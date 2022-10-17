Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms

The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency.

The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings.

Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.

According to the report, the North Korean hacking organization targets crypto asset companies by posing as executives. And contacting workers through email and social media. In an effort to acquire access to the company’s network and steal crypto assets.

Officials have urged people to take precautions against this kind of assault. By not storing private data keys online and by being wary of opening attachments in emails. Many people suspect the North Korean organization was behind the WannaCry ransomware assault in May of 2017.

Luring Victims Through Job Postings

Microsoft claims the Lazarus threat group, which is supported by North Korea, is employing trojanized versions of legal open-source software to backdoor businesses across many industries, including IT, the military, and the entertainment industry.

Probably with the purpose of stealing digital assets and cryptocurrency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings on ‘Crypto.com.’ In order to target developers and artists in the crypto realm.

Since 2020, the hacker organization known as Lazarus has been conducting an operation they call “Operation In(ter)ception.” Which is specifically aimed at persons who work in the cryptocurrency business. During the month of August 2022, Lazarus was seen spreading Windows malware and macOS malware to unsuspecting IT professionals via fake job offers to seem to be from Coinbase.

