ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday, fans sit in the rain for nearly three hours in ‘terribly managed’ delay – The Mercury News
The Yankees kept fans waiting for a nearly three-hour rain delay just to get them all home when ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed Monday night. The game is postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with Nestor Cortes starting in place of Jameson Taillon.
Facing a do-or-die situation with the series tied 2-2, both teams, the league and broadcast network, TBS, pushed to end the game on Monday night, according to an unnamed source who was in the meetings. . The source told Kristie Ackert of the Daily News that the situation was “handled terribly”.
“We must have had six Zoom calls, at least with Major League Baseball, Cleveland [Guardians], the manager and general manager of both teams,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “And obviously the commissioner’s office said the forecast was that anytime from 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:00 at the latest, worst case scenario we could get this thing in, it would be dry afterwards.
At 6:20 p.m., shortly before the scheduled 7:07 a.m. start, the Yankees and MLB announced that the game would start with a delay. There were no official updates until the postponement arrived at 9:35 a.m. and fans were left in the dark. A packed crowd at Yankee Stadium booed at the sight of the field crew packing the dugouts shortly before the postponement was announced.
“At the end of the day, we all thought we were going to be here and we certainly didn’t want any fans sitting here all night,” Cashman said. “You know they wanted to be here to watch a game and we definitely wanted to play a game and it just didn’t work out that way.”
Meanwhile, much of the squad had already left the stadium before the 9:35 a.m. announcement. After the postponement was announced, Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media before the Yankees provided an update.
The club discussed not opening the stadium gates as initially it looked like the storm would dissipate. The storm slowed but a second system broke up and ended up over the Bronx.
“So obviously he adjusted the goalposts to some extent to get closer to the worst-case scenario, but at no time did we expect not to play,” Cashman said. “We expected to play. There had to be – not a window – it was supposed to be clear. And then a new system appeared. I would say, for the last [Zoom] call we got once things took a bit longer to clear, and we were actually struggling with the first pitch time. And then a new system appeared with moderate rain that was going to hit us in another 25 minutes and now we couldn’t restart it and now we had a brand new weather system that was not in the forecast at all.
The winner is scheduled to travel to Houston on Tuesday and face the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Rain impacted the start of the series last week, with Game 2 being moved from Thursday to Friday, forcing a tight turnaround in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Between the goodbye, the day off between games 1 and 2 and two postponements, the Yankees have played only four games in the last 17 days.
The decision to move the game to 4:07 was made by the league.
“It was all part of the decision making with the commissioner’s office, so each team had a chance to weigh in a time,” Cashman said. “In the end, the commissioner did it.”
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 37A candidates
House District 37A
Caitlin Cahill (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Maple Plain
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 952-200-7254
Kristin Robbins (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Maple Grove
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 612-819-9217
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 44
SENATE DISTRICT 44
Paul Babin
- Party: R
- City: Maplewood
- Website or contact: [email protected]
- Candidate responses not available
Tou Xiong
- Age: 32
- Party: DFL
- City: Maplewood
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I started out volunteering in local politics since my high school days in SD 44. After I graduated law school I was elected to serve on the Maplewood City Council, tackling local issues in SD 44. In 2018, I brought my law background to the legislature as a State Representative. Now, I know we need a new strong voice for SD 44 in the MN Senate.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Education, Healthcare costs, and protection of the Environment
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I am committed to reaching out to the other side.
- Website or contact: www.touxiongsenate.com
Pritzker, Duckworth take top spots in new statewide poll ahead of election – NBC Chicago
A new poll of registered voters in Illinois shows a definite trend in the 2022 election cycle, with a trio of Democrats holding a decisive lead in their respective statewide races.
The survey of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America, Inc., found incumbents Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Senator Tammy Duckworth all hold a lead over their Republican adversaries in the run-up to the general election. near.
In the race for governor, Pritzker holds a large lead in the poll, garnering 49.7% of the vote. State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee in the race, trails 22 points at 27.7%, while Libertarian nominee Scott Schluter is at 6.3%.
According to the IBA, 0.1% of voters chose another candidate and 3.6% said they would not vote for any candidate in the race. About 12.6% of respondents said they were undecided.
Mark Harris, a Bailey strategist, dismissed the poll results, saying internal polls show the state senator only two points behind Pritzker.
“It coincides with the improving national environment for Republicans,” he told NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern. “We are very confident this is a close race. and our data shows it’s getting closer, and I don’t think JB Pritzker would spend over $100 million if he thought it was a 20-point run.”
The Pritzker campaign hit back after the poll was released, calling the razor-thin margin in Bailey’s internal poll “trash.”
“Darren Bailey’s desperation is showing,” a campaign spokesperson told NBC 5. “Like the junk internal poll he tried to push through last month, these numbers are grossly flawed and inconsistent with all other public polls. Voters know Darren Bailey is too extreme for Illinois, and those who haven’t voted early for Governor Pritzker will no doubt reject Bailey in November.”
Poll data was similar in two other statewide races, according to the poll. Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul holds a 42.6 to 25.2% lead over Republican nominee Thomas DeVore, while Libertarian nominee Dan Robin is at 5.7%.
A large proportion of voters, 22.3%, are undecided in the race, while 4.2% say they will not vote for any of the council candidates.
In the race for the Illinois Senate seat, incumbent Senator Tammy Duckworth holds a 48.2 to 28.5 percent lead over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi. Libertarian Bill Redpath won 5.5% of the vote, while 14.2% of voters are undecided in the race.
The margin of error in the three polls was 3.1%, according to the IBA.
The results echo another poll of 770 likely voters released over the weekend by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, which found Pritzker held a 15-point lead over Bailey and showed Duckworth held a 14-point lead. on Salvi.
The poll also found that 37% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Pritzker, while 32% of downstate voters had a favorable opinion of Bailey.
Statewide, 52% of voters had an unfavorable opinion of Bailey, according to pollsters from Public Policy Polling. The WBEZ/Sun-Times poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
NBC Chicago
Elections 2022: Dakota County Commission District 3
Janine Hudson
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have more than 25 years of experience in social services in the areas of child protection, mental health and welfare services. Social Services is the largest expenditure in the county.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Dakota County needs to stop Union busting. The county needs to stop outsourcing its social services and bring social workers back into the county to care for its citizens. My other top priorities would be to increase public transportation, public safety and environmental preservation.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of the county government is to care for those who are unable to care for themselves and help individuals and families move from poverty to prosperity. The county is also responsible for the maintenance of our infrastructure, parks, and health and safety.
- Website or contact: votejaninehudson.com
Laurie Halverson
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I’ve been a resident of Dakota County for more than 20 years, and I love our community. Prior to being elected county commissioner, I served the MN House from 2013-2020. I have a demonstrated record of leadership that includes improving parks, public health, affordable housing, Safe Routes to School, homelessness prevention and mental health
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Counties touch peoples’ lives in many ways from providing popular amenities such as parks and libraries, to maintaining roads and bridges, to providing essential services such as public health. My priorities include bike and pedestrian safety, improving mental health access and outcomes, and increasing options for affordable housing.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? County government has a significant role in the safety, well-being and prosperity of our communities. It is vital to be good stewards of public dollars. As a leader, it is my job to listen to residents and reflect the values of our communities and to protect ability of all citizens to participate in government through fair and free elections.
- Website or contact: LaurieHalverson.org
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden took her husband’s unity program to an unlikely place Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research.
Curing cancer is a central goal of President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died of a brain tumor seven years ago. Last month he urged Americans to adopt a ‘moonshot’ initiative to reduce deaths, one of many goals he hopes crosses party lines in today’s divided political environment. today.
“It’s not a red issue, it’s a blue issue,” the first lady told Newsmax. “Cancer affects all Americans.”
It was a friendly chat on a channel best known for its excoriations of the president and fellow Democrats. Newsmax is also facing a lawsuit for spreading false claims about voter manipulation. The channel denied any wrongdoing.
The interview was conducted by Nancy Brinker, who hosts a cable channel show and founded the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The organization is named after Brinker’s sister, who died of cancer.
Biden and Brinker have known each other for years and they previously teamed up in Palm Beach, Florida for a June 23 cancer screening event. They spoke Saturday at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the interview airs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Biden said four of his friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 and one died. She said the experience inspired her to create the Biden Breast Health Initiative, which educates young girls in Delaware about breast health.
“Early detection is key because if you catch it early you have so much more chance of surviving breast cancer,” Biden said.
She encouraged people to catch up on any cancer screening they had put off during the coronavirus pandemic.
“More people come back and they realize, my God, I forgot to do my colonoscopy,” she said. “I didn’t have my mammogram. I haven’t had my skin screening.
Biden spoke about the impact of Beau’s death, describing how the tragedy shook his faith.
“I never gave up hope until he took his last breath,” she said. When this happened, “I had this feeling of emptiness and anger.”
Biden said years later that a woman approached him at a church in South Carolina and said, “I want to be your prayer partner.”
She credited this relationship with helping restore her faith.
“I felt like it was God’s way of telling me, OK, you’re back,” Biden said.
During the interview, Brinker asked Biden, “How do you handle the intensity of all the media?”
“I don’t know,” Biden replied. “I guess you learn to kind of take it in your stride. You cannot be affected by the negativity of many of them.
