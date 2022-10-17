News
Water main break closes block of Morena Boulevard
One side of a street in the Morena neighborhood was closed early Sunday after a water main burst and will be closed for most of the day, San Diego officials said.
The south side of Morena Boulevard near the split with West Morena Boulevard was closed due to a water main break, San Diego police said.
The issue was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Sgt. Brent Devore. A little after 6 a.m., the municipal repair team told police that the road closure was expected to remain in place for about 18 hours.
Video from OnScene TV showed a large sinkhole in the traffic lanes.
Northbound traffic on Morena Boulevard is unaffected by the closure, Devore said.
Arian Collins of the San Diego Water Department said crews are working on repairs and don’t yet have an estimated turnaround time.
About 43 customers are affected, Collins said, and will receive a precautionary boil water advisory. The city sent two wagons of water to the area for those without water service, he said.
News
Ravens RT Morgan Moses carted off in loss to Giants, but left heel injury not considered serious
Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses was carted into the locker room after suffering a left heel injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, but coach John Harbaugh said the ailment is not considered serious.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews with 2:16 to go, Moses fell to the ground while backpedaling and appeared in obvious pain before being attended to by trainers. Moses was able to hop off the field before being taken into the locker room on a cart and was ruled questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his helmet on, but never got back on the field.
“I felt like it was the safer thing to do in this situation to hold him out until next week,” Harbaugh said.
Moses, 31, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason, stabilizing a position of need along the offensive line. Moses, who played for the New York Jets last season after a seven-year career with the Washington Commanders, has been durable, with his 118 straight appearances tied with the Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr. for the third-longest active streak among offensive linemen.
The Ravens are thin at tackle, with Patrick Mekari, Ronnie Stanley and rookie Daniel Faalele the only healthy players at that position. Veteran Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the season opener against the Jets.
Mekari replaced Moses at right tackle Sunday, meaning Stanley will likely see more playing time at left tackle. Stanley, who made his season debut last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been splitting snaps with Mekari, who sprained his ankle against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
News
Julian Love, Kayvon Thibodeaux force stunning Giants comeback win over Ravens
At some point, these Giants comeback victories will stop surprising people.
Julian Love and Kayvon Thibodeaux forced consecutive Lamar Jackson fourth quarter turnovers on Sunday to roar back from 10 points and stun the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, at MetLife Stadium.
Brian Daboll’s Giants (5-1) eclipsed the club’s 2021 season win total and did it with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale getting the better of his longtime Baltimore (3-3) team.
Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick of April’s draft, strip-sacked Jackson for a Leonard Williams fumble recovery to seal the Giants’ third straight win with 1:30 to play.
Saquon Barkley then intentionally avoided scoring a touchdown to help the Giants run out the clock.
Trailing by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones directed a 12-play, 75-yard drive and hit tight end Daniel Bellinger with an eight-yard TD pass. That narrowed Baltimore’s lead to 20-17 with 6:01 to play.
Then Jackson threw an unthinkable interception to Love with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Jackson heaved a third-down throw off his back foot, after a bad Baltimore snap, while pressured by safety Xavier McKinney. Love stepped in front of Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard and returned the pick 27 yards to Baltimore’s 13-yard line.
Four plays later, Barkley leapt into the end zone for a one-yard TD and the 24-20 lead with 1:43 to play.
The Ravens and Giants traded field goals in the third quarter. So Baltimore took a 13-10 lead to the fourth.
Then Baltimore jumped out to a commanding 10-point lead on a Jackson eight-yard TD pass to his favorite weapon of the day, tight end Mark Andrews.
John Harbaugh’s team outgained the Giants, 406-238, including 211-83 on the ground. But the Giants had other ideas of how this game would end.
The Ravens only led, 10-7, at halftime, despite outgaining the Giants, 256-90, including a rush yards advantage of 121-16.
Ravens running back Kenyan Drake opened the scoring with an untouched 30-yard TD run up the right side at 9:26 of the second quarter. Martindale’s defense only had 10 players on the field for the play. McKinney was yelling at the sideline after.
That was the second time this season the Giants defense has had only 10 players on the field for an opponent’s TD, including Ezekiel Elliott’s one-yard TD in the third quarter of the Giants’ 23-16 Week 3 loss to Dallas.
The Ravens’ TD drive happened right after Daboll conservatively punted on fourth and two from the Baltimore 46 in a scoreless game.
