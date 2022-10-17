News
Rochester linemen, mechanics return from Hurricane Ian recovery aid trip
When Category 4 Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida, six Rochester Public Utilities workers packed up and hit the road. The Rochester staff joined roughly 40 other Minnesota lineworkers in a weeklong effort to restore power to Florida communities after the storm pummeled through.
“Our end goal is just to try to get people’s power back on,” said Chad Peterson, one of the RPU linemen who was sent out for the mutual aid response. “We know the convenience of electricity and the inconvenience of when you don’t have electricity.”
On Sept. 28, the day Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Peterson embarked on a 30-hour road trip with RPU linemen Bjorn Olson, Tom St. Marie and Colton Kostner, and mechanics Luke Wilder and Ray Papenfuss to Bartow, Fla., an inland city southeast of Lakeland, Fla..
There, Peterson said his crew — composed of workers from Rochester, New Ulm and Elk River — replaced broken power line poles.
“They had 12,000 (electric) meters, and when we showed up, 11,300 of the meters were out,” he said. “(The damage) was very similar, to use an example, of last December — we had a tornado go through the south side of Rochester. It was very similar to that.”
In his nearly 14 years with RPU, Peterson has worked on mutual aid efforts in the Minnesota towns of Owatonna and Shakopee, but this was his first time leaving the state to help.
“We’re all going there to just help out and get power back on,” Peterson said. “But it’s also a really cool experience for us as linemen to see other ways that people do their job and just work with other people from all around the country.”
While Peterson said receiving appreciation from the Bartow community meant a lot, spending time away from home was difficult.
“The hardness of it, us leaving our families — I have a wife and three kids,” he said. “Leaving my wife to do all the kids’ sports and stuff, it was probably harder on my wife than it was me. That kind of opened my eyes up to that, and I really appreciated that side of my family for helping out.”
Now back home, Peterson said it was cool how lineworkers from all around the country came together to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.
“The entire country, even though how screwed up things are right now, all the linesmen come together … to come to Florida,” he said. “We don’t know their voltages and stuff like that or their system, but yet we can all come together for one common task, and it just all works out.”
As Ravens running backs rise and fall, Kenyan Drake is latest to break out: ‘We’re all kind of getting our speed up’
After a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Ravens running back Kenyan Drake didn’t think much about his individual effort.
Drake enjoyed his best game with Baltimore, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries — even outperforming Giants superstar Saquon Barkley (22 carries for 83 yards, touchdown) — but none of that mattered to him as the Ravens blew another second-half lead.
“It’s a team game,” Drake said. “So any individual accolade is on the back burner when it comes to the ultimate goal, which is winning the game.”
Still, Drake’s performance shouldn’t be ignored. With J.K. Dobbins limited after his knee tightened up Sunday and Justice Hill out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury, Drake became the first Ravens running back to rush for 100 yards this season. In fact, entering Sunday, a Baltimore running back had exceeded 100 rushing yards just four times since the start of the 2020 season.
Drake’s stellar performance was a result of his speed and ability to take advantage of the gaps created by the Ravens’ offensive line, which paved the way for 211 rushing yards on an average of 8.8 per carry.
“[Drake] did a good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He hit some runs, made some plays where he had to bounce one way or the other, front side or back side, [and] hit some downhill runs.”
On Drake’s second carry of the afternoon, he burst through a huge gap and ran untouched 30 yards for a touchdown to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead. The Giants had just 10 men on the field during the play, but Drake still created 22 yards over expected based on the blocking and positioning of defenders, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
With under three minutes to go in the second quarter, center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Patrick Ricard created enough space for Drake to break loose for another 30-yard gain that he finished with a violent stiff-arm at the Giants’ 34-yard line.
“I was running through holes, and I wasn’t getting touched until the second level, so you have to give your hats off to the boys up front,” Drake said.
Drake pointed out that the Ravens took advantage of the Giants crowding the line of scrimmage, noting that the offense gave “a lot of jet sweep looks to spread them out thin.”
After rushing for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns and catching 55 passes for 428 yards the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, Drake signed with Baltimore in August to serve as depth behind Dobbins and Gus Edwards as they worked their way back from season-ending knee injuries.
Drake himself is returning from a serious injury after fracturing his right ankle in December, but it hasn’t appeared to slow him down.
“I think every [running] back except for Mike Davis is coming off like a season-ending injury,” Drake said. “That’s just football, so we’re all kind of getting our speed up.”
