Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”
She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades later.
“I thought there was no God, just torture and hatred,” Whirlwind Soldier testified during a Saturday event on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation led by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, as the agency confronts the bitter legacy of a boarding school system that operated in the U.S. for more than a century.
Now 78 and still living on the reservation, Whirlwind Soldier said she was airing her horrific experiences in hopes of finally getting past them.
“The only thing they didn’t do was put us in (an oven) and gas us,” she said, comparing the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries to the Jewish Holocaust during World War II.
“But I let it go,” she later added. “I’m going to make it.”
Saturday’s event was the third in Haaland’s yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative for victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools, after previous stops in Oklahoma and Michigan.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support the schools. The stated goal was to “civilize” Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, but that was often carried out through abusive practices. Religious and private institutions that ran many of the schools received federal funding and were willing partners.
Most closed their doors long ago and none still exist to strip students of their identities. But some, including St. Francis, still function as schools — albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.
Former St. Francis student Ruby Left Hand Bull Sanchez traveled hundreds of miles from Denver to attend Saturday’s meeting. She cried as she recalled almost being killed as a child when a nun stuffed lye soap down her throat in response to Sanchez praying in her native language.
“I want the world to know,” she said.
Accompanying Haaland was Wizipan Garriott, a Rosebud Sioux member and principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian affairs. Garriott described how boarding schools were part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo.
“First they took our buffalo. Then our land was taken, then our children, and then our traditional form of religion, spiritual practices,” he said. “It’s important to remember that we Lakota and other Indigenous people are still here. We can go through anything.”
The first volume of an investigative report released by the Interior Department in May identified more than boarding 400 schools that the federal government supported beginning in the late 19th century and continuing well into the 1960s. It also found at least 500 children died at some of the schools, though that number is expected to increase dramatically as research continues.
The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition says it’s tallied about 100 more schools not on the government list that were run by groups such as churches.
“They all had the same missions, the same goals: ‘Kill the Indian, save the man,’” said Lacey Kinnart, who works for the Minnesota-based coalition. For Native American children, Kinnart said the intention was “to assimilate them and steal everything Indian out of them except their blood, make them despise who they are, their culture, and forget their language.”
South Dakota had 31 of the schools including two on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation — St. Francis and the Rosebud Agency Boarding and Day School.
The Rosebud Agency school, in Mission, operated through at least 1951 on a site now home to Sinte Gleska University, where Saturday’s meeting happened.
All that remains of the boarding school is a gutted-out building that used to house the dining hall, according to tribal members. When the building caught fire about five years ago, former student Patti Romero, 73, said she and others were on hand to cheer its destruction.
“No more worms in the chili,” said Romero, who attended the school from ages 6 to 15 and said the food was sometimes infested.
A second report is pending in the investigation into the schools launched by Haaland, herself a Laguna Pueblo from New Mexico and the first Native American cabinet secretary. It will cover burial sites, the schools’ impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.
Congress is considering a bill to create a boarding school “truth and healing commission,” similar to one established in Canada in 2008. It would have a broader scope than the Interior Department’s investigation into federally run boarding schools and subpoena power, if passed.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 36A
House District 36A
Elliott Engen
- Age: 24
- Party: R
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I am a member of the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force, Great Lakes Panel Advisory Committee: Invasive Species, US Fish & Wildlife Service MOU Coalition, Resolute Ministry Board Contributor, Special Olympics MN, and have experience in the legal field assisting prosecutors. I believe in service over self.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Strengthen the economy and tackle inflation with family-focused tax relief. 2) Restore safety by supporting police and holding violent criminals accountable. 3) Excel education by addressing learning loss and mental health challenges caused by extended shutdowns.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Political division is being accelerated by self-interested politicians that gain traction by stoking outrage. In times like these, we need solutions, not noise. I’ll focus on serving the community instead of participating in outrage-politics.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-202-8702
Susie Strom
- Age: 35
- Party: DFL
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I will use my knowledge and experience to fully represent everyone in our community. As a mom, I will work to build a brighter future for our children. As a U.S. Army veteran, I will continue to serve our community and country. As an attorney, judge advocate, and former military prosecutor, I will work to keep our community safe and thriving.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My top priorities are putting money back into the pockets of Minnesotans, ensuring community safety and security for everyone, and building thriving communities by fully funding public schools, combating climate change, and making healthcare affordable and accessible.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will maintain honest and full communication with my colleagues and community, even when there are different perspectives on issues. There is a duty not to attack others or dismiss viewpoints simply because they differ from an official’s own; therefore, I will work collaboratively with others to build a better Minnesota for everyone.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-291-0439
Yankees hold off Guardians, 4-2, force Game 5 at Stadium
CLEVELAND — There were questions about whether the Yankees should start Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of their best-of-five games American League Division Series, but Aaron Boone went with the man to whom they gave a historic contract to pitch big games. It’s paid off twice. Cole fended off the scrappy Guardians Sunday night and kept the Bombers’ season alive with a 4-2 win at Progressive Field.
