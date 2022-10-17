Snoop Dogg Creates Music Video Via Web3 Firm Astro Project

The music video, animated in Unreal Engine, expands on the song’s use.

Snoop Dogg is not new to Web3, NFTs and the metaverse world. His past collaborations and key interest in this sectors has been openly displayed by the legendary rapper. It’s almost as if Snoop Dogg and Web3 are a standard duo. A music video for “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” featuring a digital performance shot by Web3 company Astro Project, was released on Saturday by the legendary West Coast rapper. The video’s virtual setting was created by the same firm that produced it.

The music video, animated in Unreal Engine, expands on the song’s use of a remixed version of the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme tune by making various parallels to the show. Everything about Snoop Dogg’s avatar, from his clothes to his spectacles to his hair, is reminiscent of comic Larry David.

Digital Donuts Giveaway

Web3 is nothing new to David either. He was featured in a Super Bowl advertisement for FTX, seen by millions of people across the world. The tune used as his show’s theme was also made into a unique NFT.

Coinciding with the music video’s premiere, Astro Project gave out 11,111 digital donuts, or “digital keys,” that could be used to unlock supplementary content, such as 3D models and character animations, utilized in the clip.

Company-produced tutorials and instructions show doughnut owners how to use Unreal Engine to create their own scenes and animations. The business claims that a doughnut is one of the first things a 3D artist learns to produce, therefore it went with it as the design for the access key.