After a relatively quiet start to the season, including being inactive against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, Drake took advantage of his opportunity Sunday to prove he can still be an important part of the Ravens’ rushing attack. When Dobbins’ knee “didn’t respond to the turf,” as Harbaugh said, limiting him to seven carries for 15 yards, it was up to Drake to carry the load.
After rushing for 70 yards in the first half, he made some big plays in the second, including a 21-yard gain in the third quarter that helped set up a 23-yard field goal. Although Drake had just 10 carries, he averaged 11.9 yards per attempt.
“It’s always [the] ‘next man up’ mentality,” Drake said. “I felt as good as I felt since my injury, and I want to continue to use that momentum moving forward.”
As Ravens fall apart again in 24-20 loss to Giants, frustrations mount: ‘It’s the story we’ve seen too much’
At some point Sunday afternoon, not long after recent history had repeated itself inside MetLife Stadium — another late lead, another collapse, another loss — the Ravens seemed to tire of repeating themselves.
They’d heard the same questions after their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, after their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and now, after a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, they were being bludgeoned by a familiar line of inquiry. What did they make of throwing away a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead? Was there a silver lining to being 3-3 despite having trailed for less than two minutes over their losses? What was the next step after another muted postgame team talk?
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey arrived at his news conference with earbuds in his ears, as if he wanted to blot out the noise. He said, “We’ll watch the film and then we’ll figure it out all Tuesday,” to one question, and he said, “We’ll watch the film and then we’ll figure out what we’re doing wrong,” to another, and then, after a beat of silence, he thanked reporters and left.
In the locker room, tight end Mark Andrews was asked the key to finishing. “Just finish,” he said, a phrasing he repeated in some way four times in a short media session. “We hurt ourselves today. We’ve just got to finish,” he said later, before grabbing his bag, the media scrum over, and heading for the team bus.
Even defensive lineman Calais Campbell, almost zenlike in his postgame ruminations, acknowledged his frustrations. “We’re emotional,” he said. “You pour a lot into it to be out there and be at your best and feel like you have the game won, and you give it away late in the game. It’s the story we’ve seen too much this year.”
It is the story of their season so far. On Sunday, the Ravens trailed for just 1 minute, 43 seconds — the final 1:43, as it turned out — and still lost. Two weeks earlier, they never trailed but still lost to Buffalo on a last-second field goal. Two weeks before that, they led Miami by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, trailed for 14 seconds total and still lost.
In a postgame tweet, Humphrey quoted Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity: “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” But it didn’t take a genius to see the Ravens were well on their way to a 4-2 start, to another week alone atop the AFC North, to a less ominous quote from one of their top players. After a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews, they led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens had been the better team all afternoon.
Then, well, they suddenly weren’t. A week after closing out the Cincinnati Bengals in an imperfect but stirring home win, the Ravens played as if they hadn’t learned their late-game lessons. The specifics of their collapse changed; their methods did not.
On offense, there were turnovers. Against Miami, the Ravens had failed on a crucial fourth-and-short in the decisive period. Against Buffalo, Jackson had thrown two fourth-quarter interceptions. Against the Giants and coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, calling the shots against Greg Roman’s offense for the first time, the damage arrived on back-to-back drives.
The Giants’ first takeaway was nearly avoided. On third-and-1, with the Ravens clinging to a 20-17 lead, Jackson pushed forward on a sneak for a first down. Only, there was a flag on the field: an illegal-formation penalty. The Ravens, penalized 10 times for 74 yards, had to start over at third-and-6.
Good turned to bad, and bad gave way to worse. Center Tyler Linderbaum’s shotgun snap arrived earlier than Jackson expected, and the ball skipped off his midsection and behind him. Jackson gathered the ball, turned upfield and, in a frantic decision, targeted fullback Patrick Ricard short of the sticks. He was better off not even trying. Safety Julian Love stepped in front of the pass for an easy pick, Jackson’s fifth interception in the past four games and the Giants’ first interception all season.
After running back Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard leap ended a 13-yard touchdown drive, the Ravens got another chance. Trailing 24-20, they needed a touchdown, not a field goal, as they had against Cincinnati. But they had Jackson, three timeouts and a Giants defense that had allowed about 7 yards per play all game.
That wasn’t enough. On Jackson’s first drop-back, he saw wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, playing an increased role with Rashod Bateman (foot) again sidelined, drop a catchable pass. On his second drop-back, he didn’t see Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux shed right tackle Patrick Mekari, playing a new role with Morgan Moses (heel) sidelined, and reach out to Jackson’s exposed right hand.
