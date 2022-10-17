News
Hyde10: Missed chances, QB issues (again), Waddle’s costly turnover – 10 thoughts on Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to Minnesota
Look at the statistics sheet and it looks like a winner.
The Miami Dolphins had 23 first downs to Minnesota’s 11 … ran 73 plays to Minnesota’s 51 … had 385 yards passing to Minnesota’s 156 … and 458 total yards to Minnesota’s 239.
They lost, 24-16.
That’s what happens when you have 10 penalties (for 97 yards) and three turnovers and can’t close out another game in the fourth quarter. Their 3-0 start is now a 3-3 season.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game:
1. Play of the game: With the Dolphins driving for a go-ahead score with about three minutes left, Teddy Bridgewater faced a second-and-14 and threw over the middle to Jaylen Waddle. The receiver cut upfield and had the 14 yards for a first down when hit and fumbled. Minnesota recovered at its 26-yard line and returned to the 41. Two players later, Minnesota had a game-sealing touchdown and one of Waddle’s questions got underlined. He dropped a ball earlier that was intercepted. Hill had five catches for 80 yards, but the two turnovers are what impacted the game most.
2. Stat of the game: The Dolphins used two quarterbacks for the third straight game. You know how they say injuries are part of the game? They’re part of every game for Dolphins quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson looked on his way to proving why Mike McDaniel started the seventh-round rookie in Sunday’s first half. His stats of seven-of-13 for 89 yards hardly told the story. Two passes were dropped. A few other big plays were called back by penalty (see No. 5). He then appeared to bang his thumb on a Vikings helmet on following through a pass and he was done for the day. In came Bridgewater, who was cleared of concussion protocol on Saturday despite never having a concussion (we don’t need to get into all that again, do we?). Bridgewater struggled at the start, as might be expected for a quarterback who couldn’t practice much this past week and had one aborted play all season. He finished strong in completing 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions. If not for that Waddle fumble, he’d have had a chance to win it.
3. Right until the very end when Dalvin Cook broke a 53-yard run after Waddle’s fumble, the Dolphins defense kept the Dolphins in the game. Take its work after a faked punt got stopped short at the Dolphins 33-yard line in the third quarter of a 10-3 game. Christian Wilkins stopped a receiver screen for minus-6 yards. Wilkins then stopped Dalvin Cook for a one-yard loss. After an illegal procedure penalty on Minnesota and an incompletion, Minnesota faced fourth-and-22 and more importantly was pushed out of field goal range. The defense did most all day. Minnesota didn’t get its initial first down until last in the second quarter. But it often was the position it was put in. When Jaylen Waddle dropped a pass that was intercepted at Miami 41 just before half, Minnesota just got a field goal. There were on 15 seconds left in the half on that possession so a better example was when a Minnesota punt return gave it the ball at the Dolphins’ 49 in the third quarter. It ended up losing seven yards that possession thanks to a sack by Raekwon Davis. The defense did everything but …
4. Stat of Game II: Minnesota 3-0 on takeaways. That’s a reflection of both sides for the Dolphins. The offense was loose with the ball with Waddle responsible for two turnovers. It’s the third straight game the defense didn’t get a takeaway. The Dolphins are now minus-3 on turnovers for the season, which is often a good relection of how the year is trending.
5. Did you see the the most frustrating Dolphins non-drive in, oh, the last decade on Sunday? It summed up how they could have great statistics and lost. On their second possession Sunday, the Dolphins started at their 17-yard line and their first three plays were a Thompson pass for 30 yard to Waddle, a Mostert run for 16 and then a pass to Hill for 9. After a 3-yard run, they had first-and-10 at the Vikings 24. That’s where things got, uh, interesting. Here are the highlights:
* First-and-10 at 24: Robert Hunt illegal-procedure penalty.
* First-and-15 at 29: Thompson pass to Sherfield for 20 yards is called back when center Connor Williams is flagged for illegal man downfield.
* First-and-20 at 34: Thompson pass to Robert Cracraft for 30 yards to the Minnesota 2-yard line is called by holding penalty on guard Liam Eichenberg.
* Second-and-12 at 26: Pass to Hill for 9 yards called back by offensive-interference penalty by Alec Ingold.
* Third-and-22 at 36: Thompson pass to Waddle for 6 yards called back by holding on Sherfield.
That’s not just five penalties in seven plays from scrimmage. That’s 65 yards of offense being negated by those penalties. The Dolphins turned a sure field-goal attempt, and possibly touchdown a couple of times, into a punt.
