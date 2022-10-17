News
Viral video: Man receives police medal for saving shooting victim in St. Paul, says of community, ‘We keep us safe’
When Alex Mingus stepped to a podium last week after receiving the St. Paul police chief’s Award for Valor for saving a man who’d been shot, he had a message to deliver.
“I just want folks to know that they don’t keep us safe,” he said of police. “We keep us safe.”
On Site Public Media captured video of Mingus’ speech, which has gone viral and received national media attention.
Mingus, a 42-year-old father, said Monday that he’s a certified firearms instructor and used his limited medical knowledge to help the man who he encountered in St. Paul’s North End last October.
He took a towel and a shirt out of his vehicle, tying them around the man’s arm to try to slow the rapid bleeding from a gunshot wound. An officer later informed Mingus that a bullet severed an artery in the man’s arm and, if Mingus hadn’t helped, he likely would have died.
Mingus is a Black man and he told police gathered at last week’s award ceremony, “I’m very uncomfortable being here with you guys.”
But he said Monday that, despite his discomfort, he went to the event because he wanted to use the time to make a statement. He said he never expected so many people would hear his message and respond positively.
After Interim Police Chief Jeremy Ellison gave Mingus the award, Mingus took off his sweatshirt. He was wearing a T-shirt underneath that said, “Smash White Supremacy.”
He had the shirt made awhile ago and said in an interview Monday that he wore it that day “because the police are one of the strongest arms of white supremacy in our world. They started as slave catchers and they haven’t changed much. All that the police do is protect rich white people’s property.”
ENCOUNTERED VICTIM WHILE DRIVING
As Mingus spoke during last week’s award ceremony, he said nine squad cars went by when he was with the shooting victim and he tried to flag them down, but they didn’t stop.
“That was a potential of 18 people that could have stopped to help preserve life, but 18 people chose to go to a potential threat,” he said of officers responding to the shooting suspect. “And I recognize the man had a pistol and we didn’t know what he was doing.”
The police department said at the time of the shooting last year that officers ended up in a standoff with a suspect who was threatening to shoot himself and others.
“Your officers quickly got bystanders out of the line of fire,” then-Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on Twitter at the time. “… And, finally, after nearly two hours, they took the male into custody without using any force.”
In a statement Monday, the police department said they’re “fortunate to have the quick response of the St. Paul fire department.”
“One of our coordinated roles is that the police must stop any ongoing threats and establish a safe perimeter so the St. Paul fire medics can provide care to those in need,” the statement said.
LEVEL OF ATTENTION UNEXPECTED
Last week, after Mingus said during his speech that it’s community members who keep each other safe, he wrapped up by saying, “Riots work.”
Mingus said Monday that his comment has led some people to say that he’s advocating for riots, but he added, “I’m not asking anybody to take to the streets right now and riot, that seems stupid. I was just saying those things do work when you need them to work. I live in south Minneapolis, I live near the Third Precinct. I was there during the uprising (after George Floyd was killed).”
Mingus, who’s a paraprofessional at a Minneapolis school, was driving his wife to work in St. Paul last year when he stopped to help the shooting victim.
He invited On Site Public Media to attend the award ceremony, but he said he’s shocked by the attention the video has been receiving.
Toussaint Morrison created On Site Public Media, which is one of only a few Black-owned media outlets in Minnesota. Morrison said Monday that he and Mingus have been friends since they met in Minneapolis in the 1980s. RayLynn Prokasky was the director of photography for the video.
“I don’t think he really understood the gravity of what he was going to say or how he was going to say it,” Morrison said Monday of Mingus. “That’s really the lens of On Site — to be in places … that a lot of people need to see, hear and then make their own opinions for themselves.”
After Mingus spoke, Ellison thanked him and Mingus left.
In a statement Monday, the police department said they were honored to recognize Mingus’ “lifesaving work.”
“We are happy the victim survived and thankful that Mr. Mingus was there to make a difference for the victim,” the statement said. “In addition, we are happy that the suspect was quickly stopped, charged, and held accountable for his violent act. Both of these results are the best outcomes we could have hoped for following such a tragic incident, and Mr. Mingus played a crucial role in that. Recognizing his actions that day is important for our community and our ongoing mission of working with our community to provide trusted service with respect.”
Twins position breakdown: Jorge Polanco should be back to his old self at second base in 2023
The 2022 season was unlike any veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco had ever experienced before.
Sure, he had played through bumps and bruises and injury in the past, notably requiring offseason ankle surgery in consecutive years. But until this June, the durable Polanco, who often leads the team in games played, had never landed on the major-league injured list.
In 2022, Polanco saw his season disrupted by a pair of injuries, the latter of which kept him off the field for the crucial month of September.
2022 RECAP
The 104 games Jorge Polanco played in 2022 were the fewest he had played — save for the 60-game, pandemic-condensed 2020 season — since 2018, a season that did not start until early July for him because of a performance-enhancing drug suspension. In both 2019 and 2021, he played more than 150 games over the course of the 162-game seasons.
This season, Polanco spent time in June on the injured list for low back tightness and then suffered what would become a season-ending injury in mid-August, injuring his left knee on a slide at the plate. He played in nine games after that, before he could no longer play through the pain, winding up on the injured list for the second time.
A comeback attempt in September was cut short as he was still dealing with discomfort in his knee during a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.
While on the field, Polanco saw his offense dip a bit, but he was still an above-average hitter, finishing the season with a 117 OPS+ (100 is league-average). Polanco slashed .235/.346/.405 in his 104 games. In his absence, both Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon filled in, while Jermaine Palacios, who was claimed off waivers after the season, saw some action over at second base in the last month of the season.
2023 OUTLOOK
Polanco is set to earn $7.5 million in the final guaranteed year of his contract (there are options for the next two seasons), and while his late-season injury cost him more than a month of 2022, it’s not one that is expected to affect him moving forward.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called it a “tendinitis-like issue” near the end of the season but said there was “no surgical procedure in the future.”
If his past is any indication, the Twins can plan on penciling in the dependable Polanco into the lineup — and at second base — nearly every day in 2023.
While Arraez doesn’t have a set position, he’ll could see some time at second base — as well as first base and designated hitter — when Polanco has a day off, as should Gordon, the Twins’ do-it-all utilityman, who broke out in 2022, hitting .272 with a 113 OPS+ and flashing some more power, finishing with 41 extra-base hits, nine of them home runs.
Election 2022: Mendota Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS MAYOR
Stephanie Levine
-
- Age: 57
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As the mayor, I have a proven record of honesty, integrity, fact-based decision making as well as a long list of accomplishments during my 2 years in office. As an actuary, I bring a unique perspective to the council especially in budgeting, taxes and future planning. I am accessible and bring stability and good governance to the city council.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Our city is thriving, and my top priority is to maintain our effective and efficient city services. We must continue to plan for our future and care for our environment, natural resources, aging infrastructure, green spaces, parks, and recreation. We must preserve the natural feel of our city through responsible redevelopment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? We serve the residents of Mendota Heights. While the city administrator does the day-to-day running of the city, the mayor and council have an oversight role. We create policy, budgets and vision for the future. We make legislative and quasi-legal decisions and are accountable in ensuring that the city’s work is completed on time and on budget.
- Website or contact: stephanie4mayor.com
- Age: 57
John P Maczko
-
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 30+ years of experience in leadership positions in small and large cities (32 years – Fire Chief in Mendota Heights and 33 years – licensed Civil/Traffic engineer in City of Saint Paul) assisting policy makers with development and implementation of policy with a deep understanding how a city operates at all levels is what uniquely qualifies me.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? • Preserve the character of Mendota Heights as a safe and welcoming community with emphasis on open and natural areas
• Build authentic public engagement to increase citizen participation
• Enhance partnerships with county and state agencies to deal with traffic issues
• Maintain essential public services in a sustainable cost-effective manner
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government’s primary role is to provide, and assure, quality of life services such as public safety, streets and utilities are provided in a cost effective, efficient manner. It also needs to authentically engage and solicit input from all citizens and business to meet community needs and bring people together for a strong and cohesive community.
- Website or contact: www.Maczkoformayor.com
- Age: 62
MENDOTA HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL
Sally M. Lorberbaum
-
- Age: 72
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served over a decade on the Mendota Heights Planning Commission (5 yrs. chair) and 13 years on the Mendota Heights Airport Commission (6 yrs. vice chair). A proven leader, I am running for city council because we need someone serving on our city council with the knowledge and experience I have gained while being on these commissions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Safety and security: Ensure police have the tools, training and infrastructure needed to focus on the safety of our homes, and the volume and high-speed of cars on our streets.
Fiscal conservative: Keep our taxes low, value of our homes high, and increase our tax base.
Keep our community feel: Preserve the special character of Mendota Heights.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government must preserve and enhance quality of life by providing quality public safety, infrastructure, and planning for orderly and sustainable growth. Elected officials need to listen to residents and business leaders, work to address their needs, and serve in the public interest, while upholding the rule of law.
- Website or contact: www.SallyforCouncil.com
Jeff Nath
-
- Age: 40
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Responsible governance requires people of character. I have strong sense of civic resolve and I am a small business owner. My skills as a consensus builder, my creative problems solving skills, and my legal experience with arbitration and mediation will be a great benefit to Mendota Heights.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority as a counsel member is to preserve the character of our unique community. We have an exceptional public services sector both police and fire, along with a large number of engaged and passionate citizens. I will push hard for a transparent, open, and responsive city government that listens and acts on its citizens’ desires.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government must provide essential services to the people. It must create responsible budgets and manage the community’s funds to the betterment of the people while also protecting the community at large so that no entity disadvantages the community for its own gain. It must be responsive to its constituents’ wishes and transparent in its actions.
- Website or contact:
- Age: 40
John R. Mazzitello
-
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve lived in Mendota Heights for 14 years and served the city for that entire time. First as your Public Works Director/City Engineer for 8 years, then on the Planning Commission for 4 years, and the past 2 years on the City Council. I also served for 22 years in the Air Force/Air National Guard as a Civil Engineering Officer.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Delivering quality essential city services (Police, Fire, Public Works) with the efficiency our residents have come to know. Long-range maintenance/capital planning to provide a vibrant city (physically & financially) for future generations to enjoy. Retain our spacious, open feel while preserving and enhancing the quality of life for everyone.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should provide those services that are otherwise difficult for people to provide for themselves (infrastructure, emergency services, planning, etc.), and should do so in an efficient and high-quality fashion. Government also must provide a level the playing field for all, so opportunities are available to everyone.
- Website or contact: www.mazz4mh.net
- Age: 52
Injured Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan might play Saturday vs. Penn State
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan might return to play against Penn State on Saturday night, head coach P.J. Fleck said.
Morgan suffered an upper-body injury in last week’s 26-14 loss to Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. He was transported to a local hospital for an assessment and was cleared by medical personnel in time to fly back to Minnesota with the team.
Morgan woke up feeling well on Sunday and will be in the U’s medical care this week, Fleck said. Morgan will be at practice Tuesday, but his participation is to be determined.
Given Morgan’s experience as a sixth-year senior, is certainly is possible for him to play without much practice time.
On Saturday, Morgan was scrambling for a first down when he was hit by Illini defender and bent awkwardly. He was slow to get up but walked off the field and into the medical tent. After an initial assessment, he was taken to the locker room on a cart.
Morgan took a series hits against the Illini. He completed 4 of 12 passes for 21 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He rushed six times for 23 yards and one TD.
Ravens-Giants in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 6 loss
Each Ravens loss seems more agonizing than the last. They outplayed the New York Giants on both sides of the ball but threw away points with presnap penalties, errant throws from quarterback Lamar Jackson and poor execution on third down in a 24-20 loss. Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception was the final dagger, leaving the Giants just 13 yards to go for a game-winning touchdown.
Players of the game
RB Kenyan Drake: After he showed flashes the previous week, Drake broke out for his finest game as a Raven, gaining 119 yards on just 10 carries. He took advantage of excellent blocking to go 30 yards untouched for the team’s first score and broke four runs of 15 yards or more, making a case that he should have a role in the team’s backfield even when J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are fully healthy.
TE Mark Andrews: On a day when Jackson struggled to connect with any other pass catcher, Andrews produced his usual excellent game with seven catches on 11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown. Defenders know he will be Jackson’s first option on third down and in the red zone, but he’s still lapping the rest of the team in every meaningful receiving statistic.
DT Calais Campbell: In his 15th season, Campbell is not the pass rusher he once was but still finds a way to be one of the Ravens’ top defenders most weeks. He picked up his second sack of the year against the Giants and finished with four tackles and two quarterback hits.
Snap-count analysis
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played just 57% of defensive snaps after he had played at least 81% in each of the previous five games. His workload seemed to plummet after he was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. With safety Marcus Williams on injured reserve, Geno Stone started but did not play every snap as Williams generally did. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton played his largest role since Week 2 with 29 defensive snaps, and practice squad call-up Ar’Darius Washington saw his first action of the season with 12. The Ravens did not use either of their backup cornerbacks much, with Brandon Stephens playing 19 defensive snaps and rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams 16. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones played a career-high 58% of defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also leaned more heavily on linebacker Malik Harrison, who played 55% of defensive snaps compared to 30% the week before.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played all but eight of 59 offensive snaps, more than expected because his rotation partner, Patrick Mekari, moved to the right side to fill in for injured Morgan Moses. Stanley said his surgically repaired ankle held up well. Andrews has played at least 90% of offensive snaps four weeks in a row, a level he hit just once in 2021. Drake took most of the work at running back after Dobbins’ knee tightened up in the first half. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely played a season-low 13 offensive snaps and has fallen below Josh Oliver on the depth chart. Even in the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, James Proche has not convinced Ravens coaches he belongs on the field. He played four offensive snaps, his lowest total in the last three weeks.
Number crunch
117: How many seconds the Ravens have trailed in their three defeats.
7: Ravens’ yards per play, including a season-best 8.8 yards per rushing attempt.
3.8: Giants’ yards per play.
3: Jackson touchdown passes over the last three games after he threw 10 over the first three.
Quote of the day
Stanley on frustrations rising within the team: “I think the only frustrations I sense is that we know how good we can be, and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted. When you are your own biggest enemy, I think that’s really something that can frustrate anyone.”
Next up
Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.
As miserable a Sunday as the Ravens endured, the Browns experienced worse in a 38-15 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on their home field. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw two interceptions, and the Patriots held superstar running back Nick Chubb to 56 yards as Cleveland dropped its third straight game to fall to 2-4. The Browns have floundered on defense, allowing more points than all but three other teams and ranking 24th against the run.
Offensive snap counts
Ben Powers G 59
Kevin Zeitler G 59
Lamar Jackson QB 59
Tyler Linderbaum C 59
Mark Andrews TE 54
Ronnie Stanley T 51
Patrick Ricard FB 45
Demarcus Robinson WR 45
Devin Duvernay WR 40
Patrick Mekari T 37
Kenyan Drake RB 34
Morgan Moses T 30
Josh Oliver TE 21
J.K. Dobbins RB 16
Tylan Wallace WR 13
Isaiah Likely TE 13
Nick Boyle TE 5
Mike Davis RB 5
James Proche WR 4
Defensive snap counts
Chuck Clark SS 65
Marlon Humphrey CB 65
Marcus Peters CB 59
Patrick Queen LB 55
Geno Stone SS 49
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 47
Justin Madubuike DT 45
Calais Campbell DT 43
Josh Bynes LB 40
Travis Jones DT 38
Odafe Oweh LB 37
Malik Harrison LB 36
Kyle Hamilton FS 29
Broderick Washington DT 26
Brent Urban DE 24
Brandon Stephens CB 19
Damarion Williams DB 16
Ar’Darius Washington FS 12
Jeremiah Attaochu LB 8
A.J. Klein LB 3
Minnesota elections 2022: Oakdale City Council
OAKDALE CITY COUNCIL
Susan Olson (Candidate information not available)
Colleen Swedberg
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 1) Experienced City Council Member
2) Navigated the city through 2 unprecedented events: COVID 19 & George Floyd crisis
3) Helped City obtain a better credit rating (Aa2 to Aa1, allowing a better interest rate)
4) Served on the Park & Rec Commission for 5+ yrs.
5) Passionate about our parks. (I got engaged & married at the Discovery Center)
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Public Safety (ensure our Police, Fire & EMT Departments are properly staffed & funded
2) Keeping taxes low as possible while maintaining our quality of life
3) Getting the 1/2% sales tax approved to fund the much-needed Public Works Facility & Police Department Expansion
4) Continue to explore various affordable housing options
- What do you think is the primary role of government? 1) Set the tone & direction for the city residents & businesses
2) Establish policies & ordinances to be fair & consistent but not too intrusive or restrictive
3) Review, revise or eliminate no longer relevant or needed policies or ordinances
4) Ensure public safety & protect our quality of life
- Website or contact: 651-779-4373
Andy Morcomb
- Age: 38
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As an east side resident for 18 years, I know Oakdale very well. I have worked in business management for over 15 years and hold a Masters degree in Public and Nonprofit Administration. I am also family focused with a wife and three kids and actively volunteer as a foster parent, scout leader and nonprofit board member.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities would be to prioritize funding for public safety as the city grows, focus on responsible budgeting for city growth, and increase interaction with citizens to promote transparency and open dialogue for future developments.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide for the basic needs of all residents in an effort to allow citizens to pursue their own growth and development. Government must be transparent and elected officials must represent the people they serve in their community with integrity.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/andymorcomb4oakdale
Lisa Behr
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a graduate prepared nurse leader, I have proven success as a leader in governmental programming, incorporation of new, identified programming without increasing residential taxes and a desire to improve city outcomes by the inclusion of community engagement while enveloping true caring for all people as a nurse.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Safety and Wellness – I strongly advocate for the safety and wellness of Oakdale residents to support body, mind, spirit, culture, socioeconomic background, and environment. I support the provision of a safe infrastructure where residents can thrive where they live, work and play. Decrease Crime. Responsible budgeting and fiscal responsibility
- What do you think is the primary role of government? As a City Councilwoman for the City of Oakdale, my responsibility would be to be a non-partisan representative of the council and serve as a liaison between the city and the community of Oakdale. I believe it would be my obligation to vote in council meetings as a representative for the residents of Oakdale and future development for the city.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Election 2022: Lakeville Area school board
LAKEVILLE AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Carly Anderson
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a highly engaged district parent, respected community leader, and a practicing mental health provider with national board experience, I am uniquely positioned to help every child in our district thrive. I am collaborative, well-versed on all aspects of public education, have strong financial acumen, and am endorsed by the local teachers union.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? To optimize prevention and intervention strategies to better support mental health. To prepare students for a 21st century global workforce through personalized, innovative learning environments. To remove barriers and provide a setting where all kids know they are valued members of our schools. To unite stakeholders on common goals and values.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To seek out and address constituent concerns. To provide leadership and clear direction as it relates to the community’s common good, prioritizing the delivery of high-quality education and the health and well-being of all constituents. To efficiently facilitate the necessary supporting resources and systems through fiscal responsibility.
- Website or contact: electcarlyanderson.org
Kim Baker
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a parent of 3 kids in the district and have been active and involved by attending school board meetings and volunteering. I am a member of the special education advisory council, Family Connections parent support group, and serve the district as a special education parent liaison. I am a proud public school teacher.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Mental health is just as important as physical health. For learning to occur, schools need counselors, supports and staff training. Communication is a top priority to keep parents informed and involved in the education of their children. Inclusion is not a place, it is how we treat each other. All students need to feel safe and accepted.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to serve the people. The government creates the laws to provide a framework for society and safety for the citizens. The strength of the government is built through people becoming involved and contributing to make the system better.
- Website or contact: kimbakerforschoolboard.com
Marilee Jager
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have a 20-year career in banking which involves a high level of customer and community service. I am a person of reason and common sense who will listen to all sides, but will vote in manner to promote academic excellence in our district. All of our students deserve an education that prepares them to become productive and successful citizens.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Priority number one is getting our kids back on track academically. Priority two is being an advocate for stakeholder engagement, including parents. I support the restoration of public comment at our school board meetings. Priority three is ensuring a safe district environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? School districts (like most government bodies) are complex organizations which set goals for the district, as well as manage a fiscally sound budget. A school board’s role is to ensure policies and plans are in place to govern the district according to its vision and budget. Effective school boards focus on academic achievement for all students.
- Website or contact: votemarilee.com
Kathy Lewis
- Age: 71
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My experience serving on the Board, having 5 children & 3 grandchildren graduate from 194 schools and 6 still attending our schools, I am very familiar with the District and community issues. I am nonpartisan, open-minded, strategic, forward thinking and passionate about the benefits of education. I advocate for children’s academic opportunities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities are strategic, long-term visioning and planning for academic, career and co-curricular opportunities for ALL students, school security and safety, and quality educational and working environments.I am focused on supports to address mental health issues and learning needs, balancing all with fiscal oversight.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? A school board member’s role is governance, oversight, leadership, appraisal & advocacy. The Board as a whole is a steward of planning, visioning, roadmaps, budget & finance, goals, policies and public engagement.The Board does not manage the schools, however ensures the District is managed well by working with the Superintendent.
- Website or contact: reelectkathylewis.com
Andy Lundblad
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My family has lived in Lakeville for over 22 years and both children attended Lakeville Area Schools. Because of my extensive policy and governance experience, financial management skills, global perspective, and leadership abilities, I am in a unique position to give back to the schools and community that has given so much to my family.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Inspire, empower, and elevate ALL students. 2) Appreciate and trust our teachers and staff. 3) Spend taxpayer dollars wisely. For all three, the School Board must ensure our policies, governance, and financial management removes barriers, supports collaboration with all stakeholders, and inspires lifelong learners.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I strongly believe and am committed to the idea that the School Board is a non-partisan role, focused on the success of all students through effective policy and governance. Board members must be strong listeners, collaborators, and have the ability to bring people together in order to help all students succeed in whatever path they choose.
- Website or contact: andylundbladforlakevilleschools.org
Bree Schindele (Candidate information not available)
Brian Thompson (Candidate information not available)
