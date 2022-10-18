News
Are you a UK mortgage borrower hard hit by rising interest rates? Tell us your story
Millions of UK mortgage holders are facing steep increases in their monthly payments after the government’s controversial plan to cut taxes and massively increase spending, borrowing costs have risen overall economy.
The government has since reneged on those plans, reversing nearly all of the tax cuts it announced last month on Monday. But investors remain nervous, keeping borrowing costs high.
With high bond yields and inflation close to 10% in Britain, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates more aggressively at its November 3 meeting. This will in turn increase the mortgage rates charged by banks and other lenders.
Many mortgage holders now face higher costs, while some aspiring homeowners fear they won’t be able to afford a mortgage at high rates.
If you’re one of those people, we’d love to talk to you – tell us your story below.
‘He’s different’: Magic’s Paolo Banchero embraces spotlight as No. 1 pick
Chris Carrawell didn’t need a lot of time to recognize Paolo Banchero’s talent.
Carrawell, an assistant coach at Duke since 2018 who played for the Blue Devils from 1996-2000, remembers seeing him briefly in the summer of 2019 while he was playing for the Seattle Rotary in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
He knew Banchero was talented based on the highlights he saw and because Duke was recruiting him.
Once Banchero enrolled at Duke in the summer of 2021 and started practicing, Carrawell saw why Banchero was a consensus top-four prospect in his high school graduating class.
“I’m an old-school cat,” Carrawell told the Orlando Sentinel. “I watch how guys are in one-on-ones. Paolo, when you watch him play one-on-one, he got it. You see the ability to create the shot at that size. You put a smaller guy on him, he’s taking them to the post. You want to put a bigger guy on him, he’s taking them off the dribble. He can play off the elbow. When we’d have competition in practices or after practice, most of the time he was winning the 1s. Throw that into the team setting, he plays team basketball, but when you need a bucket he can get you a bucket.”
Banchero needed even less time to show why he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft — which came to fruition in June when the Orlando Magic selected him.
Banchero’s 22-point, 7-rebound college debut in a neutral site win over Kentucky and 21 points and 5 rebounds in a win over Gonzaga two weeks later were moments Carrawell knew Banchero was “different” than his peers.
“It’s the way he was doing it,” Carrawell said. “Pushing in transition, shooting 3s, the one-on-ones, shooting off the dribble, midrange, catch-and-shoot, finish at the rim — everybody’s watching these games. He was never scared of the moment.
“He gets it done. Some dudes you just know the way they move their bodies. The handle at that size. You just know guys who are different. He’s different.”
That “different” is why the Magic drafted Banchero, who’ll make his regular-season debut against the Pistons on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
That “different” is Banchero having the skillset for a go-to offensive option in his draft class, something the Magic have lacked for the past decade since Dwight Howard’s departure.
Orlando’s not putting that pressure on Banchero — at least not from Day One.
Unlike many teams who draft at No. 1, the Magic already had a young core full of potential in place. They have 11 players who were first-round picks since 2017 on their roster, including seven lottery picks.
Banchero could be the final major piece of the puzzle to take Orlando’s rebuild to the next level.
“That’s the great part about this team — we talk about doing it by committee,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Yes, he’s the No. 1 pick and there’s a lot surrounding that. The great part of the team we have around him is that Markelle [Fultz] has been the No. 1 pick [in 2017], Jalen [Suggs] was the fifth pick [last year], Franz [Wagner] has felt and experienced it.
“You’re not saying put it all on [his] shoulders as a 19-year-old. You say how does [he] best fit into this group that they all understand how good you can be and they’ll help you walk into that.”
Even if he isn’t being viewed as the savior of a franchise that’s finished with more wins than losses just once since 2012, being the accelerator to a rebuild comes with external expectations and pressure — both of which Banchero’s familiar with and embraces.
Being a 5-star playing at Duke — during Krzyzewski’s final season no less — will do that for a player. He has the phrase “kNOw pressure” tattooed on his lower right arm.
Several people around the Magic have raved about Banchero’s maturity and ability to stay even-keeled.
