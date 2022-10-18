News
2022-23 Miami Heat: What do they earn? How will they be utilized? Who plays? Who doesn’t?
Season No. 35 opens Wednesday for the Miami Heat with a familiar roster not necessarily cast in familiar roles.
That makes Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena somewhat of unveiling of how what is old can become new again.
In some ways, it is a gamble by Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the team’s front office that internal growth can overcome that lack of external exploration.
So, for now, these are the 16 faces of the 2022-23 Miami Heat, with all but three returning from the roster that advanced within one victory of last season’s NBA Finals
No. 13 Bam Adebayo
Height: 6-9. Weight: 255.
Age: 25. Salary: $30.4 million.
Fresh outlook: The stated offseason goal was a more aggressive offensive approach from Adebayo, who all too often was discounted by opposing defenses during the playoffs as the lack of a threat on that end. Adebayo averaged 13 shots last season, but the key to increased productivity could be exceeding last season’s 6.1 free throws.
No. 22 Jimmy Butler
Height: 6-7. Weight: 230.
Age: 33. Salary: $37.7 million.
Fresh outlook: This is the rare exception of seeking more or better among the Heat’s returning players. Butler played at an All-NBA level last season and took his game up a notch in the playoffs. If his body allows, availability during the regular season could be crucial toward gaining a quality seed in the uber-competitive Eastern Conference. Only once since 2016-17 has Butler appeared in at least 60 regular-season games.
No. 8 Jamal Cain
Height: 6-7. Weight: 191.
Age: 23. Salary: $509,000 (two-way contract).
Fresh outlook: One of three newcomers to the roster, the undrafted rookie out of Oakland University had breakout moments during the preseason and the Heat have shown a willingness to utilize two-way players in key regular-season minutes, as evidenced by Caleb Martin’s contributions at the start of last season. The Heat’s wing glut, however, could limit such Cain opportunities.
No. 21 Dewayne Dedmon
Height: 7-0. Weight: 245.
Age: 33. Salary: $4.7 million.
Fresh outlook: Unlike last season, when there essentially was no competition for the backup role behind Bam Adebayo, Dedmon will have to hold off the youth of Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic. That could mean having to show more of a 3-point game, while continuing to provide veteran defense and rebounding.
No. 40 Udonis Haslem
Height: 6-8. Weight: 235.
Age: 42. Salary: $2.9 million.
Fresh outlook: In light of the loss of P.J. Tucker without replacement, could we see Haslem match last season’s 13 appearances, after only five the previous two seasons? Most likely not, but it would help justify holding a roster spot for their 20th NBA season.
No. 14 Tyler Herro
Height: 6-5. Weight: 195.
Age: 22. Salary: $5.7 million.
Fresh outlook: Yes, the extension that takes Herro into the salary stratosphere does not kick in for another year, but the pressure of his four-year, $130 million deal assuredly kicks in immediately. For all the offense offered against opposing reserves in winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, now comes the true measure of Herro against elite talent on both ends of the floor.
No. 24 Haywood Highsmith
Height: 6-4. Weight: 220.
Age: 25. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: Last season was the test drive, with a minimal role and minimum expectation. Now, with the Heat apparently intent to play small at power forward, Highsmith might have to show that he is capable of stepping in for Caleb Martin in case of injury or foul trouble. With the salary not yet fully guaranteed, the pressure will be there.
No. 5 Nikola Jovic
Height: 6-10. Weight: 205.
Age: 19. Salary: $2.2 million.
Fresh outlook: The initial impression was plenty of time being developed during practices, pregame drill work and perhaps in the G League. And then when the opportunities came during the preseason, eyes opened wide to more immediate possibilities. No, the body and defense aren’t there yet, but even at 19, there are NBA-level offensive skills that could come to be utilizes sooner rather than later.
No. 7 Kyle Lowry
Height: 6-0. Weight: 196.
Age: 36. Salary: $28.23 million.
Fresh outlook: With Tyler Herro moving into the starting lineup, the playmaking burden will be lessened, perhaps allowing Lowry to explore his offense to a greater degree than during his initial run. While plenty already has been proven, this still feels like a prove-it year, based on how the end of the season and playoffs went.
No. 16 Caleb Martin
Height: 6-5. Weight: 205.
Age: 25. Salary: $6.5 million.
Fresh outlook: The story was both surprising and uplifting when Martin was able to go last season from two-way contact to standard deal to contributor to playoff success. But now the ante has been raised significantly, and for more than the $20 million contract. Is he a starting-level talent, or will the void left by the loss of P.J. Tucker prove all the more glaring?
