News
St. Paul’s oldest house still standing faces demolition
Historic preservationists have banded together with a series of neighborhood organizations to prevent the demolition of the Justus Ramsey Stone House, one of St. Paul’s oldest known homes still standing.
The small limestone structure, which dates to 1855, sits on the side patio of Burger Moe’s, a restaurant on West Seventh Street. The house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, has a side wall that appears to have partially collapsed in one corner, though the front façade appears to be fine.
Citing public safety concerns, Burger Moe’s owner, Moe Sharif, submitted a standard demolition application to the city on June 29 to tear down the structure, according to Crystal King, a spokesperson for St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
Sharif was then informed that he would have to submit his demolition plans directly to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which would vote on whether to recommend allowing the demolition to move forward. A city official said Friday that Sharif asked that his demolition application be forwarded to the HPC for review. That is expected to happened at a Nov. 7 meeting.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections wrote condemnation orders for the Justus Ramsey House, meaning that the house and the Burger Moe’s patio cannot be occupied.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Sharif at Burger Moe’s to inspect the site in early October, but the mayor’s office has yet to release details about the visit.
Sharif has declined to comment on the matter.
PRESERVATIONISTS RAISE CONCERNS
Members of Historic St. Paul and the Historic Irvine Park Association, nonprofits dedicated to preservation advocacy in St. Paul, have raised concern that rather than repair and maintain a historic site, Sharif will expand his patio seating or his restaurant building.
The Justus Ramsey House was designated as a historic property prior to Sharif purchasing the building. Owners of such structures are required to maintain them.
The Justus Ramsey House is built of limestone nearly two feet thick, according to Elyse Jensen, treasurer for Historic St. Paul.
She expressed concern that if the owner has it declared a threat to public safety, the normal regulatory review process would be sidestepped entirely.
On Oct. 5, Jensen filed an emergency petition to the state’s Environmental Quality Board asking for a mandatory environmental assessment of the structure prior to any potential demolition. The petition, signed by 148 community members, was accepted for review by the state board.
Denise Wilson, the director of the state Environmental Review Program, said any demolition may not start until the city of St. Paul reviews the petition. Once the city has determined whether an environmental assessment is required, anyone can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
‘IT COULD BE MOVED’
Meanwhile, on Monday the Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council approved a resolution in support of preserving the Justus Ramsey House. The resolution carries no legal authority, but Fort Road has joined the Historic Irvine Park Association, the Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association and Historic St. Paul in retaining attorney Tom Schroeder, who has been involved in preserving a number of historic structures throughout this city.
Schroeder and other preservationists believe that there are options for the future of the Justus Ramsey House. One of which could involve moving the building to a new location. A number of the historic homes in Irvine Park, a national register district, have been moved from other sites after being threatened with demolition.
“It could be that what needs to happen is this needs to be very carefully documented and dismantled, boxed, and moved,” Schroeder said. “But one way or another this building could be moved.”
This story has been updated to clarify a quote from Elyse Jensen.
News
Stellantis launches an electric Jeep and promises a new energy target
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pictured in Turin, Italy on March 31, 2022.
Stefano Guidi | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The CEO of Stellantide told CNBC on Monday that the company would use its own sites to generate half the energy it needs for manufacturing by the middle of this decade.
“We have decided on the appropriate investments so that Stellantis can, from a manufacturing point of view, in 2025 produce 50% of our energy needs at our own sites,” said Carlos Tavares, who spoke to CNBC’s Charlotte Reed at Paris Motor Show. .
Tavares’ comments came as Stellantis prepared to launch what he called the “first pure EV Jeep” after details of the vehicle were released last month.
According to Stellantis, the Jeep Avenger’s “targeted electric range” is 400 kilometers, or just under 249 miles.
The company – whose brands include Fiat, Chrysler and Citroen – is expected to open reservations for the Avenger on Monday, and it should arrive in showrooms next year.
Stellantis wants all passenger sales in Europe to be battery electric by 2030. In the US, it wants a “50% passenger car and light truck BEV sales mix” by the same timeframe.
