Minnesota election 2022: State Auditor

Liberal guests on Bill Maher’s comedy show downplayed the risk of nuclear escalation in Ukraine’s war with Russia for control of the Donbass region.

“These are tactical nukes – they’re just larger versions of what a conventional attack would be,” said Harvard-trained scientist and “science communicator” Neil deGrasse Tyson. He said on the October 15 broadcast:

Modern nuclear weapons don’t have the problem of radiation…it’s a different type of weapon than Hiroshima and Nagasaki…the way we used to worry about fallout and all that. What you really have to worry about is getting vaporized and after that, if you’re not vaporized, ripped apart by the shockwave. It’s a much bigger problem you’re going to have.

The rejection of nuclear weapons is very different from the opinion widely held during the Cold War. At the time, almost all officials and commentators recognized that any limited use of nuclear weapons would likely spiral out of control into devastating nuclear war, amid the emotion and danger of the crisis.

These days, deGrasse Tyson is an emotional supporter of President Joe Biden and a dependable progressive. For example, he supports much of the transgender ideology pushed by Biden. He now supports Biden’s policy of providing unconditional support for Ukraine – and several billion dollars in arms.

Public fear of nuclear weapons is problematic because these weapons were the basis of the Cold War stalemate of 1948-1991, he said:

Nuclear Weapons: Their very existence spawned the Cold War and held the world hostage for 60 or 50 years, it was. It was a parody in the history of civilization.

Nuclear weapons also distract from the damage done by non-nuclear weapons, such as World War II-style mass bombings, deGrasse Tyson said:

What I mean is there’s a reaction to the news that’s a bit out of proportion to what they’re actually doing. Because for example, we talk about Hiroshima and Nagasaki and you look at the death toll and it was nuclear weapons and everyone reacts. But wait a minute, a few months earlier in Tokyo, we had a nighttime firebombing that killed more people than the sum of those two atomic weapons… The fact is: why are we focusing our conversation on nuclear weapons when there are so many other ways war kills people… Outlaw War!

The direct conflict between Russia and the alliance of Ukraine and the United States concerns the territory – the Crimean peninsula, plus the provinces of Luhansk and three other districts of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine .

Russia is simultaneously offering to broker a deal – while threatening to use nuclear weapons – amid Ukraine’s use of devastatingly precise US weapons.

However, US and Ukrainian leaders reject negotiations amid Russian threats of nuclear war. The Washington Post reported on October 11:

Privately, US officials say… they have ruled out pushing or even pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table. They say they don’t know what the end of the war will look like, how it might end or when, insisting it depends on Kyiv.

“It’s a decision for Ukrainians to make,” a senior State Department official said. “Our job now is to help them be in the best military position on the battlefield…for the day they choose to go to the diplomatic table.”

And Ukrainian officials now say they are less eager to negotiate than ever, given their recent battlefield successes and Russia’s attempted illegal annexation.

On Oct. 7, Biden joked about Russian battlefield casualties to American weapons — such as the Excalibur satellite-guided artillery shell – and threatened Russia with nuclear attacks if it started using nuclear weapons against Ukrainian forces.

Destruction of Russian equipment near Lake Solonets in Kherson Oblast after being hit by a Ukrainian Excalibur 155mm guided artillery shell.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9unDjU5Q0h — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) October 15, 2022

A growing number of US and European officials suggest the war can be used to topple Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Some liberals are urging Biden to strike back with nuclear-armed Putin.

“We need a response insofar as [Putin] go in that [nuclear] direction,” TV host Michael Smerconish told Maher.

“It feels like an escalation,” Maher replied.

“That’s right,” Smerconish replied, adding:

I don’t know how you avoid that. The alternative – just keeping your powder dry – you can’t. Biden’s word would be completely worthless… and NATO’s word… To me, that reminds me a bit of a failure to bomb the tracks going to Auschwitz-Birkenau [Nazi death camps] when we got intelligence that said, “These are the atrocities that were being committed against the Jews.” So if you saw nukes move into position [against Ukraine]and we have this capability, and they were going to be launched on Ukraine, how could you not act?

“Maybe it’s the right thing [for Americans] die for Donbass province being on one side of this [Russia-Ukraine] border… Is that what you want the average American to say? Maher replied

Smerconish replied

I want the average American to say we’ve all professed “Never again!” Here is an example that may not be based on religion, but it is that kind of scenario. So, do we think so or not?

Crimea’s status is a key issue in the war, in part because Russia views it as a Russian province and vital to the security of its coastline along the Black Sea. The peninsula saw three years of brutal battles during the Russian War to survive Nazism. In the 1850s, Russia defeated a naval invasion of Crimea by Britain and France.

Yet the United States supports Ukraine’s claim to own the Crimean Peninsula, which was captured in 1783 by Catherine the Great from the Turks.