With the Yankees facing elimination, Cole gave the Yankees seven strong innings, holding the Guardians to two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run, Clay Holmes, the center of controversy after the Yankees collapsed Saturday night, worked around a walk to pitch a clean eighth inning.
The Yankees head back to the Bronx for the decisive Game 5 after evening the best-of-five game series at 2-2 with Sunday night’s win. The Bombers plan to start Jameson Taillon at the Stadium for the do-or-go home game. The Yankees improved to 14-9 in potential elimination games in the ALDS and 6-6 in such games on the road.
Cole came into this game having beaten the Guardians three times this season, including in Game 1 of this series. He also came in with a 1-3 record and a 3.91 ERA in five career starts in potential elimination games. His lone win was in the 2019 ALDS against the Rays when he was with Houston.
Guardians’ left fielder Steven Kwan, who reached on a fielder’s choice with one out in the third, scored on Jose Ramirez’ single. Josh Naylor crushed a 98-mile an hour fastball 405 feet to lead off the fourth and cut the Yankees lead to a run.
Cole got out of a jam in the second thanks to a nice double play turned behind him and again in the third he had to work around traffic. After giving up the homer to Naylor, Cole retired 10 straight before former Mets prospect Andres Gimenez lined a one-out single to center field and advanced to second on a Harrison bader fielding error. Cole came back and struck out Gabriel Arias looking at a 98-mile an hour fastball and pinch hitter Will Brennan swinging and missing on another fastball at 98.
Cole threw 110 pitches Sunday night and made the Yankees’ meager offense stand up.
Gleyber Torres led off the game with a single. He stole second and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s line drive.
Bader has three home runs since he was acquired by the Yankees, all in the last four games of this payoff series. Bader hit his second off Cal Quantrill in the second inning, a two-run shot that went 429 feet to left-center field. Bader is 4-for-14 in this season with four RBI.
Aaron Judge picked up his second hit of the series, beating out a ground ball to second for an infield single. He is 2-for-16 with nine strikeouts in this series.
The slugger, who is coming off a historic season, is not only facing the potential end of his season Monday night, but possibly the end of his time with the Yankees. The 30 year old who hit an AL and Yankee franchise record 62 home runs this season turned down an extension offer that would have been worth $230 million (including the 2022 season) before Opening Day. He will become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series and though he has said repeatedly he hopes to spend his entire career with the Yankees, he also said he will get to “talk to all 30 teams.”
That will likely include the Dodgers, the Giants, the Red Sox and even the Mets.
Both of Judge’s hits in this series came after Boone dropped him from the leadoff spot to No.2 in the lineup. Boone also made some defensive changes to his lineup Sunday night, sitting Isiah Kiner-Falefa after a disastrous night in the field Saturday. Boone said he felt that he was “pressing,” and unlike in the regular season not bouncing back from them. Instead, Boone moved Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been starting regularly in left field, to short stop and Aaron Hicks got his first start of the postseason.
