Blockchain

Record-Breaking Project Twelve Teams up with BNB Chain, Quest3 and Yeeha Games, Unveiling Unprecedented Gaming Event – P12 Arcana

48 seconds ago

Record-Breaking Project Twelve Teams Up With Bnb Chain, Quest3 And Yeeha Games, Unveiling Unprecedented Gaming Event - P12 Arcana
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the support of co-hosts and partners like BNB Chain, Quest3, and Yeeha Games, Project Twelve has launched the P12 Arcana game carnival in October 2022. An unprecedented event that explores the synergy between Web2 and Web3, P12 Arcana will offer the ultimate experience for a global audience of gamers, e-sport fans, Web3 enthusiasts, and beyond.

By collaborating with one of the world’s largest Dota 2 esports tournaments, The International 2022, P12 Arcana is set to become the greatest Web3 game carnival of 2022. The event will feature a series of exciting and engaging activities, which include the prediction of winners, lotteries, and voting contests. Yeeha Games has sponsored the prize pool to provide rewards for users who make the correct predictions for The International 2022.

P12 Arcana’s pre-launch in September garnered substantial demand and excitement leading up to its official launch on October 1, 2022. The carnival will end on November 1, 2022.

“P12 is well-aware of the current split between gamers and Web3 users. P12 Arcana will be the biggest Web3 gaming carnival in 2022 and yet another solid step by P12 to bridge and unite traditional gamers and Web3 players into the same gaming worlds that we share and love. This is why we are excited to collaborate with Yeeha Games, a next-generation GameFi platform who shares a similar vision for Web3 gaming,” says Boyang, founder of Project Twelve.

This major gaming event will unlock a new dimension of web3 gaming and build a bridge between Web2 and Web3 gaming, offering audiences, both old and new, the opportunity to engage in a virtual experience unlike any other. Additionally, P12’s partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3 further elevates the event, ensuring fans and players from across the Web3 universe the opportunity to take part in this highly anticipated and remarkable event.

Join this seamless, trustless, and decentralized cyber gaming carnival at airdrop.p12.games/arcana and stay updated with the latest updates and news on Twitter.

About Yeeha Games

Founded in 2021 with over $50 million in funding, Yeeha Games is Bybit’s GameFi platform with a mission to introduce authentic gaming experiences to the world of Web3.

Looking to elevate gaming experiences with core Web3 values of interoperability, compatibility, and ownership, Yeeha games will be releasing a variety of high-quality free-to-play titles from MMORPGs to action and adventure games.

Website | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Twitter

The First MMORPG from Yeeha Games — Oath of Peak

Oath of Peak is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) that uses blockchain technology to facilitate players’ participation in the economic side of MMORPG gameplay. Set in an ancient world of mythology and legends, players take on the role of an adventurer exploring exquisitely rendered 3D lands where they can befriend pets, monsters, and other like-minded adventurers.

Website | Telegram | Discord | Twitter | WhitePaper

A role-playing game by Yeeha Games — Midgard Saga

Released on September 8, 2022, Midgard Saga is a casual idle game with elements of role-playing and strategy. As the first blockchain game in Yeeha Games’ ecosystem, it features an exclusive economic system of Void NFT assets.

Void NFT holders can use their NFTs to maximize their attributes across all aspects of the game. Another advantage of these Void NFT assets is that players can trade them for more valuable items on the secondary marketplace.

Website | Telegram | Discord | Twitter

About Project Twelve

Project Twelve (P12) is a GameFi ecosystem with an integrated sustainable economy. The P12 ecosystem facilitates and guarantees the design goals of true ownership, transparent price discovery, guaranteed liquidity, and verifiable scarcity, as well as enforceable governance for a truly sustainable GameFi economy model. Explore Project Twelve and its mission further at www.p12.network and engage with the community on Twitter, Discord, and their blog here.

Trending