Impressively, however, the Giants answered immediately on the following drive to tie it up at seven apiece.
Gary Brightwell set it up with a 47-yard kick return that featured jukes and broken tackles. Then Jones capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive with a four-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with 3:31 left in the half.
Jones was 3-for-3 for 37 yards and a TD on third down on the drive. He hit Darius Slayton for an 18-yard completion on third and 14, connected with Robinson for 15 yards on third and 12, and delivered to Robinson on the left side for the walk-in TD.
Tucker made a 34-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in the half. And Patrick Queen sack-fumbled Jones on a Giants Hail Mary attempt to end the half.
The game was scoreless into the second quarter after Justin Tucker’s 56-yard field goal attempt rang off the left goalpost late in the first. Love had broken up a Jackson pass for Demarcus Robinson in the end zone just prior.
It marked Baltimore’s first scoreless first quarter of the season.
The Ravens outgained the Giants, 94-22, in the opening quarter after receiving the game’s opening kickoff. But Martindale’s defense held firm at the 42 and 38 yard line, respectively, to keep Baltimore off the board.
That would foreshadow late stands by Martindale’s defense, which refused to fold.
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium:
It’s tough to keep Dolphins QBs healthy
When starting quarterback Skylar Thompson left the game in the second quarter with a right thumb injury it marked the fourth consecutive game the Dolphins’ starting quarterback was knocked out due to injury. Tua Tagovailoa missed time against Buffalo and Cincinnati (he didn’t return to the Cincinnati game), Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the New York Jets game last week, and Thompson, starting because Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were in concussion protocol during the week, was knocked out of the Minnesota game. The Dolphins only opted for three quarterbacks on the active gameday roster once, and that was the Cincinnati game when Tagovailoa, Bridgewater and Thompson were active. — Chris Perkins
Penalties were plentiful again
The Dolphins had nine penalties for 92 yards one week after having 11 penalties for 102 yards against the New York Jets. Against Minnesota, the Dolphins had a second-quarter drive that included five penalties for 36 yards. They had an ineligible man downfield, pass interference, two holding and a false start. The penalties took the Dolphins out of field goal range. Later in the second quarter a 24-yard gain was aided by a roughing the passer penalty that gave the Vikings half the distance to the goal. They scored one play later. In the fourth quarter guard Robert Hunt was called for holding to force at first and 20 from their own 48. Although it wasn’t Hunt’s fault, the possession resulted in a lost fumble by Jaylen Waddle that Minnesota turned into a 24-10 lead. Keep an eye on those penalties.
Goodbye misery, hello paradise
The Dolphins went 2-1, defeating New England and Buffalo and losing to Minnesota, with the NFL’s best homefield advantage. This was likely the final game with the infamous South Florida humidity. The next home game is next week’s Pittsburgh game, which is an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. After that, we’re into November and its great weather with the Browns game on Nov. 13. Sunday’s game didn’t provide much of an advantage because it was cloudy for much of the game. But at kickoff it was 85 degrees with 65% humidity and a feels like temperature of 91 degrees, which was good enough to make life a bit tougher on the Vikings. By the way, the humidity might have gotten the best of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had to go to the locker room in the third quarter because of cramps. He also had problems with cramps at Baltimore. But Hill ended the Vikings game with 177 yards on 12 receptions.
Run defense performs well
The Dolphins held Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who attended Miami Central, under control. Cook finished with 77 yards on 13 carries, much of it after the game was decided in the fourth quarter, in his homecoming game. The Dolphins’ run defense, led by tackle Christian Wilkins, clamped down on anything the Vikings attempted whether it was up the middle or on the edge. The Dolphins entered the game 13th in run defense at 110.0 yards per game. Minnesota ended with 82 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Pass protection is leaky again
The Dolphins were without left tackle Terron Armstead, their best lineman, and it showed. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a right thumb injury on a hit from linebacker Jordan Hicks as pass protection was shaky. Thompson absorbed two sacks and 16 hits last week at the New York Jets. Dolphins quarterbacks were under pressure all game Sunday by the Vikings, who sacked reserve quarterback Teddy Bridgewater five times and had him constantly under pressure. The Dolphins put Brandon Shell at right tackle, his usual spot after having him make his NFL debut at left tackle last week. The Dolphins put Greg Little, who had been starting at right tackle in place of Austin Jackson, at left tackle. Still, pass protection, which also involves tight ends and running backs, didn’t improve much.
