News
Minnesota elections 2022: New Brighton races
NEW BRIGHTON RACES
MAYORAL
Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Accessible, responsive, and transparent leadership resulting in a record of positive impact in my first mayoral term. 30 years of success across private, public, civic, and nonprofit sectors; executive leadership with the world’s largest companies and committed community volunteer with schools, boards, business community, and entrepreneur advisor.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? TRANSPARENCY— Develop and execute data-driven decisions and actionable plans communicated with benchmarks and dashboards; COMMUNITY—Deliver meaningful engagement and solutions for an inclusive municipal government that welcomes our diverse community; HOUSING—Advocate for policies to support all residents at all stages of life and income levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government must: serve resident and business needs (e.g., public goods/services such as fire, police, emergency response, roads, water, sewer, licensing, parks/trails); provide stability via a legal and social framework; and lead budget transparency, strategic scorecard accountability and pursue new opportunities (e.g., economic development).
- Website or contact: VoteKariNT.com, [email protected], and @VoteKariNT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
Glenn R. Kluthe
- Age: (No answer given)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a 52-year resident of the City of New Brighton. I have lived in my home for 30 years. I’ve been active in many civic organizations. including President of the New Brighton Jaycees for 2 years, receiving a Minnesota Jaycees Award for Excellence in Planning. I’ve been a leader in many youth organizations.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize in-person community input before major redevelopment decisions, increased accessibility to City Council and Commissions, keeping taxes at responsible and affordable levels that don’t drive residents from the City.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The City is responsible to provide a safe, low crime, affordable place for residents to live, with safe streets and pedestrian friendly street crossings. Also to attract new businesses for residents for work and entertainment, while incentivizing existing businesses to remain in the City, by keeping taxes reasonable, and friendly zoning codes.
- Website or contact: glennkluthe4nbmayor.com
CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE (ELECT 2)
Graeme Allen
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve had the honor to serve as a New Brighton Councilmember since 2018. I’ve served on the Public Safety and Economic Development Commissions. I’m a former Board member of the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation and currently, Community Partners with Youth. I have a track record of listening and bringing people together to find solutions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Ensure we continue our excellent city services. Supporting and maintaining our Public Safety Department. Retain existing businesses and encourage others to establish themselves here. Continue efforts that preserve the environment and help reduce our climate impact. Work with state and county elected officials on local issues.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To maintain and provide high quality services, (water, public safety, infrastructure, etc.). To listen to, and act on behalf of residents on policy, spending decisions, and planning for the future.
- Website or contact: AllenForNB.com
Emily Dunsworth
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Since 2018 I have served on New Brighton City Council. As an attorney, I have exceptional analytical, research, and listening skills. I am able to ask hard questions and make informed decisions without personal interest. I strive to make local government transparent, accessible, and inclusive for all residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are building a stronger New Brighton through creating a stronger sense of belonging and community through ensuring all residents have their voices heard, responsible future financial planning and fiscal responsibility, proactive planning for economic growth, and engaging our Department of Public Safety to create a safer city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary role of local government is to create a better future for its residents, regardless of personal interest. It must engage all its residents and listen to their needs to make responsible decisions and policies that position the city to be thriving and resilient now and into the future.
- Website or contact: emilydunsworth.com
Kathy Hanson
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I HAVE OWNED AND OPERATED A SMALL BUSINESS FOR THE LAST 14 YEARS. IN MY EXPERIENCE AS A BUSINESS OWNER, I HAVE LEARNED TO BE A GOOD LISTENER AND PROBLEM SOLVER FOR MY CUSTOMERS. I BELIEVE I CAN DO THE SAME FOR THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. I CARE ABOUT THE CITY I LIVE IN.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I WOULD WANT TO ADDRESS THE 2040 PLAN. NEW BRIGHTON IS A SUBURB NOT AN URBAN CITY. THERE IS AN IMBALANCE OF MULTI-UNIT HOUSING BEING PREPOSED. WE ARE NEARING 40% OF OUR HOUSING UNITS BEING MULTI-UNIT. CONCERNS WOULD BE TRAFFIC, CRIME, STRAIN ON OUR RESOURCES (PUBLIC SAFTY, SCHOOLS). COST ASSOCIATED WITH REBUILDING OUR CITY.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? MY RESPOSIBLITY WOULD BE TO REPRESENT THE INTERESTS OF THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS. COST OF LIVING. BASIC NEEDS MET – STREETS MAINTAINED/ PARKS/ PUBLIC SAFETY. BETTER COMMUNICATION WITH THE CITIZENS OF NEW BRIGHTON.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Gina Bauman
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I served on the City Council for 12-years. My background is in finance, managing multi-million dollar projects. I have a record of standing for the residents of New Brighton to protect them from out of control spending and prohibitive laws and regulations that have had a negative effect on property values and the simple enjoyment of living here.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Spending-Council continues to ignore high inflationary costs that residents already incur. Preliminary 8% tax levy is slated for approval. 2040 Comp Plan-Excessive multi-unit housing has taken precedent over residents/businesses concerns. Public Safety-Crime in general has escalated. I will collaborate with and support our public safety department.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide core services (public safety, clean water, infrastructure maintenance) with fiscal responsibility. Promote business growth to reduce residential tax burden. Facilitate trustworthy 2-way communication with residents. Eliminate redundant programs already covered by other levels of government. Eliminate divisive social engineering boondoggles.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
News
5-1 Vikings off to best start since 2016, have two-game lead in NFC North
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The season isn’t even half over, and the Vikings already have a two-game lead in the NFC North.
“That’s amazing, man,’’ defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said after Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
At 5-1, the Vikings are off to their best start since they also were 5-1 in 2016. They lead the division over Green Bay, which lost 27-10 Sunday to the New York Jets to drop to 3-3. They also have the tiebreaker over the Packers, having beaten them 23-7 in the Sept. 11 opener.
“That was the first thing we circled, win the division,’’ said Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. “That was going to be big. We got the lead. We got to stay where we’re at, not jump ahead. Take everything as a new approach, every week as a new approach. If we take it like that, I think we’ll be just fine.”
The Vikings are entering their bye week, so they will have some extra time to celebrate. But they vow to get back to business before facing Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 30.
“I feel good, but we definitely got a lot of work to do.’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks. “But I’m feeling confident. I’m going to take this much-needed break and get back to it.”
The Vikings have won four straight games, all by close margins. Last season, they lost numerous close games.
“Very much the inverse of 2021,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I would walk off the field after we had lost (then) and say, ‘We’re playing so well.’ … And somehow, some way we lost, but we were playing at a very high level. This year I’m saying, ‘Gosh, we can play better, but we won.’ It’s just kind of an inverse, and I’ll take this any day.”
STAYING HYDRATED
It was 86 degrees Sunday at kickoff with the humidity at 55 percent. But that didn’t seem to affect the Vikings too much.
“Heat was a little sweaty,’’ Kendricks said. “We had our work cut out for us on defense, but I didn’t think about it.”
It helped matters that the Vikings made a big deal leading up to the game about players staying hydrated.
“Monday morning, we showed up for our weight-room session after the Bears game (on Oct. 9), and our strength coach says (to get in the) sauna and steam room this week, get in multiple times to start to acclimate and be hydrating now, not Friday night or Saturday night,’’ Cousins said.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the medical staff had a good plan in place. He knew going in that it would be hotter on the Vikings’ sideline than on Miami’s.
“Their sideline is completely in the shade, and you’re looking at probably a 25-degree difference,’’ O’Connell said. “It was all about hydration. … It was an entire week-long process of making sure those guys were understanding what we were going to run into.”
SAFETIES WORKING TOGETHER
Entering Sunday’s game, Camryn Bynun said he and fellow Vikings starting safety Harrison Smith had made an agreement.
“We talked to each other,’’ Bynum said. “We said we’re going to trade off on turnovers. I’m going to give him one, and he’s going to give me one.’’
