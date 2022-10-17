Finance
What Is a Targeted Keyword Research and Its Relevance in Network Marketing?
In a free conference training on promoting your business via article marketing, the topic of targeted keyword research came up. Since I am relatively new in the industry of internet marketing, I was not sure what this meant so I set out do my own research and this is the basic information that I came up with.
A simple keyword research refers to the act of just doing research on the internet to find general information on a variety of topics. However, a targeted keyword research goes the extra mile of finding specific information to a specific topic or niche. For example, a search for “used cars” would yield a very generalized result while “Honda used cars” narrows it down to a specific brand. A step further, “used Honda cars in New Jersey” yields even a more specific/targeted result.
Now in applying this to a business, a targeted keyword research is when the business owner searches for the actual terms that people apply into search engines when conducting a search relating to the particular business niche. The idea here is that if potential customer does not search for a particular keyword or phrase that business owner would have a hard time trying to drive traffic to their site.
So a word of advice here, you have to choose targeted keywords that are being searched for, in other to be found or find what people are searching for and tailor your keywords accordingly.
The more specific you are on your niche/market, the more you will attract the right people to you.
In doing further research, I came to find out that targeted keyword research could be broken down into various types. The most important divisions I found were short tail keyword and long tail key word research. Short tail keywords are the ones which include one or two words and have very high search volumes; these are the most difficult ones to rank for because it is such a general non specific topic. Long tail keywords usually include three or more words and have relatively lower search volumes, but they can have a higher conversion rate, because people doing these searches are ready to make an investment right away. They are not just surfing the web.
Now that we know the different types of keyword phrases and the differences between them, how do we know which keyword phrases to focus on.
The Google AdWords Tool is the best method for researching keyword volumes for a particular month in the country of your choosing, and there can’t be a more reliable source since this is the search engine where you want to get that top ranking. This is information is free, simply search for the Google AdWords tool and do your research on the keywords you want to use.
So what is its relevance in Network Marketing? Well huge! As you may have imagined. Do you know that according to the Internet World Statistics, 77.4% of the North American population were online as at June 2010 and over 11 billion searches was done in August 2008? Can you imagine what the numbers could be with this economy. Huge! Therefore, it is imperative that targeted keyword research is built into your article marketing strategies.
Finance
Radio Communication Systems and Equipment
It is a matter of fact that this world is fast paced. There are many things which are highly responsible in order to make this world reach that kind of pace. One such thing which has played a vital role in this case is the two way radio communication, which is possible with the radio communication systems and equipments. Well, actually speaking, we have to thank two way radio communication, as it will help us to communicate with people who are far away from us. In addition, you will also enjoy a kind of ease and clarity when you are communicating.
The two way radio communication has helped people or companies to be highly benefited. In fact, it has made a very complicated thing to look so simple, without wasting much money as well as time. The two radio communication systems and equipments will help all sorts of employees to be in touch with their fellow mates at any instant. The radio equipments are out there to set a milestone in world of communication. Since the radio communication system is enabled with two way radio communicating, employees can easily be in touch. In fact, you will find many huge industries, which are well equipped with radio communicating systems in order to guide as well as to manage their employees. Since the supervisors cannot afford to monitor and guide their employee being in the same place every time, the two way radio communicating will get their work done with the comfort of their cabin. Hence, it helps to get the task done without any sort of risks and tensions.
It is great to see that there are several companies out there both online as well as offline, which are offering these systems for hiring during the special events. You can look forward to hiring these systems for any special events. These companies will also offer amazing discounts for those willing to hire or purchase radio communicating systems. It is always advised to go through the online reviews of the companies offering these services in order to pick the right company. However, for those who are looking to get the radio communication systems installed to their office or homes in order to enjoy a great convenience, it is always advised to get them installed with the guidance of a systems expert. If you call them before and let them know the purpose of which system you are installing, they will choose a right system considering various factors such as the frequency required, power sources available etc. They will get started with the installation work as soon as you finalize the deal with them. Since they are also wireless, it will not be that difficult to maintain these systems.
In the security point of view, no service security provider will guarantee you that kind of security, where as radio communication systems and equipments do. You can look forward to getting your business or house monitored 24 hours a day by making the most of these systems.
Finance
Overview of Phone Number Reverse Trace
Reverse Phone Number Trace is a popular online tool to reverse trace a cell/landline number, to identify the owner’s information such as the name and address. This online tool has a searchable database of more than 260 million landline and mobile numbers with the records like personal details, neighbor’s details, and also some additional information like court records.
WITH PHONE NUMBER REVERSE TRACE YOU CAN DETECT
o Residential, pager and business.
o Wireless and mobile.
o Private and unlisted.
o Canada and U.S listed numbers.
