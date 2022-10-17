Finance
Review of the SpiderWeb Marketing System
VENOM! The spider web marketing! That sounds like something a snake would have. Kind of creepy. What is it? A bunch of spiders doing their own marketing on the web? No, not at all. The SpiderWeb Marketing System is a system of marketing that uses the VENOM process, integrating a sleuth of 22 passive residual income streams, into one seamless, unified platform, for ease of use and maximum return.
VENOM Process
What is the VENOM process? It is a method that uses a Vicarious Extraction method of Neglected profits, Omnipresent in the Marketing process and deals to create multiple streams of passive residual income. The VENOM process is the frame work for the SpiderWeb Marketing System. It is the brainchild of social entrepreneur Kimball Roundy.
What is the SpiderWeb Marketing System? It is a system of 22 and growing passive residual income streams. The system allows anyone with an internet connection to plug in to any of the 22 plus streams of residual income and begin to harness its power and potential. What makes the SpiderWeb System different from many other plug and play systems on the web is that, for one thing the SpiderWeb System focuses on neglected streams of income. This keeps the competition low and the returns high. The SpiderWeb System profit streams are innovative and cutting edge. One such profit stream is the Self Bank Mobile.
The SelfBank Mobile is positioned to drive the coming m-commerce revolution and by integrating it into the SpiderWeb Marketing System, Kimball Roundy has positioned it and its operators to be at the vanguard of this emerging m-commerce revolution.
Also, the SpiderWeb Marketing System is user friendly. Unlike some other system where you have to download, install and upload files, there is absolutely nothing to download with the SpiderWeb System.
Here are some of the things I really like about the SpiderWeb Marketing System.
I like the ease of use of the system. This is made even easier by the massive video support that comes with the SpiderWeb Marketing System.
Some of its component streams are cutting edge and have the potential for massive reach and return by reason of their potential effect on the business world in particular and society at large.
I also like the fact that I you do not have to have a website to harness the power of the SpiderWeb Marketing System. There are no files to download and complicated scripts to configure, upload and update.
The Spiderweb Marketing System is completely free. You do not have to spend a single red cent to take advantage of the System.
Here is what I do not like about the Spiderweb System
The Initial sign up process to the different passive residual income streams can take quite some time. Though the sign-up is easy, for the component parts, it takes some time to complete them all. Let me qualify that by saying that the Spiderweb System does not require that you sign on to all the different streams, but the reward for doing so is great and a good reason to. So it comes down to work verses reward. What is your take on this?
Why VoIP is Good For Business
(Establish and maintain business telephonic communications without the additional cost of providing hard wired telephone service)
For businesses, one of the biggest drains on their hard-earned profit margins is a little thought about but essential part of the equation – communications. Without an effective communications system (your telephones), you cannot talk to clients, customers or even satellite offices. Modern telephone systems, while a world away from the old analogue exchanges of the late 20th Century, are still cumbersome, require a great deal of infrastructure, maintenance and of course, cost.
A cheaper alternative
But there is an alternative, and one that could save your business a considerable amount of both money and time. VoIP, or Voice over IP, uses the Internet broadband system to convert audio signals (a telephone call) into data ‘packets’ that can be transmitted via the broadband signal rather than a traditional landline system. There are two methods of introducing VoIP into a business scenario. Internal VoIP replaces the standard telephone system used by most small businesses.
Business VoIP is easily integrated using existing equipment and can quickly improve the quality of your communications network, particularly if you have a high level of internal employee movement within your organisation. For example, if an employee moves from one office to another, business VoIP will enable them to keep their original contact number even if that move is to another country.
Small business VoIP also means a reduction in the support network you will need to implement within your IT department. Because business VoIP runs adjacent to and as part of your IT infrastructure, you will no longer need dedicated telephony support, either internally or from an outside provider. VoIP providers will ensure that your network is set up properly and maintain it as part of your end-user agreement, but the need for additional staff dedicated to looking after your communications network is negated and can be integrated into existing IT support.
Increasing profit margins
External VoIP uses a technology that allows your business to establish and maintain a telephone communications network without the additional cost of extra hardware and equipment. Simply put, it means that you only need one input into your building or business to supply you with all your telephony requirements. VoIP providers specialise in providing small business VoIP systems and will work in conjunction with your ISP (Internet Service Provider) to ensure that the two networks mesh seamlessly. It translates into a reduction in the number of lines that you will need, even if you have different contact numbers within your organisation, as all the numbers will be transmitted through a single line.