Stellantis’ electric vehicle plans put it in competition with companies like Elon Musk You’re here as well as companies like volkswagen, Fordand GM. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach a record high this year.
cnbc
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-20 loss to the New York Giants
Lamar Jackson giveth and he taketh away. The Ravens quarterback tried to make something out of nothing when he picked up an errant snap late in the fourth quarter and heaved the ball toward fullback Patrick Ricard, but the resulting interception proved to be the costliest of many mistakes in an ugly 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.
The Ravens have been in charge of every game they’ve played this season, but they’re 3-3 and grasping for answers after they left the door wide-open against a scrappy opponent. Here are five things we learned from their latest collapse:
The Ravens have underachieved.
The Ravens have jumped to a lead in every game they’ve played this season and have led in the fourth quarter in five of six. The best analytics say they’re one of the league’s top teams on a per-play basis. We have yet to watch an opponent cleanly outplay them. They are 3-3.
If that math does not compute for you, know that it does not compute for the players and coaches either. They look in the mirror and see a contender. Their record says otherwise, which is a problem.
Blame has to fall at the feet of the most important people in the locker room.
Jackson is a wonder, and the Ravens would be an ordinary team without his bewitching runs and daring throws. But he let his creativity get the better of him against the Giants when he tried to pluck a skidding snap from rookie Tyler Linderbaum off the turf and find Ricard in traffic with the game hanging in the balance. Safety Julian Love’s interception put the Giants a mere 13 yards from the touchdown that would send the Ravens home in misery.
Great as he was over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson has been less so over the last three, averaging 176 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and four interceptions in that span. He misses the big-play upside of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who hurt his foot in Week 4 and has not practiced since. For all the terrific plays we’ve seen from Devin Duvernay and for all of Mark Andrews’ steady excellence, we have to fault the Ravens’ front office for not bringing in another productive pass catcher to round out an undermanned corps.
We also have to ask John Harbaugh and his staff why the Ravens hamstrung themselves with presnap penalties from the first quarter to the fourth? How could they line up incorrectly on a simple quarterback keeper that would have given them a first down the play before Jackson threw his misbegotten interception? The mental errors seem to come from different places each time; recall the fatal miscommunication in the secondary against the Miami Dolphins or the missed blocks that left Jackson unprotected on that decisive fourth-down play against the Buffalo Bills. But the overarching question is the same: where is this team’s precision when it’s time to put a game away?
The Ravens did many things well against the Giants, just as they have done many things well all season. Their ground game is humming again, with a peppy Kenyan Drake suddenly in the picture and the offensive line finding its footing with Ronnie Stanley back at left tackle. Their defense will catch hell for surrendering two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but did an excellent job limiting Saquon Barkley and did not give up a play longer than 18 yards all afternoon.
The components of a winner are in place, but the Ravens are not playing winning football on third downs and late-game possessions. The team that led the league in scoring margin in 2019 and 2020 is nowhere to be found. Peril lurks around every corner, even when they’re cruising down the field with a lead in their pockets.
“It feels like we’re beating ourselves,” Jackson said.
Yes, it does, and for now, the Ravens don’t seem to know why.
The Ravens tossed away too many points thanks to sloppy execution on key downs.
We can’t say the offense struggled. In fact, the Ravens put together drives more consistently than they had in any previous game, piling up 406 yards, including a season-high 211 on the ground. They averaged seven yards per play compared to 3.8 for the Giants.
But they left so many points on the table because of poor execution on third down, a trend that started well before the disastrous penalty-interception couplet that cost them their lead at the end.
On the Ravens’ opening drive, Jackson fell down for a 6-yard loss on third down after the Giants clogged his escape lanes. The lost yardage knocked the Ravens out of field-goal range.
They backed themselves into trouble again on their next drive, when a false-start penalty (their third of the game), a 1-yard loss by J.K. Dobbins and an errant swing pass from Jackson forced Justin Tucker to attempt a 56-yard field goal, which he clanked off the left upright.
The Ravens outgained the Giants 94-22 and controlled the ball for almost 11 minutes of the first quarter but had nothing to show for it. They led by just three at halftime after accumulating 256 yards of offense and holding Barkley in check. They might as well have waived a sign at their underdog opponent: “We’re giving you life.”
The Ravens rumbled down the field again the first time they had the ball in the second half, moving to first-and-goal from the Giants’ 5-yard line. They had killed the Giants on the ground all afternoon but attempted three passes, none of which found its mark. Andrews had the best shot at a touchdown but could not adjust to pull in a tipped ball.
The Ravens led by 10 after Andrews caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but that margin could easily have been 17 or 20.
Jackson will spend the week stewing on his turnovers and offline throws while his blockers will lament a string of presnap penalties that continually set the Ravens back. The offense had every chance to put this game away and could not.
The future is bright for a defensive front led by Justin Madubuike and Travis Jones.
It was not difficult to find fans carping on social media about coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense. Macdonald was in the spotlight with his predecessor, Don “Wink” Martindale, on the other sideline, and his crew did allow the Giants to drive 12 plays for 75 yards to cut the lead to 20-17. But let’s keep this in perspective: the Ravens defended well enough to win the game.
Their chief mission was to keep Barkley from running wild and they did it, limiting him to 3.8 yards per carry with a longest gain of 8. Their secondary mission was to keep Daniel Jones from escaping the pocket. He gained just 6 yards on six carries and did not complete a pass longer than 18 yards. Yes, the Ravens would like to have back a few of those third-and-longs on which Jones found an open receiver. But their run defense had been a problem through five weeks and it held up admirably against one of the league’s most efficient ground attacks. They maintained a solid wall at the line of scrimmage and did not let Barkley and Jones run through tackles.
Their young interior playmakers, Madubuike and Travis Jones, excelled at the tip of the spear along with elder statesman Calais Campbell. The trio combined for 13 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits — stellar production by any measure.
The Ravens’ pass rush bothered Jones early as he faced third-and-long on each of the Giants’ first two series. Travis Jones bulled up the middle for his first professional sack, a promising sign for a team that has struggled to mount inside pressure in recent seasons.
On the first drive of the second half, Madubuike dropped Jones in the open field for a sack as the Ravens sent the Giants off the field three-and-out. We spent two years wondering when the 2020 third-round pick would flash his eye-popping explosiveness more than occasionally. In his third season, Madubuike seems to hit the stat sheet with a meaningful play every week.
In a week sure to be full of soul-searching, the Ravens should take some solace from the fact their defense has not repeated its disastrous performance from that Week 2 collapse against the Dolphins.
Andrews’ ability to produce when he’s Jackson’s only scary target is something to see.
The Giants knew Andrews was Jackson’s likely first option on every third down and red-zone snap, but their linebackers and defensive backs had little hope of keeping the All-Pro tight end from another stellar stat line — seven catches on 11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Andrews did not even play his best game. He probably felt he should have caught another touchdown pass on that deflected ball, which changed trajectory on him at the last second. But he was Jackson’s only consistent downfield target and his best bet to make a contested catch, just like he was the week before in a razor-thin 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Andrews is more than 30 targets, 20 catches and 200 yards ahead of any other pass catcher on the team. He’s right up there with Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams when it comes to being the singular focus of his team’s passing offense. Still, he finds a way to get through contact at the line of scrimmage, glide into open patches and snatch the ball in front of overpowered defenders. He and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce reside in their own golden neighborhood above the rest of the league’s tight ends.
The Ravens’ uneven results weigh on Andrews as much as anyone. We see it in his flinty expression as he gives curt answers about how they must finish off opponents. But we should not let the broader frustrations of the team obscure what we’re seeing from No. 89, one of the greatest players in franchise history in his prime.
For all their missed opportunities, the Ravens are still in fine position.
They could have put an early stranglehold on the AFC North, and they’re surely aggravated that their divisional margin vanished just a week after they outlasted the defending champion Bengals. But if they’re going to start 3-3, they might as well do it in mediocre company. And that’s what the AFC North is right now: mediocre.
The Bengals pulled out a victory in New Orleans on a 60-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, and the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the suddenly ordinary Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the New England Patriots mauled the Browns in Cleveland, and it seems no AFC North team can maintain traction from one week to the next.
The Ravens hold a win over Cincinnati, the other 3-3 team in the bunch, and they face by far the easiest schedule going forward, according to Football Outsiders. They’re expecting to get a raft of key players back over the next month, from Bateman to running back Gus Edwards to outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston and David Ojabo. Stanley has played well since returning from the ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly two years, and the Ravens dodged a bullet Sunday when right tackle Morgan Moses’ heel injury was not serious. They no longer feel like the most injury-scarred team in football.
None of this is to say the Ravens should shrug off their fourth-quarter woes or, heck, their inability to win two games in arrow. They are enmeshed in an identity crisis as they grasp for answers to what ails them. But none of their big goals are out the window. We’re in for a long, anxious season.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
()
News
‘Don’t Look Back’: South Sudan refugee, Sioux Falls plant worker writes of survival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As Achut Deng lay in her apartment bedroom in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, sickened alongside hundreds of her co-workers at a South Dakota meatpacking plant, she worried she was going to die.
It wasn’t the first time she felt the imminent threat of death.
Her childhood, shattered by war in South Sudan, had been filled with it. But as she focused on building a new life for her family — filled with long hours at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant — she kept those traumatic memories to herself.
In the spring of 2020, however, she spoke out to tell of the fear gripping the Sioux Falls workforce, adding to pressure that prodded the plant to implement new safety protocols that helped protect Deng and her colleagues.
Now, Deng is telling her whole story — from fleeing massacres to the trauma she experienced as a refugee in the United States — through a memoir that she hopes will bring awareness of both the hardships, as well as the healing, for refugees.
Deng’s book for young adults, co-authored with Keely Hutton, draws its name from the words Deng’s grandmother uttered as they fled when their village came under attack: “Don’t Look Back.”
For decades, she followed that advice to survive. The book details her grandmother’s sacrifice to literally shield Deng from bullets during a 1991 massacre, to a refugee journey where a deadly river, a snake bite and malaria all nearly killed her. And even after arriving in the U.S., Deng writes, she suffered sexual abuse from a male guardian as well as accompanying suicidal thoughts.
“I’m tired of being strong. I’m done being embarrassed. I’m done being ashamed of what I’ve been through,” Deng, now 37, told The Associated Press in an interview at her home in Sioux Falls.
For years, she quietly kept her story buried beneath her work at the plant, a side hustle of catering sambusa and caring for her three sons.
“There’s a reason why I created this busy schedule — because I don’t want to have time to myself so that I can think of the past,” she said.
The hard work allowed Deng to achieve the life she dreamed of when she came to the U.S. as a teenager. She saved for a down payment on a home, paid for family vacations and even sponsored her parents’ immigration to America.
When COVID-19 infections spread among Deng’s colleagues, however, her dreams came under attack once again. Sickened by the virus, she worried her sons would find her body and be left with only the stories others told about her. Deng was still haunted by finding that her own grandmother had been struck and killed by the bullets that might have hit Deng during that 1991 massacre.
“I found myself at the very lowest point again,” Deng recounted.
In the past, she had quietly focused on survival. This time, she spoke out. Deng appeared twice on the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast.
She described in compelling detail the suffering and fear among her colleagues — many of them immigrants — as the pork processing plant became one of the country’s worst hotspots for infections in the spring of 2020. Four of her colleagues died after being infected.
Many workers at the time worried about the consequences of speaking with reporters, but Deng says she was only describing her own experience and that she does not blame Smithfield for the coronavirus. She says the plant requires hard work, but Smithfield also provides the wages, benefits and a schedule that allow a single mother to provide for her family.
When a publicist at Macmillan Publishing heard Deng on the podcast, it sparked talks that led to the memoir. Deng wrote the book with Hutton, her co-author, in between working 12-hour shifts at Smithfield and ferrying her sons to school. She often slept just four hours between her overnight job as a supervisor and video calls with Hutton.
Delving into the trauma of her past was difficult, Deng said, and required therapy sessions.
Then, every Sunday, when Deng had a day off, she would sit with her sons around their dining table and read the draft of the latest chapter.
“We cry together; we talk about it; then we put it behind; then we start the new week,” Deng said.
She hopes that readers will come to understand refugees have their lives upended and are traumatized by forces beyond their control, but show incredible resilience by choosing to come to the U.S. She described the book’s cover, illustrated with the face of a girl overlaid by a night sky, as capturing her feelings at publication.
“She’s wounded but fearless,” Deng said. “You can see the pain in her eye. But she’s not afraid.”
News
Bullpen moves pay off for Yankees in Game 4
One night after a big bullpen blowup and an even bigger bullpen miscommunication, Aaron Boone’s management paid off.
With the Yankees needing a win in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians to stay alive in the postseason, Gerrit Cole was able to go seven strong to set the bullpen up for success. Clay Holmes, the subject of controversy in a Saturday night Game 3 loss, was made available (and maybe more importantly, was made aware that he was available). Boone went to him in the eighth inning and Wandy Peralta in the ninth to close it out.
The duo came through to preserve a 4-2 win and send the series back to New York for a decisive Game 5.
The eighth inning was a higher leverage inning than the ninth with No. 9 hitter Myles Straw leading off and the top of the order following after him. It was favorable for the right-handed Holmes with two right-handed hitters due up. He pitched around a one-out walk to Steven Kwan, got a favorable strike call on former Mets’ shortstop Amed Rosario and got switch-hitter Jose Ramirez twisted up with a slider for strike three after throwing all cutters to the third baseman.
Peralta needed only seven pitches to retire the side in the ninth and record the save.
“I thought he threw the ball really well,” Boone said. “Getting straw there to start, Kwan puts a tough at-bat on him and he really did a good job with Rosario. Ramirez is a tough matchup for us. Then he just kind of set it up perfect there to have that three-batter ninth for Wandy. I thought he threw the ball well.”
Holmes doesn’t overpower many with his fastball but his breaking stuff darted and dove where he needed it to Sunday night, almost making one wonder what could have been in Game 3, had Boone gone to him instead of Clarke Schmidt.
But for now, the Game 3 blunder is behind the Yankees and they have another chance. Boone’s bullpen decisions in this particular game might have seemed questionable at one time, but going to the closer in the seventh or eighth innings to face a particularly tough stretch of the lineup is pretty commonplace these days. There isn’t really a designated setup man and Holmes didn’t start the season as the closer. He recorded 20 saves in 25 opportunities this season and appeared in 33 games with a save in order by the rulebook. Without Aroldis Chapman, who was left off of the roster after skipping a postseason workout, the Yankees are reliant on matchups and win probabilities.
It’s a move that looks smart if it works. In this situation, it worked.
Jameson Taillon, who made a disastrous relief appearance in Game 2, will start Game 5, but it’s unclear who will be available in the bullpen. Peralta had only light work in this game, but he’s now pitched three days in a row. The left-hander threw 27 pitches in Game 3 and 15 pitches Friday, so his status is still to be determined.
“We’ll wait and see,” Boone said. “I think he threw in the single-digits pitch-wise. Maybe that will help. I’ll have Nestor (Cortes) available tomorrow in that role though too, so we’ll just see. We’ll see how he wakes up, see what we’re looking at when we get to the ballpark.”
Cortes will be available on short rest in a relief role. Boone didn’t want to use Holmes on back-to-back days earlier in the series but with the season on the line, he might be apt to reconsider that stance.
()
News
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”
She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades later.
“I thought there was no God, just torture and hatred,” Whirlwind Soldier testified during a Saturday event on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation led by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, as the agency confronts the bitter legacy of a boarding school system that operated in the U.S. for more than a century.
Now 78 and still living on the reservation, Whirlwind Soldier said she was airing her horrific experiences in hopes of finally getting past them.
“The only thing they didn’t do was put us in (an oven) and gas us,” she said, comparing the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries to the Jewish Holocaust during World War II.
“But I let it go,” she later added. “I’m going to make it.”
Saturday’s event was the third in Haaland’s yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative for victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools, after previous stops in Oklahoma and Michigan.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support the schools. The stated goal was to “civilize” Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, but that was often carried out through abusive practices. Religious and private institutions that ran many of the schools received federal funding and were willing partners.
Most closed their doors long ago and none still exist to strip students of their identities. But some, including St. Francis, still function as schools — albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.
Former St. Francis student Ruby Left Hand Bull Sanchez traveled hundreds of miles from Denver to attend Saturday’s meeting. She cried as she recalled almost being killed as a child when a nun stuffed lye soap down her throat in response to Sanchez praying in her native language.
“I want the world to know,” she said.
Accompanying Haaland was Wizipan Garriott, a Rosebud Sioux member and principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian affairs. Garriott described how boarding schools were part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo.
“First they took our buffalo. Then our land was taken, then our children, and then our traditional form of religion, spiritual practices,” he said. “It’s important to remember that we Lakota and other Indigenous people are still here. We can go through anything.”
The first volume of an investigative report released by the Interior Department in May identified more than boarding 400 schools that the federal government supported beginning in the late 19th century and continuing well into the 1960s. It also found at least 500 children died at some of the schools, though that number is expected to increase dramatically as research continues.
The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition says it’s tallied about 100 more schools not on the government list that were run by groups such as churches.
“They all had the same missions, the same goals: ‘Kill the Indian, save the man,’” said Lacey Kinnart, who works for the Minnesota-based coalition. For Native American children, Kinnart said the intention was “to assimilate them and steal everything Indian out of them except their blood, make them despise who they are, their culture, and forget their language.”
South Dakota had 31 of the schools including two on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation — St. Francis and the Rosebud Agency Boarding and Day School.
The Rosebud Agency school, in Mission, operated through at least 1951 on a site now home to Sinte Gleska University, where Saturday’s meeting happened.
All that remains of the boarding school is a gutted-out building that used to house the dining hall, according to tribal members. When the building caught fire about five years ago, former student Patti Romero, 73, said she and others were on hand to cheer its destruction.
“No more worms in the chili,” said Romero, who attended the school from ages 6 to 15 and said the food was sometimes infested.
A second report is pending in the investigation into the schools launched by Haaland, herself a Laguna Pueblo from New Mexico and the first Native American cabinet secretary. It will cover burial sites, the schools’ impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.
Congress is considering a bill to create a boarding school “truth and healing commission,” similar to one established in Canada in 2008. It would have a broader scope than the Interior Department’s investigation into federally run boarding schools and subpoena power, if passed.
News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 36A
House District 36A
Elliott Engen
- Age: 24
- Party: R
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I am a member of the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force, Great Lakes Panel Advisory Committee: Invasive Species, US Fish & Wildlife Service MOU Coalition, Resolute Ministry Board Contributor, Special Olympics MN, and have experience in the legal field assisting prosecutors. I believe in service over self.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Strengthen the economy and tackle inflation with family-focused tax relief. 2) Restore safety by supporting police and holding violent criminals accountable. 3) Excel education by addressing learning loss and mental health challenges caused by extended shutdowns.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Political division is being accelerated by self-interested politicians that gain traction by stoking outrage. In times like these, we need solutions, not noise. I’ll focus on serving the community instead of participating in outrage-politics.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-202-8702
Susie Strom
- Age: 35
- Party: DFL
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I will use my knowledge and experience to fully represent everyone in our community. As a mom, I will work to build a brighter future for our children. As a U.S. Army veteran, I will continue to serve our community and country. As an attorney, judge advocate, and former military prosecutor, I will work to keep our community safe and thriving.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My top priorities are putting money back into the pockets of Minnesotans, ensuring community safety and security for everyone, and building thriving communities by fully funding public schools, combating climate change, and making healthcare affordable and accessible.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will maintain honest and full communication with my colleagues and community, even when there are different perspectives on issues. There is a duty not to attack others or dismiss viewpoints simply because they differ from an official’s own; therefore, I will work collaboratively with others to build a better Minnesota for everyone.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-291-0439