The ball was knocked loose, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s dive for it knocked it to Giants defensive end Leonard Williams. Five plays later, the game was over.
“We’re just messing up ourselves,” said Jackson, who finished 17-for-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with seven carries for 77 yards. “We can’t let that happen. The mistakes happen in practice and shouldn’t happen in the game. But it’s a part of NFL football. We try to overcome it, [but] sometimes it happens.”
The defense saved its worst for last as well. At halftime, the Giants had 90 yards of offense. They finished with just 238 total, and just 3.8 per play. But timely stops eluded the Ravens, just as they had against Miami, just as they had against Buffalo.
On the Giants’ first touchdown drive, quarterback Daniel Jones (19-for-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns) converted two third-and-longs, then turned a third-and-5 into a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The Giants’ second touchdown drive was a 12-play, 75-yard march that squashed whatever momentum the Ravens had earned from Andrews’ fourth-quarter touchdown.
“We knew where we were at right there,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We knew we had to go out and get a stop on defense, plus [the offense] got a score for us. We didn’t do that.”
The defense was always just a play away, especially in the fourth quarter. Just before Barkley scored the Giants’ go-ahead third touchdown, cornerback Marcus Peters had a third-down red-zone interception negated by a pass-interference penalty.
Even after Jackson’s second turnover in as many possessions, the Ravens still had a pulse. Barkley, bottled up all afternoon (22 carries for 83 yards), was stuck behind the line of scrimmage on a second-and-5 run — until he somehow spun free of Clark and eased himself down at the 1-yard line. Three kneel-downs later, and the game was over.
“That’s the biggest story for us, is winning the game at the end of the game” coach John Harbaugh said. “Making the plays that need to be made, and not making the errors that cost you an opportunity to win the game. So, we’ll regroup, we’ll go to work, and we’re going to find ourselves as a football team. That’s what we have to do right now — find ourselves as a football team.”
They have a week to get right. Sunday’s loss, like the other two this season, offered silver linings, from running back Kenyan Drake (10 carries for 119 yards) powering a ground game that amassed 211 yards (8.8 per carry), to a third straight sound defensive performance, to Moses avoiding a significant injury.
But momentum hasn’t yielded much this season, not with the Ravens undercutting every impressive win with a frustrating loss. They know they can be better. They’ve shown they can be better. But they haven’t been better for more than one Sunday in a row. Until they are, the questions will continue, and so will the frustration.
“We know how good we can be and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted,” Stanley said. “When you are your own biggest enemy, that’s really something that can frustrate anyone. We know how much talent we have on this team. We’re going to pull it together. That’s kind of the frustration that everybody has.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wan’Dale Robinson star in Giants win over Ravens
Kayvon Thibodeaux was weeping tears of joy after his game-changing strip sack of Lamar Jackson secured a statement 24-20 comeback Giants win over the Baltimore Ravens.
“I’ve been talking about it since I got drafted,” said Thibodeaux, GM Joe Schoen’s No. 5 overall pick. “In the draft questions they asked me what sets me apart from everybody else that plays my position? And it’s the fact that I’m a closer. I take pride in closing. I take pride in finishing the game. And that’s what we did.”
Thibodeaux’s first career NFL sack made him cry because he knew “how big of a play it was.”
“Knowing the situation, and knowing why I was brought here, it was a blessing,” Thibodeaux said. “I couldn’t be any happier.”
He joked that he’s expecting a FedEx delivery from Jackson sometime soon.
“While we were playing, I asked him if I get a sack on you, can I get your jersey?” Thibodeaux said. “He said he’s gonna send it to me. So I’m still gonna hold him to it.”
Thibodeaux missed the season’s first two games with a sprained right MCL, but now he’s making an impact, especially late in games.
He also knocked down an Aaron Rodgers third-down pass in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s red zone stand in London against the Packers, which he called “a Giant play, literally.”
It’s great for the Giants that Thibodeaux is impacting games. It’s even better that he’s impacting wins.
“It’s just a blessing, man,” he said. “Just being on that big stage and being able to win a game.”
WAN’DALE STEPS IN AND UP
Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, Schoen’s second-round pick, made three catches for 37 yards in his first game since Week 1. And they were all big.
Robinson made a 15-yard catch over the middle to set up his first career NFL TD in the second quarter on a 5-yard walk-in on the left side. And he made a 17-yard catch on the Giants’ fourth quarter TD drive to draw within 20-17 with 6:01 to play.