And that’s what happened. Late in the second quarter, Bynum made a hit on Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle, and it resulted in Smith getting an interception that led to a Greg Joseph field goal. Then with 4:10 left in the game, Smith had a hit on Waddle that forced a fumble, which Bynum recovered and returned 15 yards to the Minnesota 41. Two plays later, Cook scored on a pivotal 53-yard run for a 24-10 Minnesota lead.
“It was time we started putting a stamp on things and he did, and I did,’’ Smith said of the turnovers.
On the interception, both Smith and Kendricks went for the ball. It bounced around a few times off both players, including off Kendricks’ head, before Smith ended up with it.
“Eric and I, we were kind of fighting each over for it,’’ Smith said. “Luckily, we kind of both stuck our hands under (the ball) to keep it alive.”
BRIEFLY
Cornerback Patrick Peterson, a native of nearly Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had an interception late in the fourth quarter in just the second game of his 12-year career he played in South Florida. … Rookie Ryan Wright had a 73-yard punt, the longest of his career. … With D.J. Wonnum out due to an illness, undrafted rookie edge rusher Luiji Vilain was active for the first time in his NFL career and saw some early action on defense. … Inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo, and safety Theo Jackson.
News
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it. | COMMENTARY
It appeared the Ravens reached rock bottom four weeks ago when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns to blow a 21-point lead and lose to the Miami Dolphins.
And then came Sunday, a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.
This setback isn’t at the bottom of the barrel, but underneath it. The Ravens managed a new trick Sunday: they out-uglied the Giants.
It was embarrassing, even pitiful at times, because the Ravens controlled the game for more than three quarters and then, with a 20-10 lead after Lamar Jackson 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews early in the fourth, allowed New York to score 14 straight points.
It was reminiscent of the Miami game, but at least the Dolphins have wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was reminiscent of the Buffalo game — which the Ravens lost when they allowed 20 unanswered points — but at least the Bills have quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
But the Giants? They have a quarterback named Daniel Boone, or Daniel Jones or something like that. And he led them on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that pulled New York within three points with 6:01 remaining.
And then it got really ugly. The fifth-year quarterback got an early snap from rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one he had no chance of handling, and then he made a bigger mistake by rolling to his right and throwing back to the middle of the field to fullback Patrick Ricard.
The pass was picked off by Julian Love and returned 27 yards to the Ravens’ 13. Four plays later, Barkley scored to put the Giants ahead, 24-20, with 1:43 remaining.
Two plays later, Jackson failed to secure the ball while dropping back for a pass and was stripped by rookie outside linebacker Kayvan Thibodeaux. The Giants recovered it at the 13-yard line.
Game over.
“Yes, we stopped ourselves a lot — a lot of missed opportunities out there, especially in the red zone,” said Jackson. “I feel like we should’ve put more points up. Little hiccups here and there. We’ve got to fix those because that’s making the difference in our game.
“We’re just messing up ourselves. We can’t let that happen. The mistakes happen in practice and shouldn’t happen in the game. But it’s a part of NFL football. We try to overcome it, sometimes it happens.”
This loss will be hard to overcome. I’ve seen Jackson after playoff losses before, but this was different. Never has he seemed so mentally drained.
And then there was left tackle Ronnie Stanley, viciously slamming his helmet into the bench soon after Jackson fumbled. He has had his share of disappointments before but has never been so demonstrative.
Jackson should be at a low point. The fumble was somewhat understandable but the interception, thrown back across his body with a lead to protect, was just a boneheaded play, one that he has gotten away with several times this season.
He should know better. Jackson is in his fifth season and he’s trying to get a new contract that would make him the highest paid player in the NFL. That play is unforgivable.
It would be OK to blame Jackson if it weren’t for the ugliness exhibited by the Ravens overall. They had 10 penalties for 74 yards, including four false starts. They had an illegal formation penalty to nullify what was a first down with 3:09 left to make it third-and-6. Jackson threw the interception on the next play. Those penalties are blamed on the coach.
“That shouldn’t happen. They were shifting with a move call of some kind; there’s no reason [for that]. We practice that all the time; we practice that constantly. Our defense does it. It shouldn’t happen,” said Harbaugh.
