comes in a stylish case measuring 102.8 x 54.8 x 12.9 mm and weighing just 92 grams. The front of this gadget has been beautifies with a large 2.8 inches screen that offers a decent display of the colourful screensavers, wallpapers, photographs, videos, etc.
The display screen is capable of exhibiting 16 Millions colours at a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. One can also use this compact gadget as a portable digital camera to take pictures, as it has been provided with a 3.15 mega pixel camera. This camera performs really well as it has also been integrated with advanced features like LED flash and Smile detection to capture photographs at a resolution as high as 2048×1536 pixels. Besides this a QVGA camera has been provided for recording video at the rate of 30 frames per second.
Additionally, there is a secondary camera that supports video calling on the 3G network. For entertainment purposes one can refer to the inbuilt Stereo FM radio with RDS that would not just entertain you by playing your favourite music station but also enable you to read the related information of the current program on its screen.
On the other hand the Nokia N97 comes in an attractive slider case with dimensions 117.2 x 55.3 x 15.9 mm and weight 150 grams. The front of this device is dominated by a huge TFT resistive touchscreen measuring 3.5 inches capable of displaying 16 Million colours at a resolution of 360 x 640 pixels. The display facilitates accelerometer sensor for auto-rotate which enables the display to rotate automatically in horizontal or vertical direction as per the movement of the hands. On sliding this gadget the purposeful full QWERTY keypad is revealed that helps in attaining a high texting speed. This hi-end phone has been equipped with a dedicated ARM 11 434 MHz processor which enables the users to perform smooth functions on Symbian OS v9.4, Series 60 rel. 5 operating system. It score over the camera feature of the S5600 Blade, as it comes with a 5 mega pixel camera complete with Carl Zeiss optics that allows the users to enjoy high quality photography experience. The performance of this camera phone is further enhanced with inbuilt advanced features like autofocus, LED flash, video light and Geo-tagging.
Powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery, it supports 432 hours of stand by time and 9.5 hours of talk time on the 2G network, and 408 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time on the 3G network. A fully charged battery can also support up to 40 hours of continuous music playback for non stop entertainment. The user can stay connected with their loved ones with this amazing handset, as it not only supports wireless communication anywhere in this world, but also provides with an array of messaging services to choose from. SMS, MMS, e-mail, push e-mail and IM are the instances of the various messages that could be send through this gadget.
After comparing the features of Samsung S5600 Blade vs Nokia N97 one can cite that both of the handsets have been integrated with the latest inventions of technology to support the demands of the business class. These hi-end mobile phones set perfect examples of a classy smartphones that has been successfully meeting the communication, entertainment and connectivity needs of the modern day users.
The 3 Pillars of Success – The Next Great Advancement in Success Movement
The three pillars are a system that I have developed which comes from years of research & practice from Napoleon Hill’s teaching of the theory of success. Zig Zealar on his power to motivation mass group of people and Silver Raven Wolfe on her teachings of the mysticism and metaphysical practices. Each of their teachings is different, but there is a common thread in all of their teachings. I have taken there teaching have analyzed all these masters teachings and found what if we practiced on all three of what I call the 3 pillars of success? Would we take something good and turbocharge it into something great!
I have used these three models on myself and found even those I am working in a role that I don’t feel is the best fit for myself. I am becoming better and stronger or gain more success in what I am doing. I have been a practiced many other forms of success building such as Law of Attraction reading books from the above authors. Yes, it helped but was not the magic built that we all looking for.
What are the 3 pillars of success? Making you physically stronger, making you mentally stronger and making spiritually stronger. This is the key to success in anything that you do or want to do in life. Don’t forget to follow the teaching of Napoleon Hill one must follow his passion (heart), ones burring desires and have the commitment to your dreams. I will expand on each of these areas.
1. The physical: Do some form of physical activity (experiences) at least 3 times a week for at least 15 minutes. This is just a minimal amount more is better. Eat healthy food and try to avoid junk food. Make sure you get the sleep your body needs. Our society has overstressed the importance of the physical and under stress the importance of the mental and spiritual development.
2. The mental/emotional: If you can have some quiet time to envision what you really want. And envision that person, item, job, career, car or what you really want. You can light some candles, play some meditation music, burn some Incense. Do this for 15 minutes or longer a per day. Do positive affirmations such as “The universe gives me everything I need”, “I have the perfect career”, “I am worth $100,000.00 per year”. Be creative and make your own affirmations or search the internet for some more ideas.