Punters were popular early
The Dolphins and Vikings traded punts on the game’s first seven possessions. The teams combined for eight punts in the first half, four in the first quarter. Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead was good, however. He nailed the Vikings at their own 6-yard line on a 26-yard punt, and at their own 16-yard line on a 54-yard punt. The Dolphins started at their own 11 late in the second quarter after a 41-yard punt. But quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw an interception (on a nice interception by Vikings safety Harrison Smith) and the Vikings kicked a 34-yard field goal for a 10-3 halftime lead. Morstead ended with six punts for a 51.2-yard average. Vikings punter Ryan Wright ended with 10 punts for a 44.1-yard average.
Mike Gesicki maintains sense of humor
Credit tight end Mike Gesicki for his good attitude. Gesicki, who finished with a season-best (six receptions, 69 yards, two touchdowns) had a 4-yard touchdown reception with 10:04 remaining in the fourth quarter and revisited the Griddy, the social media dance that he attempted unsuccessfully but humorously after a touchdown at Baltimore. Gesicki, who had lots of fun with social media making fun of his Griddy attempt earlier in the season, did the dance all the way from the end zone to the sideline Sunday. It was enjoyed by all.
McDaniel has no fourth-down fear
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is a heckuva playcaller and a heckuva gambler. He called a comeback pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter on a fourth and five from the Dolphins’ 48-yard line. The Dolphins trailed, 16-10, at the time and a touchdown would have provided the game-tying points with the extra point giving the go-ahead points. Hill made a nice grab on a 14-yard reception to the Vikings’ 48-yard line on a pass from Bridgewater, but Waddle’s lost fumble with 4:10 left ended the drive.
Injuries keep piling up
Cornerbacks Nik Needham (ankle) and Keion Crossen (knee), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot) left the game and didn’t return. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (back) left the game but returned. These injuries have been piling up at an alarming rate the last three weeks or so. It’s been most notably the quarterbacks but the Dolphins started the Vikings game without left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (previously in concussion protocol). Right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was eligible to come off the injured reserve last week but apparently wasn’t ready. Cornerback Byron Jones (leg) has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since the season started. He was eligible to be activated two weeks ago but isn’t ready.
Special teams problems surface again
Jason Sanders missed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide right late in the second quarter. That followed safety/punt returner Jevon Holland muffing a punt in the first quarter that linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered. In the third quarter the Dolphins attempted a fake punt on fourth and one from their own 34-yard line but safety Clayton Fejedelem was tackled for no gain. You know the list by now: 103-yard kickoff return touchdown by Baltimore, the “butt punt” against Buffalo, the missed extra point and a blocked 52-yard field goal attempt against Cincinnati, and wide right on a 54-yard field goal attempt against the New York Jets. The Dolphins gave up a 25-yard punt return in the third quarter. The problems even leaked to Minnesota as kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point attempt wide right in the fourth quarter.
How was Connor Williams illegally downfield on a pass that was out in two seconds?
Of the disgraceful five penalties on the Dolphins’ second possession (you remember, the drive where twice it appeared Miami had first-and-goal situations), the flag against center Connor Williams was just inconceivable. Skylar Thompson dropped back and fired quickly down the left side to Chase Edmonds to the Vikings’ 7 for a seeming first down. Despite the rapidity of the throw and it not being a screen pass, Williams still meandered downfield and got the massive play negated. The import from the Dallas Cowboys was flagged 17 times last season. He has four penalties this season, so he is on pace for double-digits again. Can’t happen. Especially on inconceivable non-contact penalties. — Steve Svekis
Time to bring in a kicker for a tryout?
With Jason Sanders’ 52-yard second-quarter shank, he plummeted to 2 for 9 on kicks from at least 50 yards, after having been 12 for 15 from such distance in the first three years of his career (2018-20). A team with a kicker whose reliablility evaporates outside of 49 yards is a team with a hobbled offense.
The Vikings’ skid in South Florida ended, leaving only one NFL team without a win in Miami Gardens
Minnesota hadn’t won a Dolphins home game since December of 1976 in the Orange Bowl and were one of two teams without a win at Hard Rock Stadium, which opened in 1987. That leaves the Los Angeles Rams as the only team to not have won a game in Miami Gardens, also last winning a Dolphins home game in 1976 in the Orange Bowl.
