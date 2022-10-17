Connect with us

Blockchain

MakerDAO Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here’s Why

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

For the first time since 2020, MakeDAO has crashed in its quarterly net income. The DAO is the autonomous community that governs the Maker Protocol. The project is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the lending and borrowing of crypto assets without a third party.

MakerDAO has just witnessed a drastic drop in its 2022 third quarterly revenue. The decline in its income is linked to a plunge in loan demand and some liquidations. However, despite the pathetic situation, the community has high expenses within the quarter under review.

A Messari analyst and co-author of ‘The State of Maker Q3 2022’, Johnny_TVL, gave insight regarding the situation. In his tweet, the analyst reported that the DAO experienced a revenue decline of over $4 million in Q3.

Further, he noted that the value dropped by 86% from the second quarter. Such a revenue loss for MakerDAO has been recorded in the community’s report in the first quarter of 2020.

Makerdao Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here'S Why
MakerDAO value statement. Source: Messari

Possible Reasons For Revenue Decline

According to the analyst, a few liquidations in the system spiked the revenue drop. Also, he mentioned that weak loan demand is a contributory factor.

The research analyst highlighted Ether and Wrapped BTC as the biggest earners of the protocol. However, he noted that they performed poorly in the third quarter. While BTC-based assets dropped by 66%, Ether-based ones plummeted by 74%.

Makerdao Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here'S Why
ETH grows by 3% on the chart l ETHUSDT on Tradingview.com

Usually, borrowers provide other crypto assets as collateral for DAI loans. However, the analyst noted a fall in the collateral ratio of MakerDAO from 1.9 to 1.1 within the same period last year.

Also, there’s a consideration of the expenses within the quarter, which are not flexible. The report indicated higher costs in Q3, which reached $13.5 million, with just a dip of 16% from the last quarter.

Makerdao Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here'S Why
Maker quarterly revenues. Source: Messari

Steps For MakerDAO Increased Growth And Expansion

MakerDAO is putting in a few steps for the growth and continued sustainability of the Maker Protocol. First, the DAO has focused on Real World Asset (RWA) backed loans. Following its goals, it launched its largest RWA-backed loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) in Q3 2022.

The collaboration with HVB is a win-win integration on both sides. The bank leverages the loan to increase its legal lending limit to create more expansion opportunities. The MakerDAO believes that more banks will follow after the smooth sailing of its partnership with HVB.

Currently, RWA-backed loans represent up to 12% of the total revenue for the Maker Protocol. The loan involves the creation of a vault with 100 million DAI tokens and comprises a new collateral type in the protocol. Also, it could yield additional revenue through vault stability fees from vault maintenance and DAI minting.

Additionally, the DAO has initiated steps to improve its return on assets held as collateral. For example, it drew an investment proposal of about $500 million in treasuries and bonds. The aim is to ensure the protocol gets additional yield associated with low risk.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Us University Adopts Cryptocurrency In The Curriculum
google news
Bitcoin News
  • She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition.
  • Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback.

Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.

She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Goldsmith Romero has said she would begin by posting a more casual idea on the agency’s website and soliciting feedback from the public. Previously dominated by institutions, she now sees “more retail investors” entering such markets.

Expanded Access to Retail Investors

Small-scale investors may be afforded more constraints and safeguards under the regulations. Moreover, if the agency treats them in a manner distinct from that accorded to big institutions. Thanks to the creation of a newly defined category.

Goldsmith Romero stated:

“You want to make sure that you can provide expanded access to retail investors but in a way that’s safe and affordable for them, which might look very different than how the institutions or how a high net worth individual might purchase.”

Several measures now making their way through Congress would provide the CFTC jurisdiction over the spot market or the marketplaces in which investors trade tokens directly with one another. Furthermore, this would make the CFTC the principal regulator for crypto trading.

Goldsmith Romero, who is the lead commissioner for the agency’s technology advisory group, noted that a new retail definition may be applied if the agency is evaluating restrictions — for instance – on the use of leverage by investors. She said that separating “household” investors from professionals by creating a separate retail-investor category may provide them with “more consumer protections, maybe more disclosures, written in a way that regular people understand.”

Recommended For You:

CFTC’s Control Over Stablecoins Should Be Strengthened, Says Gensler

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Electronics Giant Lg To Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
google news
NFT News
  • Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture.
  • Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties.

Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.

Magic Eden had amassed a 90%+ market share of the NFT marketplace on Solana. Resulting in a value of $1.6 billion in June. However, its dominance in the Solana market has been eroding fast in recent weeks. As both established and upcoming competitors successfully woo NFT traders with the promise of zero-royalty transactions.

Trying to Regain Lost Ground

Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the firm will be “joining forces” with Coral Cube. A marketplace and aggregator that facilitates the selling of NFTs with no commission taken. Users will have “the ability to determine what royalties on our platform will look like,” Magic Eden has indicated.

According to Magic Eden’s Head of Marketing and Content Tiffany Huang, the business would “protect” its brand by maintaining creator rights. In an apparent effort to have it both ways in a dynamic market, Coral Cube would also provide dealers with the option of selling NFTs without paying royalties.

Tokenized works of art, profile photographs, collectibles, and video game goods often have royalties determined by their authors between five and ten percent, independent of the blockchain network they were created on. In the eyes of proponents of NFT, it is an essential component of the Web3 value equation, since it provides long-term financial security for content producers.

Recommended For You:

Masters of the Universe NFT Collection Launched by Mattel

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Economic Secretary Wants The Uk To Become A Crypto Hub
google news

11 mins ago |