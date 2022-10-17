On a whim, Jess Wade hit her first Wikipedia page five years ago. It was a biography of Kim Cobb, an American climatologist who, despite several scientific accolades, had never been written on the popular online encyclopedia.
Kyle Lowry’s ability to orchestrate without dominating a key to Heat’s new loaded lineup
From the perspective of Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat are blessed with a dominant point guard who doesn’t have to dominate the ball.
That may never be more true with Kyle Lowry than this season, now that the Heat also are expected to feature Tyler Herro in their starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
That’s three playmaking facilitators beyond Lowry.
So with all of that having been in the pipeline and apparently now in the starting lineup heading into Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, why exactly was there the need for Lowry at the cost of Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa (not to mention a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract) a year ago?
For precisely, Spoelstra said, moments such as this, with Lowry able to control again without dominating the ball.
“I think that’s an important aspect of Kyle, and his genius, as a basketball player,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat continuing their week of practices at FTX Arena.
“Particularly now, point guards coming into the league, they’re very ball dominant, and that’s not a criticism. That’s how the game has gone, that point guards are learning how to control the game and dictate the game with the ball in their hands, making the decisions, pick-and-rolls over and over and over.”
Lowry, by contrast, came into the NBA in 2006, has played alongside his share of ball dominant guards and teammates.
“Kyle has proven over the course of his career he can be that ball-dominant guard, and get everybody organized,” Spoelstra said. “Or he can literally play extensive minutes off the ball, and still be really effective.”
Spoelstra cited the Raptors’ 2019 NBA title as an example.
“That championship year with Toronto, he was almost a two-guard, because that’s what he probably sensed and felt, and their coaching staff, that other guys need the ball in their hands,” Spoelstra said of Lowry stepping aide to allow Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and others to flourish with the Raptors.
“And he easily shifted. And I think that just puts a great luxury. And he also has that innate feel for when he needs to be on the ball or when he can feel like, ‘Alright, these guys need to play and they need to feel comfortable,’ or, ‘I need to get the ball here.’ “
Even last season, when solid play during the regular season was compromised only by time away from the team due to a family matter, Lowry closed 10th on the roster in usage rate, the percentage of a team’s plays used by a player when he is on the floor. Last season, Lowry’s usage rate was 18.2, compared to 27.8 by Herro, 26.0 by Butler, 24.8 by Adebayo.
As a matter of comparison among NBA point guards, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young was at 34.4, Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant at 33.1 and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry at 32.0.
Spoelstra has confidence in Lowry, 36, determining when to defer and when to dominate.
“And I think that will be important, because we have a lot of firepower, we have a lot of versatility that we can go to,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat apparently removing the more passive catch-and-shoot elements of Max Strus or Duncan Robinson from their starting equation (both with lower usage rates last season than Lowry).
Considering there only was a single game during the preseason when Lowry, Herro, Butler, Adebayo and Caleb Martin – the presumptive opening-night starting lineup – took the opening tip as a unit, a learning curve remains in place.
But to Spoelstra there is no better instructor to set the table and spread the opportunities than the player he calls QB1, also with faith in his players to know when to allow QB1 to run the show.
“Of course, like any good player in this league, they’re going to feel more comfortable when the ball is in their hands,” Spoelstra said of his other starters. “And this team, as we move forward, I challenge them to get more comfortable and more efficient and more effective and find different ways to impact the offense when the ball’s not in their hands.”
()
George Floyd’s family angry at Kanye West — RT Games & Culture
Kanye West sparked a backlash by questioning the cause of death of George Floyd, a black man whose 2020 death in police custody sparked a wave of social unrest in the United States. Floyd’s relatives are now considering legal action against the hip-hop star, according to their lawyer.
Appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast on Sunday, West claimed that Floyd died of fentanyl poisoning, rather than the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out… They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said, apparently suggesting that Floyd was forcibly given the drug.
After the podcast host warned West about being “beware of this” the rapper then asked if his interview would even be published, claiming that the “Jewish media blocked me.” He has already been suspended from several social media platforms for posting a series of anti-Semitic tweets earlier this month, saying he was going “death con 3 about jews” and accusing them of creating a cancel culture. West also sparked controversy recently by making an appearance at this year’s Paris Fashion Week wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter.”
In response to West’s claims, Floyd’s family is now considering legal action against him, according to family attorney Lee Merritt. In a tweet on Sunday, he claimed that questioning Floyd’s cause of death “undermines and diminishes the fight of the Floyd family.”
