Prepaid Mobile Phone Plans

It is important to make an informed decision and take time to compare all available prepaid cell phone options. This allows you to analyze your prior calling patterns and usage, if you have any, before you go ahead. Information can easily be obtained from the various company websites, detailing the features of various pay as you go mobile phone plans. These do vary considerably and you will need to be diligent.

Pay as you go cell phone plans give the user, whether they are a business traveler or a family with teenagers, a better, more cost effective way to use mobile phone services. Many people simply do not want to make a commitment to the phone companies, fearing contracts of any kind. Other people may be feeling a little bit “fiscally challenged” and may not be sure if they can come through on their end of the contract.

Prepaid cellular plans generally come with a longer list of “restrictions”, rather than “freedoms”. The vast majority of cell phone service providers restrict the number of call minutes and the amount of data you may transfer for prepaid customers. Most of the advanced features are for contract users only. This is changing as new no contract cellular providers are emerging. This may extend to text messaging options, for example. This type of cell phone plan generally attracts usage rates that are set at a higher premium, as compared to contracted services.

In some plans, the carrier will require you to keep a minimum account balance or your account may be de-activated, but the good news is that almost all services offer easily accessible records allowing you to make real-time inquiries about your usage and available balance.

Month to month or pay as you go cell phone plans are designed to save the consumer money. Service providers make sure that they put very few roadblocks in between themselves and their prospective customer. Often the prepaid phone services do not require long term contracts or mandate a credit check because services are rather inexpensive. The prepaid phone plans can be canceled at any time.

Whether you are paying for phone services by preset collar increments or getting a cellular services that bill a month in advance, you can now find international calling and unlimited minutes for mobile to mobile call services. Again, the cost per minute charge is fairly high, so you will need to take this into account. A slightly more flexible plan involves prepaying for the service, in advance for each month, and this is a less expensive option than the pay-as-you-go option but generally more expensive than a regular contracted plan.

As a rule of thumb, you should research your options and figure out if a no long term mobile phone contract is the way to go. Just figure this out before signing any type of service agreement. Doing some homework and figuring out exactly what you and/or your family needs from a prepaid mobile phone plan is your first priority. You will need a list of all requirements then figure out the negatives and positives for each prepaid cell plan that is available.