Whereas external VoIP is used to send and receive telephone calls from and to your business, internal VoIP is used as a total replacement for your existing phone system. The result is a reduction in the amount of hardware you need to invest in to create a high quality communications system, fewer man-hours dedicated to maintaining your telephony network and cheaper calls. For small business owners, VoIP offers a reliable and cheaper alternative to traditional telephony network systems, and could mean that your profit margins increase year on year.
Social Media & Its Importance in Business
The entire landscape of marketing has changed with the inception of Social media. Social Networking sites are one of the fastest growing websites in the world. The motive behind SMM marketing is to build a brand in the market and increase its visibility by engaging with potential customers. Due to the continuous development of Internet Marketing Industry, there are many social networking sites, each of which has unique characteristics and purpose.
The people on social networking websites has been increasing day by day not only for personal use but also for business use. But, some people still dig in their heels and say- how SMO marketing is beneficial to me? Does my business need it? Yes, your business needs it, and many companies are providing Social Media Marketing Services, you can hire them to build your business presence. Here are some of the most compelling reasons why it is essential for every business:
Helps in Driving Traffic
Marketing your business on Social Media can bring the other users than usual customers. The people who already know about your business are likely to search for the same keywords for which your business already ranks for. Not making use of Social media may lead to difficulty in getting more loyal customers outside your circle. Every piece of quality content you post on any Social Media site is a big opportunity to acquire a new customer.
Boosts SEO and Improves Search Engine Rankings
Now Social networking sites are themselves becoming search engines. If you put efforts on the social networking sites, in your SEO strategies, you will definitely get positive results. It may be possible that Google and other search engines calculate the rankings by taking into account the social media presence. Though, it is not enough to regularly update the blog, Meta descriptions, titles etc. on your website; it has also become imperative to update or communicate on Social networking sites. It means to rank higher on SERP’s for a given set of keywords, having a strong presence on social media is essential.
Less Marketing Cost
It is enough to spend 1 to 2 hours every day in social media rather than spending 6 hours every day to generate increased traffic. Just spending 1 hour in developing your content and syndicating it is more than enough to see the results of your efforts. Paid advertising on Facebook to boost your post is not costly; you can try it with less amount without any worry and increase it once you get to know that you are getting results as per your expectations. You can increase your budget and consequently conversions.
Increases Conversions
Any content, image or any post that you put on Social Network platforms is a big opportunity for customers to convert. It provides you with access to new customers as well as old customer, which allows you to interact with them. Every piece of content on social media is a chance for someone to respond or react and each response or reaction can lead to website visit, consequently a conversion.
Increases Brand Recognition
Social Networking sites are the latest channels for your business voice and content. They make it easier for you as they help to interact with your existing as well as a new customer. For instance, a regular user of Twitter may come to know about your business for the first time or an already acquired customer may feel better and attain more trust on your brand after seeing your presence on various networks.
Conclusion
SMM Marketing, if done correctly can lead to brand awareness, recognition, drive more traffic, and increase conversions. If you are looking forward to get started or you are not sure where to start, then hire a social media marketing agency and achieve success in your business.
Why Hire a Car Accident Lawyer During Traffic Accidents?
Car accidents are not only stressful, but they are also traumatic physically, emotionally and mentally. Nevertheless, these incidents will not affect you much if you are insured financially because you can claim compensation from your insurance company. However, there are some individuals who have no insurance coverage or they have trouble obtaining compensation or settlement from the person who caused the accident. Obtaining settlements or compensations are not that easy because you need to undergo tedious and time-consuming procedures and harassment in filing the lawsuits to obtain legal payments. To guide you through the whole process, you need to get the services of an adept and experienced attorney to get the compensation you rightfully deserve. They are knowledgeable in negotiating with the insurance company and take care of all legal issues.
Statistics show that car accident is the leading and primary cause of death of individuals aged six to 25 years old. Despite the moves of state governments to curve the problem, figures continue to rise yearly, not only in the United States, but in other countries worldwide. If you or your loved one is involved in a vehicular accident, then it is best to hire a lawyer to defend your case, to give you overview of your legal rights and to give you options on how to have a successful trial.