6. The Dophins have injuries at quarterback, tackle and now the cornerback position was down to crumbs thanks to injuries. In the second half, when the defense was put in bad positions, Noah Igbinoghene was at one cornerback and Justin Bethel was in on some packages for the first time this year. That’s because rookie Kader Koho was out this game, Nik Needham was lost in the first half and taken out on a stretcher with a bad ankle injury and Keion Crossen was ruled out for the second half with a knee injury. The depth at cornerback was a question coming into this season with Byron Jones out. The undrafted Kohou provided some relief there. But you can bet the Dolphins will be scouring for help either on practice squads or as the trade deadline approaches.
7. The weekly Tyreek-Hill-is-a-beast note. Minnesota defense had one rule Sunday: Don’t let Tyreek Hill or Waddle get deep. Its safeties lined up most plays in Broward County. Hill still had insane impact on the game in catching short passes and zipping through the secondary. He had 12 catches for 177 yards and much of them were after the catch. Biggest play? On fourth-and-five at the Miami 48 with just over six minutes left, McDaniel went for it and Bridgewater’s pass to Hill ended with a 14-yard gain. For a guy on the injury report this week, Hill was a dominant player just as he has been all season.
8. Jason Sanders is 0-for-3 on field goals over 50 yards with a miss from 52 in Sunday’s second quarter. That’s not a big sample size and Sander is 14-for-21 in his career over 50 yards. Nor is this to question Sanders’ talent as he’s made all seven field goals under 50 yards this year after Sunday’s 44-yarder in the first quarter. There’s room to say this offense has to get into makeable field-goal range and to say these are expensive misses by Sanders. Twenty-four kickers have made field goals over 50 yards this year. Ten kickers have at least three field goals of over 50 yards this season. Five kickers have four field goals over 50 yards and three (Justin Tucker, Graham Gano and Daniel Carlson) are four-for-four. The point is, Sanders has to make some of these. The larger points is the special teams …
9. … continue to have problems. Two aforementioned plays in the third quarter continued that narrative with the missed field goal. A fake punt where a snap to short back Clayton Fejedeem came up short. A 25-yard punt return put Minnesota at the Dolphins’ 49-yard line. Throw in Minnesota punter Ryan Wright’s 73-yard punt that reversed the field in the first quarter and it was another day the special teams lost their battle. For a team with injuries, special teams needs to win some of these days.
10. Next week: Steelers at Dolphins. It’s the lone prime-time game that’s scheduled for the Dolphins and the plotline is the obvious one. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium and it’s a complicated return. Flores’ 24-25 record with the Dolphins was better than the roster deserved or the organization wanted in the case of his first tanking season. His larger problems were simply getting along with people. He fired more coaches in a shorter span than any Dolphins coach, starting with his offensive line coach four practices in. He then made the Dolphins not only part of the lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination but exposed the team’s desire to tank by saying owner Steve Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss and it also tampered with a big-time quarterback who was clearly Tom Brady. Welcome back?
News
Dalvin Cook comes up big late as Vikings top Dolphins 24-16 in his Miami return
MIAMI GARDENS — Dalvin Cook had another memorable game at Hard Rock Stadium, but this time it took him awhile to get started.
The Vikings running back and Miami native scored on a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the game to secure a 24-16 win Sunday over the Dolphins. Before that, Cook had just nine carries for 17 yards.
Trailing 16-10, the Dolphins had a chance to drive for the winning touchdown with former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who had replaced an injured Skylar Thompson early in the second quarter. But with 4:10 left in the game, Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle lost a fumble at the Minnesota 26 and Vikings safety Camryn Bynum returned it 15 yards.
Two plays later, Cook scored on his touchdown run for a 24-10 lead. Cook had come up big in four previous games at Hard Rock Stadium, one at Miami Central High School and three at Florida State. He finished Sunday with 77 yards on 13 carries.
The Vikings raised their record to 5-1 heading into a bye week.
On a day in which their offense had its share of struggles, the Vikings benefitted from three turnovers. Harrison Smith had an interception that led to a field goal on the final play of the first half. And in the fourth quarter, Smith forced the Waddle fumble that Bynum recovered and Patrick Peterson had an interception.
Otherwise, the Vikings had 10 three-and-out series on offense. They didn’t get a first down until the second quarter and were outgained 109-12 in the first quarter.