“I just felt like at this point I’ve gotten past it,” Banchero said. “The NBA is so many games, so if you put that amount of pressure on yourself every game you’re going to have 80-plus games of being stressed out and feeling pressured. It’s too many games to worry about that stuff. Whether you play good or bad, move on to the next one.”
Banchero grew throughout five preseason exhibitions, leading the team in scoring (14 points — 45.1% shooting from the field, 27.3% on 3s) to go with 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.2 minutes.
He demonstrated greater comfort in at least one area every game — running pick-and-rolls, playing alongside Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., figuring out when to pass vs. creating a shot for himself and the timing of defensive rotations.
Banchero averaged 17.7 points (52.9% from the field — 37.5% on 3s) and 6.3 rebounds in the final three preseason games.
“Every game, I’ve made a step in some type of way,” he said, “continuing to build off that and get more comfortable.”
Whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations of a No. 1 pick won’t be answered immediately. No. 1 picks who’ve made All-NBA or All-Star teams typically do so during their second or third season.
“He’s 19 years old,” Carrawell said. “He’s still learning his body. By the time he’s 23, he’s got a chance to be big-time. I can’t say if in 10 years he’s going to be the best player in his draft class but I know right now he’s the best player. And I know he’s the [most complete] player. IQ, passing, handle, shot creation, all of the intangibles, great teammate, skill level — he can do everything.”
Banchero has similar confidence in himself as Carrawell and the Magic have in him. It’s why he isn’t shying from the expectations.
“I just feel like I’m that level of player,” he said. “None of this was done by mistake. That’s the level I feel like I’m at. I feel like I’m one of the best players in the world regardless of age or classification.
“When I’m at my best, there are not a lot of people better. That’s the confidence I have.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Biomedical scientist who posted ‘only women have a cervix’ on Twitter is disbarred by court
A retired biomedical scientist who published that ‘only women have a cervix’ has been kicked out of the profession after a court ruled he was ‘inflaming gender discrimination’.
Blood expert Malcolm Needs has been accused of uploading a series of social media posts which a disciplinary panel found ‘seriously offensive and disreputable’
One of the now-deleted posts he was punished for sharing read, “Only women have a cervix. There, I said it, it is not difficult. Women are also entitled to women-only spaces. Speaking up for women’s rights doesn’t mean we can’t respect how others want to live their lives.
While another added: “I swear my head is gonna explode if another person classifies me as a ‘cis woman’. I am NOT a cis woman but I am a woman. I have a cervix womb that no man can claim to have and biologically that will never change Not only am I tired of this madness, but I’m tired of being labeled.
Malcolm Needs used social media to target immigrants, blacks and feminist ‘bra-burners’, disciplinary hearing told
The 67-year-old’s social media rants led to the former chief examiner for transfusion medicine at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences being struck off after a panel found his posts ‘seriously offensive and dishonorable “.
But a defiant Needs refused to attend the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) disciplinary hearing.
“How many times do I have to tell you that I want NOTHING to do with your kangaroo court, and that if I get one or an email about it, I will take legal advice on harassment,” he told the panel.
The HCPTS hearing was told that a senior biomedical scientist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine alerted regulators to Needs’ tweets.
The 67-year-old had been the former chief examiner in transfusion medicine at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences. He is pictured receiving an award from the organization
The 67-year-old’s social media activity has been criticized by the whistleblower as “a deeply obnoxious tirade of racist, misogynistic, transphobic and nationalist tweets”.
The married father-of-one, who spent more than four decades working mainly in London in the blood transfusion business before retiring in 2016, has been found guilty of ‘inappropriate’ online conduct or “non-professional” for a period of eight months between February and October in 2021.
The panel found that his tweets and retweets formed “a deplorable stream of invective” that demonstrated “bias against immigrants [and] feminist issues”, as well as “incitement to sexual discrimination” and “incitement to racial hatred”.
