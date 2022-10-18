Connect with us

Blockchain

A Strudel Pays Rent With THE Protocol Profits

The Protocol Vitalik Buterin
Everyone is talking about THE Protocol in crypto as the project gains momentum. Created as a meme coin, THE has continued to make all-time highs against the ETH and USDT pairs. 

In just 24 hours, THE Protocol trades at a 60% profit against Ethereum when large cryptocurrencies are beginning to show positive performance. Across social media, THE Protocol is following the price, with many users speculating on its potential to resurrect the “meme coin movement.” 

THE’s price is rallying on the 1-hour chart. Source: THEWETH Tradingview

THE Protocol Origins, Why Is This Coin Rallying?

The crypto community created this project in response to Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum. Buterin joked about launching it to make “shills” more effective. 

Via Twitter, Vitalik Buterin posted the following message: 

The Tweet got hundreds of responses. THE Protocol was created after, indirectly supported by Buterin. In a few days, the cryptocurrency was trending in Uniswap (UNI) and other Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges. Quickly, THE Protocol has begun winning support from the crypto community. 

Users still remember 2021 when Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other meme coins took over the crypto top ten. At that time, early investors were able to turn a few hundred dollars into thousands. 

Since then, Bitcoin and the crypto market have lost around 75% of their value. Now, THE Protocol appears with the promise of bringing back some of the lusters from the 2021 bull run. 

THE holders have been swimming against the tide, scoring profits while Bitcoin and Ethereum trend sideways with no clear direction. 

Vitalik Buterin Takes Blame For THE

Across social media, crypto investors have been sharing their profits with THE Protocol spreading the word about potential future gains. 

Other prominent crypto personalities have been sharing THE on their social media platforms. These investors are lobbying to get THE listed on large exchange platforms. 

If they succeed, THE Protocol might experience another SHIB-like or DOGE-like rally. A pseudonym user argued the following about THE’s potential to extend its bullish momentum: 

Elon mentioned $FLOKI which sent it to $3.5B and $DOGE to $40B> $THE is at 20M right now with Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum founder) engaging with $THE tweets. This play is a no brainer and could run into billions mcap.

In the meantime, Vitalik Buterin acknowledged THE recent popularity. On his Twitter account, the inventor of Ethereum shared images about the token, saying: “ok what have I done.” 

In time, investors will see if THE becomes a DOGE competitor or if the bear market forces it out of existence, pushing its market capitalization to zero. In crypto, this is an everyday occurrence. 

Blockchain

Threedium and Bullfrog Digital Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Disrupt Digital Advertising.

16 mins ago

October 18, 2022

Threedium And Bullfrog Digital Announce Strategic Media Partnership To Disrupt Digital Advertising.
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneering 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) platform Threedium announce an exclusive partnership with leading digital communications agency Bullfrog. The collaboration aims to steer advertisers towards digital innovation in the fast-evolving Web3 landscape.

1666104636 71 Threedium And Bullfrog Digital Announce Strategic Media Partnership To Disrupt

The decision to partner cements the shared vision that has developed between the two companies over several successful collaborations driving luxury brand campaigns. The partnership aims to help premium brands access innovative and industry-leading digital formats purposefully designed to bridge the gap between brands and their audience.

Bullfrog – a specialist digital and content agency for the luxury advertising industry – recognised a gap in digital advertising between the technology available and the technology currently in use. Using the latest in tech, Bullfrog delivers clients a seamless digital ad format which guarantees a premium e-commerce user experience.

Bullfrog approached Threedium earlier this year to help conceptualise and build an exclusive new format, the 3D PARASCROLL™, enabling brands to deliver 3D experiences via a high-impact display ad format. Consumers can both interact and engage with the finer details of the product to help make an informed purchasing decision.

The Bullfrog and Threedium partnership will help both brands and publishers become early adopters of a new fully-interactive digital format, unlocking untapped consumer engagement opportunities and pathways to the future of digital advertising. To date, brand partners of the exclusive 3D PARASCROLL™ format include Richemont Group and Samsung.

