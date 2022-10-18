A small Minnesota community stepped up to help a farmer harvest his crops

Brexit champion Nigel Farage has said that following the “globalist coup” against the very moderately liberal Tory Liz Truss, the (Conservative) Conservative Party is useless.

“Twelve years of Tory mismanagement,” Farage lamented in a direct-to-camera article titled “Why the Conservative Party needs to be replaced.”

Farage, while he had expressed doubts about Truss’ anti-Brexit past, said she should be given a chance after winning the party’s highly scrutinized internal election to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and, by extension, Prime Minister. He first praised its initial focus on helping ordinary citizens and businesses with their energy bills and reducing the tax burden, which is at its heaviest in 70 years.

Now, however, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was pro-Brexit, has been replaced by anti-Brexit Jeremy Hunt, to appease anti-tax cut forces.

Indeed, Hunt, who backed Rishi Sunak rather than Liz Truss for party leader, is now not just Chancellor but de facto Prime Minister, having abandoned nearly all of Truss’s leadership platform policies – and he exercises that power despite being decisively rejected by ordinary members of the leading Conservative Party in 2019, and not even reaching the stage of the 2022 leadership contest where ordinary members could have voted for or against him.

As Farage said, “Liz Truss won’t last very long… [S]he is not running the country, Mr. Hunt and the globalists are.

Coup over: ‘De facto’ PM Hunt rolls back existing measures including tax cuts, cuts fuel bill support — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 17, 2022

Farage referred not only to the botched and now aborted attempt by Liz Truss and her first Chancellor of the Exchequer to cut taxes – Hunt warned they will in fact likely increase – but also the failures on issues such as the immigration, law and order, and advocacy at all levels since 2010, when David Cameron ousted Gordon Brown as Prime Minister after 13 years of Labor government.

“[N]now we have Jeremy Hunt. Oh, isn’t that just awesome,” Farage said, perhaps not quite sincerely.

“Pro Chinese Communist Party, pro European Union, pro lockdown, pro compulsory vaccination – I mean, frankly, he might as well be a Labor politician. This is a globalist coup,” he insisted.

“Now if Labor were in power their economic policies would be virtually identical. Some of the social stuff might be a little crazier, a little crazier, but that wouldn’t make any difference – I don’t see, at the moment, what the interest of the Conservative Party is; I don’t even know what it’s for,” he added.

“There is no interest in this Conservative Party. It may have been around for 200 years – it’s no longer useful. It desperately needs to be replaced… Be sure of one thing, the Conservative Party as we have always known it is now dead.

Farage said he would focus on how to replace the Tories, likely after they are inevitably wiped off the map in the next general election. Whether or not he will personally lead a new Conservative force, as he did with the Brexit Party, now Reform UK, remains to be seen. But Martin Daubney, a former Brexit Party MEP, hinted maybe it’s “time to get the band back together…”

Anti-Brexit, China-linked Covid authoritarian Jeremy Hunt becomes UK chancellor — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 14, 2022