While traces of several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in Floyd’s system during the autopsy, the official reason for his death was determined to be cardiorespiratory arrest caused by Chauvin kneeling on his neck for eight minutes. . Official findings indicate that Floyd had been deprived of oxygen, which led to brain damage, heart failure and ultimately death.
Chauvin, a 46-year-old Minneapolis Police Department veteran who had been on the force for 19 years, has since pleaded guilty to causing Floyd’s death and was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, murder third degree and second degree manslaughter. . He is currently serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison.
Floyd’s arrest in May 2020 and subsequent death helped spark a wave of protests for racial justice not only in the United States, but in other Western countries as well. It also helped spawn the infamous Black Lives Matter movement, which staged protests that in some cases turned violent, killing dozens of Americans and causing billions of dollars in property damage.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Crash at popular Southern California taco stand kills one man, injures 12; driver arrested
A 26-year-old Pomona woman turned herself in to police more than an hour after allegedly crashing her car into a popular taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 others on Friday night Oct. 14, authorities announced.
The woman was driving eastbound on Holt Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. when, for reasons not yet known, she crossed the westbound lanes, onto the sidewalk and into the stand, which was on a dirt lot between the sidewalk and the parking lot. lot from a Cardenas market, Pomona police spokeswoman Aly Mejia said Saturday.
The market is between Erie and Dudley streets.
A large crowd had gathered at the taco stand, Mejia said.
Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was identified by the coroner on Saturday morning as the man who was killed. Police said they believe he lived in Pomona. Payan’s goddaughter told ABC7 the father-of-four picks up dinner at the taco stand.
Three other people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday night, Mejia said. As of Sunday, October 16, no update on the status of the victims was available, according to Mejia.
Nine other people were lightly injured and were taken by ambulance or private vehicle to hospitals, she said.
The speed limit on Holt is 35 mph in that area, Mejia said, and investigators were working to determine how fast the woman was driving.
She immediately fled after the accident, Mejia said. Pomona Police K9 units assisted in the search for the woman, along with officers from the Claremont and Montclair Police Departments.
Eventually, the woman surrendered to an officer at the scene, Mejia said, adding that the woman lived near where the accident happened. She was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while driving a vehicle with gross negligence and hit-and-run with death or injury, Mejia said on Sunday.
His name has not been released by Pomona police. It is not known whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.
No children were hospitalized as a result of the accident, although there were children on the stand who fell and suffered scratches, Mejia said.
Staff writer Quinn Wilson contributed to this story.
California Daily Newspapers
Jess Wade wrote 1,750 Wikipedia biographies of women scientists
Wade had stumbled upon something she found troubling: Cobb was one of countless deserving women whose names — and long list of accomplishments — had yet to be chronicled on Wikipedia, the go-to site for about 2 billion people per month who search for information on individuals, ideas and topics large and small.
Wikipedia is “used by pretty much everyone,” Wade said. She realized that “despite being this incredibly important resource, it suffered from a lack of content, particularly about women, but also about people of color.”
She decided to take matters into her own hands.
Since 2017, Wade has written more than 1,750 Wikipedia pages for women and minority scientists and engineers whose accomplishments were not documented on the site.
Wade said there was still a lot of work to do.
Currently, only 19% of Wikipedia biographies in English are of women, according to WikiProject Women in Red, a group dedicated to addressing the gender gap at Wikipedia.
“Having people know who you are means you have more opportunities,” Wade said, adding that she wanted to “make sure people’s stories were out there and in the public domain.”
These children take a “bicycle-bus” to go to school. Residents line the streets and cheer.
Wade, a researcher at Imperial College London, focuses her work on Raman spectroscopy, a technique often used in chemistry to identify molecules, among other uses. She has received several awards for her scientific contributions, and her own Wikipedia page is solid with her many accomplishments.
Wade has made it her mission to correct gender and racial bias in the scientific community and to advocate for women in STEM, who make up just 28% of the workforce. Her activity on Wikipedia has been featured in the press, and she has written about her work in various publications, including the Washington Post.
“Wikipedia is a really powerful way to honor people who for a long time have been erased from history,” she said. “Not only do we not have enough women in science, but we don’t do enough to celebrate the ones we have.”
“We talk a lot about underrepresentation,” Wade added, “but not enough action as a result.”