For several years, numerous law firms and attorneys specialized in car accident cases due to the continued trend of car-related accidents. They also offer legal assistance to those involved in automobile accidents which are not their fault. If you are not the guilty person and the culprit of the accident itself, then you have greater chance of obtaining a compensation or settlement. Accident lawyers can help you obtain the monetary compensation for all the expenses you shelled out caused by the accident such as loss of income, medical expenses and damages.
Why need to hire an attorney during accidents?
Whether you are the victim or the relative of the victim, you can hire a vehicular accident attorney to provide legal assistance and representation for the victim of the accident. Obtaining the needed help and assistance are highly needed, especially to the victims and their families. These lawyers can greatly help in alleviating the stress associated with the accident.
Car accident lawyer does not only represent the complainant, but they also provide assistance to drivers and non drivers in pursuing vehicular cases. Another reason for having them is to obtain the settlement for the damage done to the complainant, whether fatal or permanent. In car accidents, both parties blame each other as to who blame for the injury. Because of the numerous irregularities in the police report, the victim really needs car accident lawyer to defend their case and to establish the real culprit of the accident.
When death or serious medical injuries are involved, there is long-term legal complication involved, thus expert legal services of car accident lawyers are warranted. You should remember that in car accidents, the insurance settlements largely depend on the severity of the damage, the insurance coverage and the medical bills and insurance firms do not consider the suffering, emotional and physical pain associated with the accident.
A Tourist Guide to Williamsburg and Hampton Roads Sights
Colonial Williamsburg, 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia:
Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia’s top tourist attraction and the state’s second capital after Jamestown, is like entering a time portal to the colonial era. Founded in 1699, it had been conceived as a prestigious, sophisticated gathering place because of its chosen location next to the College of William and Mary.
As in any town, its citizens had pursued daily mercantile activities, providing functions, goods, and services in exchange for the salaries they themselves had needed to purchase those goods and services. Craftsmen had practiced their trades: blacksmiths, coopers, shoemakers, printers, gunsmith, cabinetmakers, and wigmakers had all made vital contributions to the community’s continued existence, while the remainder of the people had engaged in military and governmental pursuits.
Transportation had been provided by horse-drawn wagons and carriages, as evidenced even today by ubiquitous clompings on the dirt streets.
Several buildings had been nucleic to life. The Peyton-Randolph House and kitchen, for example, had once been the home of one of Virginia’s leading politicians and the scene of numerous social and political gatherings. Civil and criminal cases had been tried at the Courthouse. The circular, brick Magazine had served as Williamsburg’s arsenal and had stored arms and gunpowder on its upper level. The Printing Office and Bookbinding shop had been instrumental in pre-Revolution information distribution. The James Anderson Blacksmith shop had repaired arms for American forces. In 1776, the patriots of Virginia had voted for independence in the Capitol and a new state constitution had been drafted there. The government had conducted war over a five-year period from this location and legislation had created the Republican party within its walls.
The Governor’s Palace, the city’s most opulent structure, had been the residence of several royal governors and the first two elected governors of the new sovereign state of Virginia, and today retains the appearance of the home of Lord Dunmore, the last British governor to have lived there on the eve of the Revolution.
As in the current day, men often met in taverns to drink and discuss business.
The town, associated with such names as Thomas Jefferson, George Mason, Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and George Washington, had offered little manufacturing, but instead had acted as the political and economic center of Virginia for 80 years, having been England’s largest and wealthiest colony–the location of enacted laws and administered justice, and the site where the seeds of democracy and political independence had been planted in an ultimate attempt to separate itself from its source.
Williamsburg had thrived until Virginia’s capital had been relocated to Richmond in 1780, whereafter it had declined to a backwater town.
The town’s slow rebirth began in 1926 when the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation had been established to excavate buried foundations and reconstruct the crumbling buildings which had still stood, ultimately transforming it into the world’s largest, 18th-century living history museum comprised of 88 restored structures and some 500 other reconstructed ones spread over 301 acres.
Colonial Williamsburg is once again alive: the buildings can be visited; the pounding of the glowing anvil can be heard in the blacksmith shop; cases can be heard in the courthouse; costumed interpreters reenact scenes from earlier life; soldiers march down Duke of Gloucester Street; meals can be eaten in four historic taverns; 18th-century goods are made and sold in the numerous shops; and horse-drawn carriages still clomp down the unpaved streets.