Several of Needs’ “very unprofessional” tweets were found by the panel to demonstrate “sarcasm, hostility, and an offensive and derogatory attitude” toward “protected” groups, including stating that “only women have collars.” of the womb”, and another referring to feminists as “bra burners”.
In a tweet, Needs posted a photo of his former co-workers with a comment that “ignorant people” accused him of hating “women in the workplace,” especially if they’re people of color.
Needs explained that the photo showed staff in his lab just before he retired and said the “three non-POC women” “are a Portuguese woman and two Australian women” – content the panel found “both inappropriate and unprofessional”.
While in another post, the pension targeted migrants crossing the English Channel, tweeting: “And make them pay, like they paid the smugglers to come in the first place, and give our own taxpayers a rest”, while sharing an image stating, “Housing illegal immigrants in 5* hotels saved the hospitality industry. So let’s save the airline industry by bringing the f***ers home!! “.
The panel also found Needs’ Twitter activity to be ‘dismissive and offensive to black people’ – citing a tweet stating ‘multiculturalism destroys culture’, which the panel found ‘inflammatory, divisive and damaging’ .
Another post, which asked if there was “ANYTHING that isn’t racist?” intentionally turned out to “inflame a contentious and heated situation”.
Several social media posts have denigrated the Black Lives Matter movement – which Needs says “is linked” [sic] rule this country” – as well as Black History Month, which the biomedical scientist said “humbles[s] and insult[s] non-black history”.
Mr Needs refused to attend his disciplinary hearing, saying he wanted ‘nothing to do’ with ‘kangaroo court’
In one such message on September 14, 2021, he said: “It would seem that Black Lives Matter, but not those of other ethnicities. ANOTHER knife crime Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan. What is your “score” for this year? »
Three days later, he tweeted “Black Lives Matter Then” with a post from another user about a theft incident.
And the next day he wrote: ‘Gang members jailed for the ‘brutal’ street stabbing murder of an NHS worker…Yet another case of Black Lives Mattering.”
In other posts, Needs tweeted an image saying welcoming ‘illegal immigrants in 5* hotels’ had ‘saved the hospitality industry’ and suggesting saving ‘the airline industry by bringing back the f* ** ckers at home”.
Needs, now from South Devon, ‘voluntarily absented himself’ from the disciplinary hearing by emailing the court telling the court he was ‘happily retired’.
Deciding to strike him out, the court said there had been no evidence of “remorse, reflection or remediation” on Needs’ part, and that there remained a high risk of reoffending.
Ravens film study: Inside three pivotal moments in the 24-20 loss to the Giants
The more John Harbaugh watched of the Ravens’ 24-20 loss Sunday to the New York Giants, the more he said he understood his team and what it can be this season.
Their shortcomings? “Very, very correctable,” the coach said Monday. But also very, very real.
“Half of it makes you feel better about it, because you know you can get it cleaned up, and half of it makes you feel worse about it, because it’s like, ‘Why didn’t we have it already cleaned up?’” Harbaugh said. “We’re in a place in our development right now as a team where there are a number of moving parts, and there are growing pains that we’re just having.”
The Ravens are only a handful of plays away from a 6-0 start. Instead, they’re 3-3 entering their Week 7 home game against the Cleveland Browns, and Sunday’s collapse inside MetLife Stadium offered another reminder why. From questionable play-calling to poor execution to inopportune penalties, here’s a look at what went wrong in key spots against the Giants.
Passed over
Over the first half, the Ravens averaged 8.1 yards per carry. On their first drive of the second half, they ran twice for a combined 32 yards.
But when the Ravens got to the Giants’ 5-yard line, looking to extend a 10-7 lead, offensive coordinator Greg Roman went against tendency. He called three straight passes, all of which fell incomplete. The Ravens had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker instead.
The offense had run into crowded boxes all afternoon — running back Kenyan Drake faced eight or more defenders in the box on seven of his 10 carries, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats — and Harbaugh said Monday that near the goal line, “that box starts to stack up a little bit.”