The major advantage of Reverse phone Detective is that you can search the mobile and cell phone numbers along with the business, residential phone numbers, which is not possible in ordinary phone number lookup tool. Private and unlisted phone numbers can also be reverse searched with is online tool. Some reasons for using Phone number Reverse detective are to verify the address and name of the back callers, to lookup prank and harassing callers, to locate and identify the old friends, to research suspicious and unknown numbers.
Various third party commercial websites have the databases and equipment that allow us to search and perform this type of lookup services through internet. But the information that we will get comes from the particular telecommunication site where the mobile access unit is subscribed; and hence the quality of service and the content of the information varies.
Reverse Phone Detective help the investigation department to do their search without having to travel from one office to another, software companies to identify the background details of their vendors, business person to trace the information of their employees or workers or even to collect information about the reliability and services of private investigators.
There are some basic guidelines to be followed while using these services. First, it is advisable to sign up with the sites which have huge and updated databases; this will provide you the reliable and accurate results. Some worth mentioning, affordable, consistent and reliable websites are Reverse Phone Detective, Cell Phone registry, and Reverse Mobile. Before you choose the best one analyze some of their reviews and services.
Finance
Using Auto-Responders to Manage and Expand Your Subscriber List
When it comes following up on potential clients, human beings can make many mistakes depending on the situation that they are in. For instance, if one is pressed for time, he may neglect to carry out his customer follow-up duties as required. This is a direct way of losing sales and in effect, killing your business. This is why it is important to use auto responders.
Auto responders are effective tools in building and managing your online customer base. By using them, there is no risk of ever forgetting a customer or losing a contact. The auto- responders will save you a lot of precious time that you can use to expand your venture, not to mention the many hassles you will have been spared from.
To keep your customers interested in you, your product or service, you should consistently send them a series of relevant emails. All you will have to do is write just one email and let the auto-responder do the rest for you. The software will send the email to the people who have registered with you. It will also customize the email so that each recipient will be addressed by name. This is very important because customers will feel you are talking to them individually as opposed to sending one mass email with “Dear subscriber” as the recipient. You can sign up for auto-responder services from companies such as GetResponse, Aweber, Infusion, or ConstantContact just to name a few.
Instead of sending the emails on a specific day of the week, you can pre-populate the response sequence so that subscribers get the impression you are working overtime to get them quality information. Again, here is where the auto-responder comes in handy. The tool can personalize the emails and send them according to a pre-determined schedule that you choose.
If you have an online business and you want to manage your subscribers effectively, make sure you get an auto-responder. After getting the auto-responder, you are now ready to build a huge and well managed list of your customers and potential customers. Your communication with them will be made easier and you can expect to increase your sales if you have the right sales pitch language. Auto-responders are essential tools in building and managing you list of existing or prospective customers.
Finance
Advantages of VoIP Over Traditional Telephone Services
Before the technology improved with the Internet that allowed faster data speeds with broadband services, the idea of voice over the Internet was only a dream. Our only option was the regular Plain Old Phone Service (POTS) provided over expensive copper wire.
Regular phone service usually doesn’t include many features. Even long distance requires a separate account with a long distance carrier at additional expense.
If you have Internet service from a cable company then you may be able to get phone service from them too. This is known as VoIP. It stands for Voice over Internet Protocol.
The VoIP phone service comes through your cable rather than the old copper wires. The cable company will supply you with a special telephony modem.
A telephony modem includes an Analog Telephony Adapter (ATA) built into it. This Internet modem has one or two phone jacks in addition to the usual Ethernet jack for your computer.
Features Included with VoIP
VoIP services usually include most of the technologically available features at no extra cost. Features such as the following are free with most VoIP services.
- Call-Waiting
- Caller-ID
- Three-Way-Calling
- Call Blocking
- Call Forwarding
- Distinctive Ring for VIP Callers
- Long Distance (Usually to all 50 States in the USA, plus Puerto Rico)
One Important Disadvantage
If you have a power failure, your modem will not work and therefore your phone service will be knocked out.
You could connect your modem to an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) that provides power for an hour or two if you are in an area that is prone to losing electricity. In addition, your cable provider might even include a feature to forward calls to your cell phone in case of a power outage.
This can be enabled and controlled by you via a web login portal. The features listed above can also be controlled from your web portal.
Additional Line at Low Cost
If you only have one phone line, you use only one jack. However, you can have two numbers. The monthly cost for the additional line is very small compared to two-line service over copper lines.
There are two reasons why the cost is low. There is no need to run additional cables, and the central office support for an additional line does not take up any additional resources.
Internal Wiring
Connecting the phones throughout your home still requires copper wire. However, you probably already have this from your existing phone service. All you need to do is have the wires terminate at the location where your Internet Telephony Modem will reside.
You simply connect this wire to the telephony modem. The connection is made with the standard RJ-11 jack that you use with your phones.
If you have two lines running through one wire, it uses the same looking jack at the end, but this is known as an RJ-14. The inner two pins carry line 1 and the outset two pins carry line 2. In this case one of the jacks in the modem is used. You’ll notice that one of the jacks is labeled L1/L2 and the other is labeled just L2.