An extensive Visitor’s Center, replete with gift shops, bookstores, and theaters where the introductory film, “Williamsburg: Story of a Patriot,” is shown, provides the threshold to this colonial era, and is the departure point of the shuttle buses which periodically take visitors to the city’s two entry points. At least two full days are needed to visit Williamsburg’s significant buildings, observe its costumed “citizens” at work, witness their numerous reenactments, peruse the museums, shop for period items, eat in the taverns, and partake of the evening entertainment programs. A hefty entrance fee provides access to most of these sights and events, although “add-ons” are required for certain buildings and programs, and prices vary according to the number of days the passes cover.
Historic Jamestowne, Jamestown, Virginia:
Thirteen years before the Pilgrims had even set foot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, 104 English men and boys, representing the Virginia Company of London, had made the four-and-a-half month ocean voyage in three ships designated the Susan Constant, the Discovery, and the Godspeed from London, and landed on the banks of the James River in current-day Virginia, establishing the first permanent English settlement in North America. The date, May 13, 1607, can be considered “one small step for European-kind,” but had ultimately served as the threshold to the United States of America.
In 1994, archaeologists had begun a search for the settlement’s original location and two years later they had uncovered sufficient evidence to determine that the James Fort had been built on a small island on the banks of the James River originally separated from the mainland by a narrow isthmus. The site, designated Historic Jamestowne and administered by the National Park Service, can be visited.
Subdivided into Old Towne and New Towne sections, the former contains the site of the original, 1607, triangular-shaped fort whose foundation is roughly outlined by brick, and a 17th-century church and tower, while the latter, located past the Tercentenary Monument, sports brick replicas to mark excavation foundations of the expanded settlement.
Jamestown Settlement, Route 31, Off Colonial Parkway:
Jamestown Settlement, located a mile from the original site, recreates several key features of it. A huge, red brick Visitors Center, with reception, cafeteria, gift shop, interpretive galleries, and films, leads to the outdoor path which winds its way to the docks on the James River.
The first of the recreated scenes, a Powhatan Indian village based upon the archaeological findings of a site once occupied by the Paspahegh tribe, features hide-covered sleeping and storage houses, a ceremonial circle, hide-tanning frames, and planting fields.
The triangular-shaped James Fort, located further down the path, had been the first home of the original settlers and features recreated, wattle-and-daub, thatched-roof structures, a storehouse, a church, a guard court, and three bulwarks. Daily reenactments demonstrate carpentry, agriculture, rifle shooting, blacksmithing, and cooking.
The Riverfront Discovery Area offers insight into how water had provided the core of commonality for different 17th-century cultures, all of which had relied upon it for fishing, transportation, boat building, and trading.
The three ship replicas docked in the harbor represent the lifelines of the English colonists, the largest of which is the 110-foot-long, square-rigged Susan Constant. Crew had lived and worked on its main deck, while passengers and cargo had been accommodated below.
Jamestown Settlement complements Historic Jamestowne with visual, full-size replicas of excavations just rising from the ground at the original site.
Yorktown Battlefield, Route 238:
Jamestown had served as America’s origin. Williamsburg had served as the pivot of governmental development, the cradle where the American Revolution’s forefathers had been nurtured. One more location, however, would serve as the point where that Revolution had led to victory, separation, and independence.
While the French naval fleet had sailed southward toward the Chesapeake Bay during the latter portion of 1781, General George Washington had believed that the optimum opportunity for a decisive land-and-sea battle had been at hand and, in cooperation with French General Rochenbeau, had quietly relocated both American and French troops from New York to Yorktown, Virginia.
Intercepting British ships outside of the Virginia Cape on September 5, the French had succeeded in blockading them and causing their subsequent retreat. Arriving in Yorktown later that month, Washington and Rochenbeau seized the town, surrounding Lord Cornwallis’ British troops.
In early October, Washington dug trenches from which to launch an out-and-out attack, American and French detachments subsequently cornering the two British redoubts on October 14, which had rapidly exhausted their ammunition supplies. Defeated, Cornwallis surrendered five days later, ending the six-year Revolution and effectively beginning a new nation and a new government.
The settlers who had put the first English footprint in Jamestown had now just put the first American one in Yorktown.
Yorktown Battlefield, the actual site of the historical event and reconstructed with the aid of 18th-century military maps and excavations, accurately depicts Washington’s siege, pinpointing British and American troop locations. The nearby Moore House had been the location of the surrender term negotiations.