Still, the Ravens’ three red-zone drop-backs left much to be desired. On their first, the crossing routes took too long to develop; quarterback Lamar Jackson short-armed a throw to wide receiver Devin Duvernay under heavy pressure. On his second drop-back, Jackson stared down tight end Mark Andrews and had his pass to the back of the end zone nearly intercepted — twice. And on Jackson’s third and final try, he missed tight end Isaiah Likely on a likely touchdown pass over the middle, instead looking left, where wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s route never developed into anything substantive.
“You can still run it, and you can still try to run it and smash it up in there, and you might pop it, you might get it, or you might say, ‘You know what? I can throw against this, and I’m going to set them up and throw,’” Harbaugh said. “We’ve gone down to the 1-yard line and run it down there and not gotten it in, as you know — and why didn’t we throw it? So I just think that, yes, you accept that, and you look at it, and you say, ‘Well, maybe we could’ve done something different,’ but also, we could’ve executed the pass game a little better and scored, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
The Ravens finished with 24 carries for 211 yards in their loss. Since 2019, when Jackson became the full-time starter in Baltimore, they are 15-4 when rushing for 200-plus yards.
Coverage collapse
The Giants’ most impressive drive of the game came at the most important juncture of the game. Andrews’ 12-yard score had given the Ravens a 20-10 lead with just under 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Giants answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive of their own, this one also ending with a tight end’s end-zone grab.
But while Andrews’ catch was contested, Daniel Bellinger’s was relatively simple. On the Giants’ second-and-7 play from the Ravens’ 8, the rookie had lined up next to right tackle Evan Neal. He bluffed a run block before running a shallow right-to-left crossing pattern along with wideout David Sills V, who’d lined up as an outside receiver. Tight end Tanner Hudson, who’d lined up next to left tackle Andrew Thomas, released to the middle of the field before bending his route back toward the left.
The Ravens, dropping into zone coverage after quarterback Daniel Jones’ fake handoff, had the numbers to handle the flood of routes, but not the organization. Safety Geno Stone picked up Hudson as he headed to the back corner of the end zone. Cornerback Marcus Peters passed off Sills’ route to inside linebacker Josh Bynes. But when Bynes passed off Bellinger to cut off Sills, no one picked him up. Safety Chuck Clark was too deep to crash down, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who’d lined up opposite Peters, seemed to lose sight of Bellinger amid the wave of bodies headed to his half of the field.
When Jones set his feet to throw at the Ravens’ 17, Bellinger was still more than 5 yards clear of Humphrey. Jones aimed the pass high enough for the 6-foot-5 Bellinger to render Humphrey’s recovery speed a nonfactor.
“We just didn’t play the coverage right,” Harbaugh said. “The coverage was misplayed underneath. … The way we play it, it wasn’t matched correctly. It’s just something that we practice all the time; we should be better at it. It was a mistake. We can get that cleaned up and fixed.
“There are going to be things in the game on both sides, there are mistakes that get made that get taken advantage of. Football’s not perfect. Guys match with the wrong guy sometimes, their eyes are in the wrong spot sometimes, sometimes they overplay something and something else comes in behind them. … That’s the nature of the game. Sometimes you pay for it, and sometimes you don’t; sometimes they pay for it, and sometimes they don’t.”
Penalty problems
With just over three minutes remaining, the Ravens led 20-17 and faced a third-and-1 at their own 44. Really, they needed less than that; a simple quarterback sneak would suffice. But as Jackson plunged ahead from under center for the first down, an official threw a flag. The Ravens were called for an illegal-formation penalty. On the subsequent third-and-6, center Tyler Linderbaum’s too-early snap to Jackson kicked off a chain of events that led to a Giants interception and the go-ahead touchdown.
In the locker room afterward, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was asked about the Ravens’ illegal formation; referee Clay Martin had cited his number in explaining the call. “I guess someone has to cover me up on the line of scrimmage,” Stanley said, “and no one was covering me up.”
Under NFL rules, the offensive team must have at least seven players on the line of scrimmage at the snap. The Ravens had only six: their five offensive linemen and tight end Josh Oliver. Fullback Patrick Ricard, lined up beside Stanley, was off the line of scrimmage. As the only eligible receiver on the left side of the line, he needed to be on the line of scrimmage.
