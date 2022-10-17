Connect with us

Blockchain

Meta’s Metaverse Has Added a Brand-New Feature to Its Avatars

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • This week, Meta opened and displayed a clip of all-new avatars, featuring feet.
  • Meta dropped their aim of 500K monthly active users by the end of the year to 280K.

Facebook’s predecessor, Meta, is still having trouble reaching its target market in the metaverse’s Horizon Worlds. This week, the firm showed a clip showing a brand-new avatar with legs, and it drew criticism for the presentation’s adequacy.

The huge social networking company Meta is having difficulty after trouble with their metaverse app, Horizon Worlds. The business reportedly displayed a prototype of the new graphical avatar presentation. That the platform will include in 2019 as part of its Connect address last week. The inclusion of legs connecting them to the floor. Which increased the metaverse’s sense of immersion, was one of the major enhancements in this area.

Meta Avatar Advances User Attraction and Engagement

The firm emphasizes that animation part was made with the use of instructive technology. Including motion capture, to highlight what would added to the app. In the future after the presentation, which left some viewers perplexed. Some of the fans who criticized the firm for spending the majority of the money on this without fixing the leg issue were incense these remarks.

Legs are not the primary issue Meta has with Horizon environments. The site is reportedly having trouble attracting new users and has dropped its target of amassing 500K monthly active users to 280K. According to a recent piece from The Verge. Even though the business claimed in February that the app’s structure included more than 10,000 worlds, just 9% of these worlds are visit more than 50 people.

Similarly, most users do not return after one month of browsing the site, indicating that users are becoming dissatisfied with what Horizon Worlds has to offer. However, it is not only normal users who are abandoning the platforms; Meta’s personnel are also departing.

According to business representatives, Meta’s metaverse plans are a “multiyear endeavor,” and the platform is constantly enhanced.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

More Pain Yet To Come

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Cardano (Ada) Price Analysi
google news

Cardano’s price started a major decline after it broke the key $0.4200 support. ADA could continue to move down unless it settles above the $0.50 pivot level.

  • ADA price is showing a lot of bearish signs below the $0.420 support against the US dollar.
  • The price is trading well below $0.400 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There are two bearish trend lines forming with resistance at $0.3700 and $0.3880 on the 4-hours chart of the ADA/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to move down below the $0.3500 support zone.

Cardano (ADA) Price Signals Bearish Wave

In the past few days, cardano’s price saw a steady decline from well above the $0.5000 level. The bears were able to push the price below the key $0.450 and $0.420 support levels.

The decline gained pace below the $0.400 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). A low was formed near the $0.3500 level and the price started a minor upward move, similar to bitcoin and ethereum. ADA price climbed above the $0.3620 and $0.3700 levels.

There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.4265 swing high to $0.3500 low. However, the price failed to continue higher and settled below $0.3800.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $0.3700 zone. There are also two bearish trend lines forming with resistance at $0.3700 and $0.3880 on the 4-hours chart of the ADA/USD pair. The first major resistance is forming near the $0.3880 zone.

Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.4265 swing high to $0.3500 low is also near $0.3880. The main resistance is now forming near the $0.4080 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). If there is an upside break above the $0.408 and $0.420 resistance levels, the price could start a strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $0.50 level.

More Pain?

If cardano’s price fails to recover above the $0.3880 and $0.400 resistance levels, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $0.360 level.

The main support is near the $0.350 level. A downside break below the $0.350 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.320. The next major support is near the $0.300 level.

Technical Indicators

4-hours MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.360, $0.350 and $0.300.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.3700, $0.388 and $0.408.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Dappradar Unveils Industry-First Cross-Chain Staking With Low Fees On Any Blockchain
google news
  • The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%.
  • Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services.

Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion. 

It’s been two quarters, and still, the cryptocurrency market is on a downtrend with some ups and down. Over the past 24 hours, the total volume traded on the cryptocurrency market has decreased by 99.93% to $477134.09.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $19,245 with a trading volume of $18,851,617,414. BTC’s price increased to only 0.50% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $369 billion. And Ethereum traded at $$1,306, which increased by around 1.62% in the last 24 hours. ETH holds a market cap of around $159 with a 24 hours trading volume of $7,869,773,615, as per CoinMarketCap.

Recent Happenings in Crypto Industry 

The cryptocurrency community is hardly trying many ways to bring the market to normal. As it, BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, introduced a spot Bitcoin private trust in August to expose its clients to the current Bitcoin price. 

On October 11, Google announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency as payment for its cloud services early next year by partnering with Coinbase. Coinbase will transfer its data-related applications from Amazon Web Services to Google as part of the agreement.

On the same day, the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) also introduced its custody service for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The bank will keep the private keys of its customers and provide accounting for their cryptocurrency holdings. This comes after BNY Mellon was appointed in March as the custodian of the cash reserves backing Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Recommended for you 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Terra Classic (Lunc) Massive Burn On Binance
google news

22 mins ago |