Center Jon Feliciano said three different times that “having Wan’Dale back really helped” the offense. Robinson, who has been out with a sprained right MCL in his knee, only played 14 snaps. But he made a big impact when he played.
“I’m satisfied with the results,” Robinson said with a smile. “Just to see it all come to life is pretty special.”
DABOLL: 10 MEN ‘UNACCEPTABLE’
The Giants’ defense only had 10 men on the field for Kenyan Drake’s untouched 30-yard TD at 9:26 of the second quarter for a 7-0 Baltimore lead.
“Unacceptable,” Daboll said.
That was the second time this season the Giants defense has had only 10 players on the field for an opponent’s TD, including Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard TD in the third quarter of the Giants’ 23-16 Week 3 loss to Dallas.
The Ravens’ TD drive happened right after Daboll conservatively punted on 4th and 2 from the Baltimore 46 in a scoreless game.
Gary Brightwell, fortunately, rattled off a dynamic kick return for 47 yards to set up Jones’ offense beautifully for the game-tying touchdown drive with Robinson featured.
ODDS AND ENDS
Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Feliciano (groin) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle) all got banged up in the game, but Barkley and Feliciano only came out briefly, and Thomas didn’t miss a snap. Edge rusher Oshane Ximines got hurt late but walked off under his own power … Wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) were inactive, along with safety Jason Pinnock (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf) and corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) … Wideout Marcus Johnson was elevated from the practice squad a third straight week and made two catches for 25 yards, including a big 18-yard grab on the fourth quarter TD drive to make amends for an earlier dropped TD. Johnson likely will be signed to the active roster this week, since the coaches love him but they’re out of practice elevations … Rookie D-lineman Ryder Anderson was elevated and played five defensive snaps in his NFL debut … Veteran safety Tony Jefferson was placed on injured reserve and has his left foot in a boot. But he should be able to return after the Giants’ Week 9 bye.
Vikings have an Edge Department onslaught with six sacks at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Call it a meeting of the Edge Department.
After the Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, edge rushers Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and Patrick Jones II lined up and held an interview session together.
The Vikings had six sacks in the game, five by players who dub themselves members of the Edge Department. Smith and Jones each had two and Hunter one, with linebacker Jordan Hicks getting the other sack.
“It feels great,” Smith said. “We’re 5-1. We harped all week about getting pressure on the quarterback. We’d been lacking a little bit on that, but (Sunday) we brought pressure and, as you can see, the world saw it.”
The onslaught started after Skylar Thompson started at quarterback for the Dolphins. The Dolphins’ third-stringer, he got the start with Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion Oct. 9 against the New York Jets, unable to practice much during the week.
After Thompson was sacked once, he was lost for the game early in the second quarter with a thumb injury. In came Bridgewater, who played for the Vikings from 2014-17, and he was dumped five times.
“The Edge Department, they came through,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “They handled their business and got some pressure and got some sacks. That was huge for us.”
Smith and Hunter are usually the guys dropping quarterbacks for the Edge Department. But on Sunday, Jones joined the party. With D.J. Wonnum out because of an illness, Jones, a second-year pro, got more playing time than usual — and he delivered with the first two sacks of his career.
“(Jones) had a look in his eye this whole trip,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It’s hard to explain. But I remember seeing him (Saturday) night, came down in the elevator with him today at the hotel, and he was just a man on a mission.”
With Wonnum out, Jones was fired up to take on a bigger role.
“It feels good to go out there and get some sacks,” Jones said. “We were able to (feed) off each other. … D.J. was gone, so I knew it was my turn to go out there and step it up. And I knew that with (Hunter) and (Smith) out there, I was going to go out there and eat with them boys.”
Hunter said it was about “rushing together as a unit.” He said it helped having some familiarity with Bridgewater, who was his teammate with the Vikings from 2015-17.
“We knew he likes deep balls,” Hunter said of the rushers getting more time to go after Bridgewater.
Bridgewater, who completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, didn’t deny it was a frustrating loss.
“Things just didn’t work out for us,” he said.
When Smith signed with the Vikings as a free agent in March, he said he wanted the pass rushers to resurrect the motto of “Meet at the Quarterback,” a slogan the Vikings’ Purple People Eaters used from the late 1960s to the late 1970s. He said that Sunday’s performance helps in that regard.
“Yes, sir,” he said. “But we’ve got to do some more work. We’ve still got a long way to go as a football team and as an Edge Department, and we’re going to keep chopping the wood and getting better every day.”