“That’s the biggest story for us, is winning the game at the end of the game. Making the plays that need to be made, and not making the errors that cost you an opportunity to win the game.”
Harbaugh tried to give credit to the Giants, but let’s not go overboard. New York has a new coach and their players are on a mission to show that their former coach was the problem, not them. The Giants are a tough bunch, but they entered the game with the No. 23 ranked offense and the No. 26 ranked run defense, allowing 131.1 yards a game.
The Ravens’ offense pushed them around, finishing with 406 total yards and 211 rushing. But they lost because Jackson, who hasn’t played well in three weeks, overthrew wide receiver Devin Duvernay on two possible touchdown passes in the second and third quarters, and Andrews in the second as well.
They lost because they have two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who aren’t fast and have to maul receivers. The result is what we saw Sunday in crunch time, when Peters’ interception was called back because he grabbed wide receiver Darius Slayton and was called for pass interference. Barkley scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
At this point, there are a lot of questions to be asked about this team. Are they in good physical shape after three second-half collapses? Why can’t they cover and why do teams find so many holes between the linebackers and secondary in crunch time? Playoffs? Let’s not mention that word for a while.
After the game, the Ravens said the usual right stuff about winning and losing as a team and putting this loss behind them as they prepare for Cleveland.
But they might not beat Cleveland either. The Browns have a good offensive line, a strong running game and a very athletic defensive front. They have some players who easily could star on other teams.
Because of the storied tradition of playing great defense in Baltimore, the Ravens have a history of winning ugly.
This losing ugly won’t stand.
()
News
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook returns to Miami, gets big welcome, scores key TD
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored on a 53-yard run late in Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium, there was pandemonium in suite 214A.
That’s where about 40 of Cook’s family members and friends watched Minnesota’s 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. They came to see the Miami native play the first game of his six-year NFL career in his hometown.
“I was waiting for it the whole game,” Cook’s mother, Varondria White, said of her son’s touchdown run that gave the Vikings a secure 24-10 lead with 3:15 left. “We were very excited about it. Everybody was jumping up and down. I was standing on a chair.”
Until then, the game had been a struggle for Cook, who had just nine carries for 17 yards before his big run. But Cook, who finished with 13 carries for 77 yards, insisted he never was frustrated about his slow start running the ball.
“We were winning, so I didn’t really care,” he said.
But his mother did.
“I was frustrated,” White said. “I’m a mother so I feel like my kid should get every carry. But I’m glad he finally got in the end zone in his hometown.”
It was a big day for Cook’s supporters. It started with a family tailgate party outside the stadium that began at 8 a.m. and featured seafood rice, chicken wings, chicken sausage and baked beans. And after the game, White said those who were in the suite got to visit visit with Cook and take pictures.
“Incredible. Amazing. Awesome,” she said of the day.
Cook agreed it was a heck of a day.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I got away from Minnesota for a few hours from that cold weather. It’s always big coming back. I had some youth up there from (Miami’s) Optimist Park, they were up there in the stands. I got to see them, my mom, my grandmother, cousins, sisters, all of them were out there, my brother.
“It was good seeing them out there and just seeing the smiles on their faces when I walked through the tunnel right there (before the game). That was a moment that will always play in my head for the rest of my life. It’s something I’ll cherish, especially since we got the win. So it was everything that I dreamed about.”
Cook called the touchdown “just a normal run” and said after he got into the secondary it was just “me and the safety.” But it didn’t look that normal since he threw the ball into the stands after he scored.
“I’m so happy for Dalvin having that run to help kind of pull away at the end,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Great to have him be able to come back here to where he’s from and just make a crucial play to help us win the game.”
Cook said there were so many Vikings fans in the stands Sunday that it “felt like a home game.” His mom estimated “hundreds” of fans came out just to see Cook play in his hometown.
Although he got off to a slow start, Cook was able to continue his tradition of coming up big in games at Hard Rock Stadium. Previously, he played one game at the stadium for Miami Central High School and three for Florida State. His team won each game, and Cook scored a touchdown in each.
“For some reason, he’s going to score on this field,” White said. “He’s not going to be denied on this field. He knows it’s his hometown, and he’s going to score.”