Final Remarks
The technology has been improved in recent years with the advent of better data compression techniques. It even provides better quality sound due to the use of digital transmission.
Long Distance can be included free, and overseas at low-cost, because the service takes advantage of the Internet satellite infrastructure that’s already in place around the world.
VoIP definitely is the wave of the future that is here now.
Finance
Concepts of Website Optimization
Online marketing companies help business owners to get better rankings for their websites in search engine results. They make prudent use of internet marketing strategies and conduct insightful analysis of your competitors in order to develop competitive marketing game plans and intuitive strategies. Their services help entrepreneurs to revolutionize their product and service marketing that will enables them to reposition their website in the marketplace.
Some of the vital services offered are as follows:
Competitor Analysis
Today, businesses face extensive competition in their industry and they often struggle to attract customers. Competitors bring innovative and creative ideas to stay ahead in the competition. This not only decreases the overall market share, but also deters customers. This is the reason it is very important to study and deeply analyze competitors. It helps in understanding their mindset and ability to approach widest possible audiences.
Internet marketing firms offer competitor study services to the business owners, looking for market dominance and rapid sales. The service basically includes the following points:
• total number of competitors;
• strategies of competitors;
• their website features;
• strengths and weaknesses of competitors;
• their brand positioning;
• their total number of keywords;
• usability of their campaigns;
• total number of inbound links;
• in-depth keyword research;
• Network of competitors.
All these aspects exhibit a perfect overview of the competitor’s presence in the market. The research also aims to design a strategic marketing plan that will produce profitable results. Digital marketing experts find out competitor’s website rankings for relevant keywords and the prime reasons behind their success. In essence, competitor analysis is the best aspect that assists in developing solid marketing strategies.
Website Analysis
This is the most vital part of internet marketing. Internet marketing experts provide website analysis services in order to measure websites against top SEO standards. They calculate website’s age, global reach, effectiveness, and navigational structure. This helps them to recommend the best strategies so that companies can gain advantage.
Website analysis also encircles the concepts of website usability. It includes measuring outbound links, web page content, website architecture, targeted audience, content flow, and much more. Most of the internet marketing companies study and measure website designs, layout structure, and its features so that they can recommend the best design that are business-specific as well as user-friendly, too. They strike a proper balance between website design and business offerings. This will enhance website’s conversion rates as well as improve customers. These latest breed of internet marketing services can improve website traffic and helps in better rankings.
Finance
Eating Chocolate To Help Prevent Depression?
Did you know that Chocolate can help prevent Depression?
We’ve all said it, “I feel so depressed!” Most of us have down days, but when those down days become weeks, months or even years that is when it becomes depression. Depression is defined as ‘an illness that involves the body, mood, and thoughts that affects the way a person eats and sleeps, the way one feels about oneself and the way one thinks about things.’ (medterms.com). For many years people have looked to chocolate to boost their moods on a blue day, but there are some studies that say that chocolate can actually worsen the original depression. Why would that be, when eating chocolate seems to make so many people so happy? Well the answer is confectionary chocolate that is so popular in America is high in sugar and appears to have a rebound effect, meaning it may boost your mood for a short time, but then makes your mood crash even faster and harder than before. The mood boosting effect from the chocolate is reversed by the high amounts of sugar. That’s why The Doctors Chocolate can actually help prevent and fight depression, because it uses the sugar alcohol zylotol instead of sugar.
Phenyl ethylamine (PEA) and Serotonin
Your body makes a compound called Phenyl ethylamine (PEA), known to elevate your mood by releasing dopamine in the pleasure center of your brain. One of the biggest anti-depressant medications Prozac and its natural counterpart St Johns Wart are intended to raise serotonin levels. PEA, serotonin and even the ecstasy molecule are a lot alike chemically, in the fact that they all calm down unpleasant feelings and boost your mood. That’s why one of the signs of depression is drug or alcohol abuse, because people turn to these for comfort from their bad feelings. That’s why it is so refreshing to hear that eating a couple of The Doctors Chocolates can give you the same feeling without being dangerous to your health. In fact you’ll be healthier for eating it!
Depression healed by Natural Remedies
Most health professionals will agree that most cases of diagnosed depression can be cured by natural remedies such as diet and exercise. Sometimes all it takes is eliminating something harmful from your diet that will get rid of the bad feelings and make you healthier in the mean time. Dark chocolate has so many health benefits, that helping with your depression is just a happy side effect. Try eating some of The Doctors Chocolate next time you are feeling blue to start feeling happy again.
Of course if you are having severe depression that does not respond to doctor recommended diet and exercise changes, than talk to your doctor about getting medical treatment. We all know that it is always better for your body and health to try to heal with natural remedies, but if your feelings of hopelessness have you turning to drugs, alcohol or thoughts of suicide, please seek medical help immediately.