After the flag was thrown, Andrews appeared to gesture angrily to Ricard. The Ravens finished with 10 penalties for 74 yards, both season highs.
“A head coach looks at it and says, ‘How can that happen on a basic offensive play?’” said Harbaugh, who did not specify which player or players were responsible. “That’s still the one that I’m really reeling over; that’s the one that’s really churning me up. We get that done, there’s a high chance we go win that football game. So it’s not acceptable.
“It is explainable when you dig in and you see the chain of events that happened, in terms of how we lined up, and then someone tries to make up for how someone else lines up. A mistake gets made, someone tries to correct it, that’s really another mistake, and then we don’t finally fix it in the simple way that it’s taught to be fixed when something like that happens, and you have a terrible error. There’s no way that should happen; that’s one that I’m not probably going to get over, but ultimately, it’s my responsibility.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump country
“Once you’ve gained President Trump’s trust and he trusts your judgment, he has other things to do,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser who frequently has Epshteyn as a guest on his show. “War Room” Podcast. “Trump is on the offensive on every level when it comes to legal strategy, and I think that’s because of Boris.”
But perhaps Epshteyn’s main skill is survival. Former White House attorney Eric Herschmann called him an “idiot” and some others are, privately, just as ruthless in their assessments. He is increasingly linked to the legal drama surrounding Trump’s decision to store top-secret government documents in his Mar-a-Lago home. And half a dozen current and former Trump confidants accuse him of fueling the ex-president’s worst political instincts, including vehemently contesting the results of the 2020 election.
This has created no shortage of tension within Trump’s legal team, where Ephsteyn is described as having an almost supernatural disposition to aggressively fend off any investigation or criticism. Among other things, two people familiar with the matter said he was in contact with Trump’s new attorney, Florida attorney Chris Kise, who called for a more accommodating attitude toward the prosecution.
“Members of the president’s former legal team may have prevailed over some legal strategies he disagreed with, but that doesn’t mean he’s absent or sidelined. Boris is one of the people Chris has to deal with,” said a person close to Trump’s legal team, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the tensions within the team. “I do not know where [Ephsteyn] filed his law degree. They have to sell them at 7-11. I don’t think it serves the president to take legal advice from Boris and hope he sees it soon.
And yet, despite all the arrows aimed at him, Ephsteyn — perhaps more than any other Trump aide — persisted. Another person close to the legal operation says he worked things out with Kise, and the two work together regularly. More generally, he is now described as one of Trump’s closest aides, someone well-placed for critical campaign work should the ex-president make another run for the White House. Kise did not return a request for comment.
For the moment, his relatives say he is not aiming for any other role within the presidential team. In 2022, Trump’s management PAC Save America spent $120,000 on strategy consulting services from Georgetown Advisory, Epshteyn’s company, according to FEC filings.
Perhaps more importantly, those close to Trump say the former president grew to value his contribution, seeing in him the kind of pugilist approach he cherishes. But it remains to be seen whether Epshteyn’s strategy will work for Trump, who faces multiple investigations. A lawyer on Trump’s current legal team has compared him to fellow Georgetown law graduate Edward Bennett Williams, who, in addition to starting the mighty firm Williams & Connolly, represented Frank Sinatra, John Hinckley, among others , Jr., former Texas Governor John Connally and mob boss Frank Costello.
“The war waged by the enemies of President Donald J. Trump has many fronts and is covered in real time by a complicit press corps,” added the lawyer. “Only someone with the highest level of confidence and a sincere understanding of human nature would fit the bill. Boris does the trick.
Born in Moscow to Russian Jewish parents, Epshyten grew up in New Jersey before moving to Washington, DC to study at Georgetown University. After college, he graduated from Georgetown University Law Center, where he pursued a career in law, working for the law firm Milbank LLP and investment firms.
His entry into national politics began in 2008, when he reacted quickly and worked with Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during Republican John McCain’s failed presidential race. But his entry into Trump’s world began long before that.
