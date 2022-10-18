Ballon d’Or ceremony: Alexia Putellas makes history, Real Madrid players are offended and boo Mbappé?

Get the latest Boston sports news
FC Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas retained the Ballon d’Or Féminin, the prize awarded to the best female player of the last year, on Monday, becoming the first woman in history to win two Ballons d’Or. ‘Gold Consecutive.
The 28-year-old midfielder won the award despite missing Euro 2022 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. She faced fierce competition from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, who both won this competition with England.
“I’m very happy to be back here,” Putellas said as he accepted his award. “A year ago, I was able to win this award and it made me want to improve even more.
“Without my teammates, this would not have been possible. I would also like to thank the technical staff and the coach. And to thank everyone involved at the club off the pitch.
While Putellas now faces a lengthy layoff as she recovers from injury, she was a vital member of Barcelona’s success last season.
As captain, she inspired the Catalan club to a domestic treble, scoring 18 league goals and providing 15 league assists.
She was also the top scorer in the Women’s Champions League last season with 11 goals, but Barca were denied a second title after being beaten by Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in the final.
England’s Mead finished second, while Australian and Chelsea star Sam Kerr was voted third.
Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has been crowned the winner of the men’s award after a stellar season with Real Madrid, receiving the trophy from the last Frenchman to win the award, Zinedine Zidane, 24 years ago.
The Frenchman inspired his side to the La Liga title and led the scoring in last season’s Champions League with 15 goals – some of them decisive in the round of 16 – to help Madrid to their 14th European Cup.
However, while no one could have a problem with Benzema claiming his first Ballon d’Or, many of his teammates raised their eyebrows during the award ceremony.
Real Madrid players were particularly upset when they failed to win the award for the best men’s team, despite their victories in La Liga, the Spanish Supercup and the Champions League.
Madrid were voted third, behind Liverpool second and Manchester City first – which many fans say play a more appealing style of football. Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.
“We were all a bit confused when City won,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Spanish radio, annoyed that he also finished seventh in the individual awards despite being the best goalkeeper.
Meanwhile, his Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos tweeted: “3rd best team in 2021/22 – happy @realmadrid?”
The awards are decided by a select group of 100 journalists from around the world, but each year seems to bring new controversy from fans and players.
The ceremony took place in Paris, France, in the presence of players from all over the world.
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé was one of those to make an appearance, but the World Cup winner received a mixed reaction from those who had gathered outside the site.
Rumors last week suggested the 23-year-old was unhappy with PSG and was looking to leave the club as early as January, just months after fending off Real Madrid to sign an extension to stay in Paris.
Both PSG and Mbappé have since denied such speculation, but he still received boos from some in the crowd as he walked to the red carpet.
Mbappé, who was not supposed to win the prize, came sixth overall.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday there were no “concerns” about the possible perception that quarterback Tom Brady is being treated differently than other players on the team.
Bowles was asked at a weekly press conference about gossip that Brady received “special treatment” when the superstar quarterback was allowed to attend a wedding celebration for the Nova Scotia Patriots owner. England, Robert Kraft, Friday night in New York.
Brady then reportedly traveled alone to Pittsburgh on Saturday and met his teammates there ahead of Sunday’s game against the host Steelers. Brady’s travel arrangements caused him to miss an organized Saturday morning team visit to Tampa before leaving for the road game.
While Brady put on a strong, if unspectacular, individual performance in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers repeatedly bogged down as they neared the end zone and scored just one touchdown in a 20-18 loss to the Steelers. The loss, which included Brady’s failure to connect on a two-point conversion pass attempt that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, dropped Tampa Bay’s record to 3-3.
Immediately after the game, Bowles told reporters that Brady’s trip to New York had “absolutely not” contributed to the team’s struggles in the red zone.
“He didn’t miss anything,” the coach added at the time, in his first year at the helm of the Buccaneers. “He’s had a full week of training.”
The detour for a wedding celebration on his way to a regular-season road game became the latest example of the Buccaneers allowing Brady time off from the team. The 45-year-old had an 11-day excused absence during training camp to “take care of some personal things”, as Bowles said in August, and Brady would be able to take time off at least some Wednesday training sessions on an ongoing basis.
On Monday, after being pressed further by reporters about potential upset from fans or teammates over Brady’s perceived ‘special treatment’, Bowles replied, “He works as hard as anyone. “Special treatment” – there have been a few guys who have missed meetings and practices for something special that just isn’t publicized because they’re not him. It sort of comes with the territory. You don’t worry too much about that.
When asked if Brady was as “locked in” as he has been in the past, Bowles simply replied, “Yes.”
In the previously 1-4 loss to the Steelers, who lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to concussion protocols but got a good backup performance from backup Mitchell Trubisky, Brady was shown at one point training to yell at members of his offensive line.
“We’re all playing less than we’re capable of,” Brady told reporters after the loss to a Pittsburgh team missing setter TJ Watt and several other injured members of his defense. “We all need to look in the mirror and figure out why.”
“We didn’t deserve the win,” added the seven-time Super Bowl champion, whose team lost for the third time in four weeks. “It’s a game to win it, and it’s a game to play well and perform well, and we’re just not doing a good job. I don’t think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we all play less than we are capable of.
The most recent of Brady’s Super Bowl triumphs came at the end of the 2020 season, his first with the Buccaneers. Before that, he spent 20 years in New England, where he reportedly formed a close friendship with Kraft.
According to the New York Post, the event Kraft hosted on Friday was not billed as a wedding celebration, but rather a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party. Most of the attendees, including a number of former Patriots as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as well as several pop stars and other celebrities, were surprised to learning that Kraft, 81, had just married his fiancée, 47-year-old eye doctor Dana Blumberg (via People).
Among those who did not attend was New England coach Bill Belichick, who said during a radio appearance on Monday that he had been invited to the party and planned to attend. to go but “in the end, it was just too much at the end of the week.” As Brady and the Buccaneers struggled in Pittsburgh, the Belichick Patriots traveled to Cleveland on Sunday and outscored the Browns, 38-15, despite having to start fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe instead. of injured quarterback Mac Jones.
“Robert and I talked about [attending the party] a few times…and we both decided the best thing for me to do was try to prepare to beat Cleveland,” Belichick said on Boston’s WEEI. “We will celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night, so sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him.
The bloc plans to propose measures to ease the energy market this week, the outlet reports citing a draft document
The EU will refrain from immediately introducing a price cap on natural gas, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing a draft proposal from the European Commission.
According to the outlet, the proposal lists measures aimed at easing the region’s volatile energy market and tackling the energy crisis.
“Now is the time to act, for this winter and beyond… The current situation is causing economic and social difficulties, imposing a heavy burden on citizens and the economy. Rising energy costs lead to a reduction in the purchasing power of citizens and a loss of competitiveness for businesses,” the states project, as quoted by Bloomberg.
The package would offer EU countries ways to use state aid to tackle the impact of high energy costs on businesses and households, in a volume of up to €40 billion from EU cohesion funds.
Member countries will also be offered a common purchasing platform that would coordinate the filling of gas reserves. States would have to jointly buy enough gas to fill at least 15% of their storage and energy companies will be allowed to form a European consortium to negotiate long-term contracts.
The project also proposes to place price limits on transactions on the Dutch trading hub TTF, but only “last resort” and upon authorization by national governments.
Another tool to stem the volatility of gas prices would be the obligation for commercial hubs to launch a “temporary intraday price cap mechanism” for electricity and gas, allowing them to set a limit on the Spot prices rise throughout the day.
The draft proposal would be discussed by EU leaders at a summit on October 20-21, while its details must be approved by energy ministers when they meet in Luxembourg next week.
Major League Baseball ignored its paying customers Monday night trying to wait out the rain and play Game 5 of the AL Division Series, but the eventual postponement could help the Yankees’ taxed pitching situation for Tuesday’s game-breaking make-up.
Aaron Boone can now turn to All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes for three days off (instead of Monday’s scheduled starter Jameson Taillon), and the Yankees’ battered relief corps should be fresher as the team looks to book a trip to Houston to face arch-nemesis Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS the following night.
The Yankees’ bullpen, its deepest strength in the first half of the season, has turned into a quagmire of unpredictability due to various injuries, as well as the collapse of the former plus Seven-time All-Star close Aroldis Chapman as an unreliable reliever and disgruntled teammate who was rightfully kicked off the ALDS roster after skipping a mandatory team practice.
All hands must be on deck in the bullpen in any series tiebreaker. All-Star Clay Holmes can no longer be gloved with a chance to shut down the Guardians, especially after getting an unexpected day off after his crucial appearance in Game 4. Gerrit Cole must also potentially be available for a takedown or two after the Sunday’s seven-run relay.
Of course, the same goes for the Guardians, and manager Terry Francona might be tempted to return to ace Shane Bieber for a short rest in place of previously scheduled Game 5 starter Aaron Civale.
However, none of these potential maneuvers excuse MLB for not keeping these fans informed or updated while they wait out the 150-minute rain delay. The initial stoppage was announced around 6:30 p.m., and the match was eventually postponed over three hours later.
Soggy spectators saw the NYCFC playoff game — moved to Citi Field from Yankee Stadium — as well as parts of the Rangers-Ducks game from the Garden and Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers on the scoreboard.
Now, at least for those who can, they can return for a scheduled start at 4:07 p.m. late Tuesday afternoon, when we find out if the elimination or advancement of the Yankees to face the Astros has also been postponed.
The new NBA season kicks off Tuesday night with two national interest games featuring star teams that have been embroiled in heavy drama during the offseason.
The 76ers visit the Celtics in Game 1, followed by the Lakers visiting the defending league champion Warriors.
The Celtics are now managed by former assistant Joe Mazzulla after head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire season last month due to an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. In his first season at the helm, the former Nets assistant coach led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Golden State in six games.
The Warriors were also thrown into turmoil after veteran forward Draymond Green hit teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. And the Lakers will be history all season as LeBron James closes in on Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record and the team looks to find its way back into the playoffs after an embarrassing whiff (33-49 ) last season.
The Knicks (on the road against the Grizzlies) and Nets (at Barclays Center against the Pelicans) start their seasons on Wednesday.
I wrote in this space last week that we would hear more about the Jets and Giants against top opponents — the Packers and Ravens, respectively — on Sunday.
Both home sides appear to be on to something after their recent impressive wins. The Jets and Giants have already surpassed last season’s combined win total (8-26) with a 9-3 record between them through Week 6.
Brian Daboll and the Giants (5-1) have a legitimate chance of being no worse than 7-3 — or better — after 10 games. Their next four games, against the Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans and Lions, can be won before the Giants’ Thanksgiving visit to Dallas on Nov. 24.
The Jets (4-2) have also looked terrific since sophomore coach Robert Saleh’s infamous press conference on Sept. 14 as they awaited the return of starting quarterback Zach Wilson from a pre-knee injury. -season. They’ve clearly added playmakers in this year’s draft with cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall all looking to have another good shot at making impactful contributions on Sunday against the Broncos.