Minnesota elections 2022: New Brighton races
NEW BRIGHTON RACES
MAYORAL
Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Accessible, responsive, and transparent leadership resulting in a record of positive impact in my first mayoral term. 30 years of success across private, public, civic, and nonprofit sectors; executive leadership with the world’s largest companies and committed community volunteer with schools, boards, business community, and entrepreneur advisor.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? TRANSPARENCY— Develop and execute data-driven decisions and actionable plans communicated with benchmarks and dashboards; COMMUNITY—Deliver meaningful engagement and solutions for an inclusive municipal government that welcomes our diverse community; HOUSING—Advocate for policies to support all residents at all stages of life and income levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government must: serve resident and business needs (e.g., public goods/services such as fire, police, emergency response, roads, water, sewer, licensing, parks/trails); provide stability via a legal and social framework; and lead budget transparency, strategic scorecard accountability and pursue new opportunities (e.g., economic development).
- Website or contact: VoteKariNT.com, [email protected], and @VoteKariNT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
Glenn R. Kluthe
- Age: (No answer given)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a 52-year resident of the City of New Brighton. I have lived in my home for 30 years. I’ve been active in many civic organizations. including President of the New Brighton Jaycees for 2 years, receiving a Minnesota Jaycees Award for Excellence in Planning. I’ve been a leader in many youth organizations.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize in-person community input before major redevelopment decisions, increased accessibility to City Council and Commissions, keeping taxes at responsible and affordable levels that don’t drive residents from the City.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The City is responsible to provide a safe, low crime, affordable place for residents to live, with safe streets and pedestrian friendly street crossings. Also to attract new businesses for residents for work and entertainment, while incentivizing existing businesses to remain in the City, by keeping taxes reasonable, and friendly zoning codes.
- Website or contact: glennkluthe4nbmayor.com
CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE (ELECT 2)
Graeme Allen
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve had the honor to serve as a New Brighton Councilmember since 2018. I’ve served on the Public Safety and Economic Development Commissions. I’m a former Board member of the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation and currently, Community Partners with Youth. I have a track record of listening and bringing people together to find solutions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Ensure we continue our excellent city services. Supporting and maintaining our Public Safety Department. Retain existing businesses and encourage others to establish themselves here. Continue efforts that preserve the environment and help reduce our climate impact. Work with state and county elected officials on local issues.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To maintain and provide high quality services, (water, public safety, infrastructure, etc.). To listen to, and act on behalf of residents on policy, spending decisions, and planning for the future.
- Website or contact: AllenForNB.com
Emily Dunsworth
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Since 2018 I have served on New Brighton City Council. As an attorney, I have exceptional analytical, research, and listening skills. I am able to ask hard questions and make informed decisions without personal interest. I strive to make local government transparent, accessible, and inclusive for all residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are building a stronger New Brighton through creating a stronger sense of belonging and community through ensuring all residents have their voices heard, responsible future financial planning and fiscal responsibility, proactive planning for economic growth, and engaging our Department of Public Safety to create a safer city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary role of local government is to create a better future for its residents, regardless of personal interest. It must engage all its residents and listen to their needs to make responsible decisions and policies that position the city to be thriving and resilient now and into the future.