Most nights, Wade sits at her desk for several hours, searching online for lesser-known and inspiring scientists. Potential subjects abound, she says.
“I never sat down and had no one to write about,” said Wade, who scours archived documents, scientific papers, journals and social media for notable people without a Wikipedia page.
These cities have turned parks into orchards where anyone can pick for free
She will often have 20 Internet tabs open at once, sifting through library archives and institutional sites to gather as much information as possible. Each profile takes a few hours to produce.
Since Wikipedia is meant to be an unbiased resource, Wade refrains from writing about anyone she knows personally, and she does not contact her subjects to gather further information.
Although it can be a tedious task, it is also fulfilling and educational.
“In the process, I learn so much science,” she said. “It’s a fun trip.”
About 15 biographies written by Wade have been deleted, including one on Clarice Phelps, a nuclear chemist credited with being the first black woman to help discover a chemical element.
Wade took to social media to vent her frustrations, write on twitter:
“Thanks to @Wikipedia editor who spent his Wednesday night tagging recent biographies I started for #WomenInSTEM not remarkable enough to be included in the encyclopedia. it is really constructive and useful work.
Wade fought for Phelps’ page to be restoredand finally succeeded.
“It’s really hard to get a public profile unless you have a big, shiny prize,” Wade said.
On Wikipedia, which is written collaboratively by self-proclaimed volunteers around the world, edits are approved or rejected by volunteer administrators, who use a set of notoriety criteria to determine which articles are worth publishing.
“You’re stuck in a spiral where you have to be doubly exceptional as a woman or a person of color to meet those requirements,” Wade said.
Wade is not alone in her work to make Wikipedia fairer. Emily Temple-Wood, 28, is also known for writing Wikipedia pages about women scientists.
Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, took note of their activism.
“Jess and Emily are part of a fantastic group of women making a big impact on the quality of Wikipedia content,” Wales told The Washington Post. “We are very excited to have a more diverse community and the people who contribute to it are heroes to me.”
Anusha Alikhan, vice president of communications at the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation — which hosts Wikipedia — wrote in an email to The Washington Post that the number of biographies about women is increasing, a trend the company is promoting.
“Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Jess Wade and other volunteer contributors, real progress is being made,” Alikhan said. “Over the past three years, the percentage of biographies on Wikipedia in English that deal with women has increased from 15% to 19%. It may seem like a small change, but that’s over 75,000 new biographies about women.
That’s partly because Wade wrote them, and partly because she taught other people how to write and edit them.
He started his career as a ramp agent. Now he is a pilot.
She hosts training workshops and Wikipedia “editathons” at conferences, schools, and universities, and has published on inequality in academia, including a recent article on black physicists and engineers, which she co-wrote with a group of scientists. She has also partnered with 500 Women Scientists, a grassroots organization that promotes inclusivity and accessibility in science.
Farah Qaiser is a member of 500 Women Scientists and participates in what the organization calls the “Wiki Wolfpack”. She got involved after reading an op-ed by Wade and fellow scientist Maryam Zaringhalam.
“It just blew my mind that Wikipedia is something I use often, and I never noticed this blatant gender bias,” said Qaiser, who is a Toronto-based scientist.
Wade has found other ways to advocate for greater accessibility to STEM, including publishing a children’s book called “Nano” last year, in hopes of sparking enthusiasm for science in young people. .
“We need to do more to make the process more transparent and fair for people,” she said.
What gives her the most joy, she says, is seeing the name of someone whose profile she created win a scholarship or prize. She called it her “happiest thing”.
“I really love seeing people being recognized and honored,” which, Wade said, “is made more possible by having a public profile on something like Wikipedia.”
With each biography she writes, she hopes to narrow the gap a little more.
“I am a tiny fish in a huge sea,” she says. “But I will continue to do everything I can to make science a more accessible and inclusive place.”
washingtonpost
South Korea and other countries where conscription is compulsory
They may be one of the most popular groups in history, but South Korea is not bending BTS rules. All seven members of the K-pop group will serve in the military as is mandatory in the country.
After their concert in Busan, the BTS Big Hit agency announced that the group would perform their military service, ending the debate that has been going on for more than a year.
“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to complete their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, now is the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” a- he said in the statement.
BTS member Jin, who turns 30 this year, will kick off the process after his solo release schedule ends in late October. “He will then go through the Korean government’s enlistment process. Other members of the group plan to perform their military service according to their own individual plans. The company and the members of BTS look forward to reuniting as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement read.