Dan Langton, Head of Partnerships at Bullfrog said, “The necessity for creativity and innovation, within the digital media industry, has never been more paramount. Threedium is the perfect partner to help drive Bullfrog’s digital media offering forward into the exciting new age of digital. We are very excited about what we will collectively create for our clients in the near future.”

Kyriacos Kyprianou, Head of Business Development at Threedium said, “Bullfrog’s digital media offering with Threedium’s technology will certainly help shape the future of advertising. The importance of creativity and innovation has never been greater in the digital media industry. As we look forward to collaborating together with our clients in the near future, we are very excited about what we will create.”

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

Threedium’s technology enables the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D NFTs and fulfilled in their physical form or in the metaverse as digital goods. Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low code 3D engine allowing any brand to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display networks, eCommerce and virtual stores in the metaverse.

For more information, visit www.threedium.co.uk

About Bullfrog Digital

Bullfrog is an independent UK agency specialising in curating brand partnerships through innovative digital formats and narrative-based video content. Bullfrog’s new format the 3D PARASCROLL™ and Web3 division BULLFROG IMPAKT™ offers luxury brands and publishers access to creative solutions focused on the new age of digital.

For more information, visit www.bullfrog-digital.co.uk.

Chloé Beral from BULLFROG

[email protected]

Michael Toner from Threedium

[email protected]

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Will Rally To $80, But this Must First Happen

32 mins ago

October 18, 2022

Elrond (Egld) Will Rally To $80, But This Must First Happen
  • EGLD’s price shows a spark of strength as the price bounced off from $45 with good volume. 
  • EGLD continues in a range-bound movement as the price aims to breakout ahead of a rally to $80. 
  • The price of EGLD continues to trade above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price creeps in on the daily timeframe.

Despite market uncertainties that have affected the prices of many altcoins in recent weeks, the price of Elrond (EGLD) has remained strong. Elrond (EGLD) has held firm, defending its support as the price remains in a range, with a possible breakout as the price targets $80. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose from its low of $19,100 to $19,600 as it attempted to break through to $20,000. A successful breakout will result in relief bounces for the majority of the market’s crypto assets. (Data from Binance)

Elrond (EGLD) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many partnerships and great projects built on the Elrond network, EGLD has attracted the attention of traders and investors with its unique use case as many look for opportunities to buy.

The bear market has had a fair share of the price of EGLD, as the price of EGLD dropped from a high of $500 to a weekly low of $40, where the price was able to form good support to hold sell-offs due to panic.

The price of MATIC, after forming good support, price rallied to a high of $68, and the price was rejected to $45 despite showing great strength to break and close above this resistance. The rejection of EGLD from this region has led to the price range to build more buyers other than a break out of this range. 

Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $70-$80.

Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $45.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of EGLD continues to trade below its key resistance at $65; despite bouncing off from its daily low, the price of EGLD faces a test to breakout above $65.

If the price of EGLD breaks and holds above $65, we could see the price of EGLD rally with a good volume to as high as $80, but if the price of EGLD fails to breakout price could be rejected back into its range of $45-$65.

On the daily timeframe, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for EGLD looks good after rallying from an oversold region, indicating good buy volume for EGLD.

Daily resistance for the EGLD price – $65.

Daily support for the EGLD price – $45.

Featured Image From Cryptoninjas, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Binance Announces Aptos (APT) Listing, Following Mainnet Launch

48 mins ago

October 18, 2022

Binance Announces Aptos (Apt) Listing, Following Mainnet Launch
  • Binance recently announced the listing of Aptos (APT) tokens.
  • The exchange will open trading for three spot trading pairs including APT/BTC, APT/BUSD, and APT/USDT.

The highly anticipated layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on October 17, after four years of technical development and millions of dollars in funding.

A total of 1 billion Aptos’ native token APT, were initially available at the launch of the mainnet on Monday. Of these, 510 million tokens were distributed to the community, 190 million to core developers, and the remaining tokens were given to the Aptos Foundation and private investors.

Following the introduction of Aptos mainnet, the leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Coinbase, Huobi, and OKX announced the addition of APT tokens to their listing. 

Binance’s Support for Aptos (APT) 

According to the recent announcement from Binance, the largest crypto exchange, the platform will list three spot trading pairs for Aptos tokens, including APT/BTC, APT/BUSD, and APT/USDT.

Binance stated: 

Binance will list Aptos (APT) and will open trading for these spot trading pairs at 2022-10-19 01:00 (UTC).

The exchange also announced that APT withdrawals will start on October 20 at 1:00 UTC, one day after the listing.

Similar to Binance, another popular exchange, FTX also disclosed its support for Aptos. The exchange will list the APT spot market, the trading pairs include APT/USD and APT/USDT. The deposits and withdrawals will open by October 18, at 1 pm (UTC), as per FTX. Furtherly, the leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Huobi, and OKX also made the listing announcement of Aptos (APT).

The recently launched proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Aptos, was developed by former Meta engineers. The project’s startup, Aptos Labs, raised hundreds of millions of dollars in 2022, including $150 million in a Series A round in July.

Blockchain

Shiba Inu To Extricate From Bearish Grip As SHIB Is Seen Rising

1 hour ago

October 18, 2022

Shiba Inu
Since the beginning of August, Shiba Inu has been actively engaged in corrective activities. The meme coin has been distancing from its origins and has been highly effective with doing so. An actual use case for SHIB was just introduced last month when it became possible to use the token to settle tax obligations in the cryptocurrency space.

In January of this year, NOWpayments announced a partnership with Shiba Inu, opening the door for token payments to be used as crypto wages. This isn’t the only real world utility of SHIB per se.

Shib Eternity was also released worldwide as part of this ecosystem. Though the launch was made, the bear market continued to gain ground.

SHIB has been under strain due to recent macroeconomic events. With the latest interest hike by the US Federal Reserve, it can be argued that a recovery by SHIB will be challenging. Yet, SHIB has been gaining bullish momentum as of late. Is it possible that the deflationary token will be able to stop the falling prices eventually?

How SHIB Has Been Doing

The real-world performance of SHIB as of this writing has been fairly significant for the growth of the ecosystem. SHIB has been made more widely available in the cryptocurrency market with yesterday’s official listing on BitMEx. As a result of Google’s agreement with Coinbase, the token can also be used to pay for cloud services.

These factors will propel SHIB’s bullish breakout from the descending wedge it now resides in. As of the time of writing, the coin’s trading range is between $0.00000927 and $0.00001219. The momentum indicator suggests that bullish pace is progressively increasing.

Recent study indicates that these descending wedges are bullish since they typically result in a positive breakout. The fact that Chaikin’s money flow index is above the 0.05 level indicates that bulls rule the market.

The $0.00001018 support zone has also demonstrated some resilience after preventing a continuation of the downturn.

When Does The SHIB Breakout Occur?

The momentum and CMF indicators suggest the possibility of an uptrend. However, the RSI readings remain on the bears’ side, which could act as a hurdle for the forthcoming breakout. The RSI is currently approaching a bullish convergence, which is supported by increasing Stoch RSI values.

The future performance of SHIB will be determined by investor confidence. Given the increasing utility of SHIB in the real world, a price breakthrough over $0.00001219 is possible, with a likely test of $0.00001395 resistance. So SHIB holders, keep on HODLing!

SHIB total market cap at $5.4 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Somag News, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Apricot Finance’s Token Arises on Similarity to Aptos Token’s Ticker

1 hour ago

October 18, 2022

Apricot’s Finance’s Token Arises On Similarity To Aptos Token’s Ticker
Altcoin News
  • Apricot Finance’s APT tokens surged  70% in the past 24 hours.
  • The major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX will both list Aptos’s tokens.

Despite the lack of a recent technical update and the lack of activity on its social media forums, the tokens of the 2021-launched lending platform Apricot Finance surged on Tuesday.

Instead, the surge was caused by an unintended anomaly. The APT tokens from Apricot Finance, which have increased by about 70% in the last day, have the same ticker as the native APT tokens from Aptos.

Apricot Finances Token Arises On Similarity To Aptos Tokens Ticker
Apricot Price chart (Source: TradingVew )

Aptos Tokens Will Be Listed on FTX and Binance

On Monday, Aptos officially launched, and Binance and FTX are going to list its tokens. That didn’t stop traders from placing wagers on the current APT. Trading volume on Apricot’s APT increased significantly from under $70,000 on Monday to over $2.2 million on Tuesday afternoon, and prices are still rising as of this writing. Two mid-tier cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate and LATOKEN, are where the tokens are traded. 

According to certain sources, Some residents of the community cautioned others against falling for the hype. On the CoinMarketCap forum, one user advised others to keep buying the wrong one.  Binance is going to list APTOS (APT). Not the Apricot Finance company listed on the Gate exchange. 

As a result, there is still a long way to go for APT holders since the token prices have fallen by over 95% from their peak of 30 cents last year, when platform TVL had a $300 million market cap.

Blockchain

Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight

2 hours ago

October 18, 2022

Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight
Westerners, particularly those from Europe and the US, usually seem genuinely shocked when presented with the following fact: cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer. The latter has around four billion fans, while the number of spectators who enjoy cricket is estimated to be 2.5 billion. 

Nevertheless, cricket still struggles to gain traction in many countries, as millions consider it a minor sport. But that may change in the future, thanks to the innovative technologies that will boost the sport’s popularity and help it enter new markets.

Cricket’s Road to Popularity  

The first documented game of cricket took place in 17th century England. What seemed to be a sport reserved for British royalty quickly spread and became popular in many other countries (mainly those influenced by the British Empire). 

The epicenter of cricket shifted from the UK to India and other countries in South Asia. The sport also became extremely popular in Australasia, southern Africa, and the West Indies. Many Commonwealth countries consider cricket the #1 sport, surpassing soccer in some places.

Cricket has had its obstacles in the past, many of which resulted in it being less popular in Europe and several other parts of the world. The main reason was that cricket was perceived as an elitist sport and merely a pastime for the rich and powerful. Soccer, on the other hand, was the game of the people, enjoyed by all.

There has been a gradual evolution of cricket over the years, with several new formats diverging from the standard. For example, the style played in the Indian Premier League is called Twenty20 and is less time-consuming than test cricket. Of course, we shouldn’t forget about One-Day Internationals (ODI), a shorter form of the beloved sport.

What’s Next for Cricket?

Nowadays, it seems that the areas where cricket is popular are already established, and there’s little to no chance it will catch on in other countries. However, that may change in the near future thanks to the novel technologies that have the power to find a place for cricket in countries such as the US.

Jump.trade, a blockchain-powered platform that features NFTs with attached utilities and real-time use cases, is a project that started turning many heads. But what does that mean? Essentially, it offers a form of virtual cricket called Meta Cricket League, which is based on the real thing and allows players to earn, buy, and sell cricket-related NFTs.

There are already cricket video games, and none of them managed to establish the sport around the world, so what makes Jump.trade different? How can it help cricket gain recognition? 

Well, one aspect that makes it more lucrative compared to others is its play-to-earn (P2E) aspect. In other words, cricket fans and games will have a chance to make a profit while enjoying immersing themselves in the sport. This is a  good enough incentive to attract others to learn more about cricket and test their skills and luck via Jump.trade.

Play-to-earn model isn’t new, as there are many game developers exploring the possibilities to incorporate P2E and create sustainable ecosystems that will help the best and most competent players profit. Make sure to research some of the best P2E games to explore alternative earning opportunities.

Final Thoughts: Days of Cricket Are Yet to Come

There’s a reason why cricket is big in some countries. It has become a fast-paced, exciting game, with many players being real superstars. Even though projects such as Jump.trade might not immediately result in recruiting new players from non-cricket parts of the world, it will be a big step toward the popularization of cricket, primarily in the US and Europe, but also in many other markets. With more people interested in the game, there’s always a chance of countries doing more to introduce professional cricket and become talent pools.