No. 4 Victor Oladipo
Height: 6-4. Weight: 213.
Age: 30. Salary: $8.8 million.
Fresh outlook: Yes, this very much was supposed to be a season of fresh outlook, finally past the injuries and rehab that had limited the past four seasons. And then came an uneven preseason, with lingering questions about the ability to recapture the magic from the days with the Indiana Pacers. So what now? A huge question mark.
No. 55 Duncan Robinson
Height: 6-7. Weight: 215.
Age: 28. Salary: $16.9 million.
Fresh outlook: A fresh outlook is exactly what Robinson has been pointed toward, after an uneven 2021-22 and then removal from the primary playoff mix. The preseason results were encouraging, playing in more of an attacking and facilitating mode. But was the desired team goal there renewed hope or the showcasing of a tradeable salary?
No. 9 Dru Smith
Height: 6-3. Weight: 203.
Age: 24. Salary: $509,000 (two-way contract).
Fresh outlook: After being cut from 2021 Heat training camp, the thought was of Smith in the past tense. But he returned from knee surgery with a solid late showing in summer league and then during the preseason. Under his two-way deal, he can appear in up to 50 NBA games this season, but likely will be seeing a lot of Sioux Falls.
No. 31 Max Strus
Height: 6-5. Weight: 215.
Age: 26. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: The rollercoaster looks like it will continue, from reserve at the start of last season, to starter, and now back to reserve with Tyler Herro’s ascension to the starting lineup. Amid the uneven preseason from Victor Oladipo, the question is whether Strus can offer shot creation with the second unit.
No. 2 Gabe Vincent
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200.
Age: 26. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: At times last season, particularly during the playoffs, it appeared as if Vincent had solidified the role as backup point guard. But now, with Tyler Herro expected to also get time at the point, it appears Vincent again will be cast as a combo guard, possibly asked for additional offense if Victor Oladipo does not get back to speed.
No. 77 Omer Yurtseven
Height: 6-11. Weight: 275.
Age: 24. Salary: $1.8 million.
Fresh outlook: This seemingly had set up as a breakout year following six weeks of breakout play amid Bam Adebayo’s absence last season. Instead, the Heat brought Dewayne Dedmon back at a rotation-player salary and drafted the height of Nikola Jovic. Now, after an injury-limited preseason, there are more questions than answers.
‘India is doing very well,’ says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on controlling inflation
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that India, compared to other countries, has done well in managing inflation.
Speaking at a press conference announcing an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of several crops, Mr Thakur said: “If you compare it to the rest of the world, inflation is high in countries where there was no inflation for 30 to 40 years. Compared to them, India is doing very well. The world recognized it.
"Compared to the rest of the world, India is doing well in managing food inflation": Union Minister Anurag Thakur
– NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2022
He claimed government crop purchases had doubled since 2014. Mr. Thakur added that despite an increase in MSPs and an increase in government procurement, the government has managed to keep inflation under control.
Our farmers spared no effort, even during COVID, compared to 2014, government purchases more than doubled. We bought more and the farmers' income was higher. This government has done everything. Production has increased, MSPs have increased but compared to the global scale, inflation is under control: Anurag Thakur
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The center has approved an increase in the MSP of Rabi crops for the 2023-24 marketing season. The MSP for wheat has been increased by ₹110 per quintal from the existing rate of ₹2,015 for 2022-23. The MSPs for barley, gram, lentil (Masur), rapeseed and mustard and safflower were also noted.
The MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government sets MSPs for 23 crops during the Rabi and Kharif seasons
Anurag Thakur’s comments on inflation come just days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended government policy and said the rupee had fared much better than other emerging market currencies.
Explaining the weakening of the Indian rupee, Ms Sitharaman said it was due to the strengthening dollar.
“I will watch it, not the drop in the rupee and watch it as the dollar gets stronger all the time,” the finance minister said at a press briefing during her visit to the United States. Ms Sitharaman added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was trying to ensure there was not too much volatility and was not intervening in the market to fix the value of the Indian currency.