Yorktown Victory Center, Route 238:
Life during and after the Revolution can be gleaned from the Yorktown Victory Center, which depicts a recreated Continental Army encampment and a 1780 tidewater Virginia farm. The former encompasses commanding officer and regimental surgeon quarters and several soldiers’ tents, while the latter features dwellings, a tobacco barn, a kitchen, a herb and vegetable garden, and an agricultural field where corn, tobacco, cotton, and flax are grown.
Yorktown, the third of the three locations after Jamestown and Williamsburg, forms an integral part of Virginia’s “Historic Triangle” which is connected by the 23-mile, James and York River-paralleling scenic byway and is part of Colonial National Historical Park. Established in 1893 when the Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities had acquired 22.5 acres on Jamestown Island, it had created the Colonial National Monument incorporating Jamestown, Yorktown, and the connecting parkway in 1930. The National Park Service had acquired the remaining 1,500 acres of the island four years later.
Busch Gardens, Route 60 East, Williamsburg, Virginia:
Aside from the Historic Triangle sights themselves, one of Williamsburg’s most indicative attractions, and one which is the epitome of family fun, is Busch Gardens. Voted “most beautiful park” for the past 18 years, this bathing suit-necessary, European-themed complex, encompassing more than 100 acres, offers rides, shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues subdivided into areas representing England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, and Italy. Rides include world-class roller coasters; a 36-inch-gauge steam locomotive-propelled train which makes a 1.5-mile loop; the world’s first, and floorless, dive coaster which plunges 205 feet at a 90-degree angle; and a vertically-diving log plume.
Water Country USA, 176 Water Country Parkway:
Aquatic thrills can also be experienced at Water Country USA, the mid-Atlantic’s largest water park. Exuding a 1950’s and 1960’s surf theme, the complex offers more than 50 rides, attractions, shops, and restaurants, including the “Hubba Hubba Highway,” an interactive river adventure whose free-floating ride plunges through water-sprouting coconut trees and geysers; a high-speed, twisting and turning toboggan plunge evocatively called “Meltdown,” and the tunnel- and water curtain-penetrating “Aquazoid.”
Ripley’s Believe It or Not, 1735 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia:
Kid curiosity can be peaked at Ripley’s Believe It or Not, whose more than 300 exhibits and artifacts, reflecting Robert Ripley’s life philosophy of collecting and displaying odd, strange, bizarre, and, at times, unbelievable, items from ancient and exotic civilizations amassed during global travels, include prehistoric dinosaur eggs, 3,000-year-old mummified falcon remains from Egypt, shrunken heads from South America, golf balls once driven on the moon, locks of George Washington’s hair, two-headed kittens, and 500-pound gorillas formed by nails. These strange effects are only exacerbated by the museum’s 4-D theater.
Yankee Candle, 2200 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia:
Yankee Candle, a combination shopping and sightseeing attraction, appears to both kids and kids at heart. Aside from selling some 250,000 candles, 200 candle scents, toys, gifts, and holiday ornaments, its is a year-round winter wonderland. Its entirely indoor Holiday Park features a 25-foot, revolving Christmas tree; a color-changing ice pond; falling snow; Santa’s workshop; a Christmas countdown clock; and an animated show, “Hickory, Dickory, Doc.”
Haunted Dinner Theater, 5363 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia:
The Haunted Dinner Theater, another combination attraction, pairs a 71-item, all-you-can-eat dinner buffet at Captain George’s Restaurant with a comedy murder mystery which incorporates audience clues to solve the nightly “whodunit.” The winning combination has been running since 1994.
Air Power Park, 413 West Mercury Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia:
The outdoor Air Power Park, dedicated in recognition of the contributions made by NASA and Langley Air Force Base to aerial and space development and for their interest in community endeavors, features several unique aircraft designs, inclusive of the Lockheed T-33A T-Bird, an A-7E Corsair II, an XV-6A Kestrel V/STOL, a North American F-86L Sabre, the later-developed North American Rockwell F-100D Super Sabre, a McDonnell F-101F Voodoo, a Northrop F-89J Scorpion, and a Republic Aviation F-105D Thunderchief. Even rarer, perhaps, is its space-related collection, including an SM-78 Jupiter surface-to-surface intermediate-range ballistic missile, a Western Electric NIM-14 Nike-Hercules two-stage missile, a Jet Propulsion Lab M-2 Corporal Ballistic Missile, a North American Aviation Mercury/Little Joe Booster, and a Mercury Test Capsule.
Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News, Virginia:
Changing from air to sea, the Mariners’ Museum, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive, displays more than 50 full-size boats and ships; authentic, hand-crafted ship models; and seafaring artifacts, subdivided into eight exhibits and galleries: the Chesapeake Bay Gallery, the USS Monitor Center, the Age of Exploration, Defending the Sea, the Great Hall of Steam, the Nelson Touch, International Small Craft Center, and the Miniature Ships of August and Winnifred Crabtree. Its award-winning gallery, the $30 million, 63,500-square-foot USS Monitor Center, houses a full-scale replica and actual remains of one of the Civil War’s most important vessels. The experience is further heightened by walk-through, high-definition “battle theaters.”
The conceptual design for the United States’ first full, hull and protective plating ironclad ship, powered by steam and sporting a rotating turret, had been submitted to the US Navy by Swedish-American engineer John Ericsson, and the resulting vessel, the USS Monitor, had been launched on January 30, 1862 from Greenport, Long Island. Two months later, in March, it had been ordered to Hampton Roads, Virginia, in order to protect the federal fleet stationed there, but on the ninth day of that month, it had engaged in a four-hour battle with a Confederate ironclad, the CSS Virginia, although neither had sustained much damage.
During its New Year’s Eve towing at the end of the year by the USS Rhode Island to Beaufort, North Carolina, however, it had been caught by a fierce storm off of Cape Hatteras and 16 crew members had been swept overboard and perished.
Today, most of the ship remains submerged off of North Carolina in the US’s first marine sanctuary, which had been designated on January 30, 1975.
Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia:
While the Mariners’ Museum focuses on the sea, the Virginia Living Museum showcases what lives in it, as well as on land, in settings such as a cypress swamp, a mountain cove, the Chesapeake Bay, and a limestone cave. Living exhibits include color-changing frogs, moon jellies, eyeless fish, loggerhead turtles, spider crabs, red wolves, otters, and coyotes. An extensive collection of native plants completes the flora and fauna experience.
Fort Monroe/Casemate Museum, Casemate 20, Bernard Road, Fort Monroe, Hampton, Virginia:
Fort Monroe, progressively constructed between 1819 and 1834 and located on the north side of the channel between the Chesapeake Bay and Hampton Roads, is the country’s largest stone fort and only moat-surrounded, still-operating one. A Union stronghold during the Civil War, where both Robert E. Lee and Edgar Allan Poe had served, it had once sheltered thousands of slave refugees. Its present Casemate Museum, location of Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s cell, displays uniforms, weapons, and artifacts collectively depicting the fort’s history.
Virginia Air and Space Center, 600 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, Virginia:
The Virginia Air and Space Center, located in downtown Hampton on the waterfront, is a $30 million, 110,000 square foot, nine-story facility which had opened on April 5, 1992 and is characterized by its futuristic, interconnected, dual-building, gull wing roof-resembling architecture. Its more than 30 historic air- and spacecraft, which represent more than 100 years of flight, are exhibited in the recently completed, $9 million Adventures in Flight Gallery and the Space Gallery, and include such designs as the Apollo 12 Command Module which had made the journey to the Moon, an AirTran DC-9-30, a B-24 Liberator nose section, an F.84 Thunderstreak, an F-4E Phantom II, an N2S-3 Stearman, a Lunar Orbiter, an F-104 Starfighter, an F-106 Delta Dart, a YF-16 Fighting Falcon, and a P-39Q Aircobra. A new exhibit, “Space Quest: Exploring the Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” had recently been introduced in the Space Gallery. Extensive, hands-on exhibits, featuring hot air balloons, noise abatement, a Boeing 717 glass cockpit fight simulator, aircraft flight surfaces, propeller efficiency comparatives, and Space Shuttle landing simulators, are complemented by the Riverside IMAX and Curtiss Jenny Century of Flight Theaters.
The museum also serves as the Visitor Center for both the NASA Langley Research Center and Langley Air Force Base.
Hampton Carousel, 602 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, Virginia:
The Hampton Carousel, located downtown on the waterfront and housed in its own pavilion, had been built in 1920 and is one of only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds remaining in the US.
