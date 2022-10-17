Quant (Qnt) Price Skyrocket To 99% In A Month, Will It Continue?

Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224.

QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16.

Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours.

Quant (QNT) price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

At the beginning of the year, Quant’s price declined along with the entire cryptocurrency market. But since then, Quant has maintained consecutive price increases and now QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16, which is recorded on June 13.

Quant (QNT) Price Track

The altcoin Quant maintains a bullish streak with a 5th-day green candle. The price increase of Quant represents a move against the whole cryptocurrency market. Within a week, QNT’s price climbed by over 40%, and approximately 70% in the last 14 days. The price range indicates that the QNT price may rise to the $232.5 and $341.2 resistance levels.

On October 15, Quant’s rank on CoinMarketCap (CMC) was 30 and now QNT’s rank is 26, as per CMC. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a trading volume of $182,099,089. QNT is up 23.31% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $2,725,866,851.

In addition, the recent price increase and the subsequent profitability of QNT holdings have led to a good sentiment among the token’s investors. Result of this, QNT has had a vast social impact during the previous few weeks. And the social volume of QNT has increased to its highest level over the last three months since the end of September.

Recommended for you