Epshteyn met Eric Trump when they both attended Georgetown. The two have remained friends, with Epshteyn attending Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2014. When Trump’s father launched his campaign in 2016, Epshteyn took on the role of mainstream media envoy.
He finds himself in front of the camera every day. With his large frame and signature three-piece suits, he’s played attack dog for Trump on MSNBC, HBO’s Bill Maher, or other unsympathetic shows. His willingness to jump in front of the television camera to defend Trump when no one else wanted to, won him the support of the family. A former campaign official said former first lady Melania Trump personally wanted Epshteyn to join the White House because she liked the way he confronted naysayers on television.
And join the White House, he did. After a stint as communications director on Trump’s inaugural team, Epshteyn was appointed to the White House communications office. But his time ended abruptly in the first months of administration. To this day, there is speculation in Trump’s world as to why, although everyone agrees he had his share of detractors inside the building. A person close to Epshteyn said he was considering other government positions before leaving to pursue media opportunities.
Epshteyn declined to comment on the story.
Once he left the White House, Epshteyn made sure to stay in Trump’s wider orbit. He joined Sinclair Broadcast Group, known for its conservative leanings, as chief political commentator and host of one of the broadcast networks, “Bottom Line with Boris”. The segments were deemed “must-have” commentary shows by management, prompting a wide range of criticism that the conglomerate was forcing local news stations to air Trump’s talking points. Ephsteyn has done little to assuage those critics with the content he has produced, although a former official said the White House appreciates his work. But he did not return to the building.
And while working as a strategic adviser to the Trump campaign in 2020, people close to Trump say the door to inner sanctuary opened for Ephsteyn shortly after election night in 2020. In the days following the election , he criss-crossed the country as the campaign filed lawsuits challenging the results, spending long stretches in Arizona, a state Trump has focused on intensely.
“After the 2020 election, when virtually everyone left the face of the earth after Election Day, he was still there,” said a former Trump campaign official. “He was still there, he was still working, he was still trying to do what Trump wanted despite everyone leaving.”
Ephsteyn appeared alongside other Trump attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, at the Republican National Committee as they made statements about voting machines and voter fraud that have been widely debunked. He coordinated with Bannon, Bernie Kerik and others in efforts to contest the Jan. 6 election. In a Dec. 23 email, John Eastman, an architect of Trump’s latest bid to overturn the 2020 election, wrote to Epshteyn that Vice President Mike Pence should be ready by Jan. 6 to “act boldly and to be challenged”. Epshteyn’s name was redacted in the email, but POLITICO confirmed his identity based on previous court documents.
Through it all, Ephsteyn has managed to position himself, perhaps strategically, just off the center of the spotlight. At the infamous RNC press conference, for example, he stood behind Giuliani and did not speak. In his most recent role as a member of Trump’s wider legal circle tackling a variety of investigations, he did not sign his names to any critical documents.
Those who have worked with Ephsteyn do not believe this to be a coincidence. They admit his ability to persevere, although they don’t think the formula is that sophisticated.
“He always sought to be close to Trump,” said a second former Trump campaign official. “He tells the president what he always wants to hear.”
But this desire to be close to Trump comes at a cost. Epshteyn has become linked to a host of legal headaches ranging from the Jan. 6 committee investigation to the Fulton County grand jury inquest. He appeared in an email uncovered by the Jan. 6 select committee — which also subpoenaed him in January — about nominating bogus voters to help Trump stay in power.
He was called to testify before the Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the state election. He was among dozens of Trump allies whose phones were seized or who received grand jury subpoenas in a federal investigation related to efforts to void the election.
Throughout it all, he continued to defend Trump, most often on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, where he calls himself “War Room Posse”, promotes his own email newsletter. “Breakfast with Boris” and appears in news broadcasts. . This is the role that suits him well and that can serve him well too, to hell with the detractors.
“In Trumpworld, the backbiting and the shots you get from our side of football are worse than you get from the opposition,” Bannon said. “The reason I know he gets things done is I see the backbiting. When people start shooting, he does something good.
WH press secretary mocked for linking rising inflation to spending bill, saying aid would start ‘early next year’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on Monday for the way she touted the US bailout and Biden’s Inflation Cut Act in response to questions about the when Americans can expect relief from higher prices.
During the White House press briefing, Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence asked Jean-Pierre if she had a “timeline for when Americans might start to feel economic relief.”
“As for the Cut Inflation Act, early next year they will see some elements of it when you think of energy costs, when you think of Medicare benefits. So we will see a some movement on that early next year,” she said, before saying gas prices have come down and over-the-counter hearing aids will come in handy.
BIDEN SEEMS SYMPATHETIC TO ISRAEL BUT HIS POLICIES ON PALESTINIANS AND IRAN CREATE ‘WRONG DIRECTION’: NETANYAHU
The reporter countered by noting that it has been about 18 months since gasoline prices began to rise and inflation became apparent in other economic sectors.
“Well, 18 months ago the president signed more of the US bailout — in April 2021,” she said, adding that “only Democrats” voted to pass the US bailout bill. massive spending and claiming he “helped the American people”. .”
Responding to a clip from Jean-Pierre that linked 18 months of inflation to the passage of the 18-month-old US bailout, Republican National Committee press secretary Emma Vaughn tweeted: “Ding, ding, ding! “
NORTH CAROLINA JUDGE SENDS PROSPECTIVE JUROR TO JAIL FOR REFUSING TO WEAR MASK IN OPTIONAL COURTHOUSE
“She finally gets it,” added Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
“Oh we remember, @PressSec,” Republican staffer Matt Whitlock joked while posting a chart showing inflation rising with the passage of the American Recovery Act.
RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott further tweeted: ‘Looks like a causal link.’
Oklahoma Republican Congressman Kevin Hern simply replied, “Exactly!”
MIKE ROWE CALLS OUT LACK OF APPRECIATION FOR BLUE COLLAR WORK
The Tories also pounced on Jean-Pierre saying the Cut Inflation Act won’t help until “early next year”.
“The economy needs time to warm up,” conservative commentator Chad Felix Green tweeted.
Donald Trump, Jr. wrote: “From the same lying hacks that brought you ‘Inflation is Transient’.
“Enjoy the holidays, FOLKS,” joked Federalist columnist Eddie Scarry.
Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter remarked, “I’ll be happy to pay you Tuesday for your vote today.”
“GOD SHE IS SO BAD AT THIS, PLEASE REPLACE HER ALREADY,” exclaimed CRTV engagement director Jason Howerton.
Lindsay Kornick of Fox News contributed to this report.
Our America: Lowballed | official trailer
SAN FRANCISCO– Black and Latino families saw their homes valued up to $500,000 less than expected, and race was found to play a significant role. According to an analysis of data from over 50 million home loans from ABC Owned Television Stations, refinance applications in predominantly black neighborhoods are nearly five times more likely to be undervalued than in white communities. The analysis also found that home purchase loans in black neighborhoods are more than twice as likely to be undervalued. To raise awareness of this systemic issue affecting families across America and to provide viewers with information on what they can do if they find themselves underestimated in a rating, ABC Owned Television Stations produced “Our America: Lowballed”.
Watch the official trailer in the video player above.
Come back to watch the full special, premiering December 2 wherever you are: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Take action against assessment and other housing discrimination
When it comes to housing discrimination, it can feel isolating and difficult to navigate. You could guess if the treatment you received was discriminatory, because you didn’t hear from a friend or family member about it. But the reality is that more than 4 million acts of housing discrimination occur each year in the United States, but less than 1% are reported, according to the National Fair Housing Alliance.
We’ve compiled a list of trusted local resources and a step-by-step guide to help you or anyone else facing this issue take action.
Where do I start?
Know your rights: The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits housing providers such as landlords and building societies as well as banks, lending institutions, landlords’ insurance companies or municipalities from discriminating because if a person’s race or color, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, or disability. Several states, such as California, offer residents additional protections against discrimination based on other identities such as age, sexual orientation, or military status.
What does housing discrimination look like?
Discrimination can feel like receiving a lower home rating due to a protected class; refusal to sell, rent or rent rooms, apartments/condos or houses; indicating that a property or advertisement is not available when it really is; refusal of a loan or home insurance; termination of a sale or rental contract without reason; being offered worse terms/conditions in a lease based on a protected class; or refusal to provide reasonable accommodation to a person with a disability.
If I receive a less than expected review, where do I start?
If you are in the process of refinancing your existing mortgage and you receive a lower than expected appraisal, you should request a review of value (ROV). The process varies from lender to lender, but in the most basic terms it is a dispute over the appraised value provided by an appraiser. This is the only chance in the loan process for the borrower to point out factual errors, omissions or inadequate comparable properties, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. It is also the borrower’s only chance to provide evidence that the appraisal was unlawfully influenced by bias or discrimination. An ROV request should include evidence of why the appraised value needs to be adjusted, such as additional recent comparable sales. Through the value reconsideration process, the lender can accept or deny the application. In the event of acceptance, the lender may ask the expert who carried out the expertise in question to reconsider the assigned value on the basis of the additional evidence provided. After reviewing the documentation provided, the appraiser may adjust the value or retain the same appraised value. In some cases, the lender may assign a second appraiser to perform a new appraisal.
How can I find help?
It can be confusing and even isolating when trying to report a case of housing discrimination, but there are local and national housing civil rights organizations waiting to help. Visit the National Fair Housing Alliance website to locate local organizations that will help you file a complaint with your state and possibly the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
Click here to find a local fair housing organization to help you file a complaint
How do I file a complaint with my state?
Each state’s process for filing an administrative complaint is different. Generally, you have one year from the last known date of discrimination to file an administrative complaint with the state. We have located the links for filing state-level complaints for each of our ABC-owned television station markets. Don’t forget that your local fair housing organization can help you file your complaint and monitor the progress of your case. Note: It may take several months for the State to notify you of the status of your complaint as it is investigated. It may take up to a year (or more) to receive the results of the investigation of your complaint.
California | Texas | Pennsylvania | illinois | New York | North Carolina
How do I file a complaint with the federal government?
You have one year from the last known date of discrimination to file an administrative complaint with the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Department of Housing and Urban Development. For example, if you receive an assessment that you believe is influenced by discrimination based on race or other protected class and you received the report on October 6, 2022, you have until October 6, 2023 to file a complaint. Having a local fair housing group join you in filing your complaint can increase your chances of passing the admissions process and leading to an investigation. This process can also take several months to find out if your complaint has gone through the intake process and will be investigated. An investigation will probably take several more months or more.
Click here to file a complaint with HUD
If you were discriminated against during the loan process (i.e. appraisals), you can also file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
What’s the point if the process takes so long?
Filing a complaint of discrimination in housing can have several consequences. The results vary according to the type of discrimination. If you were denied an apartment lease because the rental agent told you the unit was not available and in fact was, a favorable decision may require the landlord/housing provider to allow you to rent the property. If you were denied more favorable mortgage terms, a decision in your favor could help lock in that lower interest rate. You may even receive monetary compensation if HUD or state regulators reach a settlement agreement with the person or entity accused of discrimination. Take this Chicago case for example: HUD approved a settlement agreement between JPMorgan Chase Bank and a black landlord over allegations of racial discrimination. As a result of the landlord’s complaint and the settlement between HUD and JP Morgan Chase Bank, the lender received a $50,000 settlement and promised to provide credit counselors with additional training on handling homeowner complaints. discrimination in evaluation.
What is my last resort?
You can also consider filing a federal lawsuit. This process can take a long time, but could lead to reconciliation in the form of financial compensation if the courts find that your civil rights have in fact been violated due to an act of housing discrimination. If your local fair housing group accepts your case and agrees to help you file a complaint with the state and/or federal government, a staff attorney may also be able to help you file a complaint and help you represent in legal proceedings.
Watch “Our America: Lowballed” starting December 2 wherever you are: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
