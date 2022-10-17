Privately, US officials say… they have ruled out pushing or even pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table. They say they don’t know what the end of the war will look like, how it might end or when, insisting it depends on Kyiv.
Minnesota election 2022: State Auditor
Julie Blaha
- Age: 52
- Party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party
- City: Ramsey
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
Minnesotans deserve an auditor who knows the goal of oversight is to protect your freedom to make local decisions. Since 2019, we’ve found over $4 million in local government fraud, prevented over $549 million in budget errors through audits, brought over $23 million in tax funds into compliance, increased state investment holdings by over $30 billion and expanded the reach of our audits by $20 billion. I led these accomplishments by keeping a laser focus on local government effectiveness.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I’ll continue to hold those who spend taxpayers’ dollars to the highest level of fiscal integrity, and protect Minnesotans’ freedom to make local decisions. I’ll work to expand our oversight by increasing our expertise in school audits and by implementing new audit technology. I’ll continue to build our investigations team that’s increasingly in demand by law enforcement. And I will always follow the evidence over politics to make decisions in the best interest of all Minnesotans.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I focus on local government, a level that does not have the luxury of endless fights. Even in divisive times, local governments must get things done – otherwise the water shuts off, safety nets break down and none of us get out of our driveways in the winter. By focusing attention on local successes as intently as on where we can improve, I have worked to show Minnesotans what we can, and do, accomplish together. While that approach may not always get headlines, it does improve the tone.
Why does Minnesota need an elected state auditor? The Republican push for a constitutional amendment to end the Office of the State Auditor has gone quiet over recent years, due to my work to rebuild relationships and demonstrate the value of focusing on local government. An elected auditor is directly accountable to Minnesotans – which is good because Minnesotans expect an auditor to protect oversight from partisanship, bias and personal agendas. It makes sense Minnesotans have control over who protects the decisions they make closest to home.
- Website or contact information: www.blahaforauditor.org
Ryan Wilson
- Age: 42
- Party:Republican Party
- City:Maple Grove
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m the founder and former CEO of a Minnesota-based clinical trial auditing firm that I grew into a global leader. In doing so, I helped medical device companies bring their life-saving products to patients across the world. As an experienced business owner, a married father of five and a lifelong Minnesotan I understand the value of a dollar and the importance of a transparent government that is accountable to taxpayers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?As State Auditor I’ll fight waste, fraud and abuse of your tax dollars. I’ll ensure local governments are empowered with better data. I’ll share best practices across communities so we can benefit from each other’s successes. I’ll implement programs, like my Support Our Schools Plan, to empower local decision-makers with better data as they craft solutions to help our kids learn. I’ll work to protect our safety-net programs from fraudulent schemes that deprive those in need of critical services.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?I’ve spoken with thousands of Minnesotans; they’re tired of partisanship and want a State Auditor who will protect their hard-earned tax dollars, and like an umpire, “call balls and strikes.” Auditor Blaha has bragged about being glad she can utilize the office for her partisan and progressive politics. I have no interest in political favors and agendas. My administration will stay focused on creating a culture of transparency and accountability in government, regardless of the party in power.
Why does Minnesota need an elected state auditor?Our state founders designed the office to serve as a voice for Minnesotans who want to ensure their governments are good stewards of their tax dollars. This office is accountable directly to the people. We have a long tradition of state auditors who have stood up on behalf of Minnesotans, calling out waste, fraud and abuse. This office only works well when it’s held by an experienced leader who understands its full scope and breadth and is willing to act to protect tax dollars.
- Website or contact information: [email protected]
Nuclear war in Ukraine? Not much, says Biden Ally
Liberal guests on Bill Maher’s comedy show downplayed the risk of nuclear escalation in Ukraine’s war with Russia for control of the Donbass region.
“These are tactical nukes – they’re just larger versions of what a conventional attack would be,” said Harvard-trained scientist and “science communicator” Neil deGrasse Tyson. He said on the October 15 broadcast:
Modern nuclear weapons don’t have the problem of radiation…it’s a different type of weapon than Hiroshima and Nagasaki…the way we used to worry about fallout and all that. What you really have to worry about is getting vaporized and after that, if you’re not vaporized, ripped apart by the shockwave. It’s a much bigger problem you’re going to have.
The rejection of nuclear weapons is very different from the opinion widely held during the Cold War. At the time, almost all officials and commentators recognized that any limited use of nuclear weapons would likely spiral out of control into devastating nuclear war, amid the emotion and danger of the crisis.
These days, deGrasse Tyson is an emotional supporter of President Joe Biden and a dependable progressive. For example, he supports much of the transgender ideology pushed by Biden. He now supports Biden’s policy of providing unconditional support for Ukraine – and several billion dollars in arms.
Public fear of nuclear weapons is problematic because these weapons were the basis of the Cold War stalemate of 1948-1991, he said:
Nuclear Weapons: Their very existence spawned the Cold War and held the world hostage for 60 or 50 years, it was. It was a parody in the history of civilization.
Nuclear weapons also distract from the damage done by non-nuclear weapons, such as World War II-style mass bombings, deGrasse Tyson said:
What I mean is there’s a reaction to the news that’s a bit out of proportion to what they’re actually doing. Because for example, we talk about Hiroshima and Nagasaki and you look at the death toll and it was nuclear weapons and everyone reacts. But wait a minute, a few months earlier in Tokyo, we had a nighttime firebombing that killed more people than the sum of those two atomic weapons… The fact is: why are we focusing our conversation on nuclear weapons when there are so many other ways war kills people… Outlaw War!
The direct conflict between Russia and the alliance of Ukraine and the United States concerns the territory – the Crimean peninsula, plus the provinces of Luhansk and three other districts of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine .
Russia is simultaneously offering to broker a deal – while threatening to use nuclear weapons – amid Ukraine’s use of devastatingly precise US weapons.
However, US and Ukrainian leaders reject negotiations amid Russian threats of nuclear war. The Washington Post reported on October 11:
“It’s a decision for Ukrainians to make,” a senior State Department official said. “Our job now is to help them be in the best military position on the battlefield…for the day they choose to go to the diplomatic table.”
And Ukrainian officials now say they are less eager to negotiate than ever, given their recent battlefield successes and Russia’s attempted illegal annexation.
On Oct. 7, Biden joked about Russian battlefield casualties to American weapons — such as the Excalibur satellite-guided artillery shell – and threatened Russia with nuclear attacks if it started using nuclear weapons against Ukrainian forces.
Destruction of Russian equipment near Lake Solonets in Kherson Oblast after being hit by a Ukrainian Excalibur 155mm guided artillery shell.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9unDjU5Q0h
— BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) October 15, 2022
A growing number of US and European officials suggest the war can be used to topple Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Some liberals are urging Biden to strike back with nuclear-armed Putin.
“We need a response insofar as [Putin] go in that [nuclear] direction,” TV host Michael Smerconish told Maher.
“It feels like an escalation,” Maher replied.
“That’s right,” Smerconish replied, adding:
I don’t know how you avoid that. The alternative – just keeping your powder dry – you can’t. Biden’s word would be completely worthless… and NATO’s word… To me, that reminds me a bit of a failure to bomb the tracks going to Auschwitz-Birkenau [Nazi death camps] when we got intelligence that said, “These are the atrocities that were being committed against the Jews.” So if you saw nukes move into position [against Ukraine]and we have this capability, and they were going to be launched on Ukraine, how could you not act?
“Maybe it’s the right thing [for Americans] die for Donbass province being on one side of this [Russia-Ukraine] border… Is that what you want the average American to say? Maher replied
Smerconish replied
I want the average American to say we’ve all professed “Never again!” Here is an example that may not be based on religion, but it is that kind of scenario. So, do we think so or not?
Crimea’s status is a key issue in the war, in part because Russia views it as a Russian province and vital to the security of its coastline along the Black Sea. The peninsula saw three years of brutal battles during the Russian War to survive Nazism. In the 1850s, Russia defeated a naval invasion of Crimea by Britain and France.
Yet the United States supports Ukraine’s claim to own the Crimean Peninsula, which was captured in 1783 by Catherine the Great from the Turks.
#Ukraine: A Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled gun was destroyed by Ukrainian precision counter-battery fire in #Kherson Oblast. It appears that the Excalibur and similar 155mm ammunition are increasingly being put to good use by Ukrainian forces. pic.twitter.com/EHZbEXfuke
— 🇺 Ukrainian Weapon Tracking (@UAWeapons) October 12, 2022
COVID boosters for kids, predict surge – NBC Chicago
New COVID reminders for children could begin as early as this week in the Chicago area.
Already, Illinois health officials have approved new booster doses for children as young as 5 years old.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
Chicago’s top doctor says new bivalent vaccines for children as young as 5 could start Monday
Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which were previously only available to 12-year-olds and more.
In a Thursday morning interview with NBC 5’s Lauren Petty, Arwady stressed that the new COVID booster available for children as young as 5 is key to preventing a possible surge in the coming months.
“Everyone gets [the booster] that’s how we’re going to hopefully stay out of trouble here this fall and winter,” she said.
Arwady also said she expects shooting to begin in the Chicago area as soon as this week.
Learn more here.
Illinois health officials approve bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children 5 and older
Updated COVID-19 booster shots were recently authorized to include children as young as 5 years old, and Illinois health officials are backing expanded access by aiming to boost protection against new strains of the virus.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control turned on the eligibility expansion on Wednesday. Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday that the new access range comes at a critical time in Illinois.
Learn more here.
Chicago’s top doctor predicts ‘we’re going to see a surge of COVID’ this winter
As has been the case for the past two years, the United States could see another surge of COVID-19 this winter as colder weather pushes people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission increase.
Chicago’s top doctor said that while she hasn’t seen anything really scary on the horizon yet, she thinks cases will increase this winter. But how serious would the anticipated potential surge be?
It depends on some factors, like if another omicron-like mutation occurs and new variants emerge.
Learn more here.
What should you eat when you have COVID? Over a dozen foods to boost your immune system
If you’ve ever had COVID, you probably know what to do if it happens again, including drinking plenty of fluids, getting enough rest and, if needed, taking over-the-counter medications for temporary relief.
Depending on the severity of your disease, you may be prescribed Paxlovid – the only recommended antiviral pill to treat the disease – advised to take monoclonal antibody therapy or take another route. If you’re infected, regardless of what treatment you’re taking, doctors say it’s important to fill your body with nutrient-dense foods.
Learn more here.
How Worried Should You Be As BA.5 Dominance Drops, New COVID Variants Rise?
While BA.5 remains the most prominent variant of COVID-19, accounting for 67.9% of the country’s coronavirus cases, its dominance appears to be diminishing as other omicron subvariants increase in number.
Chicago’s top doctor said she was “a little concerned” about the change in variants during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week, which comes ahead of the winter season, a time of year that has historically seen some of the biggest COVID surges.
Learn more here.
“It’s more important than ever to do this,” Chicago’s top doctor says of new COVID reminder
As the cold sets in, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stressed the importance of staying healthy ahead of the holidays, saying, “You can get your COVID vaccine and your flu shot, and get one in each arm if you want. It’s more important than ever to do that.”
Arwady said any increase in COVID cases could potentially cause serious strain on the healthcare system if the flu season is bad and noted his concern for children is increasing with RSV cases already rising among populations. younger.
“We are already seeing a large increase in respiratory viruses in the broad sense, even before the flu has taken hold in earnest,” she said. “We see our pediatric hospitals filling up with children admitted with RSV and other childhood viruses.”
In a Thursday morning interview with NBC 5’s Lauren Petty, Arwady stressed that the new COVID booster available for children as young as 5 is key to preventing a possible surge in the coming months.
“Everyone gets [the booster] that’s how we’re going to hopefully stay out of trouble here this fall and winter,” she said.
Learn more here.
EU imposes sanctions on Iranian morality police, minister says
Iranian law enforcement and a number of local police chiefs have also been targeted ‘for their role in the brutal suppression of protests’, a statement said after EU foreign ministers endorsed the move. at a meeting in Luxembourg.
Information Minister Issa Zarepour has been listed for his alleged responsibility for shutting down the internet after the protests began.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU “cannot and will not turn a blind eye” to the crackdown in Iran. “It is also clear that if this regime continues to hit its people in this way, there will be other targeted sanctions packages against those responsible,” she said.
In the statement, the EU condemned “the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters. It is unjustifiable and unacceptable. Iranians, like everywhere else, have the right to demonstrate peacefully and this right must be guaranteed in all circumstances.
Tommy Dorfman and others praise Hailey Bieber’s joint photo Selena Gomez
In late September, Hailey set the record straight on her relationship with Justin before they tied the knot in 2018, which has long been a topic for fans following their whirlwind romance. (Earlier that year, Selena and Justin called it quits after dating for nearly eight years).
“When he and I started dating or something, he was never in a relationship, at any time,” Hailey said on a Sept. 28 episode of the show. Podcast Call Her Daddy. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”
The model added, “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole it. It stems from the fact that they wished he would end up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish for whatever you want, but that’s just not the case.
Hailey also noted that she’s spoken to Selena since she and Justin got married, explaining that she not only respects her “a lot,” but shared that
“there is no drama, personally.”
Democrat Abigail Spanberger skips debate after pushing trans extremism
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing parents who don’t affirm children’s transgender identities to jail.
In a statement on Sunday, Vega said Spanberger abruptly backed out of the scheduled debate, noting that she came on the heels of being beaten in conservative media for transgender extremism.
“The reports of Abigail dropping out of the debate this week are disappointing,” Vega said. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally accepting every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is afraid to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”
“Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia’s parents an answer,” she continued. “Does she support throwing parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture? And when will Abigail rescind her best surrogate endorsement for her campaign? She campaigned with her three days before the surrogate proposed sweeping legislation. Instead of registering for Virginia’s parents, Abigail apparently decided to show up and hide until Election Day. Virginians deserve better.
My exit on @spanbergerva07 dropping the debate to avoid questions about his campaign’s support of jailing parents for non-compliance with woke liberal culture. pic.twitter.com/6bNV5s29Ih
— Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 16, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger previously campaigned with Virginia State Delegate Elizabeth Guzman after he proposed “felony charges for parents who do not affirm their declared gender identity. child”.
“Guzman plans to introduce legislation that would change the definition of child abuse to include parents who are unwilling to ‘affirm’ their child’s gender identity or declared sexual orientation. Parents who do not conform to the gender ideology would be called by Child Protective Services (CPS),” he reported. “On October 11, Spanberger, however, was campaigning with Guzman with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in Prince William County, Virginia.”
.@SpanbergerVA07 was campaigning TWO DAYS AGO with the woman who is introducing legislation that would make it a crime for parents not to say their child is transgender. ⬇️⬇️⬇️
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 14, 2022
Spanberger later told Breitbart News that she did not support Guzman’s bill after saying she was “proud to have Delegate Guzman’s support for my campaign.”
“I do not support this legislation, and it has no way forward in the General Assembly. It’s unclear how this bill actually intends to help transgender children and their families, which is what we should be focusing on,” she said.
2 northwestern Indiana counties under winter weather advisory, up to 3 inches possible – NBC Chicago
Two counties in the Chicago area are subject to a winter weather advisory on Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.
Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under a 4 p.m. advisory Monday through midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say a period of “heavy, wet, wind-driven snow” is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches of snow, especially those away from Lake Michigan.
But the advisory warns of some uncertainty surrounding the forecast.
“There is a higher than normal degree of uncertainty with the snow forecast,” he said. “If the snow is less intense than expected or remains to the east of the area, then little or no snow accumulation would occur.”
Either way, commuters in the area should be prepared for the potential for slippery and dangerous road conditions.
According to the NWS, a mix of rain and lake-effect snow in the afternoon could also create showers in other parts of the Chicago area.
Already on Monday morning, the NWS reported some of the first snow flurries of the season.
For those worried about snow accumulation, however, a combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure no snow accumulation occurs in the Chicago area.
NBC Storm Team 5 said Monday will be windy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.
However, the wind chill will make things feel more like winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow showers of the season.
According to the NWS, the average date that Chicago sees its first traces of snow usually falls around October 31.
The first trace of snow on record in the city occurred on September 25, according to the NWS, and the last occurred on December 5, 1999.
If traces of snowfall are detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first snowflakes of the season.
However, in 2021, Chicago didn’t see its first trace of snowfall until November 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall – defined by NWS as a tenth of an inch of snow or more – did not occur. until December 28, 2021, the last first measurable snowfall in recorded history.
For the latest details, keep visiting the NBC 5 app throughout Monday.