Dolphins drop third straight, falling to Vikings behind Teddy Bridgewater after Skylar Thompson exits
For a fourth consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins had a starting quarterback make an exit.
And for a third consecutive game, the Dolphins lost.
Rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson never returned after he was escorted into the locker room by a trainer in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, and a game that was offensively challenged for much of Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, nearly saw fireworks late.
But the Dolphins fell short of their shot at a comeback behind backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and Miami Central High alum Dalvin Cook delivered the final blow, a 53-yard touchdown run, to sink his hometown team, 24-16.
“It’s disappointing,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “Guys put a lot into this game.”
Miami (3-3) has lost three consecutive games after starting the season 3-0. Minnesota (5-1) continues to roll as the leader in the NFC North.
Cook’s 53-yard scamper with 3:15 remaining essentially put the score out of reach, putting the Vikings up, 24-10. It came two plays after a costly Jaylen Waddle fumble for Miami with the offense driving while the Dolphins were within 6.
“Playing in my hometown is always important, but at this point in my career, I just want to win,” said Cook of a touchdown that was reminiscent of his winning score as a freshman with Florida State in the same building against the Miami Hurricanes in 2014. “I want to bring something bigger to Minnesota than it’s ever seen before.”
The Dolphins got to within a score on tight end Mike Gesicki’s second touchdown with 1:24 left, but they couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.
Bridgewater, playing against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014, went 23 of 34 for 329 yards — 237 of which came in the fourth quarter — with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyreek Hill had 177 yards on 12 receptions, and Waddle went for 129 yards on six catches — but with the key fumble lost that preceded Cook’s touchdown, halting Miami’s chances at a comeback.
“I tried to make a play. Ball came out. They recovered it,” Waddle said. “I wish I had that one back, but it comes with the game.”
The Dolphins defense held the Vikings to 11 three-and-outs. Outside of Minnesota’s four scoring drives and the final kneel-downs, every series was a three-and out. The Vikings were held to 234 total yards.
Minnesota, though, won the turnover battle, 3-0.
“The No. 1 indicator in wins and losses has been — and forever, always will be — turnovers,” McDaniel said. “When you’re minus-3, you got to be pretty epic in other ways to try to come out on top. We just didn’t have that, really.”
Cousins was 20 of 30 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson had six catches for 107 yards, and most of Cook’s 77 rushing yards came on the 53-yard touchdown.
Thompson’s exit was caused by a hit from Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on a third-down pass. He injured the thumb on his right, throwing hand. Bridgewater entered for Thompson, who was initially questionable to return but never did as he was seen back on the sideline during the second half.
“He wasn’t physically capable of coming back in,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “The biggest issue is that he didn’t have the strength holding the ball, which is an issue when you’re trying to throw it.”
Bridgewater and Dolphins No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to clear concussion protocol this past week, and both were cleared on Saturday.
With Tagovailoa returning from a serious concussion sustained on Sept. 29 in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, McDaniel decided to keep him inactive Sunday. Bridgewater, who had to clear protocol without ever being diagnosed with a concussion because he was ruled out of last week’s loss at the New York Jets due to a stumble, was kept available by McDaniel for backup duties. McDaniel attributed starting Thompson over Bridgewater to having the full week of practice.
Before Bridgewater’s exit on Oct. 9 at the Jets and Tagovailoa on the Thursday night game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa also left the Sept. 25 home win over the Buffalo Bills momentarily. His controversial clearance to return in the second half was what sparked enhanced protocols by the NFL and Players Association that resulted in Bridgewater’s disqualification after one offensive play at New York.
Down, 16-10, deep in the fourth quarter Sunday, Miami squandered an opportunity to get closer when Waddle fumbled, with Vikings safety Camryn Bynum recovering with 4:15 left. It came two plays before Cook’s sealing touchdown run.
Thompson was 7 of 13 for 89 yards at the time of his departure. With Bridgewater at quarterback, Miami broke a scoreless tie with Minnesota in the middle of the second period. A 44-yard field goal from Jason Sanders put the Dolphins ahead, 3-0.
Minnesota scored with 2:32 remaining in the first half when quarterback Kirk Cousins found tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 1-yard touchdown. A 24-yard catch and run by star receiver Justin Jefferson set the Vikings up for the short score.
The Vikings added a Greg Joseph field goal on the final play of the first half after Bridgewater was intercepted by safety Harrison Smith on a pass that got to Waddle but was dropped. Jefferson drew a pass interference on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to get Minnesota in range for the field goal.