Miss Hampton II Harbor Cruises, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, Virginia:
Water-surrounded Hampton Roads cannot be fully enjoyed without at least one boat cruise on it. The Miss Hampton II, a 44-passenger, dual-deck boat with a snack bar, departs daily from the Hampton Marina, plying Hampton Roads Harbor; stopping at the 1819-built Fort Wool; and tours the Norfolk Naval Base, the world’s largest naval installation. Adults and kids alike are often fascinated by the 1,098-foot-long, nuclear-powered Nimitz-Class aircraft carriers which weigh in excess of 100,000 tons and are manned by 6,000 crew members; the Wasp-class amphibious assault ships; the guided missile destroyers; the Los Angeles-class, fast-attack, nuclear-powered submarines; and the Ticonderoga-class missile destroyers.
SEO For Law Firms
If you are planning to optimize a website which is mainly dedicated to provide lawyer services then you must know keep some of the factors in mind.
– Keywords
– Updating contents
– Building links
– Advertising
We will discuss the above factors as they can help you to get profits above your expectation from a website.
Keywords – If you have a lawyer business and you want to get visitors which are searching for your business then you should search for some keywords which are relevant to the services you provide. SEO for lawyers can only be beneficial if they choose the right keywords. Do not choose a single keyword and try optimizing your website with difference keywords.
Updating contents – It is not worthless to say that content is king. The content is mainly written by keeping business objectives in mind. The search engines like those websites which regularly update their content. Building links- Most of the popular search engine emphasis on incoming links for a website. An incoming link is considered as vote to a website. As many as the number of links you have for your website as much higher it will be ranked.
Advertising – If SEO for lawyer website is integrated with advertising like Google AdWords then you can easily optimize your website for the most demanding keyword. AdWords for lawyers helps them to optimize their website for the most cream keywords which are searched by many people around the world. AdWords for lawyers is not too costly if they used in an effective manner. You can use any of the advertising firms to handle your advertising campaigns. These firms are mainly intended to provide you higher benefits with low investment.
SEO for lawyers is not too hard but it certainly requires you to follow the procedure for long term. Optimization will provide you with long term benefits if it is done in correct manner. Make sure that you get incoming links for your website on regular basis as this way your website is less prone to get de-indexed. Many of the search engines have started de-indexing those websites which do not receives any traffic, thus if you want search engines to help you then you need to start working on your website.
Virtual Phone Number Advantages For Small Business
A virtual phone number is one way that a small business may be able to increase sales without sacrificing a great deal of profit. Virtual numbers are phone numbers that are purchased through a provider and then routed to an existing phone line, PBX system, or voice mail account.
Virtual phone numbers are purchased telephone numbers that can be a local or toll free number for customers to call. However, in this case we are going to focus on the advantages of a business using a virtual local number. For example, a small business that is looking to gain a foothold in New York could purchase a virtual phone number which has the area code (212) for Manhattan, and then forward calls made to this number to an office or mobile phone in another state or even another country. This allows the business to stay in contact with customers 24/7, and also allows companies to offer local residents a toll-free way to call. In addition, a local virtual number gives the impression that a business operates in a particular geographic location based on the area code, even if the headquarters of the business are quite distant.
While one common use of the virtual phone number technology is for outsourcing technical service calls to places like India, a small business can also benefit from this technology if it is used properly. A small business that is just beginning to ship nationally, or one that is located just outside of a major metropolitan area would do well to purchase a local number within the metropolis, as this will allow city dwellers to make a toll-free call to the company to both obtain information and place orders. While the cost of the virtual phone number will be borne by the company rather than the consumer, it can be a worthwhile investment if the right market is chosen to advertise the number.
A business can also own multiple virtual local numbers, all of which can be routed to the same location. This can not only help a small business tap multiple market options, but will also allow them to look a great deal larger than their physical offices may suggest. A combination of virtual phone numbers, both local and toll free, can project a professional image of a business that is not only successful and stable, but large. Further, options for menus and voicemail recordings on the virtual phone number can be tailored to make it appear as though the company has substantial resources at its command.
A virtual local number will also allow customers to contact a small business any time of the day or night. With a significant time difference between the west and east coasts, a call placed in one location might fall on deaf ears in the other, especially if there is nowhere to leave a message and no one to talk to. A well-placed virtual phone number will encourage calls, and allow information to be provided to callers at any time of the day. Their calls, in turn, can be routed to a voicemail or e-mail system for call back, or even through to a home or mobile phone.
