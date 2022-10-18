Are you a UK mortgage borrower hard hit by rising interest rates? Tell us your story

SAN FRANCISCO– Black and Latino families saw their homes valued up to $500,000 less than expected, and race was found to play a significant role. According to an analysis of data from over 50 million home loans from ABC Owned Television Stations, refinance applications in predominantly black neighborhoods are nearly five times more likely to be undervalued than in white communities. The analysis also found that home purchase loans in black neighborhoods are more than twice as likely to be undervalued. To raise awareness of this systemic issue affecting families across America and to provide viewers with information on what they can do if they find themselves underestimated in a rating, ABC Owned Television Stations produced “Our America: Lowballed”.

Take action against assessment and other housing discrimination

When it comes to housing discrimination, it can feel isolating and difficult to navigate. You could guess if the treatment you received was discriminatory, because you didn’t hear from a friend or family member about it. But the reality is that more than 4 million acts of housing discrimination occur each year in the United States, but less than 1% are reported, according to the National Fair Housing Alliance.

We’ve compiled a list of trusted local resources and a step-by-step guide to help you or anyone else facing this issue take action.

Where do I start?

Know your rights: The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits housing providers such as landlords and building societies as well as banks, lending institutions, landlords’ insurance companies or municipalities from discriminating because if a person’s race or color, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, or disability. Several states, such as California, offer residents additional protections against discrimination based on other identities such as age, sexual orientation, or military status.

What does housing discrimination look like?

Discrimination can feel like receiving a lower home rating due to a protected class; refusal to sell, rent or rent rooms, apartments/condos or houses; indicating that a property or advertisement is not available when it really is; refusal of a loan or home insurance; termination of a sale or rental contract without reason; being offered worse terms/conditions in a lease based on a protected class; or refusal to provide reasonable accommodation to a person with a disability.

If I receive a less than expected review, where do I start?

If you are in the process of refinancing your existing mortgage and you receive a lower than expected appraisal, you should request a review of value (ROV). The process varies from lender to lender, but in the most basic terms it is a dispute over the appraised value provided by an appraiser. This is the only chance in the loan process for the borrower to point out factual errors, omissions or inadequate comparable properties, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. It is also the borrower’s only chance to provide evidence that the appraisal was unlawfully influenced by bias or discrimination. An ROV request should include evidence of why the appraised value needs to be adjusted, such as additional recent comparable sales. Through the value reconsideration process, the lender can accept or deny the application. In the event of acceptance, the lender may ask the expert who carried out the expertise in question to reconsider the assigned value on the basis of the additional evidence provided. After reviewing the documentation provided, the appraiser may adjust the value or retain the same appraised value. In some cases, the lender may assign a second appraiser to perform a new appraisal.

How can I find help?

It can be confusing and even isolating when trying to report a case of housing discrimination, but there are local and national housing civil rights organizations waiting to help. Visit the National Fair Housing Alliance website to locate local organizations that will help you file a complaint with your state and possibly the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Click here to find a local fair housing organization to help you file a complaint

How do I file a complaint with my state?

Each state’s process for filing an administrative complaint is different. Generally, you have one year from the last known date of discrimination to file an administrative complaint with the state. We have located the links for filing state-level complaints for each of our ABC-owned television station markets. Don’t forget that your local fair housing organization can help you file your complaint and monitor the progress of your case. Note: It may take several months for the State to notify you of the status of your complaint as it is investigated. It may take up to a year (or more) to receive the results of the investigation of your complaint.

California | Texas | Pennsylvania | illinois | New York | North Carolina

How do I file a complaint with the federal government?

You have one year from the last known date of discrimination to file an administrative complaint with the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Department of Housing and Urban Development. For example, if you receive an assessment that you believe is influenced by discrimination based on race or other protected class and you received the report on October 6, 2022, you have until October 6, 2023 to file a complaint. Having a local fair housing group join you in filing your complaint can increase your chances of passing the admissions process and leading to an investigation. This process can also take several months to find out if your complaint has gone through the intake process and will be investigated. An investigation will probably take several more months or more.

Click here to file a complaint with HUD

If you were discriminated against during the loan process (i.e. appraisals), you can also file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

What’s the point if the process takes so long?

Filing a complaint of discrimination in housing can have several consequences. The results vary according to the type of discrimination. If you were denied an apartment lease because the rental agent told you the unit was not available and in fact was, a favorable decision may require the landlord/housing provider to allow you to rent the property. If you were denied more favorable mortgage terms, a decision in your favor could help lock in that lower interest rate. You may even receive monetary compensation if HUD or state regulators reach a settlement agreement with the person or entity accused of discrimination. Take this Chicago case for example: HUD approved a settlement agreement between JPMorgan Chase Bank and a black landlord over allegations of racial discrimination. As a result of the landlord’s complaint and the settlement between HUD and JP Morgan Chase Bank, the lender received a $50,000 settlement and promised to provide credit counselors with additional training on handling homeowner complaints. discrimination in evaluation.

What is my last resort?

You can also consider filing a federal lawsuit. This process can take a long time, but could lead to reconciliation in the form of financial compensation if the courts find that your civil rights have in fact been violated due to an act of housing discrimination. If your local fair housing group accepts your case and agrees to help you file a complaint with the state and/or federal government, a staff attorney may also be able to help you file a complaint and help you represent in legal proceedings.