The Vikings extended the lead again early in the fourth, with Cousins finding Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone against cornerback Xavien Howard for a 2-yard score. They only increased the advantage, however, to 16-3 because of a missed extra point.
It looked like Miami could make Minnesota pay when it inched closer to make it a one-possession game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Gesicki before the Waddle fumble on the ensuing drive following a defensive stop.
Gesicki, after his first touchdown Sunday, took another shot at the “Griddy” dance that he received flak for in Miami’s Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens. An improved version, it still wasn’t quite up to standard.
“I promise I’m done,” Gesicki tweeted postgame. “I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out.”
Thompson had impressive moments early, but the Dolphins could not come up with points on their first two drives. First, a sack knocked them out of field-goal range. On the second possession, multiple big plays were wiped away by penalties. Two holding calls, an ineligible man downfield, an offensive pass interference and a false start accounted for five penalties for 36 yards on the series.
“It was a flag fest,” said McDaniel as the Dolphins finished with 10 penalties for 97 yards. “When I watch the film, I’m anticipating players potentially doing too much, which is a very common thing. When you lose a couple of games in a row, you start to press.”
Miami came close to scoring defensively in the first quarter. Edge defender Trey Flowers hit Cousins in the end zone, but Cousins just got an incomplete pass off with his body nearly horizontal.
While the defense had another game where it didn’t force a turnover, Elandon Roberts had 1 1/2 sacks, splitting one with Jaelan Phillips, and Raekwon Davis had the first full sack of his career. The Vikings had six sacks against a Miami offensive line with backups at both tackle spots in Greg Little and Brandon Shell.
The Dolphins stay at home next week for a Sunday night meeting with the Steelers where former coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium as Pittsburgh defensive analyst and the undefeated 1972 team will be honored.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury understands home fans’ boos: ‘I’ve got to be better’
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got booed off the ice Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. When he returned from the locker room, he slapped on a baseball cap and took a seat as fellow goaltender Filip Gustavsson replaced him in net.
“I don’t blame them; I’d boo myself,” Fleury said when asked about fans’ reaction postgame. “I was not good. I feel bad for the fans. I feel bad for my teammates.”
Through two games, Fleury has not been good this season. That’s a fact. He already has allowed 11 goals this season, looking completely out of sorts in losses on home ice to the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings.
“I’ve got to be better,” he said. “I’ve got to step up and give our team a chance to win. I think there’s some tough goals, a few of them. Still, I’ve got to make some saves. Especially the stupid last goal there.”
The goal Fleury is talking about came late in the opening 20 minutes of Saturday night’s game, a 7-6 loss to the Kings. Despite a very slow start, the Wild had managed to claw their way back into the game. They had some positives vibes on the bench until Fleury got beat by a long-range shot he would like to have back.
“So (expletive) stupid,” Fleury said explaining that he took his eye of Kings winger Alex Iafallo for a split second. “Just to see where guys were at. Then I looked back at the shot and it was already in. Just stupid.”
Asked postgame if he was worried about Fleury, coach Dean Evason stood up for the future hall of famer.
“Honestly, we’re not,” Evason said. “He’s obviously extremely accountable. He’s a pro. He’s going to fight his way through it. It’s a situation where he’s probably like everybody right now. He’s probably trying to do a little bit too much.”
That can be counterproductive at times because players get themselves out of position.
“There’s a lot of guys pushing to do a little extra as opposed to just doing their job,” the coach said. “We’ll get back to it, and we’ll be OK.”
That said, the schedule doesn’t get any easier with the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche coming to town on Monday night. They’ll bring a high-powered offense that features the likes of star center Nathan MacKinnon and star defenseman Cale Makar, among a handful of other playmakers.
“Everybody’s got to look at themselves and say, ‘Am I doing enough defensively out there? Am I happy about myself?’ ” Wild winger Mats Zuccarello said. “I don’t think as a team we can be happy right now.”
Needless to say Fleury is certainly not happy right now.
“I think it’ll be hard to sleep tonight,” Fleury said after getting pulled from Saturday’s game. “Just try to put it behind me as quick as possible and get back on the ice and stop some pucks. Just put in the work. That’s all I’ve got to do.”
Will he get a chance to start when the Wild host the Avalanche?
“It’s too early to talk,” Evason said. “It’s pretty fresh to make any kind of decision right now.”
Asked if he wants to start, Fleury replied, “Yeah.” There was no hesitation.
“Just want to get this over with and stop thinking about these stupid goals,” he said. “Just want to win a game for this team and do well.”