3. The spiritual: For some attending a region ceremonial weekly is enough. For others, they have to experience the higher power and are the witness of this God/Creators/Universe/Spirit. Not all of the population is meant to walk in the path of psychic, healer or mystic. For the ones that are brave enough to experience the higher power, this is what you need to do? One will start with mediation, this is the key to opening yourself to the universe. Why do you think so many westerns are driven to the eastern religious? They seem more mystical in what do they do, they mediate! You will have to find the medication that is right for you. Don’t be scared try one if you don’t like it try another one until you find the one that is right for you. The one I find that is very powerful is call the white light meditation. You envision a white light ball of light above you see it going through your crown chakra and continue to go through all your 7 Charkas. You envision golden roots coming from your feet going into the ground and going to the center of the earth. Feel the energy coming from the ground and moving up from the ground and moving into your body and going into your heart Charka. Let it come out as a white mist and form a white ball around your body. Spin it in any direction. Say to yourself or out load I send my excuses healing energy to the universe or to the planet earth to service the higher or greater good. Have this ball of light keep spindling going faster and faster. Then let it explode and fee the energy leaving your body. Wait a few moments. Next, envision a ball of light forming around your (I like to change the colors of the light each day: red, orange, yellow/gold, green, pink, blue, purple, and white) spin it in different directions until you have 3 balls of light spinning around you in different directions. Try to do this daily. This will heal you and open up any blocked charkas. This will ground and protect you all at the same time. You’re also improving your Karma by sending out healing energy. When you start walking to the path of metaphysics the cosmic boggy man (Darkness, Evil, Demons, Devil) does not like you and will want to harm you. What if don’t know want you out of life? Pray for assistants, meditate on it, ask your spiritual guides or guardian angel for help. It will come to you. But you have to be open to the signs. The God/Creators/Universe/Spirit has a team that can be dispatched to aid you just have to ask.
The law of attraction is a good tool for opening you’re self to the universe. The law of attraction aka the Secret is using the positive thoughts, doing to others as you want to do to yourself. Treating others with respect and honor. Bring the energy of love, joy, gratitude, happiness, tolerance etc. Try to remove and eliminate negative thoughts such as hate, anger, jealousy, intolerance etc. Doing daily affectation, and mediation. Doing all this will start awakening you’re from the dream that we all live in and you will start experiencing spiritual world.
What else can you do to make the experience more powerful? Like I said the basics are already given. Have a place in your home you can start a holy altar. Place symbols that have a meaning to you. The basic candle color is white for God/Creators/Universe/Spirit. The yellow or gold candles will aid you to attract what you want. Green candles for healing and good luck. Pink is for love and Relationships. Red is the colors of fire and is used for acceleration and one seeing lust and sex.
The basic crystals are clear quartz is for improving energy, so you place it with another crystal or a set of crystals will amplify the energy. If you are looking for a good set to manifest this would be my personal recommendations Aventurine, Carnelian, Yellow Citrine and Clear Quartz. If you would be trying to attract love this would be the set I would recommend Moonstone, Prehnite, Quantum Quattro, Yellow Citrine and Rose Quartz. Don’t forget you can still use the clear crystal to amplifier these crystals. Everyone has a different opinion about clearing, charging, and programming crystals. One of the easy ways to use Selenite crystals to do the clearing and charging for you. The programming is what do you want the crystal(s) to do for you. It is placing your intentions into the crystal. You can speak to the crystal, you can pray over the crystal. You can envision your intention leaving your 3rd eye going into the crystal in the form of a beam light. You can write what you want on a piece of paper and roll each side of the crystal over the writing.
There is all type of information on candles, crystals, and incense on the web or a local metaphysical store. Reminder it is the not the crystals, candles or incense that do all the work it is you! So, do spend a lot of time or money buying that special candle, crystals or incense. Yes, they help! But some of my most powerful experience was without using the aids. This is discipline you have to train yourself to do this, if it does not work at first keep trying, it will work.
Let me give you little more background on myself. I have been working many years in call centers never like it, feeling drained and worn out. To me, it is the devils’ workshop! My solution was to get a better job outside of this call center environment. It seemed hard to find something better. And when I received something better what happened it did not last and I had to go back to the call center. By the way, college-educated graduated from a top 20 university and graduated with honors from another university. This should not be happening to me? I read a number of this book from the above authors and many others to help me fix my problem. It did come to me why I always seem to be gravitating to the call centers? It because you have to learn how to be the master and not the slave of this situation. Once you learn to become the master it, you will move on. This the teaching of Karmic law. I feel my purpose is to teach others these pillars of success and teach others how to heal themselves of the toxic environments that our society has created.