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 55
SENATE DISTRICT 55
Pam Myhra
- Age: 65
- Party: R
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to serve are my proven leadership skills, relevant qualifications, pertinent experience, and past record of effective public service. I am a Certified Public Accountant, former 2-term MN State Representative from 2011-14, former Audit Manager at KPMG, longtime district resident, mother of 3-children, and an effective listener.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are to provide permanent tax relief to Minnesotans to fight the damage to family budgets caused by 40-year high inflation; address the dramatic increase in crime by holding accountable 1) violent criminals and 2) judges and prosecutors for doing their jobs; and, improve education by listening to parents and focusing on academics.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? My leadership style is to listen and address concerns that block agreement. During my two terms as a MN State Representative from 2011-14, I effectively brought opposing sides together when I chief-authored four unanimously passed House bills that were signed into law by Governor Dayton. I will use this same approach as I serve in the MN Senate.
- Website or contact: pamforsenate.com
Lindsey Port
- Age: 40
- Party: DFL
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a mom, a wife, a former nonprofit executive director, and a longtime resident of Burnsville, I have direct knowledge of the issues impacting Minnesotans. I ran for Senate in 2020 and am running for reelection in 2022 because I believed in a better way of leading: working alongside the people in our community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe in the promise of our democracy and a brighter future for Minnesotans when we elect a government that works with and for us. In order to realize that promise, we have to protect access to reproductive care, including abortion access, address the affordable housing crisis, and protect and expand democracy that works for the people.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Minnesotans are ready for a new kind of politics. We must come together and find solutions to issues impacting working Minnesotans, regardless of political beliefs. I have focused my work on people and their stories, getting to the core of issues that affect our families. By centering our humanity, I know we can make the changes that matter most.
- Website or contact: www.lindseyportmn.com
IKEA is testing driverless delivery trucks in Texas with Kodiak Robotics
Kodiak Robotics truck in front of an IKEA store.
Source: Kodiak Robotics
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics said it launched a pilot program with IKEA in Texas.
A tractor-trailer equipped with Kodiak’s self-driving system makes daily deliveries from an IKEA warehouse near Houston to a store near Dallas, about 300 miles away.
The trucks have human safety drivers on board, but are driven by Kodiak’s self-driving system.
Kodiak CEO Don Burnette said he’s not looking to put truckers out of business — in fact, he’s aiming to make their lives easier.
“Adopting autonomous trucking technology can improve drivers’ quality of life by focusing on local driving jobs that most prefer to do,” Burnette said. “Together [with IKEA] we can increase safety, improve working conditions for drivers and create a more sustainable freight transport system.”
This isn’t Kodiak’s first standalone rodeo. The company has been hauling freight in Texas with its self-driving test trucks since 2019 and recently opened a new route between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Kodiak has also conducted pilot tests with logistics giants Werner Enterprises and United States Xpressoperating self-driving trucks on routes from Dallas to Lake City, Florida and Atlanta, respectively.
Texas has become a hotbed for self-driving truck testing, partly because of favorable regulations — and also because the long stretches of freeway between its cities are ideal for automation. Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary born of the Google Self-Driving Car Project, has been testing a fleet of autonomous Freightliner semi-trailers (with human safety drivers) for several months on a road between Dallas and Houston.
Autonomous Truck Start Aurora Innovation also tested trucks in Texas. Aurora launched a pilot in Texas with Werner Enterprises in April, on a 600-mile stretch between Fort Worth and El Paso. Another startup, TuSimplehas been testing its self-driving semis in Arizona and plans to expand to Texas next year.
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 48
SENATE DISTRICT 48
Julia Coleman
- Age: 30
- Party: R
- City: Waconia
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the skills needed to deliver for this district, including the final funding needed for Highway 212. Most importantly, my experience as a mother to three little boys helped me to walk in the shoes of the growing families in this district, pushing me to fight for safer streets, stronger schools, and more money in the family budget.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will strengthen our schools, reduce crime, and support family budgets. I will accomplish this by working to get our students on track with reading, putting more money in the family budget through tax relief, and by backing tough-on-crime legislation while supporting our law enforcement.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I believe a large portion of this is on the shoulders of the media, who rarely cover how often we reach across the aisle and get along, but frequently cover heated arguments and gridlock. However, I personally work to keep positive rhetoric at the forefront of my messaging, both in the Senate and on the campaign trail, and will continue to do so.
- Website or contact: colemanforsenate.com, [email protected]
Dan Kessler
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Chaska
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a political outsider, who has worked in healthcare over 30 years. My experiences make me an independent voice. I have been a small business owner, running a private practice clinic, and have served on the Boards of non-profits. I’ve worked as a college professor, as a court-certified mediator, and as a forensic psychologist.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Passing the PRO Act to codify Roe v Wade into Minnesota law and protect women’s freedom to choose.
Pass $9B budget surplus bill to provide funding to recruit and train police and the $4B tax cut, which the Senate failed to pass.
Strengthening our public schools through responsible funding, rather than defunding public schools with vouchers.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I’ve talked to thousands of voters, and some of my favorite conversations have been with Republicans. I’ve sat on more than a few front porches, having longer conversations than my campaign manager wants, hearing their concerns. We find more points of agreement than either of us expect. I will continue those conversations as their Senator.
- Website or contact: KesslerForSenate.com
Chicago is one of the “10 Most Haunted Cities in America”. Here’s Why – NBC Chicago
You may have noticed that Chicago has popped up on a few lists lately, some more infamous than others.
The city was recently named “Best Big City in the United States” by Conde Nast Traveler, a “Best Food City” by Wallethub, and, well, the most rat-infested city in America, according to the pest control company. Orkin.
But according to another list, it’s not the rats that make the city scary.
Travel + Leisure, just in time for Halloween, released a list of “America’s 10 Most Haunted Cities”, and The Windy City ranked first — coming in at No. 2.
The reason, according to the magazine, is due to the many ghosts that a “disastrous fire, a notorious serial killer and a mob story” have left behind.
“The Iroquois Theater was the site of a tragic fire that killed hundreds in 1903, and some say the alley behind the theater is still haunted by those unfortunate patrons,” the Chicago entry reads.
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, more than 600 concertgoers met their untimely doom on December 30, 1903, at the West Randolph Street theater in Chicago’s Loop when “a spark from a stage light ignited a nearby drapery.”
“It soon became apparent that the fire could not be brought under control,” the story continues. “Members of the public rushed from their seats to the few exit doors they could find, but most were obscured by curtains.”
Those who suffered at the hands of HH Holmes, the country’s first serial killer, also haunt the city, according to Travel + Leisure.
“HH Holmes murdered dozens (if not hundreds) of women at his infamous ‘Murder Castle,’ located at W. 63rd Street, according to the magazine. “And although that building has been replaced, some workers still report experiences strange as they worked in the new basement of the building.”
Other haunted locations include the North Side site of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, where on February 14, 1929, seven men were shot in a Clark Street garage, according to Chicago Magazine.
Although the incident remains unsolved, it is often attributed to Al Capone, whom the FBI describes as having run a “crime empire in the Windy City”.
Across the country, nearly 1,000 miles away, at #1 on Travel + Leisure’s “Most Haunted” list New Orleans, Louisiana. Rounding out the rest of the top 10 cities, Savannah, Georgia, takes 3rd place; St. Augustine, Florida at No. 4; Portland, Oregon at No. 5; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at No. 6; Washington DC at No. 7; San Francisco, California at No. 8; Salem Massachusetts at No. 9 and San Antonia, Texas at No. 10.
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 35 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 35
Kari Rehrauer
- Age: 46
- Party: DFL
- City: Coon Rapids
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I currently serve as a Coon Rapids City Councilmember. With a career spanning 20 years as a public school science teacher, I bring a commitment to quality public education to the Senate. As a lifelong union member, I will work for economic security, safety, and respect for all workers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Strengthening public education so every child can succeed, ensuring safe communities by partnering effectively with police and funding public safety, sustaining reproductive freedom by codifying Roe V Wade in Minnesota, preventing gun violence by passing common sense gun bills, and modernizing our energy to improve our economy.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The divisiveness in politics since 2016 is a large reason why I am running. I want to bring compassion back. I brought a focus on people to our city council and found that we can get things done by working together. I will work to find compromises that put people first, protect the rights of individuals, and protect tax payer dollars.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Jim Abeler
- Age: 68
- Party: R
- City: Anoka
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a lifelong resident Anoka and Coon Rapids and small business owner, I have a commitment to the needs of our area. Having served in the House & Senate, I understand the legislative process and have been very successful in working across the aisle to have many shared accomplishments. That is what our citizens want, and I will continue to provide.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? With inflation at a 40 year high, even with a surplus prudence must rule. We must assure that nursing homes & disability services are viable. Special ed costs in AHSD11 unduly increase property taxes. Funding ARCC/Anoka Tech is key to workforce development. Eliminating the social security tax is key for many seniors.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My efforts over my time in office have been all about collaboration. Having knocked on over 16,000 doors, it is clear that people are really tired of the rancor and division. Working together and getting things done has been my focus, and it is the reason for the many successes I have shared in. That is the key to addressing the division.
- Website or contact: jimabeler.com 612.245.3764 [email protected]