- Website or contact: emilydunsworth.com
Kathy Hanson
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I HAVE OWNED AND OPERATED A SMALL BUSINESS FOR THE LAST 14 YEARS. IN MY EXPERIENCE AS A BUSINESS OWNER, I HAVE LEARNED TO BE A GOOD LISTENER AND PROBLEM SOLVER FOR MY CUSTOMERS. I BELIEVE I CAN DO THE SAME FOR THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. I CARE ABOUT THE CITY I LIVE IN.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I WOULD WANT TO ADDRESS THE 2040 PLAN. NEW BRIGHTON IS A SUBURB NOT AN URBAN CITY. THERE IS AN IMBALANCE OF MULTI-UNIT HOUSING BEING PREPOSED. WE ARE NEARING 40% OF OUR HOUSING UNITS BEING MULTI-UNIT. CONCERNS WOULD BE TRAFFIC, CRIME, STRAIN ON OUR RESOURCES (PUBLIC SAFTY, SCHOOLS). COST ASSOCIATED WITH REBUILDING OUR CITY.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? MY RESPOSIBLITY WOULD BE TO REPRESENT THE INTERESTS OF THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS. COST OF LIVING. BASIC NEEDS MET – STREETS MAINTAINED/ PARKS/ PUBLIC SAFETY. BETTER COMMUNICATION WITH THE CITIZENS OF NEW BRIGHTON.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Gina Bauman
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I served on the City Council for 12-years. My background is in finance, managing multi-million dollar projects. I have a record of standing for the residents of New Brighton to protect them from out of control spending and prohibitive laws and regulations that have had a negative effect on property values and the simple enjoyment of living here.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Spending-Council continues to ignore high inflationary costs that residents already incur. Preliminary 8% tax levy is slated for approval. 2040 Comp Plan-Excessive multi-unit housing has taken precedent over residents/businesses concerns. Public Safety-Crime in general has escalated. I will collaborate with and support our public safety department.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide core services (public safety, clean water, infrastructure maintenance) with fiscal responsibility. Promote business growth to reduce residential tax burden. Facilitate trustworthy 2-way communication with residents. Eliminate redundant programs already covered by other levels of government. Eliminate divisive social engineering boondoggles.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
5-1 Vikings off to best start since 2016, have two-game lead in NFC North
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The season isn’t even half over, and the Vikings already have a two-game lead in the NFC North.
“That’s amazing, man,’’ defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said after Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
At 5-1, the Vikings are off to their best start since they also were 5-1 in 2016. They lead the division over Green Bay, which lost 27-10 Sunday to the New York Jets to drop to 3-3. They also have the tiebreaker over the Packers, having beaten them 23-7 in the Sept. 11 opener.
“That was the first thing we circled, win the division,’’ said Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. “That was going to be big. We got the lead. We got to stay where we’re at, not jump ahead. Take everything as a new approach, every week as a new approach. If we take it like that, I think we’ll be just fine.”
The Vikings are entering their bye week, so they will have some extra time to celebrate. But they vow to get back to business before facing Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 30.
“I feel good, but we definitely got a lot of work to do.’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks. “But I’m feeling confident. I’m going to take this much-needed break and get back to it.”
The Vikings have won four straight games, all by close margins. Last season, they lost numerous close games.
“Very much the inverse of 2021,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I would walk off the field after we had lost (then) and say, ‘We’re playing so well.’ … And somehow, some way we lost, but we were playing at a very high level. This year I’m saying, ‘Gosh, we can play better, but we won.’ It’s just kind of an inverse, and I’ll take this any day.”
STAYING HYDRATED
It was 86 degrees Sunday at kickoff with the humidity at 55 percent. But that didn’t seem to affect the Vikings too much.
“Heat was a little sweaty,’’ Kendricks said. “We had our work cut out for us on defense, but I didn’t think about it.”
It helped matters that the Vikings made a big deal leading up to the game about players staying hydrated.
“Monday morning, we showed up for our weight-room session after the Bears game (on Oct. 9), and our strength coach says (to get in the) sauna and steam room this week, get in multiple times to start to acclimate and be hydrating now, not Friday night or Saturday night,’’ Cousins said.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the medical staff had a good plan in place. He knew going in that it would be hotter on the Vikings’ sideline than on Miami’s.
“Their sideline is completely in the shade, and you’re looking at probably a 25-degree difference,’’ O’Connell said. “It was all about hydration. … It was an entire week-long process of making sure those guys were understanding what we were going to run into.”
SAFETIES WORKING TOGETHER
Entering Sunday’s game, Camryn Bynun said he and fellow Vikings starting safety Harrison Smith had made an agreement.
“We talked to each other,’’ Bynum said. “We said we’re going to trade off on turnovers. I’m going to give him one, and he’s going to give me one.’’
And that’s what happened. Late in the second quarter, Bynum made a hit on Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle, and it resulted in Smith getting an interception that led to a Greg Joseph field goal. Then with 4:10 left in the game, Smith had a hit on Waddle that forced a fumble, which Bynum recovered and returned 15 yards to the Minnesota 41. Two plays later, Cook scored on a pivotal 53-yard run for a 24-10 Minnesota lead.