Still, the Vikings led 10-3 at halftime due Kirk Cousins throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. with 2:32 left in the half and Greg Joseph making the 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
The Dolphins were bogged down in the first half by penalties and they lost Thompson, who has been the third-string quarterback, to a thumb injury early in the second quarter. So in came Bridgewater, who has been the backup behind Tua Tagovailoa, out with a concussion. But Bridgewater was coming back from a concussion suffered the previous week against the New York Jets, so that’s why he didn’t start.
The Vikings took a 16-3 lead on Cousins’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen with 14:13 left in the game. However, Joseph missed the extra point.
That opened the door for a possible Dolphins comeback. But after the Gesicki 4-yard TD grab, Waddle lost the key fumble.
Bridgewater did throw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki with 1:24 left to cut the deficit to 24-16. But a two-point conversion failed and so did an onside kick.
Bridgewater completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two interceptions.
News
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside Vegetation Fire near Mall
A wildfire behind an Oceanside mall was quickly extinguished by firefighters on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke and flames appearing in thick vegetation near the Albertsons Shopping Center on Marron Road near Cienaga Place around 4:20 a.m., officials said.
Response teams identified the best way to access the fire through barrier walls and thick vegetation.
Firefighters from Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad put water on the fire and stopped its spread within 20 minutes of arriving, authorities said.
Full extinction took an extra hour due to heavy vegetation and debris that indicated the area was being used as a homeless encampment, officials said. A fire investigator stepped in to coordinate resources to remove hazardous debris. No injuries were reported.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses carted off with left heel injury, ruled questionable to return vs. Giants
Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses was carted into the locker room after suffering a left heel injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews with 2:16 to go, Moses fell to the ground while backpedaling and appeared in obvious pain before being attended to by trainers. Moses was able to hop off the field before being taken into the locker room on a cart and was ruled questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his helmet on.
Moses, 31, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason, stabilizing a position of need along the offensive line. Moses, who played for the New York Jets last season after a seven-year career with the Washington Commanders, has been durable, with his 118 straight appearances tied with the Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr. for the third-longest active streak among offensive linemen.
The Ravens are thin at tackle, with Patrick Mekari, Ronnie Stanley and rookie Daniel Faalele the only healthy players at that position. Veteran Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the season opener against the Jets.
Mekari replaced Moses at right tackle Sunday, meaning Stanley will likely see more playing time at left tackle. Stanley, who made his season debut last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been splitting snaps with Mekari, who sprained his ankle against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
This story will be updated.
News
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead misses Vikings game; Nik Needham among in-game injuries
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was out for the team’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Armstead, who has averaged more than five games missed over the past six seasons, was inactive for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in the offseason. He just missed another full week of practice dealing with his toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets, after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
Miami, on Saturday, elevated two offensive tackles from the practice squad, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith, to prepare for Armstead’s absence.
The Dolphins also still don’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Shell at left tackle, but in on Sunday, they were flipped with Shell at right tackle and Little at left tackle. Most of Little’s career experience is at left tackle, and Shell, before last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, had exclusively played right tackle in his career.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also among the Dolphins’ seven pregame inactives, which was expected after he was ruled out by coach Mike McDaniel early in the week through his recovery from a concussion on Sept. 29.
He and fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday. Bridgewater, after having limited practice reps throughout the week, was available as a backup to rookie starter Skylar Thompson and ended up having to come in. Bridgewater was in the protocol despite not being diagnosed with a concussion but being forced to exit due to ataxia witnessed by a spotter, an emphasis under the NFL’s Oct. 8 revision to concussion protocol.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was out Sunday against the Vikings, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, was available and receiving a bulk of Miami carries.
Cornerback Kader Kohou, who was already doubtful with an oblique ailment was inactive. While Miami was minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it got All-Pro Xavien Howard back after he missed the loss to the Jets. With Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Dolphins started Howard and Nik Needham.
Healthy Dolphins inactives were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Miami defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was questionable with a foot injury, is available.
For the Vikings, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was among pregame inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an illness. The other Minnesota player that went in questionable, running back Alexander Mattison, is available.
In-game injuries
Aside from Thompson making his early exit, the Dolphins had defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Trey Flowers and Needham and Keion Crossen head to the locker room in the first half.
Needham had a cart come onto the field to take him off the field. He has been ruled out.
Ogbah had a back injury but returned in the second half.
Flowers, who sustained a foot injury, and Crossen, who left right before halftime with a knee injury, were both ruled out to start the second half.
This story will be updated.
News
Yankees try to turn page with Gerrit Cole on mound in do-or-die Game 4
Maybe this isn’t the exact moment the Yankees envisioned when they signed Gerrit Cole to be their ace nearly three winters ago, but it’s close. Anything less than a World Series is considered a disappointment for the Yankees and the club signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract to help them win World Series championships.