The announcement comes days after the country’s military suggested conscription of the group’s members for mandatory military duties was “desirable”. Lee Ki Sik, the military personnel administration commissioner, told lawmakers that it was “desirable” for BTS members to perform their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made nearly identical comments about BTS during a parliamentary committee meeting earlier.
But South Korea is not the only country where conscription is compulsory. We take a look at what the law says in the Asian nation and what other countries have similar rules.
South Korea
The South Korean Constitution states that “All citizens have the duty to defend their country”. The country is still at war with North Korea, which has prompted the two neighbors to step up their military prowess.
By law, every able-bodied Korean is required to start serving in the military from the year he turns 18 for at least 18 months. The age of entry into service depends on various factors – including education – but normally Koreans enroll no later than the year they turn 28.
Women are not required to perform military service, but they can enlist voluntarily in the army. Objection to military service, for any reason, is not permitted and will result in imprisonment.
In December 2020, the month in which BTS’ oldest member Jin turned 28, the South Korean government revised the country’s military law. This allowed top K-pop stars to defer their military service until the age of 30 if they received government medals for raising the country’s cultural reputation and request the deferment.
North Korea
Neighboring North Korea is the country with the longest compulsory military service. The men of the country must serve for 11 years and the women for seven years. It was voluntary for women until 2015 but was later made mandatory.
The country has a military policy first known as “Songun”, whereby the armed forces take precedence over the civilian population in claiming the country’s resources. The army is the engine of society.
Russia
Conscription is a legacy of the Soviet Union and continues to this day.
Conscription seasons are held twice a year in Russia – from April 1 to July 15 (spring) and from October 1 to December 31 (autumn). During these periods, men between the ages of 18 and 27, with no medical conditions or outstanding convictions, could be called upon to serve, reports AlJazeera.
After eight months of training, designated units are assigned to new conscripts. Compulsory service lasts for one year after which the soldiers become part of the military reserves.
In the midst of the war in Ukraine, the Russian media published compelling articles for their nationals: “Conscription events are not related to the special operation in Ukraine. However, the families remained skeptical.
The Russian military has always used conscription to ensure it has reserves with military training, the report says.
Read also: From ground troops to fighter jets, a look at the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, has always had military conscription. The law required 12 to 18 months of military service for men. Until the February 24 invasion, some men could defer military service.
In the aftermath of the conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine. A travel ban was imposed on men between the ages of 18 and 60; they were forbidden to leave the country. There are some exceptions such as men in poor health or fathers of three or more children.
Israel
Military service is compulsory for both men and women, according to the 1949 Israeli Security Services Law. After reaching the age of 18, citizens are expected to serve the forces, the only exception being ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israelis.
Men serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for three years and women for two years. This rule applies to all Israeli citizens, even abroad.
New immigrants are granted exemptions and medical reasons are taken into account.
Swiss
Military service is compulsory for men in Switzerland between the ages of 18 and 34; for women it is mandatory. The basic service lasts 21 weeks and training takes place every year.
In 2013, the country held a referendum on scrapping conscription, but more than 73% voted in favour. It was the third time Switzerland had held a vote on the issue.
The country is considering making military service compulsory for women due to a shortage of military personnel, according to media reports.
Norway
In 2015, Norway became the first European country to introduce compulsory military service for both men and women.
Norway introduced a conscription system in 1799, which was further strengthened in the 1814 Constitution. It would take more than 200 years for women to be included in the draft.
Brazil
Ten to twelve months of military service are compulsory in Brazil for 18-year-old men. Those who refuse to enlist may face suspension of their political rights, including the right to vote or run for office.
Soldiers receive a salary, food and housing – benefits that are very important to the country’s poor.
Iran
All males over the age of 18 must serve in the military for 18-24 months. While exemptions are granted for health reasons and for a man over 18 with a father over 60, those who refrain from joining the forces can face dire consequences. They could lose their civil rights, including becoming ineligible for government jobs and being banned from leaving the country, reports India today.
Iran had set up a buyout program for those over 35 by paying $10,000. But in January 2022, it was pulled following widespread public backlash.
Syria
Military service is compulsory for all Syrian men and those who fail to do so risk up to 15 years in prison.
In March 2011, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree to reduce military service from 21 to 18 months, according to BBC.