“It was time we started putting a stamp on things and he did, and I did,’’ Smith said of the turnovers.
On the interception, both Smith and Kendricks went for the ball. It bounced around a few times off both players, including off Kendricks’ head, before Smith ended up with it.
“Eric and I, we were kind of fighting each over for it,’’ Smith said. “Luckily, we kind of both stuck our hands under (the ball) to keep it alive.”
BRIEFLY
Cornerback Patrick Peterson, a native of nearly Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had an interception late in the fourth quarter in just the second game of his 12-year career he played in South Florida. … Rookie Ryan Wright had a 73-yard punt, the longest of his career. … With D.J. Wonnum out due to an illness, undrafted rookie edge rusher Luiji Vilain was active for the first time in his NFL career and saw some early action on defense. … Inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo, and safety Theo Jackson.
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it. | COMMENTARY
It appeared the Ravens reached rock bottom four weeks ago when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns to blow a 21-point lead and lose to the Miami Dolphins.
And then came Sunday, a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.
This setback isn’t at the bottom of the barrel, but underneath it. The Ravens managed a new trick Sunday: they out-uglied the Giants.
It was embarrassing, even pitiful at times, because the Ravens controlled the game for more than three quarters and then, with a 20-10 lead after Lamar Jackson 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews early in the fourth, allowed New York to score 14 straight points.
It was reminiscent of the Miami game, but at least the Dolphins have wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was reminiscent of the Buffalo game — which the Ravens lost when they allowed 20 unanswered points — but at least the Bills have quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
But the Giants? They have a quarterback named Daniel Boone, or Daniel Jones or something like that. And he led them on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that pulled New York within three points with 6:01 remaining.
And then it got really ugly. The fifth-year quarterback got an early snap from rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one he had no chance of handling, and then he made a bigger mistake by rolling to his right and throwing back to the middle of the field to fullback Patrick Ricard.
The pass was picked off by Julian Love and returned 27 yards to the Ravens’ 13. Four plays later, Barkley scored to put the Giants ahead, 24-20, with 1:43 remaining.
Two plays later, Jackson failed to secure the ball while dropping back for a pass and was stripped by rookie outside linebacker Kayvan Thibodeaux. The Giants recovered it at the 13-yard line.
Game over.
“Yes, we stopped ourselves a lot — a lot of missed opportunities out there, especially in the red zone,” said Jackson. “I feel like we should’ve put more points up. Little hiccups here and there. We’ve got to fix those because that’s making the difference in our game.
“We’re just messing up ourselves. We can’t let that happen. The mistakes happen in practice and shouldn’t happen in the game. But it’s a part of NFL football. We try to overcome it, sometimes it happens.”
This loss will be hard to overcome. I’ve seen Jackson after playoff losses before, but this was different. Never has he seemed so mentally drained.
And then there was left tackle Ronnie Stanley, viciously slamming his helmet into the bench soon after Jackson fumbled. He has had his share of disappointments before but has never been so demonstrative.
Jackson should be at a low point. The fumble was somewhat understandable but the interception, thrown back across his body with a lead to protect, was just a boneheaded play, one that he has gotten away with several times this season.
He should know better. Jackson is in his fifth season and he’s trying to get a new contract that would make him the highest paid player in the NFL. That play is unforgivable.
It would be OK to blame Jackson if it weren’t for the ugliness exhibited by the Ravens overall. They had 10 penalties for 74 yards, including four false starts. They had an illegal formation penalty to nullify what was a first down with 3:09 left to make it third-and-6. Jackson threw the interception on the next play. Those penalties are blamed on the coach.
“That shouldn’t happen. They were shifting with a move call of some kind; there’s no reason [for that]. We practice that all the time; we practice that constantly. Our defense does it. It shouldn’t happen,” said Harbaugh.
“That’s the biggest story for us, is winning the game at the end of the game. Making the plays that need to be made, and not making the errors that cost you an opportunity to win the game.”
