Blockchain

Apricot Finance’s Token Arises on Similarity to Aptos Token’s Ticker

6 seconds ago

Apricot’s Finance’s Token Arises On Similarity To Aptos Token’s Ticker
Altcoin News
  • Apricot Finance’s APT tokens surged  70% in the past 24 hours.
  • The major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX will both list Aptos’s tokens.

Despite the lack of a recent technical update and the lack of activity on its social media forums, the tokens of the 2021-launched lending platform Apricot Finance surged on Tuesday.

Instead, the surge was caused by an unintended anomaly. The APT tokens from Apricot Finance, which have increased by about 70% in the last day, have the same ticker as the native APT tokens from Aptos.

Apricot Finances Token Arises On Similarity To Aptos Tokens Ticker
Apricot Price chart (Source: TradingVew )

Aptos Tokens Will Be Listed on FTX and Binance

On Monday, Aptos officially launched, and Binance and FTX are going to list its tokens. That didn’t stop traders from placing wagers on the current APT. Trading volume on Apricot’s APT increased significantly from under $70,000 on Monday to over $2.2 million on Tuesday afternoon, and prices are still rising as of this writing. Two mid-tier cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate and LATOKEN, are where the tokens are traded. 

According to certain sources, Some residents of the community cautioned others against falling for the hype. On the CoinMarketCap forum, one user advised others to keep buying the wrong one.  Binance is going to list APTOS (APT). Not the Apricot Finance company listed on the Gate exchange. 

As a result, there is still a long way to go for APT holders since the token prices have fallen by over 95% from their peak of 30 cents last year, when platform TVL had a $300 million market cap.

Blockchain

Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight

16 mins ago

October 18, 2022

Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight
Westerners, particularly those from Europe and the US, usually seem genuinely shocked when presented with the following fact: cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer. The latter has around four billion fans, while the number of spectators who enjoy cricket is estimated to be 2.5 billion. 

Nevertheless, cricket still struggles to gain traction in many countries, as millions consider it a minor sport. But that may change in the future, thanks to the innovative technologies that will boost the sport’s popularity and help it enter new markets.

Cricket’s Road to Popularity  

The first documented game of cricket took place in 17th century England. What seemed to be a sport reserved for British royalty quickly spread and became popular in many other countries (mainly those influenced by the British Empire). 

The epicenter of cricket shifted from the UK to India and other countries in South Asia. The sport also became extremely popular in Australasia, southern Africa, and the West Indies. Many Commonwealth countries consider cricket the #1 sport, surpassing soccer in some places.

Cricket has had its obstacles in the past, many of which resulted in it being less popular in Europe and several other parts of the world. The main reason was that cricket was perceived as an elitist sport and merely a pastime for the rich and powerful. Soccer, on the other hand, was the game of the people, enjoyed by all.

There has been a gradual evolution of cricket over the years, with several new formats diverging from the standard. For example, the style played in the Indian Premier League is called Twenty20 and is less time-consuming than test cricket. Of course, we shouldn’t forget about One-Day Internationals (ODI), a shorter form of the beloved sport.

What’s Next for Cricket?

Nowadays, it seems that the areas where cricket is popular are already established, and there’s little to no chance it will catch on in other countries. However, that may change in the near future thanks to the novel technologies that have the power to find a place for cricket in countries such as the US.

Jump.trade, a blockchain-powered platform that features NFTs with attached utilities and real-time use cases, is a project that started turning many heads. But what does that mean? Essentially, it offers a form of virtual cricket called Meta Cricket League, which is based on the real thing and allows players to earn, buy, and sell cricket-related NFTs.

There are already cricket video games, and none of them managed to establish the sport around the world, so what makes Jump.trade different? How can it help cricket gain recognition? 

Well, one aspect that makes it more lucrative compared to others is its play-to-earn (P2E) aspect. In other words, cricket fans and games will have a chance to make a profit while enjoying immersing themselves in the sport. This is a  good enough incentive to attract others to learn more about cricket and test their skills and luck via Jump.trade.

Play-to-earn model isn’t new, as there are many game developers exploring the possibilities to incorporate P2E and create sustainable ecosystems that will help the best and most competent players profit. Make sure to research some of the best P2E games to explore alternative earning opportunities.

Final Thoughts: Days of Cricket Are Yet to Come

There’s a reason why cricket is big in some countries. It has become a fast-paced, exciting game, with many players being real superstars. Even though projects such as Jump.trade might not immediately result in recruiting new players from non-cricket parts of the world, it will be a big step toward the popularization of cricket, primarily in the US and Europe, but also in many other markets. With more people interested in the game, there’s always a chance of countries doing more to introduce professional cricket and become talent pools.

Blockchain

Nextech AR Announces Record $6.7 Million 3D Model Purchase Order From a NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

32 mins ago

October 18, 2022

Nextech Ar Announces Record $6.7 Million 3D Model Purchase Order From A Nasdaq 100 Technology Company
The Company is experiencing accelerated growth in orders for its 3D model business for e-commerce

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3DModelling—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce it has received its single largest purchaser order to date of $6.7 million from a NASDAQ 100 Technology Company. The 3D models related to this $6.7 million order are to be delivered in the calendar year 2023. With the previously announced $700,000 3D model order to be delivered in Q4, 2022 the total new orders recently announced equals $7.4 million. These new 3D model orders set the stage for record growth in its 3D modeling business for the foreseeable future.

While $6.7 million is the most substantial 3D modeling order Nextech AR has received to date, the Company is still in negotiations for additional significant 3D modeling contracts from large enterprise customers, which it expects to announce shortly. These large enterprise orders demonstrate the Company’s technical proficiency as a 3D model provider and leadership position in the transformation of the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry from 2D to 3D. The Company is anticipating that its proprietary AI and computer vision expertise will play a major role in the growth of its future production of mass quantities of 3D models, which the Company estimates to be in the hundreds of millions.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, “The transformation from 2D online shopping to 3D is only in the first or second inning, similar to Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Energy Storage, DNA Sequencing, Blockchain Technology, and other disruptive technologies. We are very fortunate to be positioned as one of the leaders in 3D technology transforming the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. We are now delivering mass quantities of 3D models to the highest standards, for the most demanding customers. We expect that global demand for 3D models will rapidly grow and then accelerate at a breakneck pace from 2023 into 2024. We see this massive demand for 3D models accelerating now because large enterprise e-commerce businesses have seen a positive ROI for 3D models and know that to remain competitive they will need 3D models.” He continued, “Nextech AR has worked tirelessly over the past four years to cement itself as a leader in 3D model making at scale for large enterprise global customers and it is just now starting to pay off as evidenced by this $6.7 million order. The transition from flat 2D photos to 3D models is now in full swing presenting a massive opportunity which we plan to take full advantage of.”

Recent 3D Modeling News Highlights

Earlier this year Nextech announced that it was in the testing phase with large enterprise accounts; it is evident that these accounts are now converting to large multi-year orders for 3D models. Winning new contracts, combined with contract renewals and expansion of existing contracts is driving the rapid growth of the Company’s 3D model and augmented reality business in e-commerce.

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will transform your eCommerce website.

With a 3D model, clients can interact with the product to see every detail: turn it, spin it, zoom in, zoom out, leading to 40% lower product returns, 93% higher click-through rate and a 90% reduction in product photography costs. The Company believes that this value creation and ROI are leading to the rapidly growing demand for the Company’s 3D technology. Transform your online store into a dynamic virtual showroom. 3D models allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. It’s an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, and better informed and helps your brand stand out from the competition.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for eCommerce that is:

  • Affordablelowest cost provider
  • Scalable – fastest, seamless , high quality
  • Frictionless – requires low implementation effort
  • AI & ML powered – automated 3D model creation
  • End to End – from model creation to CMS & AR visualization

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its eCommerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s eCommerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These eCommerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation eCommerce technology.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Blockchain

India Intends to Debate Crypto Regulations Amid G20

48 mins ago

October 18, 2022

India Intends To Debate Crypto Regulations Amid G20
Bitcoin News
  • India desires to bring up cryptocurrency for debate at the G20 summit.
  • India will hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

India is planning to discuss crypto regulation during its G20 presidency members. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed on Saturday that the Indian government hopes to arrive at the framework or Standard operating procedures (SOP).

Finance Minister Discuss About the Regulatory Framework

She also told a group of Indian reporters that cryptocurrency will be on the agenda during India’s G20 presidency. Nothing, various organizations are conducting their cryptocurrency research.

She also stated that they would want to compile all of this information and conduct some research before bringing it to the G20 table. To discuss and hopefully arrive at a framework or SOP so that countries can have a technology-driven regulatory framework.

India will hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Ultimately resulting in the G20 Summit in India in 2023. The G20 is the predominant leader in international economic cooperation and a key player in global economic governance.

Sitharaman has frequently discussed the need for global crypto regulation to address issues related to their misuse for malicious ends such as money laundering and terrorism. During a panel discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the FM stated that India did not recognize crypto assets and that crypto in India was illegal.

Finance Minister said that

The central bank has yet to develop a digital currency; it will happen sometime in 2022-23, but in the meantime, we are unsure about the veracity of the data. Regulation cannot be done by a single country…to do it across borders, tech does not have a solution acceptable to various countries.

She met with World Bank Group President David Malpass in Washington, DC, where they debated a variety of issues, including India’s G20 leadership, bolstering the capital adequacy framework of (Multilateral Development Banks) MDBs, and tackling debt risks.

The FM thanked him for attending a production planning committee meeting and for his assistance to India over the previous two years, especially in raising the single borrower limit.

Blockchain

BitNile to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference on October 25, 2022

1 hour ago

October 18, 2022

Bitnile To Present At The Ld Micro Main Event Xv Investor Conference On October 25, 2022
BitNile to Provide Updates on Bitcoin Marketplace, Bitcoin Mining Operations, Electric Vehicle Initiatives, Global Defense Business Growth, The Singing Machine Company and Other Initiatives

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Annual_Main_Event—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its Executive Chairman, Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event that will be held next week from Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Southern California and features over 200 companies presenting during the three-day event.

Mr. Ault will be presenting at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 on behalf of the Company to a live audience and virtually for those unable to physically attend. Mr. Ault looks forward to reviewing the achievements made by the Company and its subsidiaries, including:

  • BitNile’s Bitcoin mining operations and data center;
  • The prospective launch of the Bitcoin Marketplace;
  • TurnOnGreen’s merger with Imperalis Holdings and progress related to TurnOnGreen’s electric vehicle charging products;
  • The growth of Gresham Worldwide’s defense business and the closing of the share exchange agreement with Giga-tronics;
  • The progress of The Singing Machine since its acquisition by the Company earlier this year;
  • Updates on the planned spin-offs creating four public companies;
  • An overview of the Company’s licensed California finance lender and investing initiatives; and
  • The Company’s plans for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

This event is being held live with virtual attendance available for those who cannot attend in person. Registration is mandatory to attend any of the presentations, whether live or virtual. To register, please use this link, https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_86249/invitee_login.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investors section at www.BitNile.com or available at http://www.sec.gov/.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Blockchain

Gemini Co-founder Steps Down as Director of Europe Division

1 hour ago

October 18, 2022

Gemini Exchange Introduces Staking Services For Polygon (Matic)
Exchange News
  • The senior leadership of Gemini Europe is experiencing significant changes.
  • Earlier this month, Blair Halliday former managing director of Gemini moved to Kraken.

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange that Cameron Winklevoss and his twin brother Tyler created in 2014, is now the 10th biggest in the world, according to data compiled by CoinGecko. As a result of their prominence in Facebook’s early days, the twins were the subject of a series of high-profile lawsuits in which they demanded millions of dollars in compensation for their efforts

The brothers are well-known in the Bitcoin community for their consistently upbeat predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future. Cameron tweeted that he serves “on numerous boards within the Gemini universe and sometimes I step on or off depending on the needs of a local entity.”

Multiple Senior Leadership Change

An October 12 Companies House filing indicates that Cameron Winklevoss, a billionaire and co-founder of Gemini, is no longer a director at Gemini Europe. The New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has a European affiliate called Gemini Europe, which presently operates in 29 countries throughout the continent.

The senior leadership of Gemini Europe is experiencing significant changes, with Winklevoss being only one of many high-level executives to depart from the board of directors in the previous month.

Earlier this month, Blair Halliday, who had served as managing director of Gemini for two years, left to take the same position at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in the United Kingdom.

This last month has also seen a number of new additions to the Gemini Board of Directors. The company was the first cryptocurrency exchange in Ireland to obtain an Electronic Money License (EMI) in October 2020. Recently, Gillian Lynch was appointed director on October 7, 2022.

Blockchain

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17 TH October 2022

2 hours ago

October 18, 2022

Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 17 Th October 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 17thOctober.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

About:

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based ACGN metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games! NEO FANTASY will allow traditional game players to experience the P2E mode of Web3 games in the form of an independent APP that is closer to traditional games. 

NEO FANTASY is co-created by NEXTYPE and GND STUDIO. NEXTYPE is the world’s leading blockchain game integrated distribution platform. GND STUDIO is a blockchain-based gaming, blockchain, and DeFi technology-based studio, and is a global eco-technology development partner of NEXTYPE Foundation.

NEO FANTASY has accumulated large-scale users through cooperation with NEXTYPE and community building. The game will also be connected to Google Play and App Store to achieve player flow from Web2 to Web3, combining the rich playability of traditional games with the economic model of P2E on-chain.

  • Project: SPC
  • Listing date: 20th October
  • Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet
  • Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io/

About:

SPC is a native token of SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE).

SPECTRE-Chain (SPECTRE) is a decentralized, high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain. It is compatible with smart contracts and supports high- performance transactions. SPECTRE’s mission is not only a public chain, but also to focus on the discovery and support of high-potential developers and innovative projects. Relying on the world’s largest trading ecosystem, SPECTRE is committed to becoming the birthplace of innovative technologies and innovative businesses, and building a complete ecological loop of technology development, application promotion, and trading.

  • Project:ONDA
  • Listing date: 21st October
  • Key words: Others, Initial listing, ERC20
  • Official Website: https://onda.global/

About:

The ONDA GamePad platform builds a development ecosystem that can incorporate blockchain technology, and promotes the activation of games through the P2E (Play to Earn) user inflow system to increase the viability of projects, and come gradually. The goal is to build a path that can rapidly expand while simultaneously creating results that can satisfy all of the game industry developers, investors, and game users who are in the existing positions in the ecosystem. It will spare no effort to provide a free and more efficient gaming platform with a decentralized gaming environment.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 10th October to 16thOctober , 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