Eritrea
Single men and women must serve 18 months in the military in the Northeast African country. There have been cases of conscripted high school students. That’s not all. Service is often extended for years; some served indefinitely in the military.
In 2015, Amnesty International said: “Conscripts continue to be deployed in a range of civilian and military roles. The system therefore continues to resemble forced labour.
Other nations that have conscription are Cuba (two years for males between 17 and 28), Greene (nine months for males after they turn 19) and Turkey (six to 15 months for males over 2020) .
In 2016, Lithuania reinstated conscription which was dropped in 2008. It requires compulsory one-year military service for males between the ages of 18 and 26. University students and single fathers are exempt.
* This is not an exhaustive list
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
European Union imposes sanctions on Iran over anti-hijab protests
Luxemburg:
EU foreign ministers met on Monday to adopt sanctions on Iran, with several condemning the regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters, while stressing the need to revive a moribund nuclear deal with Tehran .
Diplomats told AFP that the sanctions list, approved by EU ambassadors ahead of the ministers’ meeting, contains 11 Iranian officials and four entities. They will be subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.
Among those targeted by the sanctions are “the so-called morality police, a word which is not really appropriate when you see the crimes committed there”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
The list was compiled before the latest dramatic turn of events in Iran: a deadly fire at Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, where the regime holds Iranian political prisoners, as well as dual nationals and foreigners.
The EU has been alarmed by the Iranian regime’s bloody crackdown on protests sparked by the death a month ago of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old detained by vice police who arrest prominent women wearing the Islamic headscarf inappropriately.
The protests have since turned into anti-regime street protests, with participants demanding an end to the mullah-led regime.
“When you see these terrible images of the prison burning, when you see peaceful people, women, men and, increasingly, young people and schoolchildren continuing to be brutally beaten, then we don’t cannot and will not turn a blind eye to this,” he added. said Baerbock.
She warned: “If this violence continues, more will follow.”
The diet ‘doesn’t work’
Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde said the sanctions targeted “those responsible for the crackdown on peaceful protests and in particular the murder of several women”.
“These will be sanctions against the security police, politicians and those who carried out the violence,” she said, calling the move “an important and welcome move.”
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was skeptical that EU sanctions would “harm” Iran, but said: “This regime may have worked for the past 40 years, but it doesn’t work now. And that’s why the European Union must take this decision as a first step now.”
The United States, Britain and Canada have already announced their own sanctions against Iran for ongoing rights abuses.
Tehran responded by accusing the United States of fomenting the anti-regime protests.
The developments came as hopes fade of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was torpedoed when then-President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew US support.
Over the past year and a half, the EU has coordinated its efforts, so far without success, to bring the United States and Iran back into full compliance with the agreement, which aims to curb the nuclear program Iranian.
“It makes sense (…) to reach an agreement with Iran, but there is only one side that is blocking and obstructing (…) over the past months and years — and it is Iran itself,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.
Iran also contributed to the ministers’ discussion on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Kyiv and a growing number of observers claim that Iran is supplying Russia with drones to strike Ukrainian targets, which Tehran denies.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would seek “concrete evidence” of Iranian drone use in Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Thybulle cousins, Johns Hopkins basketball’s Sidney and 76ers’ Matisse, thriving with defense-first mentality
During family reunions over Thanksgiving, cousins Matisse and Sidney Thybulle frequently competed against each other in games like hide-and-seek and Nerf gun battles.
One of those competitive moments occurred in video games where Matisse Thybulle, who is four years older than his cousin, used his knowledge to his advantage. When Sidney inquired how to pull off a “power slide” in Mario Kart, Matisse told his cousin that he had to hit the buttons in a specific pattern to call up a dialog box in which he had to type a certain password to acquire the special move.
None of it was true, Matisse admitted.
“He would sit there yelling, ‘It’s not working! I can’t get it!’” Matisse Thybulle said with a laugh. “And I would yell, ‘You’re not doing it fast enough!’ while I was just flying by him.”
Added Sidney Thybulle: “I had no idea how to do it. I kept asking him and Chloe [Matisse’s younger sister], ‘How do you do this? I keep losing.’ But he wouldn’t tell me. He kept giving me the wrong controls and stuff to mess me up.”
Now years removed from video game hijinks, the Thybulle cousins have found common ground in the sport of basketball. Sidney Thybulle is the projected starting center for the Johns Hopkins program and the reigning Centennial Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Matisse Thybulle is a shooting guard-small forward who was selected with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was named to the league’s All-Defensive Second Team in 2021 and 2022.