News
Rochester linemen, mechanics return from Hurricane Ian recovery aid trip
When Category 4 Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida, six Rochester Public Utilities workers packed up and hit the road. The Rochester staff joined roughly 40 other Minnesota lineworkers in a weeklong effort to restore power to Florida communities after the storm pummeled through.
“Our end goal is just to try to get people’s power back on,” said Chad Peterson, one of the RPU linemen who was sent out for the mutual aid response. “We know the convenience of electricity and the inconvenience of when you don’t have electricity.”
On Sept. 28, the day Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Peterson embarked on a 30-hour road trip with RPU linemen Bjorn Olson, Tom St. Marie and Colton Kostner, and mechanics Luke Wilder and Ray Papenfuss to Bartow, Fla., an inland city southeast of Lakeland, Fla..
There, Peterson said his crew — composed of workers from Rochester, New Ulm and Elk River — replaced broken power line poles.
“They had 12,000 (electric) meters, and when we showed up, 11,300 of the meters were out,” he said. “(The damage) was very similar, to use an example, of last December — we had a tornado go through the south side of Rochester. It was very similar to that.”
In his nearly 14 years with RPU, Peterson has worked on mutual aid efforts in the Minnesota towns of Owatonna and Shakopee, but this was his first time leaving the state to help.
“We’re all going there to just help out and get power back on,” Peterson said. “But it’s also a really cool experience for us as linemen to see other ways that people do their job and just work with other people from all around the country.”
While Peterson said receiving appreciation from the Bartow community meant a lot, spending time away from home was difficult.
“The hardness of it, us leaving our families — I have a wife and three kids,” he said. “Leaving my wife to do all the kids’ sports and stuff, it was probably harder on my wife than it was me. That kind of opened my eyes up to that, and I really appreciated that side of my family for helping out.”
Now back home, Peterson said it was cool how lineworkers from all around the country came together to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.
“The entire country, even though how screwed up things are right now, all the linesmen come together … to come to Florida,” he said. “We don’t know their voltages and stuff like that or their system, but yet we can all come together for one common task, and it just all works out.”
News
As Ravens running backs rise and fall, Kenyan Drake is latest to break out: ‘We’re all kind of getting our speed up’
After a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Ravens running back Kenyan Drake didn’t think much about his individual effort.
Drake enjoyed his best game with Baltimore, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries — even outperforming Giants superstar Saquon Barkley (22 carries for 83 yards, touchdown) — but none of that mattered to him as the Ravens blew another second-half lead.
“It’s a team game,” Drake said. “So any individual accolade is on the back burner when it comes to the ultimate goal, which is winning the game.”
Still, Drake’s performance shouldn’t be ignored. With J.K. Dobbins limited after his knee tightened up Sunday and Justice Hill out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury, Drake became the first Ravens running back to rush for 100 yards this season. In fact, entering Sunday, a Baltimore running back had exceeded 100 rushing yards just four times since the start of the 2020 season.
Drake’s stellar performance was a result of his speed and ability to take advantage of the gaps created by the Ravens’ offensive line, which paved the way for 211 rushing yards on an average of 8.8 per carry.
“[Drake] did a good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He hit some runs, made some plays where he had to bounce one way or the other, front side or back side, [and] hit some downhill runs.”
On Drake’s second carry of the afternoon, he burst through a huge gap and ran untouched 30 yards for a touchdown to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead. The Giants had just 10 men on the field during the play, but Drake still created 22 yards over expected based on the blocking and positioning of defenders, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
With under three minutes to go in the second quarter, center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Patrick Ricard created enough space for Drake to break loose for another 30-yard gain that he finished with a violent stiff-arm at the Giants’ 34-yard line.
“I was running through holes, and I wasn’t getting touched until the second level, so you have to give your hats off to the boys up front,” Drake said.
Drake pointed out that the Ravens took advantage of the Giants crowding the line of scrimmage, noting that the offense gave “a lot of jet sweep looks to spread them out thin.”
After rushing for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns and catching 55 passes for 428 yards the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, Drake signed with Baltimore in August to serve as depth behind Dobbins and Gus Edwards as they worked their way back from season-ending knee injuries.
Drake himself is returning from a serious injury after fracturing his right ankle in December, but it hasn’t appeared to slow him down.
“I think every [running] back except for Mike Davis is coming off like a season-ending injury,” Drake said. “That’s just football, so we’re all kind of getting our speed up.”
After a relatively quiet start to the season, including being inactive against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, Drake took advantage of his opportunity Sunday to prove he can still be an important part of the Ravens’ rushing attack. When Dobbins’ knee “didn’t respond to the turf,” as Harbaugh said, limiting him to seven carries for 15 yards, it was up to Drake to carry the load.
After rushing for 70 yards in the first half, he made some big plays in the second, including a 21-yard gain in the third quarter that helped set up a 23-yard field goal. Although Drake had just 10 carries, he averaged 11.9 yards per attempt.
“It’s always [the] ‘next man up’ mentality,” Drake said. “I felt as good as I felt since my injury, and I want to continue to use that momentum moving forward.”
()
News
As Ravens fall apart again in 24-20 loss to Giants, frustrations mount: ‘It’s the story we’ve seen too much’
At some point Sunday afternoon, not long after recent history had repeated itself inside MetLife Stadium — another late lead, another collapse, another loss — the Ravens seemed to tire of repeating themselves.
They’d heard the same questions after their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, after their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and now, after a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, they were being bludgeoned by a familiar line of inquiry. What did they make of throwing away a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead? Was there a silver lining to being 3-3 despite having trailed for less than two minutes over their losses? What was the next step after another muted postgame team talk?
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey arrived at his news conference with earbuds in his ears, as if he wanted to blot out the noise. He said, “We’ll watch the film and then we’ll figure it out all Tuesday,” to one question, and he said, “We’ll watch the film and then we’ll figure out what we’re doing wrong,” to another, and then, after a beat of silence, he thanked reporters and left.
In the locker room, tight end Mark Andrews was asked the key to finishing. “Just finish,” he said, a phrasing he repeated in some way four times in a short media session. “We hurt ourselves today. We’ve just got to finish,” he said later, before grabbing his bag, the media scrum over, and heading for the team bus.
Even defensive lineman Calais Campbell, almost zenlike in his postgame ruminations, acknowledged his frustrations. “We’re emotional,” he said. “You pour a lot into it to be out there and be at your best and feel like you have the game won, and you give it away late in the game. It’s the story we’ve seen too much this year.”
It is the story of their season so far. On Sunday, the Ravens trailed for just 1 minute, 43 seconds — the final 1:43, as it turned out — and still lost. Two weeks earlier, they never trailed but still lost to Buffalo on a last-second field goal. Two weeks before that, they led Miami by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, trailed for 14 seconds total and still lost.
In a postgame tweet, Humphrey quoted Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity: “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” But it didn’t take a genius to see the Ravens were well on their way to a 4-2 start, to another week alone atop the AFC North, to a less ominous quote from one of their top players. After a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews, they led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens had been the better team all afternoon.
Then, well, they suddenly weren’t. A week after closing out the Cincinnati Bengals in an imperfect but stirring home win, the Ravens played as if they hadn’t learned their late-game lessons. The specifics of their collapse changed; their methods did not.
On offense, there were turnovers. Against Miami, the Ravens had failed on a crucial fourth-and-short in the decisive period. Against Buffalo, Jackson had thrown two fourth-quarter interceptions. Against the Giants and coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, calling the shots against Greg Roman’s offense for the first time, the damage arrived on back-to-back drives.
The Giants’ first takeaway was nearly avoided. On third-and-1, with the Ravens clinging to a 20-17 lead, Jackson pushed forward on a sneak for a first down. Only, there was a flag on the field: an illegal-formation penalty. The Ravens, penalized 10 times for 74 yards, had to start over at third-and-6.
Good turned to bad, and bad gave way to worse. Center Tyler Linderbaum’s shotgun snap arrived earlier than Jackson expected, and the ball skipped off his midsection and behind him. Jackson gathered the ball, turned upfield and, in a frantic decision, targeted fullback Patrick Ricard short of the sticks. He was better off not even trying. Safety Julian Love stepped in front of the pass for an easy pick, Jackson’s fifth interception in the past four games and the Giants’ first interception all season.
After running back Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard leap ended a 13-yard touchdown drive, the Ravens got another chance. Trailing 24-20, they needed a touchdown, not a field goal, as they had against Cincinnati. But they had Jackson, three timeouts and a Giants defense that had allowed about 7 yards per play all game.
That wasn’t enough. On Jackson’s first drop-back, he saw wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, playing an increased role with Rashod Bateman (foot) again sidelined, drop a catchable pass. On his second drop-back, he didn’t see Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux shed right tackle Patrick Mekari, playing a new role with Morgan Moses (heel) sidelined, and reach out to Jackson’s exposed right hand.
The ball was knocked loose, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s dive for it knocked it to Giants defensive end Leonard Williams. Five plays later, the game was over.
“We’re just messing up ourselves,” said Jackson, who finished 17-for-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with seven carries for 77 yards. “We can’t let that happen. The mistakes happen in practice and shouldn’t happen in the game. But it’s a part of NFL football. We try to overcome it, [but] sometimes it happens.”
The defense saved its worst for last as well. At halftime, the Giants had 90 yards of offense. They finished with just 238 total, and just 3.8 per play. But timely stops eluded the Ravens, just as they had against Miami, just as they had against Buffalo.
On the Giants’ first touchdown drive, quarterback Daniel Jones (19-for-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns) converted two third-and-longs, then turned a third-and-5 into a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The Giants’ second touchdown drive was a 12-play, 75-yard march that squashed whatever momentum the Ravens had earned from Andrews’ fourth-quarter touchdown.
“We knew where we were at right there,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We knew we had to go out and get a stop on defense, plus [the offense] got a score for us. We didn’t do that.”
The defense was always just a play away, especially in the fourth quarter. Just before Barkley scored the Giants’ go-ahead third touchdown, cornerback Marcus Peters had a third-down red-zone interception negated by a pass-interference penalty.
Even after Jackson’s second turnover in as many possessions, the Ravens still had a pulse. Barkley, bottled up all afternoon (22 carries for 83 yards), was stuck behind the line of scrimmage on a second-and-5 run — until he somehow spun free of Clark and eased himself down at the 1-yard line. Three kneel-downs later, and the game was over.
“That’s the biggest story for us, is winning the game at the end of the game” coach John Harbaugh said. “Making the plays that need to be made, and not making the errors that cost you an opportunity to win the game. So, we’ll regroup, we’ll go to work, and we’re going to find ourselves as a football team. That’s what we have to do right now — find ourselves as a football team.”
They have a week to get right. Sunday’s loss, like the other two this season, offered silver linings, from running back Kenyan Drake (10 carries for 119 yards) powering a ground game that amassed 211 yards (8.8 per carry), to a third straight sound defensive performance, to Moses avoiding a significant injury.
But momentum hasn’t yielded much this season, not with the Ravens undercutting every impressive win with a frustrating loss. They know they can be better. They’ve shown they can be better. But they haven’t been better for more than one Sunday in a row. Until they are, the questions will continue, and so will the frustration.
“We know how good we can be and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted,” Stanley said. “When you are your own biggest enemy, that’s really something that can frustrate anyone. We know how much talent we have on this team. We’re going to pull it together. That’s kind of the frustration that everybody has.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
()
Minnesota elections 2022: New Brighton races
Finding the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates Online for Free
Hela Cells
5-1 Vikings off to best start since 2016, have two-game lead in NFC North
An Open Letter to the Boss About the Benefits of a Social Media Campaign
Using a Lawsuit Settlement Loan As an Investment
Samsung S5600 Blade Vs Nokia N97 – Experience the Latest Inventions of Technology
The 3 Pillars of Success – The Next Great Advancement in Success Movement
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it. | COMMENTARY
Uses of a Two Way Radio
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing