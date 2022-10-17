Finance
Small Business Phone System – Benefits
The phone solutions available through hosted PBX phone systems are revolutionizing the way in which small and medium size businesses support their human resources and serve their customers. A reliable communication system can substantially increase the business productivity.
The benefits of a small business phone system include, but are not limited to:
o Low cost
o Physical independence
o Greater scalability
o High speed connectivity
o Disaster recovery capability
o Easy installation
o Less maintenance requirements
A hosted PBX system delivers the same phone features as high end telephone systems at a much reduced price. Thus, these systems help small business owners to save money, and at the same time provide customer support service on par with multinational companies. The advanced features in a hosted PBX phone system include: 1-4 digit extension, custom menus, dial by name, dial by extension, caller ID, call screening, call transfer, find me follow me call forwarding, music on hold, voicemail, e-mail message delivery, fax to email, web administration, cell phone message notify, pager notify and much more. The sophisticated interface presented to your clients easily gives them the impression that they are dealing with a Fortune 500 company. All the functionalities are delivered through a dedicated connection.
Virtual Presence at Low Outlay
Owning to the virtual nature of the small business phone system, it ensures a considerable amount of physical independence. You will not have to acquire new local and toll free numbers when you relocate to a new place. The calls and faxes to your extension can be routed to your present location with the aid of the find me follow me call forwarding facility incorporated within the system. This contemporary technique helps corporate owners to stay connected with their colleagues and customers even when they are not in the office.
These virtual IP phone systems are scalable to a large extent, and one need not worry about the expense required for additional phone lines and switching equipments. The service provider can upgrade the system according to the requirements as you grow your business. You need not purchase or maintain any equipment on your premises when implementing a hosted PBX telephone system. A small business phone system can be easily installed and all the hardware and software are maintained at the service provider’s site itself.
Finance
Lawyer Malpractice Insurance
Malpractice Insurance protects lawyers and their firms against claims and lawsuits that have alleged damages caused by the lawyer or firm due to not providing proper legal services. It allows a lawyer or law firm to have a financial cushion in the event that a lawsuit should occur. This goes beyond Commercial General Liability Insurance by tackling disputes that involved harm as a result of a mistake made by lawyers or their firms. Examples of this type of harm would be:
- Improper filing or disregard for filing guidelines
- Wrongly constructing contracts
- Any other actions that may be financially damaging to clients
Malpractice Insurance Also Covers
- Pre and Post Judgment
- Disciplinary Proceedings/Bar Matters
- Loss of Earnings
- Expenses associated with a subpoena
- Privacy/Cyber Protection
- Outside Director Coverage
How Much Coverage Do I Need?
The amount of coverage depends on the claim and how much the attorney or the firm can afford to lose. Their business income and assets, along with any personal assets that you want to include, determine these. Another consideration is the number of billable hours that will be lost while they are fighting their own lawsuit. If you cannot afford to lose enough time in this type of suit than higher amounts of coverage will be needed. Some coverage options include:
Prior Acts –
- This is the date after which losses may have occurred and be covered under the policy.
- This date should be the initial date the firm was formed.
Limit of Liability –
- This is the maximum amount the insurance company will pay for coverage.
- The law firm or attorney will have to decide on the appropriate limit and then judge it by the cost.
- Higher limits have a higher cost.
Deductibles –
- The amount that can be paid out-of-pocket if a loss was to occur.
Extended Reporting Period (ERP) Option –
- It covers claims that resulted from errors that occurred on or after the retroactive date and before the policy termination date and are reported during this period.
- You can choose either a five-year period or an unlimited period.
Claim Expenses –
- These are things like reasonable fees, costs, and expenses that are charged by attorney either through a retainer or are approved by the insured for a claim brought against them, which are included within the limit of liability.
Worldwide Coverage –
- This type of coverage applies wherever the lawsuit is filed.
Reimbursement for Lost Earnings –
- It is lost wage coverage for attending hearings or trials that are associated with the lawsuit.
How Much Does Malpractice Insurance Cost?
The cost of malpractice insurance is affected by how long the lawyer has been in business, the amount of coverage required, and the amount of deductible, and the area of law that is practiced. Newer lawyers are less expensive than experienced lawyers due to the smaller amount of risk. New lawyers are less likely to take cases that are complex, which means there is less room for error to occur when representing a client. In more complex cases, the more risk is involved that an error can be made. The cost for new lawyers can be as low as $700 a year whereas experienced lawyers may have to pay $5,000 to $15,000 per year.
What If I Am A Pro Bono Lawyer?
If you are pro bono there are four ways that you can access malpractice insurance.
40 Accesses to Justice (ATJ) Program –
- Can carry insurance that extends to pro bono lawyer or to offer protection through a partnership with the State Bar Pro Bono Initiative’s Litigation Assistance Partnership Program (MI-LAPP for Michigan).
- These programs are offered through a law school who have a clinical program.
- The MI-LAPP is secondary coverage, but if there is none, it will become the primary.
Through a Reverse Referral from the ATJ –
- If a client has an income and is asset-eligible under the eligibility rules and the case fits in the program’s care priorities they can be added to the docket and provide malpractice coverage to the lawyer.
The State Bar Pro Bono Initiative’s Litigation Assistance Partnership Program –
- Can offer malpractice insurance if the client that is able to fit in the ATJ program or through the reversal referral.
- The client’s income is within 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
- The client’s liquid assets do not exceed $5,000.
- The case is the private lawyer would not handle an exemplary civil matter because there is no likelihood of a fee.
Through CIMA Liability Protection Program for Legal Services Professionals and Public Defenders –
- This is a claims-made policy and the coverage is conditioned on the lawyer immediately notifying the State Bar of any potential claim.
- It provides up to $250,000 of coverage for each claim and $500,000 in aggregate for professional liability.
- It also covers up to $100,000 of coverage for each claim and $300,000 in aggregate for personal injury coverage.
There is also a limited practice policy that allows lawyers to take pro bono cases to low-income persons or to a family member or friend. It also is for those who have a practice that is slowing down. The average hours of a workweek is 5 to 10 or can be purchased for $300 a year.
Finance
The Excitement of Buying Phones With Mobile Phone Deals
The mobile phone deals have come as lucrative means to meet the expenses incurred on the mobile phones. So, finding a suitable tariff plan may be one alternative to overcome this deadlock. However, the ruthless competition in the mobile market sometimes make it tough for the people to understand the authenticity of an offer. A large number of online phone shops put forward a huge range of mobile phone deals. These deals are attractive and solve the purpose of low cost services. The users of mobile phones, too, find the mobile phone services very attractive.
The mobile phone service providers such as Orange, Three mobile, T-Mobile, Virgin, Vodafone and others offer contracts for a specified period of time. The contracts extend over a duration of 12 months or a 18 months period. During this period, the users are entitled to avail the services of the provider, free of cost. It is not that just calls are free for the period but messaging and other related connectivity services are also kept free. After expiry of the term, the user either has to recharge the SIM or pay for extending the services of the provider. Many companies may also offer discounted cost of connection in case one is willing to opt the connection for a second term.
Companies also come up with other exciting deals on mobile phones. These can be in the form of free gifts. It is very common for mobile companies to offer free gifts. In order to survive the tough competition, they have to offer such gifts. The free gifts include televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, iPods, MP3 players and other such exciting gifts. Such gifts when offered with various deals with mobile phones make the whole affair of buying phones very exciting. People can now expect to get an extra device by just paying for the mobile phone that they are buying. The buyers of phones can now easily resort to availing there dream gadget as free gifts on buying mobile phones. In fact, the mobile customers now look forward to companies to offer such deals that add more value to their investment.
Free minutes, free texts, free mobile phone insurance, free mobile phone handset and accessories are very common with mobile phones of today. Information about all the latest deals can be easily acquired from the online sites. The websites offer all latest details and updates about mobile phones offers. Every company be it Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, LG and Sony Ericsson keeps on updating its sites with the latest mobile phone deals. The customers can also apply for a phone online at subsidised rates. The customers can choose from the various deals and avail one which suits his needs in the right way.
The price of the mobiles with latest deals are also kept low. It is also true that the mobiles phone deals are available with both the old phones as well as the latest gadgets. Such mobiles are feature-rich and are fitted with the best features such as camera, music player, FM radio and large memory. They can be used for all purposes, be it business or professional ventures. Their capacity to download and store files is also immense. The handsets play a marvelous role in bringing success in the lives of the users. They can be used for long hours as their battery gives long standby time and talk time.
Mobile phone deals are very exciting and change from time to time. Companies too keep adding new gifts with handsets depending on the need and demand posed by the customers. The deals in forms of the tariff plans or gifts are very exciting and help people to avail the latest services with the best handsets. Orders for the latest phones with best deals can be placed online.