The Dolphins’ interception drought is the longest since the Tony Sparano era
The amount of playing time since the Dolphins’ first interception of the season, 5:08 into the season opener against the New England Patriots has stretched to 354 minutes and 52 seconds. The previous long such drought in a single season is the 386:19 from 2011.
The Dolphins falling to 3-3 after a 3-0 start isn’t unprecedented, but it has been rare
The Miami Dolphins earned the franchise’s 15th 3-0 start on Oct. 25 against the Bills. The loss to the Vikings, though, marked only the second time Miami has falling to 3-3 after such a start, joining up with the 2013 team, which actually fell to 3-4 before registering another win. On five of the previous 14 occasions, Miami has missed the playoffs (1977, 1996, 2002, 2013, 2018).
The primary difference in the Dolphins’ schedule this year compared with 2021 is now underway
Both this year and last, the Dolphins played a powerhouse first five opponents (In 2021: 10-7, 11-6, 10-7, 13-4, 9-8=53-32 (.624 win percentage) (In 2022, heading into Week 6: 2-3, 4-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2=14-11, a.560 win percentage). However, the next 10 opponents last year boasted one mediocre quarterback after another and had an almost inconceivably poot win percentage of .347 (59-111) to grease the way for a defense-driven 7-3 run that put Miami in position to make the playoffs as they went to play 12-5 Tennessee on Jan. 2, losing 34-3 and being eliminated from contention. This year? On top of facing the Pro Bowl passer Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Game 6 on Sunday, the Dolphins will go up against five other passers with a career passer rating above 91, with four of those games on the road (the Bills’ Josh Allen, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo and Lions’ Jared Goff). The win percentage for the final 12 opponents headed into Week 6 was .492.
Tyreek Hill got back on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving yards record
Hill did his usual star turn against the Vikings, piling up 177 yards and ending Week 6 with 701 yards. That puts him on pace for 1,986 for the season. The record is the Lions’ Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 10 years ago, albeit in a 16-game season. Hill needs to average 115 yards a game in the final 11 to set that record.
On deck: Pittsburgh Steelers, Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
More than one-third of the Dolphins’ 2021 schedule was pockmarked with teams who would go on to win five games or fewer (there were six such games). Especially with Jets’ vast improvement, the 2022 schedule has become much more rigorous. However, the Steelers, with superstar T.J. Watt sidelined by an injury, are a team bereft of talent to a degree where a six-win season would be a plesent surprise. Entering their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh’s offense was averaging 14.0 points a game and the Steelers have begun the starting career of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett, known for having small hands for an NFL quarterback (measured at 8.5 inches at the 2022 NFL Combine), had played a game and a half going into Week 6 and had generated 17 points while the offense spit up five turnovers, including four Pickett picks.
News
Ravens collapse again as QB Lamar Jackson has two turnovers late in 24-20 loss to Giants
The New York Giants capitalized on a pair of crucial fourth-quarter turnovers by quarterback Lamar Jackson, dealing the Ravens another devastating 24-20 loss Sunday.
Facing his first deficit of the game, Jackson lost a fumble on what proved to be the Ravens’ final possession. After a Giants first down, New York salted the game away to seal the comeback win at MetLife Stadium. In his first game against former Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, now leading the Giants’ defense, Jackson finished 17-for-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The upstart Giants (5-1) took their first lead of the game with just 1:43 remaining. After cornerback Marcus Peters had a red-zone, third-down interception nullified by a pass-interference penalty, running back Saquon Barkley leapt in from a yard out for a touchdown and 24-20 lead.
The Giants needed to go only 13 yards after center Tyler Linderbaum overshot Jackson on a third-down shotgun snap, forcing Jackson to track down the bouncing ball, arc back toward the first-down sticks and throw a hopeful pass to fullback Patrick Ricard, who was short of the sticks. Safety Julian Love stepped in front of the pass for an easy pick, Jackson’s fifth interception in the past four games. It was the Giants’ first interception of the season.
Tight end Mark Andrews finished with a game-high seven catches for 106 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown that put the Ravens ahead 20-10 early in the fourth quarter. But the Giants promptly responded, drawing close on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Daniel Jones’ 8-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Jones finished 19-for-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
For much of the game, the Ravens’ offense seemed to clam up the closer it got to the end zone. After an efficient opening drive in the second half, Jackson missed three straight passes from first-and-goal at the Giants’ 5. Andrews bobbled one of them, a would-be touchdown pass that was tipped before it reached Andrews and then nearly intercepted.
The Ravens (3-3) dominated the line of scrimmage. On offense, they rolled to 211 rushing yards, including 119 by unlikely star Kenyan Drake on just 10 carries. On defense, they held Barkley in check all game. Barkley, who entered Sunday with the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (533), finished with 22 carries for 83 yards, his longest just 8 yards.
The Ravens’ early struggles were largely self-inflicted. On their opening drive, Jackson took a 6-yard loss on an ill-advised keeper, effectively knocking the Ravens out of field-goal range. On their next drive, after the Ravens’ third false-start penalty of the quarter, Jackson missed Drake in the flat on a third-down check-down that soon proved consequential.
With kicker Justin Tucker clanging his 56-yarder off the left upright, his first missed field-goal attempt of the season, the Ravens entered the second quarter scoreless for the first time all season.
Drake’s untouched 30-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 89-yard drive to open the game’s scoring — the Giants having only 10 players on the field certainly helped — but the Ravens’ momentum quickly faded. On a short-field touchdown drive by the Giants, the Ravens allowed completions on third-and-14, third-and-12 and third-and-5, the last of which rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson took into the end zone.
The Ravens entered halftime having almost tripled the Giants in yardage (256-90) but leading just 10-7.
This story will be updated.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
News
Breece Hall racks up 116 rushing yards, Jets defeat Packers 27-10 on the road
GREEN BAY — The Jets came into their game against the Packers trying to do something it hasn’t done in seven seasons.
The last time Gang Green was at least two games over .500, Adele’s “Hello” was the number of song in America.
After winning their first AFC East game since 2019 last week, the Jets were looking for another monumental victory, this time against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
After a low-scoring affair in the first half, the Jets prevailed in the second.
The Jets (4-2) scored three second half touchdowns to cruise past the Packers (3-3) 27-10 on a cloudy, chilly day at Lambeau Field in front of 78,343 in attendance.
This is the first time the Jets have been at least two games over .500 since the 2015 season when they finished 10-6. With the win, Gang Green also ended the Packers’ 15-game regular season win streak at Lambeau Field. Coming into Sunday’s game, Green Bay was 24-3 in home regular season games.
In his third game back from a bone bruise and meniscus injury that kept him sidelined for almost three months, Zach Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards.
The star of the day for the Jets once again was Breece Hall as he rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Gang Green also got contributions from its special teams as they blocked a punt and a field goal attempt.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was dealing with a thumb injury all week, completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown pass.
The Jets and Packers combined for six punts in the first quarter as both teams had trouble moving the ball. However, the Packers moved the ball to the Jets’ 29-yard-line to begin the second quarter. But a block by Quinnen Williams kept the game scoreless.
Following another three and out by the Jets offense, the Packers caught a break as Braden Mann’s punt traveled just six yards to their 36-yard-line. Green Bay couldn’t take advantage of the excellent field position as Sheldon Rankins’ sack knocked the team out of field goal range.
Later in the second quarter in Packers’ territory, Rodgers fumbled an exchange to running back A.J. Dillion as safety Lamarcus Joyner recovered the football. Gang Green had to settle for a field goal as Greg Zuerlein put the team on the board 3-0.
The Jets had a chance to double their lead before halftime, but Zuerlein missed a 53-yard field goal to the right with 30 seconds left. That gave Rodgers and the Packers’ offense enough time to tie the game 3-3 at halftime after a Mason Crosby field goal.
The Jets registered just 80 yards of total offense in the first half as they didn’t convert a single third down attempt.
The Green and White got the ball to begin the third quarter but punted after three plays. But the Jets found the end zone on their second offensive possession to start the half.
Wilson completed a 41-yard pass to Corey Davis. That set up a Braxton Berrios reverse 20-yard touchdown run that gave the Jets a 10-3 advantage.
Gang Green increased its lead to 17-3 later in the third quarter after stopping the Packers on third down. Then, Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt and Will Parks ran the ball in for a touchdown as the Jets went up by two touchdowns.
Green Bay answered back with its first touchdown of the day on the next drive. The Jets committed three defensive penalties, including an unnecessary roughness call on safety Jordan Whitehead. The miscues came back to bite the Jets as Rodgers scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to cut Gang Green’s deficit to 17-10.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Jets scored their third touchdown of the afternoon. Hall ran for a 34-yard touchdown, putting Gang Green up 24-10. Following the Packers turnover on downs in enemy territory, the Jets took time off the clock with their running game.
Gang Green put the exclamation mark on the game after Zuerlein’s 23-yard field goal put the team up 27-10.
The Jets will play their second consecutive road game next week as they will travel to Denver to play the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Green Bay will visit the Washington Commanders.
News
Dolphins fall to Vikings behind Teddy Bridgewater after Skylar Thompson exits
For a fourth consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins had a starting quarterback make an early exit.
And for a third consecutive game, the Dolphins lost.
Rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson never returned after he was escorted into the locker room by a trainer in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, and a game that was offensively challenged for much of Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, nearly saw fireworks late.
But the Dolphins fell short of their shot at a comeback behind backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and Miami Central High product Dalvin Cook delivered the nail in the coffin to sink his hometown team, 24-16.
Miami (3-3) has lost three consecutive games after starting the season 3-0. Minnesota (5-1) continues to roll as the leader in the NFC North.
Cook’s 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining put the score out of reach, putting the Vikings up, 24-10.
The Dolphins got to within a score on tight end Mike Gesicki’s second touchdown, but they couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.
Bridgewater went 23 of 34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyreek Hill had 177 yards on 12 receptions, and Jaylen Waddle went for 129 yards on six catches.
The Dolphins defense held the Vikings to 11 three-and-outs. Outside of Minnesota’s four scoring drives and the final kneel downs, every series was a three-and out. The Vikings were held to 234 total yards.
Thompson took a hit from Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on a third-down pass that caused him to injure the thumb on his right, throwing hand. Bridgewater entered for Thompson, who was initially questionable to return and was later seen back on the sideline during the second half.
Bridgewater, playing against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014, and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to clear concussion protocol this past week, and both were cleared on Saturday.
With Tagovailoa returning from a serious concussion sustained on Sept. 29 in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Mike McDaniel decided to keep him inactive for Sunday. Bridgewater, who had to clear protocol without ever being diagnosed with a concussion because he was ruled out of last week’s loss at the New York Jets due to a stumble, was kept available by McDaniel for backup duties. McDaniel attributed starting Thompson over Bridgewater to having the full week of practice.
Before Bridgewater’s exit on Oct. 9 at the Jets and Tagovailoa on the Thursday night game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa also left the Sept. 25 home win over the Buffalo Bills momentarily. His controversial clearance to return in the second half was what sparked enhanced protocols by the NFL and Players Association that resulted in Bridgewater’s disqualification after one offensive play at New York.
Down, 16-10, deep in the fourth quarter, Miami squandered an opportunity to get closer when Waddle fumbled, with Vikings safety Camryn Bynum recovering with 4:15 left. It came two plays before Cook’s sealing touchdown run.
Thompson was 7 of 13 for 89 yards at the time of his departure. With Bridgewater at quarterback, Miami broke a scoreless tie with Minnesota in the middle of the second period. A 44-yard field goal from Jason Sanders put the Dolphins ahead, 3-0.
Minnesota scored with 2:32 remaining in the first half when quarterback Kirk Cousins found tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 1-yard touchdown. A 24-yard catch and run by star receiver Justin Jefferson set the Vikings up for the short score.
The Vikings added a Greg Joseph field goal on the final play of the first half after Bridgewater was intercepted by safety Harrison Smith on a pass that got to receiver Jaylen Waddle but was dropped. Jefferson drew a pass interference on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to get Minnesota in range for the field goal.
The Vikings extended the lead again early in the fourth, with Cousins finding Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone against cornerback Xavien Howard for a 2-yard score. They only increased the advantage, however, to 16-3 because of a missed extra point.
It looked like Miami could make Minnesota pay when it inched closer to make it a one-possession game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Gesicki before the Waddle fumble on the ensuing drive after a defensive stop.
Thompson had impressive moments early, but the Dolphins could not come up with points on their first two drives. First, a sack knocked them out of field-goal range. On the second possession, multiple big plays were wiped away by penalties. Two holding calls, an ineligible man downfield, an offensive pass interference and a false start accounted for five penalties for 36 yards on the series.
Miami came close to scoring defensively in the first quarter. Edge defender Trey Flowers hit Cousins in the end zone, but Cousins just got an incomplete pass off with his body nearly horizontal.
The Dolphins stay at home next week for a Sunday night meeting with the Steelers where former coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium as Pittsburgh defensive analyst and the undefeated 1972 team will be honored.
This story will be updated.