Harbaugh tried to give credit to the Giants, but let’s not go overboard. New York has a new coach and their players are on a mission to show that their former coach was the problem, not them. The Giants are a tough bunch, but they entered the game with the No. 23 ranked offense and the No. 26 ranked run defense, allowing 131.1 yards a game.
The Ravens’ offense pushed them around, finishing with 406 total yards and 211 rushing. But they lost because Jackson, who hasn’t played well in three weeks, overthrew wide receiver Devin Duvernay on two possible touchdown passes in the second and third quarters, and Andrews in the second as well.
They lost because they have two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who aren’t fast and have to maul receivers. The result is what we saw Sunday in crunch time, when Peters’ interception was called back because he grabbed wide receiver Darius Slayton and was called for pass interference. Barkley scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
At this point, there are a lot of questions to be asked about this team. Are they in good physical shape after three second-half collapses? Why can’t they cover and why do teams find so many holes between the linebackers and secondary in crunch time? Playoffs? Let’s not mention that word for a while.
After the game, the Ravens said the usual right stuff about winning and losing as a team and putting this loss behind them as they prepare for Cleveland.
But they might not beat Cleveland either. The Browns have a good offensive line, a strong running game and a very athletic defensive front. They have some players who easily could star on other teams.
Because of the storied tradition of playing great defense in Baltimore, the Ravens have a history of winning ugly.
This losing ugly won’t stand.
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook returns to Miami, gets big welcome, scores key TD
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored on a 53-yard run late in Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium, there was pandemonium in suite 214A.
That’s where about 40 of Cook’s family members and friends watched Minnesota’s 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. They came to see the Miami native play the first game of his six-year NFL career in his hometown.
“I was waiting for it the whole game,” Cook’s mother, Varondria White, said of her son’s touchdown run that gave the Vikings a secure 24-10 lead with 3:15 left. “We were very excited about it. Everybody was jumping up and down. I was standing on a chair.”
Until then, the game had been a struggle for Cook, who had just nine carries for 17 yards before his big run. But Cook, who finished with 13 carries for 77 yards, insisted he never was frustrated about his slow start running the ball.
“We were winning, so I didn’t really care,” he said.
But his mother did.
“I was frustrated,” White said. “I’m a mother so I feel like my kid should get every carry. But I’m glad he finally got in the end zone in his hometown.”
It was a big day for Cook’s supporters. It started with a family tailgate party outside the stadium that began at 8 a.m. and featured seafood rice, chicken wings, chicken sausage and baked beans. And after the game, White said those who were in the suite got to visit visit with Cook and take pictures.
“Incredible. Amazing. Awesome,” she said of the day.
Cook agreed it was a heck of a day.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I got away from Minnesota for a few hours from that cold weather. It’s always big coming back. I had some youth up there from (Miami’s) Optimist Park, they were up there in the stands. I got to see them, my mom, my grandmother, cousins, sisters, all of them were out there, my brother.
“It was good seeing them out there and just seeing the smiles on their faces when I walked through the tunnel right there (before the game). That was a moment that will always play in my head for the rest of my life. It’s something I’ll cherish, especially since we got the win. So it was everything that I dreamed about.”
Cook called the touchdown “just a normal run” and said after he got into the secondary it was just “me and the safety.” But it didn’t look that normal since he threw the ball into the stands after he scored.
“I’m so happy for Dalvin having that run to help kind of pull away at the end,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Great to have him be able to come back here to where he’s from and just make a crucial play to help us win the game.”
Cook said there were so many Vikings fans in the stands Sunday that it “felt like a home game.” His mom estimated “hundreds” of fans came out just to see Cook play in his hometown.
Although he got off to a slow start, Cook was able to continue his tradition of coming up big in games at Hard Rock Stadium. Previously, he played one game at the stadium for Miami Central High School and three for Florida State. His team won each game, and Cook scored a touchdown in each.
“For some reason, he’s going to score on this field,” White said. “He’s not going to be denied on this field. He knows it’s his hometown, and he’s going to score.”