Finance
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes the Easy Way
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes the Easy Way
As health care costs continue to rise, so do your premiums. So how can you keep your group health care costs under control? Here’s how:
Affordable Health Insurance
The most affordable health insurance coverage plans are (HMOs) Health Maintenance Organizations, (PPOs) Preferred Provider Organizations, and (PPOs) Point of Service Plans.
What is a HMO? A typical HMO plan provides you and your family with health care through a network of doctors and hospitals. They are usually the least expensive health insurance plan. If a person needs routine medical care, they would need to go to a HMO clinic for care, and pay a small co-payment fee for each visit.
What is a PPO? A typical PPO plan is a group system of health care put together by an insurance company. Doctors, hospitals, and clinics make contracts with the PPO system to provide health care to its members. As a member of a PPO you will be required to pay a small copay for each office visit. There is also a yearly deductible before the insurance company will cover medical fees. PPOs commonly pay 80% of medical fees within the network.
What is a POS? A point of service plan is similar to a HMO and a PPO. With a POS health insurance plan you choose a primary care doctor from a list of providers, just like with a HMO. The doctor you choose will be responsible for all of your medical care. If you need a specialist he will refer you to another doctor within the network. POS plans typically have a large base of medical providers in their network.
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes
One of the best ways to get affordable health insurance quotes is to go to a free insurance quote website. There you can get competitive quotes from up to 5 group health insurance providers so you can compare prices.
Finance
Business Home Internet Marketing Work – Sell Your Products Naturally With These 3 Tips
You can make your business home internet marketing work opportunity easy and fun.
You can sell your products easily without putting huge pressure on your health.
Do you want your website visitors to purchase from you easily?
If you answered yes, you have to think the right way while getting started with your business home internet marketing work opportunity.
3 simple tips that will make your life as an internet marketer a lot easier and sell your products naturally are…
TIPS
1. Give Value on Your Site While you Drive Traffic.
2. Give Benefits not Features.
3. Sell What People Want.
Lets get down to the real details…
1. Give Value on Your Site While you Drive Traffic.
Provide extreme value to your visitors on your website this will increase and drive killer traffic to your business home internet marketing work opportunity.
Write content that your visitors will love and become your fans. If you do this your visitors will trust you and will purchase your products based on your recommendation.
If you concentrate on sales pitch on your website they will just click on the back button and leave your site instantly.
2. Sell What People Want.
If you want to succeed in your business marketing opportunity make sure that you give people what they want.
Your website visitors don’t purchase your products and services.
They are purchasing a solution to their problems which will make their life easier.
Don’t create products for the sake of just making money. If you pack superb value in your products and make the life of your visitors easier and with less hassle your products will sell naturally and consistently.
3. Give Benefits not Features.
If you want to succeed with your business home internet marketing work opportunity then give your visitors benefits that your products will provide them, not features.
Your visitor will not purchase your cake mixer because it makes the cakes. He will purchase it because he will enjoy eating the scrumptious delectable cakes all the year round.
So make sure you focus on benefits and not features and see how your business home internet marketing work opportunity products sell like hot cakes.
Finance
Maldives – Heaven on the Earth
I strongly advocate to all wanderers, for a tour to Maldives. My recent experience with Maldives tourism was one of the most memorable and exhilarating one. Maldives tourism offers you some of the best moments that you can never forget in your entire life. Maldives tourism is full of unique and strange experiences. With the sun, sand, sea, exotic beaches, water resorts, world-class spa treatment, and mouth-watering food, Maldives comes as a preferred location for all tourists. With Maldives tourism explore your sunny side of life.
Tourism Maldives: A glance
Maldives tourism has been experiencing rapid growth with a lot of international as well as domestic attention.
Exotic Water Resorts
One of the most attractive components of Maldives tourism is the exotic water resort that offers a range of luxury and comfort. Complete with all amenities and facilities of the world, these water resorts offer the best view of the sea, sun, and the sand all the time. Service and hospitality that you enjoy here are beyond comparison. Maldives tourism is one way to witness life with comfort and care in these water and beach resorts.
Things to Do
Some of the most famous attractions that fascinated me during my Maldives tourism are its unique and rare under water beauty, under water restaurants, vast natural coral reefs, and the wonderful climate. I enjoyed the scuba diving a lot here. Witnessing the water life so close and so personal is something very sensitizing to the nerves and senses. Maldives tourism also let you meet a lot of people coming from different parts of the globe. This is a good place to make a lot of friends.
Where to Eat
Maldives has a lot of restaurants and eat-out centers offering authentic continental and delicious sea foods. Sea foods constitute the maximum part of the meal. There are specific eating joints located in different parts of the country. You can enjoy having your food in an underwater restaurant. This was a completely new experience for me. Cooked in the best possible manner, the traditional dishes in Maldives are a new gastronomical experience.
Places to Visit
Though small in size, the duration of my Maldives tourism was one of the most remarkable one. Spending time with family in the Maldives was all just like a dream come true. There are few good places to visit in Maldives. Huskuru Miskiiy Mosque, Male’ fish market, Mulee-aage, The Islamic Centre, The Local Market, and The National Museum are some of the places to visit while you are in the Maldives.
Get More information From Following Sources:
Finance
Five Types of Compensation That Can Be Claimed in Personal Injury Cases
For many people, there is an expectation that the sum of compensation received in personal injury cases is for the court to decide. But while the final sum is awarded by a court, or an offer made by the defendant in an out of court settlement, the actual amount is not completely out of the claimants hands. The claim itself must be for a particular amount.
Calculating a final injury compensation figure is not a particularly complex process, and an experienced injury lawyer will have little trouble in coming to a fair sum. This is mainly because every type of injury and illness that one can claim for has a minimum and maximum value range. The reason for this is to prevent exorbitant sums being sought, but it also means that should a claimant have an accident at work that results in a leg injury, they have an idea of what they might receive for it. There are five general entitlements that any claimant has, relating to income, accrued expenses and even loss of a holiday.
Lost Income
This is the obvious type, and the first to come to mind. It is understandable since an injury can rule a person of out work, either for the short term or the long term. What should be kept in mind is that it is the net income lost that is claimed, which means that the figure is the salary after tax. If the injury was sustained from an accident on work premises then the employer will usually continue to pay a salary, even though the employee is not in work. If there is any difference between the salary at work and out of work, then this can be claimed. This occurs when the claimant is usually paid on commission.
Travel Expenses
If an injury forces the claimant has to make journeys for treatment then the costs involved can be claimed back. This relates to taxi fares or bus fares to a hospital to treatment clinic, or perhaps a train fare if the claimant needs to travel between cities. In the case where a private car is used, it is normal to claim a mileage rate of around 40p per mile.
Medical Expenses
After loss of earnings, this is probably the second most obvious type of compensation claim. Medical costs are easily calculated as any hospital or clinic will provide receipts and have register details of any treatments on official medical records. However, the prescriptions that are given are also claimable, so each renewal of the prescription needs to be recorded too.
Nursing and Care
Depending on the severity of the injury, a home nurse may be required to maintain 24 hour medical attention. This is not included in medical expenses as most home nurses are provided by independent home nursing companies. All invoices during the term of the nursing agreement should be kept, and the total amount can be claimed back. Perhaps surprisingly, a claimant is also entitled to get compensation for any nursing and care provided by family members. An hourly rate can be claimed, though the rate should be well within the industry norm and the number of hours should be realistic.
Loss of Holidays
This is probably a surprise, but if a holiday or weekend break had been booked, and the accident forced that time away to be cancelled, the claimant is entitled to seek compensation. If an injury also caused a claimant to lose their annual holiday entitlement, even though nothing had been booked, then a claim can also be made for that.
Even stranger is the fact that if a claimant decides to go on holiday with their injury, then they can also claim compensation for loss of enjoyment. There are other areas that a claimant can claim on, and this is the confusing area for many people. A good injury lawyer will know the full scope of personal injury compensation entitlements, so it is not something that the lay person needs to worry about. But from road traffic accidents to an accident at work, it is worth being aware that there is more than just the injury to seek compensation for. The full injury compensation sum can climb quite high, but should the injury be serious, causing real pain, real loss of earns, and even a long term debilitation, then it is only just that every type of entitlement is recovered.
Small Business Phone System – Benefits
Bullpen moves pay off for Yankees in Game 4
Lawyer Malpractice Insurance
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
The Excitement of Buying Phones With Mobile Phone Deals
Affordable Florida Group Health Insurance Quotes the Easy Way
Business Home Internet Marketing Work – Sell Your Products Naturally With These 3 Tips
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 36A
Maldives – Heaven on the Earth
Five Types of Compensation That Can Be Claimed in Personal Injury Cases
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE