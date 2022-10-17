Connect with us

Blockchain

Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms

Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms
Bitcoin News
  • The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency.
  • The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings.

Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.

According to the report, the North Korean hacking organization targets crypto asset companies by posing as executives. And contacting workers through email and social media. In an effort to acquire access to the company’s network and steal crypto assets.

Officials have urged people to take precautions against this kind of assault. By not storing private data keys online and by being wary of opening attachments in emails. Many people suspect the North Korean organization was behind the WannaCry ransomware assault in May of 2017. 

Luring Victims Through Job Postings

Microsoft claims the Lazarus threat group, which is supported by North Korea, is employing trojanized versions of legal open-source software to backdoor businesses across many industries, including IT, the military, and the entertainment industry.

Probably with the purpose of stealing digital assets and cryptocurrency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings on ‘Crypto.com.’ In order to target developers and artists in the crypto realm.

Since 2020, the hacker organization known as Lazarus has been conducting an operation they call “Operation In(ter)ception.” Which is specifically aimed at persons who work in the cryptocurrency business. During the month of August 2022, Lazarus was seen spreading Windows malware and macOS malware to unsuspecting IT professionals via fake job offers to seem to be from Coinbase.

Hacker Group Lazarus Targets Users Via Coinbase Job Posts

Blockchain

Quant (QNT) Price Skyrocket to 99% In a Month, Will It Continue?

Quant (Qnt) Price Skyrocket To 99% In A Month, Will It Continue?
Altcoin News
  • Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224.
  • QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16.

Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours. 

Quant Qnt Price Skyrocket To 99 In A Month Will
Quant (QNT) price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

At the beginning of the year, Quant’s price declined along with the entire cryptocurrency market. But since then, Quant has maintained consecutive price increases and now QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16, which is recorded on June 13.

Quant (QNT) Price Track

The altcoin Quant maintains a bullish streak with a 5th-day green candle. The price increase of Quant represents a move against the whole cryptocurrency market. Within a week, QNT’s price climbed by over 40%, and approximately 70% in the last 14 days. The price range indicates that the QNT price may rise to the $232.5 and $341.2 resistance levels.

On October 15, Quant’s rank on CoinMarketCap (CMC) was 30 and now QNT’s rank is 26, as per CMC. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a trading volume of $182,099,089. QNT is up 23.31% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $2,725,866,851. 

In addition, the recent price increase and the subsequent profitability of QNT holdings have led to a good sentiment among the token’s investors. Result of this, QNT has had a vast social impact during the previous few weeks. And the social volume of QNT has increased to its highest level over the last three months since the end of September.

Blockchain

Popular Investing App Stash Secures $52.6M in Debt Offering

Popular Investing App Stash Secures $52.6M In Debt Offering
38 mins ago |