But the Yankees have to get to the World Series first and in order to do that they need a win in Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night.
Cole will be on the mound at Progressive Field to try and extend the series against the Cleveland Guardians one night after a gutting loss. The Yankees blew a 5-3 lead in Game 3 and Cleveland walked it off to take a 2-1 series lead. They need just one more to advance to the ALCS where the Houston Astros are waiting for the winner of this series.
Cole received the win in Game 1 allowing just one earned run in 6.1 innings and he’ll now try and repeat the feat to get the series back to New York. With the off day and the rain day he’s on full rest.
“Familiarity, probably,” Cole said Saturday when asked about the challenges of facing the same team twice in one series. “Familiarity and then, you know, if you run into somebody that’s hot, usually that spans the course of the series.”
Cole might have grown up across the country in sunny Southern California but it wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers or the hometown Angels that did it for him. He was a Yankee fan in Orange County and he always seemed destined to wear pinstripes. Cole now relishes the chilly October games because of what they represent.
But the pinstripes can be heavy and no one is immune to the scrutiny of playing in the New York market. Even Aaron Judge was booed at Yankee Stadium in Game 2.
The players that are the most revered are the ones who won in the postseason. Cole did not win in the postseason last year, lasting only two innings in the Wild Card Game against the Boston Red Sox. Fans questioned his ace credentials, which was a silly thing to do given his body of work. The veteran is 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 15 postseason starts. Those are some pretty strong bonafides.
But Cole made good on that contract in Game 1 and he has a chance to do so again in Game 4. The Yankees have to find a way to turn the page on the disappointment and it starts with Cole. He’ll be facing a hostile crowd and a lineup that will make him work for every out, but he’s the exact player the Yankees want on the hill in a do-or-die game like this.
“Just try to be indifferent to the environment regardless of where you’re at, really,” Cole said. “Prepare yourself for cheering at certain times when you’re at home and certain times when you’re on the road. And the main goal is always to cut through the noise and find your focus.”
News
Queen Sonja lauds Minnesota church’s century of Norwegian worship
Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.
“It’s extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.
Queen Sonja received a special greeting from Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, who presented the queen with a bouquet of red roses nearly as big as herself. Queen Sonja got down to eye level with the awestruck girl and told her, in English, that she had an identical red traditional bunad dress at home, before walking into the large stone church.
The congregation was founded in 1922, at the tail end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota that made the Twin Cities the “unofficial capital” of the Norwegian diaspora, said Amy Boxrud, the director of the Norwegian-American Historical Association.
Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives, though some stayed with the Church of Norway and others established different Lutheran synods.
Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches were moving to English, because attacks on foreign-language speakers spread across the United States in the World War I era.
“The group said, ‘We’ll talk American English every day, but we need our hearts’ language when we praise God,” said the Rev. Gunnar Kristiansen, the current pastor to a flock of about 200 families.
EARLIER: QUEEN SONJA MEETS WITH MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ.
Within a few years, Mindekirken was the only one of five dozen churches in Minnesota still worshipping in Norwegian, he added.
That made all the difference to Kirsti Grodahl, who was 11 when she emigrated to Minneapolis in 1962 from the fjord-side village of Frei in Norway with her parents and siblings. She started going to church at Mindekirken a week later, sometimes on foot.
“It was just so comfortable,” she said. She made her first friend there, who had arrived two years earlier, and she raised her two children to speak Norwegian, too.
Grodahl still regularly attends Sunday services at Mindekirken, and particularly enjoys the coffee hour that follows the two services, one in English and one in Norwegian.
“Dad baked a lot of bløtkake for this church,” she recalled, referring to the traditional soft cake that her father had perfected as a baker in Norway. “It’s a place you always feel it’s your home.”
Standing in line Sunday morning with her two daughters and dozens of other congregants before service started, Karen Liv Mjlølhus Cardwell said her father started worshipping here in 1929, when he emigrated to Minnesota.
“It’s like coming home to family,” Mjlølhus Cardwell said.
And to have that continuity of culture and worship celebrated today by Queen Sonja and the presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, the Most Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, brought tears to the eyes of Mindekirken council president Jeannette Henrikssen, whose parents migrated in the late 1960s.
“It’s very moving that we still hold service in Norwegian,” she said. “It’s a testament to the determination and sheer stubbornness of those Norwegians, and the love and connection they wanted to uphold.”
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