Basketball has fortified the already-strong family ties between the cousins.
“I remember being younger and going, ‘Damn, Matisse is so cool. I want to be like him,’” said Sidney, a 21-year-old senior. “So he’s definitely been a big role model in my life and someone I still look up to.”
Added Matisse, 25: “It’s inspiring and gratifying. It makes me proud not because of any influence that I may or may not have had, but I’m always proud of players who own their identity as defensive players and then do it better than everybody else, and it means even more to me when it’s my baby cousin who is doing it and doing it at a very high level.”
Sidney Thybulle’s father, Errol, is the older brother to Matisse’s father, Greg. The families usually reunited twice a year during summer vacations and Thanksgivings.
Matisse Thybulle described Sidney as a little brother and acknowledged there were times when he “tormented” his younger cousin.
“The age gap was enough that I could kind of use it to my advantage,” Matisse said. “It was always fun and playful. Whether it was or hide-and-seek, we were always competing at something, and I was leveraging my age and knowledge.”
When Matisse Thybulle began to get serious about basketball during his sophomore year of high school, he could no longer attend the family reunions and did not see Sidney and his younger sister, Grace, currently a sophomore forward on Yale’s basketball team, until Sidney’s high school graduation in Irvington, New York, in 2019.
By then, the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Sidney looked down at his 6-foot-5, 201-pound cousin.
“I saw Sid as this little, kind of chubby, super uncoordinated kid,” Matisse said. “And then I saw him, and Sid had become this colossal Greek god who is tall and handsome and coordinated and strong. This little kid I could manipulate at will was no longer, and I had to be humbled by this kid who was now bigger and stronger and smarter than me.”
Added Sidney: “I guess I did humble him a bit. Maybe got him back a bit for those days of Mario Kart.”
Defense has become the Thybulle cousins’ forte on the floor. Last winter, Sidney ranked second in the Centennial Conference in total offensive rebounds (82) and overall rebounds per game (7.3) and fourth in blocks per game (1.4).
In 2021, Matisse averaged career highs in both steals per game (1.6) and blocks per game (1.1) in just 20 minutes per game. Last season, he bumped his steals average to 1.7 and tied his rate of blocks to become the only player in the league to reach those marks.
Blue Jays coach Josh Loeffler said the Thybulle cousins share a rare tenacity on defense.
“I think that ability to just really change the game with the presence of defending is very similar,” he said. “They do it in different ways, but they are both gifted defensively. … I think players who are able to have that consistent defensive effort whether they’re scoring a lot or not are rare, and the two of them do it so consistently that I have to believe neither of them sees basketball as, ‘How many points can I score?’ and that’s not common.”
Sidney Thybulle said he and his cousin appreciate they can control how they play defense.
“I think it’s just a value we have intrinsically, and then we just apply it to the court,” he said, adding that he is trying to absorb his cousin’s ability of luring opponents into throwing lazy passes to teammates. “A lot of times, your shot might not be falling and the game might not be going your way, but one of the things you can control is your defense. I think we both know that and really appreciate that part of basketball and try to make it our own.”
The next step for Sidney Thybulle, according to Loeffler, is becoming more consistent, especially on offense. Thybulle averaged 7.9 points for the season but reached double digits in seven of his last 11 games last season.
“He’s still a work in progress in a good way, and it’s exciting when you have a very good player still developing,” Loeffler said.
The Thybulle cousins are in regular contact, and Sidney attended a pair of 76ers playoff games last season as his cousin’s guest. Several of Sidney’s teammates and Loeffler are fans of the 76ers and Matisse, which continues to surprise the latter.
“It’s funny to me because Sidney and me know each other as the kids who just used to mess with each other and play hide and seek and just be kids together,” Matisse said. “Now he’s grown up, and he’s in an environment where his peers look up to me, and I think that’s kind of fun for us as a family. We’re all like, ‘Can you believe that these guys think I’m cool?’ We can joke about that kind of stuff.”
Sidney Thybulle said his cousin is the pride of the Thybulle family.
“The fame or attention has never changed him,” he said. “He’s unapologetically himself ever since he got to the NBA, and I know that’s not the case for a lot of people. Just watching him handle himself with composure, it’s really so inspirational and speaks volumes for the person he is and the person he’s about to become.”
()
